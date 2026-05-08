While the Economist thinks so, Trump is no Caligula. They share some similarities, such as the edifice complex and the apparent desire to be treated as a god. There was also the popular belief that Caligula promoted his horse, Incitatus, to consul, which has since become “a byword for the promotion of incompetents” in political life.

Yet Caligula was described by contemporaries as a first-rate orator, well-informed, cultured, and intelligent. Trump is none of these. He is more like Nero. Most sources describe him as tyrannical, self-indulgent, and debauched. Historians claim that “Nero lost all sense of right and wrong and listened to flattery with total credulity." One historian described him as “a spoiled, angry, and unhappy man.”

The famous image of Nero “fiddling while Rome burned” is historically dubious, but it survives because it symbolizes a leader absorbed in self-dramatization during a crisis. Critics of Trump often invoke a similar idea: politics transformed into permanent performance while structural problems deepen.

As the Israeli-American war against Iran has gone awry, Donald Trump has begun to sound and act increasingly confused. A war that started without a coherent strategy and has been managed by Pete Hegseth — a clown trying to appear self-confident — now seems completely adrift. The frequency with which Trump changes his mind within a single day has noticeably increased.

Over Tuesday alone, the administration’s messaging bounced wildly back and forth. One moment, officials insisted that a fragile ceasefire was holding and military operations were over; the next, they threatened renewed bombing if Iran refused U.S. terms. Hegseth described American operations in the Strait of Hormuz as merely “defensive,” even as Iranian attacks and naval clashes continued. This was the “genius” gimmick designed to tell Congress that military action had ended before the 60-day deadline requiring the administration to seek war powers authorization. Marco Rubio then declared the mission “concluded,” while simultaneously saying Trump was still searching for a “path to peace” that depended on Tehran capitulating. By evening, operations were paused pending negotiations.

Then, by Wednesday morning, Trump was once again threatening Iran.

At nearly the same time, the U.S. military announced that it had fired on and disabled an Iranian oil tanker attempting to breach the naval blockade. The contradiction was striking: while administration officials continued talking about ceasefires, peace paths, and concluded missions, military operations were still escalating in real time.

The administration now appears trapped between preventing a wider war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, calming oil markets, and avoiding political backlash at home as fuel prices rise ahead of the midterms. The result is not strategy but improvisation — contradictory statements, reactive policymaking, and growing public confusion. Even analysts sympathetic to the administration admit the war appears poorly planned and badly sold to the American public. Trump increasingly looks less like a commander directing events than a television personality struggling to control a narrative spinning out of his hands.

In the meantime, he remains busy peddling his gilded, gauche ballroom — the meaningless “Arc d’Trump,” and the UFC fight on the White House grounds. And he even managed to get Senate Republicans to add $1 billion for the ballroom to the immigration enforcement funding bill, despite repeatedly claiming that taxpayers would not pay for it. Like so many other things he says, that too turned out to be another lie.

In the midst of everything, he even managed to attack the Holy See (not Sea, See!) again. In an interview, Trump said, “The pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. And I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people.” “But the Pope never said Iran should have nuclear weapons; he merely called for peace talks and warned against war and mass civilian strikes, framing his comments as reflections of biblical and church teachings rather than partisan politics.

Most Americans now see (not sea!) Trump as an existential danger to the country while most people overseas (not sees!) regard him as little more than a bad joke. He keeps posting self-glorifying imagery on Truth Social. The gilded spectacle also appears to function as a cover for deep insecurity. The constant need for praise, oversized symbolism, and public adoration suggests not confidence, but the opposite: a persistent need for validation, which makes one almost feel sorry for him.

Kaligula mı? Nero mu?

The Economist dergisi Trump’ı Kaligula’ya benzetse de, ancak bazı benzerlikleri var: gösterişli yapı saplantısı ve tanrı gibi muamele görme arzusu. Ayrıca Kaligula’nın atı Incitatus’u konsül yaptığına dair yaygın inanış da vardır; bu olay, siyasal yaşamda “liyakat yerine yetersizlerin yükseltilmesinin sembolü” haline gelmiştir.

Ancak Kaligula, çağdaşları tarafından birinci sınıf bir hatip, bilgili, kültürlü ve zeki biri olarak tanımlanıyordu. Trump bunların hiçbiri değildir. O daha çok Nero’ya benziyor. Tarihi kaynakların çoğu onu zorba, sefahat düşkünü ve kendini şımartmış biri olarak tasvir eder. Tarihçiler, “Nero’nun doğru ile yanlış arasındaki farkı tamamen kaybettiğini ve dalkavukluğa mutlak bir saflıkla inandığını” yazar. Bir tarihçi ise onu “şımarık, öfkeli ve mutsuz bir adam” diye tanımlamıştır.

Nero’nun “Roma yanarken keman çalması” imgesi tarihsel olarak tartışmalı olsa da, kriz anında kendini dramatize etmeye gömülmüş bir lideri simgelediği için yaşamaya devam ediyor. Trump eleştirmenleri de yapısal sorunlar derinleşirken Trump’ın siyaseti sürekli bir gösteriye dönüştürdüğünü işaret ediyor.

