Anayasa’nın 34. Maddesi “Herkes, önceden izin almadan, silahsız ve saldırısız toplantı ve gösteri yürüyüşü düzenleme hakkına sahiptir.” der. Ancak hükümet, millî güvenlik, kamu düzeni, suç işlenmesinin önlenmesi, genel sağlığın ve genel ahlâkın veya başkalarının hak ve özgürlüklerinin korunması gibi her yöne çekilebilecek nedenlerle bu özgürlüğü halkın elinden almayı görev bilir. Ve her yıl aynı rezalet yaşanır!

Bu yıl da farklı değildi. Valilik kararıyla metro ve tramvay seferlerinin kısıtlanması, ulaşımı tam bir kördüğüme çevirdi. 1 Mayıs Emek ve Dayanışma Günü’nde İstanbul abluka altında bir şehre döndü. Taksim Meydanı’na yürümek isteyenlere polis yine müdahale etti. Beşiktaş’tan Taksim’e yürümek isteyenler ve Mecidiyeköy Meydanı’ndan Taksim’e gitmek isteyenler gözaltına alındı.

Alınan geniş güvenlik tedbirleri Kadıköy’de de uygulamaya konuldu. Valilik kararıyla Kadıköy Meydanı araç trafiğine kapatılırken, bölgeye çok sayıda çevik kuvvet ekibi ve TOMA sevk edildi. Ana arterlerin trafiğe kapatılması nedeniyle toplu taşıma durma noktasına gelirken, işe gitmek zorunda olan vatandaşlar ve şehri gezmek isteyen turistler, kilometrelerce yürümek zorunda kaldı.

İstanbul Valiliği, 1 Mayıs Emek ve Dayanışma Günü’nde 575 kişinin gözaltına alındığını duyurdu.

Sonra da alaya edercesine Erdoğan, “Biz işçinin, emekçinin, çalışanların aleyhine hiçbir adım atmayız. Fabrikada üreten, tarlada çalışan, atölyede emek veren, ofiste alın teri döken her bir kardeşimin emeği bu ülkenin yükselişinin temelidir” diyerek hükümete yakın işçi ve işveren temsilcilerini kabul etti.

Dağılmakta olan bir göstericinin yüzüne biber gazı sıkan polisin davranışı da, polislerin nasıl birer psikopata dönüştürüldüğünün bir belgesi.

TÜRK-İŞ tarafından açıklanan Nisan ayı verileri, bu gerçeği bir kez daha sert biçimde ortaya koyuyor: Aylık gıda enflasyonu %5,5. Bu oran, yalnızca bir fiyat artışını değil, sabit gelirli milyonlar için hızlanan bir yaşam maliyeti krizini ifade ediyor.

Aynı veriler, dört kişilik bir ailenin sadece sağlıklı ve dengeli beslenebilmesi için gereken açlık sınırının 34.586 TL’ye ulaştığını gösteriyor. Bu rakam, artık sembolik bir eşik değil; geniş toplum kesimlerinin erişemediği bir minimum yaşam standardını temsil ediyor. Daha çarpıcı olan ise yoksulluk sınırı: 112.660 TL. Bu, barınma, ulaşım, eğitim ve sağlık gibi temel ihtiyaçların dahil edildiği gerçek yaşam maliyeti. Başka bir deyişle, toplumun büyük bölümü için “normal” bir hayat, artık matematiksel olarak imkânsız hale gelmiş durumda.

Bu tabloyu daha da ağırlaştıran ise gelir tarafındaki kopuş. En düşük ücret olması gereken asgari ücretin artık ortalama ücret olduğu ülkede, asgari ücret 28.075 TL seviyesinde. Yani çalışan bir birey, tam zamanlı emek vermesine rağmen, sadece gıda için gereken açlık sınırının bile altında bir gelire sahip. Bu durum, çalışmanın yoksulluktan çıkış yolu olmaktan çıktığını açıkça ortaya koyuyor. Emekliler için tablo daha da dramatik: 20.000 TL seviyesindeki ortalama emekli maaşı, yalnızca açlık sınırının değil, temel yaşam maliyetinin çok daha gerisinde kalıyor.

İşçilerin bir dayak yemedikleri kalıyordu. 1 Mayıs gününde o da oluyor.

May 1st

Article 34 of Turkey’s Constitution guarantees the right to assemble: “Everyone has the right to organize, without prior permission, unarmed and non-violent meetings and demonstrations.” On paper, it is unambiguous. In practice, it has become conditional—subject to the elastic language of “national security,” “public order,” and “public health.” These exceptions, invoked with ritual regularity, have effectively swallowed the rule itself.

And so, every year, the same script repeats.

This year was no different. On May 1—International Workers’ Day—İstanbul once again resembled a city under curfew. Metro and tram services were restricted, paralyzing transportation. Key arteries were sealed off. What should have been a day of collective expression turned into a logistical siege.

Those who attempted to walk toward Taksim Square were met not with tolerance but with force. Citizens marching from Beşiktaş and Mecidiyeköy were detained before they could even reach their destination. In Kadıköy, wide-ranging security measures transformed public space into a controlled zone: roads were closed, TOMAs were deployed, and rapid response units were stationed throughout. Workers, ordinary citizens, even tourists, were forced to walk for kilometers through a city that had effectively shut itself down against its own people.

The İstanbul Governor’s Office later announced that 575 individuals had been taken into custody.

Then came the familiar rhetoric. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared: “We will not take any steps against workers, laborers, and employees… their labor is the foundation of this country’s rise.” At the same time, carefully selected representatives of labor and business—those aligned with the government—were received in official settings.

The contrast is stark. On the streets: barricades, detentions, tear gas. In meeting rooms: curated dialogue and ceremonial praise.

The image of a police officer spraying tear gas at a dispersing demonstrator is not an anomaly—it is a document. A document of how law enforcement, tasked with protecting rights, is instead mobilized to suppress them. Over time, such normalization erodes not only freedoms but the institutional psychology of the state itself.

And beneath this political theater lies the harder reality: economics.

Data released by TÜRK-İŞ cuts through the rhetoric with brutal clarity. Monthly food inflation stands at 5.5%—a figure that signals not just rising prices, but an accelerating cost-of-living crisis for millions living on fixed incomes.

The hunger threshold for a family of four has reached 34,586 TL. This is no longer a symbolic line—it is a boundary that large segments of society cannot cross. The poverty line, at 112,660 TL, reflects the true cost of a minimally dignified life, including housing, transport, education, and healthcare. By this measure, what constitutes a “normal” life has become mathematically unattainable.

On the income side, the rupture is just as severe. The minimum wage—28,075 TL—has effectively become the average wage. Yet it remains below the hunger threshold itself. A full-time worker can no longer secure even basic nutrition through labor alone. Work, in other words, has ceased to be a path out of poverty.

For retirees, the picture is even bleaker. With average pensions around 20,000 TL, survival itself becomes a calculation—one that rarely balances.

This is the real contradiction of May Day in Turkey: a system that celebrates labor rhetorically while rendering it economically insufficient and politically voiceless.

Workers were not given a holiday. They were denied a space.

And in a country where neither the street nor the paycheck belongs to them, May 1 is no longer a day of solidarity.

It is a day of exclusion.