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March 2026

Illiberal Democracy - İlliberal Demokrasi
On April 12, Hungary will hold parliamentary elections for all 199 seats of its National Assembly.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Şehzade - The Prince
Erdoğan sonrası için piyasaya sürülen Bilal Erdoğan’ın son konuşması, tam anlamıyla “Dam başında saksağan, vur beline kazmayı” dedirtiyor.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Detrumpization - Trump’tan Arındırma
Why removing one man is easier than repairing the system he exposed
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Yılan Hikayesi - An Endless Saga
Türkiye’de bazı sorular vardır; sorulduğu anda cevabı içinde taşır.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
War for Sale - Satılık Savaş
Wars don’t just destroy.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Whose War? - Kimin Savaşı?
An Israeli war, fought by Americans.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Dokunulmazlar - The Untouchables
Geçen haftadan bu yana Özgür Özel’in ısrarla gündemde tuttuğu bir başlık var: Akın Gürlek’in mal varlığı.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
The Lie Regime - Yalan Rejimi
Trump’s contempt for the rule of law is emboldening authoritarian wannabes around the world to become even more repressive.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
No Off-Ramps Left - Çıkış Yolu Kalmadı
Trump’s solution for the Kennedy Center was astonishingly simple: close it for two years for “renovations.” In practice, that would amount to placing…
  Tanju Yurukoglu
Dumpster Fire - Yanan Kaos
Imagine a country ruled by a handful of spoiled rich brats, dutifully carrying out the whims of a demented grandfather.
  Tanju Yurukoglu
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