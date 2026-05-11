Artık haberleri ve YouTube yorumlarını izlemekten vazgeçtim. Ülkenin çılkı tamamen çıktı. Gerçi bu yeni bir gelişme değil; yıllardır süregelen ve giderek ağırlaşan bir çürümenin sonucu. İktidar ile halk arasındaki uçurum her geçen gün daha da büyüyor. Kötüleşmeyi durdurmak için alınması gereken önlemleri beklerken, durumu daha da kötüleştiren kararlar peş peşe geliyor. Haberleri izlemeyen bir tek ben değilim. Akıl sağlığını korumak isteyen milyonlarca insan da artık ekranlardan uzak duruyor. Haberleri yalnızca yandaş kanallardan izleyenler ise bambaşka bir ülkede yaşadıklarına inandırılmaya çalışılıyor. Ekranlarda sürekli “başarı hikâyeleri”, “dış güçler”, “büyük oyunlar” anlatılırken; gerçek hayat markette, pazarda, kirada, faturada yaşanıyor. İnsanlar her gün biraz daha fakirleşirken televizyonlarda hâlâ pembe tablolar çiziliyor. Bu kopuş artık sadece siyasi değil; neredeyse psikolojik bir yarılmaya dönüşmüş durumda. Aynı ülkede yaşayan insanlar, tamamen farklı gerçekliklerin içine hapsedilmiş gibi.

Yargıyı siyasi bir silah haline getirdikten sonra, mahkeme salonlarında oynanan tiyatro artık absürtlük sınırlarını da aştı. Hukukun amacı adalet dağıtmak olmaktan çıkıp mesaj vermeye, gözdağı oluşturmaya ve muhalefeti hizaya sokmaya dönüştü. Kararların hukuk kitaplarına göre değil, siyasi ihtiyaçlara göre şekilleniyor hissi giderek daha yaygın hale geliyor. İnsanlar artık mahkemelerin neyin doğru olduğuna değil, iktidarın o gün ne istediğine karar verdiklerine inanıyor. En trajik olanı ise, bütün bunların toplumda yavaş yavaş normalleşmesi. Bir ülke için en tehlikeli eşik de belki tam olarak budur: çürümenin kanıksanması.

Bugünkü “casusluk” davasındaki ifadeleri okurken insanın gerçekten kafası patlayacak hale geliyor. İddianamede tek bir somut belge ortaya koymadan, ipe sapa gelmez iddiaları “delil” diye sunan başsavcının bugün Adalet Bakanlığı ile ödüllendirilmesi, yargının nasıl bir çöküşün içine sürüklendiğini açık biçimde gösteriyor. 112’ye gelen bir telefona sazan gibi atlayıp Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu, Necati Özkan’ı, Merdan Yanardağ’ı “casusluk” gibi ağır suçlamalarla ilişkilendirmeye çalışmanın absürtlüğü artık hukuki tartışma sınırını da aşmış durumda. Bu, doğrudan doğruya siyasallaşmış bir yargı mekanizmasının gösterisine dönüşüyor.

Bu arada, ortada kesinleşmiş hiçbir mahkeme kararı ya da hüküm olmamasına rağmen Merdan Yanardağ’ın elinden Tele1’in alınarak apar topar yaklaşık 28 milyon liraya — bugünün kuruyla neredeyse 600 bin dolar gibi komik bir bedele — satışa çıkarılması da başlı başına ibretlik bir tablo. Yıllarca yayın yapan, marka değeri olan, teknik altyapısı bulunan bir televizyon kanalının bu şekilde tasfiye edilmeye çalışılması, olayın hukuki değil siyasi olduğuna dair kuşkuları daha da büyütüyor.

Muhalif medya artık yalnızca baskıyla değil; ekonomik çökertme, kayyum benzeri yöntemler, lisans tehditleri ve yargı sopasıyla susturulmaya çalışılıyor. Amaç yalnızca bir televizyon kanalını ele geçirmek değil; geri kalan herkese de “çizgiyi aşarsanız sonunuz bu olur” mesajı vermek. Böylece medya düzeni, eleştirel gazeteciliğin yaşadığı bir alan olmaktan çıkıp, iktidarın onayladığı sınırlar içinde nefes alabilen kontrollü bir ekosisteme dönüştürülmek isteniyor.

