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Hari Prasad
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Trump is like Nero in his grandiosity: The Roman emperor had a huge palace built occupying much of the area in which houses were burned down in the great fire of Rome. This was the Golden House or Domus aurea. The Colosseum of Rome stands where Nero's giant statue stood until it was torn down and takes its name from that colossal monument. The Flavian emperors, Vespasian and Titus, constructed the Colosseum which tourists now visit in Rome. Nero also erected a triumphal arch in Rome showing him in a chariot on top. Trump is building his giant ballroom after tearing down the East Wing of the White House and plans a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. (the Arc de Trompe or Arch of the Scam in French). Another way in which Trump resembles Nero is in his pathetic longing for the Nobel Peace Prize and insatiable greed for trophies of all kinds. The most prestigious trophy in the classical world was the winner's laurel wreath from the great and ancient traditional games of Greece, the Olympian, Pythian, and Isthmian. Nero wanted to be a champion athlete although he was fat and no athlete. The Greeks, in fear of the emperor, arranged all their competitions in the same year to suit him, and awarded him multiple trophies, one for each of the events he entered. Famously, he fell off his chariot in the race at the Olympics, but still was declared the winner. There was no fiddle in Nero's time, but he played the lyre and struck coins showing him doing so. Generals and senators were forced to attend and applaud. That's like Trump's cabinet meetings in which each of the officials tries to outdo the others in flattery of Trump. It was dangerous for anyone in Nero's audience to nod off. The commander and later emperor Vespasian dozed off but luckily escaped being caught. Unlike Trump, Nero arranged to have his mother killed after reportedly committing incest with her, so he could marry Poppaea, an ambitious woman his mother detested. Later, in a fit of rage, he also kicked his pregnant wife, who died as a result of that kick. Nero also arranged for the death of anyone he believed could represent a threat because of being popular. The great general Corbulo, who conquered Armenia, was killed after celebrating a triumph. Like Trump today, Nero was a coward. Trump is unlikely to say, as Nero reportedly did, when dying: "What a great artist/performer is lost in me." Even so, Trump is probably the greatest scam artist of all time, and so the greatest performer ever.

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