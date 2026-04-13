On popular You Tube sites in India the title for Donald Trump in Hindi is "pagal raja" (the mad king). As one can see in history there were other luridly insane rulers. Caligula was emperor of Rome from 37 to 41 C.E. Among many other examples of his insanity was his solution when he decided the lions used for public entertainments weren't getting enough food. So he ordered his soldiers to grab some of the spectators and feed them to the animals they had come to watch. In another example, he assembled his army on the shore of the English Channel and ordered his soldiers to collect seashells. Then he declared he had conquered Britain.
Caligula, like other monarchs came to the throne by descent. What is weird about Trump is that he was not born to the imperial purple. Nor did he take over like the mad Idi Amin or Bokassa in a military coup. The American people elected him a second time. His path to the presidency was smoothed by the Supreme Court with the specific intervention of the Chief Justice. That came as everyone could see that Trump belonged in a facility for the criminally insane. What else does it show but the corruption of the American judiciary and the collapse of its democracy into rule by gangsters?
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On popular You Tube sites in India the title for Donald Trump in Hindi is "pagal raja" (the mad king). As one can see in history there were other luridly insane rulers. Caligula was emperor of Rome from 37 to 41 C.E. Among many other examples of his insanity was his solution when he decided the lions used for public entertainments weren't getting enough food. So he ordered his soldiers to grab some of the spectators and feed them to the animals they had come to watch. In another example, he assembled his army on the shore of the English Channel and ordered his soldiers to collect seashells. Then he declared he had conquered Britain.
Caligula, like other monarchs came to the throne by descent. What is weird about Trump is that he was not born to the imperial purple. Nor did he take over like the mad Idi Amin or Bokassa in a military coup. The American people elected him a second time. His path to the presidency was smoothed by the Supreme Court with the specific intervention of the Chief Justice. That came as everyone could see that Trump belonged in a facility for the criminally insane. What else does it show but the corruption of the American judiciary and the collapse of its democracy into rule by gangsters?