İşin en trajikomik tarafı ise bütün bunların hâlâ “hukuk”, “milli güvenlik” ve “devletin bekası” söylemleriyle pazarlanması. Oysa hukuk devleti, suçun önce kanıtlandığı; cezanın ise bağımsız mahkemeler tarafından verildiği rejimdir. Kararın baştan verilip delilin sonradan arandığı sistemlerin adı ise başka bir şeydir.

İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi ve ona iliştirilmeye çalışılan belediye davalarındaki “etkin pişmanlık / itirafçı” rezaletlerinden artık söz etmeye bile gerek yok. İnsanları tehdit ederek, özel hayatlarını ortaya dökmekle korkutarak, aileleri ve itibarı üzerinden baskı kurarak masal anlattırmaya dayanan bu yöntemle bile ortada hâlâ somut delil, doğrudan kanıt ya da güvenilir görgü tanığı ortaya konulamaması durumun vahametini daha da büyütüyor.

Normal bir hukuk düzeninde savcı önce delil toplar, sonra suçlama yapar. Burada ise önce insanlar suçlu ilan ediliyor, ardından bu kararı destekleyecek hikâyeler üretilmeye çalışılıyor. “Etkin pişmanlık” mekanizması, organize suçla mücadelede istisnai bir araç olması gerekirken; giderek siyasi davalarda psikolojik baskı aparatına dönüşmüş durumda. İnsanlara özgür iradeyle ifade verdirmek yerine, korku ve yıpratma üzerinden istenen anlatılar oluşturuluyor.

Bütün bunların sonunda ortaya çıkan tablo ise trajik: Aylarca manşetlere taşınan suçlamalar, televizyonlarda kurulan mahkemeler, itibarsızlaştırma kampanyaları… ama hâlâ kamuoyuna gösterilebilen sağlam bir dosya yok. Bu yüzden toplumun önemli bir kısmı artık davaları hukuki süreç olarak değil, siyasi operasyon dizisinin yeni sezonları gibi izliyor.

Bu demek değildir ki Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi belediye başkanları arasında çürük elmalar yok. Elbette vardır; siyasetin olduğu her yerde kişisel çıkar peşinde koşanlar, gücü kötüye kullananlar çıkabilir. Hiçbir parti bütünüyle masum ya da lekesiz değildir. Ancak küfesi yıllardır yolsuzluk iddiaları, kayırmacılık, ihale düzenleri, nepotizm ve hesap vermezlik tartışmalarıyla dolup taşan Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi’nin, bugün aynı yöntemleri kullanarak CHP’yi “ahlaki çöküşün merkezi” gibi göstermeye çalışması gerçekten büyük bir ironi yaratıyor.

Daha da ironik olanı, iktidarın yıllardır devlet gücü, medya kontrolü ve yargı mekanizması üzerinde kurduğu devasa etkiye rağmen toplumdaki güven erozyonunu durduramaması. Çünkü insanlar artık yalnızca suçlamalara değil, suçlamayı yapanın siciline de bakıyor. Sürekli “temizlik operasyonu” söylemi kullanılırken, kamuoyunun önemli bir kısmı dönüp şu soruyu soruyor: “Peki aynı standartlar neden iktidar çevresine uygulanmıyor?” İşte tam da bu nedenle, siyasi operasyon görüntüsü veren süreçler beklenen etkiyi yaratmak yerine çoğu zaman ters tepiyor ve adalet duygusunu daha da aşındırıyor.

Bir dönem mafya dizilerinde bile bu kadar kötü yazılmış senaryolar olmazdı. Şimdi ise mahkeme salonlarında ciddiyetle okunuyor. Medyaya el koyma imaları, gazetecilere kelepçeli operasyon görüntüleri, peşinen suçlu ilan etmeler… Bütün bunlar hukuk devleti görüntüsü vermekten çok, korku üretmeye çalışan bir propaganda aparatını andırıyor. En trajik tarafı ise, ülkenin gerçek sorunları derinleşirken devlet enerjisinin ekonomik krizle, eğitimle, adaletle değil; sürekli yeni “düşmanlar” ve yeni “komplolar” üretmekle harcanması.