İsrail ve Amerika’nın İran’a açtığı savaşın rayından çıkmasıyla birlikte Trump giderek daha kafası karışmış halde konuşmaya ve davranmaya başladı. Baştan beri zaten tutarlı bir stratejisi olmayan ve Pete Hegseth gibi kendinden emin görünmeye çalışan bir palyaço tarafından yönetilen savaş artık tamamen boşta sürükleniyor görüntüsü veriyor. Trump’ın aynı gün içinde fikir değiştirme sıklığı belirgin biçimde arttı.

Sadece Salı günü boyunca bile yönetimin mesajları çılgınca sağdan sola savruldu. Bir an yetkililer kırılgan ateşkesin sürdüğünü ve askeri operasyonların sona erdiğini söylerken, bir sonraki anda ise İran Amerikan şartlarını kabul etmezse yeniden bombardıman tehdidinde bulundular. Hegseth, Hürmüz Boğazı’ndaki Amerikan operasyonlarını “savunma amaçlı” diye tanımladı; o sırada İran saldırıları ve deniz çatışmaları devam ediyordu. Bu, Kongre’ye savaş yetkisi için gereken 60 günlük süreden önce askeri operasyonların sona erdiğini söyleyebilmek için tasarlanmış “dahiyane” bir numaraydı. Ardından Marco Rubio görevin “tamamlandığını” ilan etti; aynı anda Trump’ın hâlâ İran’ın teslim olmasına bağlı bir “barış yolu” aradığını söyledi. Akşama doğru operasyonlar müzakereler nedeniyle durduruldu.

Fakat Çarşamba sabahına gelindiğinde Trump yeniden İran’ı tehdit etmeye başlamıştı.

Neredeyse aynı anda ABD ordusu, deniz ablukasını yarmaya çalışan bir İran petrol tankerini ateş açarak etkisiz hale getirdiğini duyurdu. Çelişki çarpıcıydı: yönetim yetkilileri ateşkeslerden, barış yollarından ve tamamlanmış görevlerden söz ederken askeri operasyonlar gerçek zamanlı olarak tırmanmaya devam ediyordu.

Yönetim şimdi daha geniş bir savaşı önlemek, Hürmüz Boğazı’nı yeniden açmak, petrol piyasalarını sakinleştirmek ve ara seçimler öncesinde yükselen yakıt fiyatlarının yaratacağı siyasi tepkiyi engellemek arasında sıkışmış görünüyor. Ortada strateji değil, doğaçlama var: çelişkili açıklamalar, tepkisel politika yapımı ve büyüyen kamuoyu karmaşası. Yönetimi destekleyen bazı analistler bile savaşın kötü planlandığını ve Amerikan halkına kötü anlatıldığını kabul ediyor. Trump giderek olayları yöneten bir komutandan çok, kontrolden çıkan bir anlatıyı yönetmeye çalışan bir televizyon kişiliğine benziyor.

Bu arada kendisi hâlâ yaldızlı, görgüsüz balo salonunu — anlamsız “Arc d’Trump”ı — ve Beyaz Saray bahçesinde UFC dövüşü düzenleme fikrini pazarlamakla meşgul. Üstelik Senato’daki Cumhuriyetçilere, göçmenlik uygulamalarına yönelik finansman yasasına balo salonu için 1 milyar dolarlık ödenek ekletmeyi de başardı; oysa bunun vergi mükellefleri tarafından ödenmeyeceğini defalarca söylemişti. Söylediği pek çok şey gibi, bunun da bir başka yalan olduğu ortaya çıktı.

Bütün bunların ortasında bir kez daha Vatikan’a saldırmayı da başardı. Trump bir röportajında, “Papa, İran’ın nükleer silaha sahip olmasının sorun olmadığını söylemeyi tercih ediyor. Bunun çok iyi olduğunu düşünmüyorum. Bence birçok Katoliği ve birçok insanı tehlikeye atıyor,” dedi. Oysa Papa hiçbir zaman İran’ın nükleer silaha sahip olması gerektiğini söylemedi; yalnızca barış görüşmeleri çağrısında bulundu ve savaş ile sivilleri hedef alan kitlesel saldırılara karşı uyardı. Ayrıca söylediklerini partizan siyasetin değil, İncil ve kilise öğretilerinin bir yansıması olarak çerçeveledi.

Bugün Amerikalıların çoğu Trump’ı ülke için varoluşsal bir tehdit olarak görüyor; ABD dışındaki insanların büyük kısmı ise onu kötü bir şakadan ibaret sayıyor. Trump Truth Social’da sürekli kendini yücelten görseller paylaşmaya devam ediyor. Bu yaldızlı gösteri aynı zamanda derin bir güvensizliğin örtüsü gibi görünüyor. Sürekli övgü ihtiyacı, devasa semboller ve kamusal hayranlık arzusu aslında özgüven değil, tam tersine bitmek bilmeyen bir onaylanma ihtiyacını yansıtıyor. Bu da insana neredeyse onun adına acıma hissi veriyor.