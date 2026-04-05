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Armed to the Teeth - Silahlanma Çılgınlığı
On Sunday morning, America woke up to a vulgar and unhinged post from Trump—one that makes clear his willingness to continue committing war crimes.
Apr 5
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Tanju Yurukoglu
4
1
3
Rezaletin Danıskası - A Spectacular Disgrace
Bir yılı aşkın süredir Erdoğan rejimi CHP’ye karşı çok cepheli bir savaş yürütüyor.
Apr 2
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Tanju Yurukoglu
7
1
4
March 2026
Illiberal Democracy - İlliberal Demokrasi
On April 12, Hungary will hold parliamentary elections for all 199 seats of its National Assembly.
Mar 30
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Tanju Yurukoglu
4
1
2
Şehzade - The Prince
Erdoğan sonrası için piyasaya sürülen Bilal Erdoğan’ın son konuşması, tam anlamıyla “Dam başında saksağan, vur beline kazmayı” dedirtiyor.
Mar 28
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Tanju Yurukoglu
3
Detrumpization - Trump’tan Arındırma
Why removing one man is easier than repairing the system he exposed
Mar 28
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Tanju Yurukoglu
1
1
1
Yılan Hikayesi - An Endless Saga
Türkiye’de bazı sorular vardır; sorulduğu anda cevabı içinde taşır.
Mar 27
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Tanju Yurukoglu
1
War for Sale - Satılık Savaş
Wars don’t just destroy.
Mar 26
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Tanju Yurukoglu
2
1
1
Whose War? - Kimin Savaşı?
An Israeli war, fought by Americans.
Mar 23
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Tanju Yurukoglu
1
1
1
Dokunulmazlar - The Untouchables
Geçen haftadan bu yana Özgür Özel’in ısrarla gündemde tuttuğu bir başlık var: Akın Gürlek’in mal varlığı.
Mar 19
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Tanju Yurukoglu
The Lie Regime - Yalan Rejimi
Trump’s contempt for the rule of law is emboldening authoritarian wannabes around the world to become even more repressive.
Mar 18
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Tanju Yurukoglu
2
2
2
No Off-Ramps Left - Çıkış Yolu Kalmadı
Trump’s solution for the Kennedy Center was astonishingly simple: close it for two years for “renovations.” In practice, that would amount to placing…
Mar 17
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Tanju Yurukoglu
3
1
2
Dumpster Fire - Yanan Kaos
Imagine a country ruled by a handful of spoiled rich brats, dutifully carrying out the whims of a demented grandfather.
Mar 14
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Tanju Yurukoglu
1
2
1
© 2026 Tanju Yurukoglu
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