Özgür Özel’in iktidarı eleştirirken söylemini giderek tamamen yolsuzluk dosyaları, yargı krizleri ve Akın Gürlek gibi isimler etrafında yoğunlaştırması bir noktadan sonra anlaşılması zor bir stratejiye dönüşüyor. Çünkü toplumun çok büyük bir kısmı zaten ülkede ciddi bir yönetim krizi, adalet sorunu ve kurumsal çürüme yaşandığının farkında. Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi’nin kemikleşmiş tabanı dışında kalan geniş kesimler, ekonomideki çöküşü, hayat pahalılığını, liyakat erozyonunu ve devlet kurumlarının geldiği noktayı her gün kendi hayatlarında hissediyor.

Ancak seçmenin önemli bir bölümü artık yalnızca “iktidar neden kötü?” sorusunu değil, “peki yerine ne gelecek ve benim hayatım nasıl düzelecek?” sorusunu da duymak istiyor. Muhalefetin sürekli skandal ve hukuksuzluk anlatısına sıkışması, ekonomik vizyonu ve somut çözüm çerçevesini geri plana itince, kararsız seçmen üzerinde beklenen etki oluşmuyor. Çünkü insanlar yalnızca öfkeyi değil, güveni de arıyor.

Erdoğan’ın yaratmaya çalıştığı temel algı da tam burada devreye giriyor: “Evet, sorunlar var ama bunlar gelirse daha kötüsü olur.” Özellikle ekonomik kırılganlık yaşayan, birikimini kaybetmekten korkan ya da istikrarsızlıktan çekinen kararsız seçmen kitlesi üzerinde bu söylem hâlâ etkili olabiliyor. Bu nedenle muhalefetin yalnızca iktidarın yanlışlarını anlatması değil; aynı zamanda devlet yönetimini nasıl toparlayacağını, ekonomiyi nasıl düzelteceğini, hukuku nasıl yeniden inşa edeceğini ve geçim krizine nasıl çözüm getireceğini sürekli, sade ve ikna edici biçimde ortaya koyması gerekiyor.

Erdoğan, normal ve rekabetçi şartlarda yapılacak bir seçimde kazanmasının giderek zorlaştığını gördüğü için bütün siyasi ağırlığını Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi’ni zayıflatmaya yöneltmiş görünüyor. Bir yandan Özgür Özel’i yolsuzluk iddiaları ve yargı süreçleri üzerinden yıpratıp devre dışı bırakmaya çalışırken, öte yandan “mutlak butlan” tartışmaları üzerinden CHP içinde yeni bir kırılma ve meşruiyet krizi yaratma hesabı yapıldığı yönünde güçlü bir algı oluşmuş durumda.

Bu çerçevede Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu üzerinden parti içi dengeleri yeniden şekillendirme ve muhalefeti parçalayarak anayasa değişikliği için gerekli siyasi zemini oluşturma arayışının konuşulması bile Türkiye siyasetinin geldiği noktayı gösteriyor. Çünkü artık tartışma yalnızca seçim kazanmak değil; devlet gücü, yargı, medya ve parti içi fay hatları kullanılarak muhalefetin işlevsiz hale getirilmesi ihtimali etrafında dönüyor.

İktidar açısından mesele sadece bir sonraki seçimi kazanmak değil; seçim sonrasında hesap sorulamayacak, güç kaybı yaşanmayacak ve kurulan düzenin devam edeceği bir siyasi yapı oluşturmak gibi görünüyor. Bu nedenle anayasa tartışmaları da birçok kişi tarafından demokratik reform arayışı olarak değil, mevcut güç mimarisini kalıcılaştırma hamlesi olarak okunuyor. Muhalefetin önündeki en büyük risk ise yalnızca dış baskılar değil; aynı zamanda kendi iç gerilimlerinin ve liderlik tartışmalarının bu stratejiyi kolaylaştıracak hale gelmesi.

Bu nedenle, önümüzdeki iki yıl boyunca hem ekonomide hem de siyasette neler yaşanacağını kestirmek giderek daha güç hale geliyor. Belirsizlik artık istisna değil, sistemin kendisi olmuş durumda. Ancak bugün için neredeyse emin olunabilecek tek nokta, hem ekonomik koşulların hem de siyasi gerilimin daha da ağırlaşacağıdır. Hayat pahalılığı, gelir dağılımındaki bozulma, kurumsal çürüme ve hukuka güvensizlik derinleşirken; siyaset de giderek daha sert, daha kutuplaştırıcı ve daha öngörülemez bir zemine sürükleniyor.

İktidar seçim sonrası olası bir güç kaybını yalnızca siyasi yenilgi olarak değil, aynı zamanda bütün kurduğu düzen açısından varoluşsal bir tehdit olarak görmektedir. Bu yüzden önümüzdeki dönemde devlet gücünün daha agresif kullanılacağı, medya ve yargı baskısının artacağı, muhalefet içindeki çatlakların daha fazla kaşınacağı bir atmosfer oluşabilir. Ekonomide ise sorunları çözmek yerine günü kurtarmaya yönelik adımların devam etmesi, krizin yapısal boyutunu daha da büyütme riski taşıyor.

Toplumun önemli bir kısmı artık yalnızca yoksullaşmaktan değil, geleceğin tamamen belirsizleşmesinden yorulmuş durumda. İnsanlar çocuklarının geleceğini, hukuk güvenliğini, emeğinin karşılığını ve ülkenin normalleşip normalleşemeyeceğini sorguluyor. Belki de en büyük tehlike tam burada yatıyor: krizlerin olağan, çürümenin ise kalıcı kabul edilmeye başlanması.

80 milyonluk bir ülkeyi, 1–2 milyon kişinin siyasi ve kişisel çıkarları uğruna bu hale sürüklemek; halkın giderek yoksullaşmasını, gençlerin umutsuzluğunu, emeklilerin sürünmesini, hukukun çökmesini görmezden gelip bütün bunların hesabının hiçbir zaman sorulmayacağını sanmak ancak büyük bir kibir ve kör bir cehaletle açıklanabilir.

Tarih boyunca hiçbir iktidar ekonomik gerçeklerden, toplumsal birikimden ve adalet duygusunun tamamen aşınmasının sonuçlarından sonsuza kadar kaçamadı. Devlet gücünü elinde tutmak ile toplumun rızasını korumak aynı şey değildir. İnsanlar bir süre korkabilir, susabilir, hatta çaresizlikten kabullenebilir. Ama hayatın gerçeği en sonunda propagandadan daha güçlü hale gelir. Mutfaktaki yangın, kaybolan hukuk güvenliği ve yok edilen kurumlar bir noktadan sonra herkesin kapısını çalmaya başlar.

A Country Off The Rails

I’ve stopped watching the news and YouTube commentary altogether. The country has completely gone off the rails. Then again, this is not some sudden development; it is the result of a long decay that has been worsening for years. The gap between the government and the public keeps widening by the day. Instead of seeing measures that might stop the deterioration, we watch decision after decision that only deepens the crisis. And I’m not the only one avoiding the news anymore. Millions of people trying to preserve their sanity have also turned away from screens. Those who consume only pro-government media, meanwhile, are being persuaded that they live in an entirely different country. While television channels endlessly talk about “success stories,” “foreign powers,” and “great conspiracies,” real life is unfolding in grocery stores, markets, rents, and utility bills. People grow poorer every single day, yet the media still paints rosy pictures. This disconnect is no longer merely political; it has become almost a psychological split. People living in the same country seem trapped in completely different realities.

After turning the judiciary into a political weapon, the theater being staged in courtrooms has now surpassed even the limits of absurdity. The purpose of law has ceased to be the delivery of justice; it has become a tool for sending messages, intimidating society, and disciplining the opposition. More and more people feel that decisions are shaped not by legal principles but by political necessities. Citizens no longer believe courts determine what is right; they believe courts determine what the government wants on any given day. Perhaps the most tragic aspect is that all of this is slowly becoming normalized. And for any country, that may be the most dangerous threshold of all: the normalization of decay.

Reading the testimonies in today’s so-called “espionage” case is enough to make one’s head explode. The fact that a chief prosecutor who presented baseless and incoherent allegations without a single concrete document in the indictment is now being rewarded by the Ministry of Justice clearly demonstrates how deeply the judiciary has collapsed. The absurdity of pouncing on a single tip-off call to 112 and attempting to link Ekrem İmamoğlu, Necati Özkan, and Merdan Yanardağ to grave accusations such as espionage has gone far beyond the boundaries of legitimate legal debate. What we are witnessing is essentially the spectacle of a fully politicized judicial mechanism.

Meanwhile, despite the absence of any final court ruling or conviction, the seizure of the Tele1 TV channel from Merdan Yanardağ and its rushed sale for approximately 28 million lira — roughly $600,000 at today’s exchange rates, a laughably low figure — is itself an astonishing scandal. Attempting to liquidate a television network with years of broadcasting history, brand recognition, and technical infrastructure in this manner only reinforces suspicions that this is political rather than legal.

Opposition media is no longer being silenced merely through pressure; it is being targeted through economic destruction, trustee-like interventions, licensing threats, and the blunt instrument of the judiciary. The goal is not simply to seize a television channel, but to send a message to everyone else: “If you cross the line, this will happen to you too.” In this way, the media landscape is being transformed from a space where critical journalism can survive into a controlled ecosystem that can breathe only within the boundaries approved by the government.

The most tragicomic aspect is that all of this is still being marketed under the slogans of “law,” “national security,” and “the survival of the state.” Yet the rule of law is a system in which guilt is first proven, and punishment is delivered by independent courts. Systems where the verdict is decided first and the evidence sought afterward have another name entirely.

There is hardly any need anymore to even discuss the disgrace surrounding the “effective remorse/informant” mechanisms in the municipal cases connected to İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi. Even with methods that include threats, exposure of private lives, pressure on families and reputations, and the fabrication of stories, there is still no concrete evidence, direct proof, or credible eyewitness testimony. That alone reveals the severity of the situation.

In a normal legal system, prosecutors gather evidence first and then bring charges. Here, people are declared guilty first, and afterward stories are manufactured to support the predetermined verdict. What was supposed to be an exceptional mechanism for fighting organized crime has increasingly become a psychological pressure apparatus in political cases. Rather than obtaining testimony through free will, narratives are being shaped through fear and exhaustion.

And the end result is tragic: accusations splashed across headlines for months, media trials on television, endless smear campaigns — yet still no solid case to show the public. This is why a large segment of society no longer views these proceedings as legal processes but rather as new seasons in a political operations series.

This does not mean that there are no rotten apples among Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi mayors. Of course there are. Wherever politics exists, there will always be people pursuing personal gain or abusing power. No political party is entirely pure or spotless. Yet it is deeply ironic that the Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi — whose own basket has long overflowed with allegations of corruption, favoritism, patronage networks, nepotism, and lack of accountability — is now attempting to portray CHP as the epicenter of moral collapse using these very methods.

What is even more ironic is that despite the enormous control the government has exercised for years over state institutions, media, and the judiciary, it still cannot stop the erosion of public trust. Because people now look not only at the accusations, but also at the record of those making them. As endless “anti-corruption operations” are announced, many in the public inevitably ask: “Why are the same standards never applied to those close to the government?” This is precisely why processes that resemble political operations often backfire, failing to produce the intended effect and further eroding society’s sense of justice.

At one time, not even mafia television dramas featured scripts this poorly written. Now they are read aloud with complete seriousness in courtrooms. Threats to seize media outlets, handcuffed journalist images broadcast for public spectacle, people declared guilty before trial — all of this resembles less a functioning rule-of-law system and more a propaganda apparatus designed to manufacture fear. And perhaps the saddest part is that while the country’s real problems deepen, state energy is being consumed not on the economy, education, or justice, but on inventing endless new “enemies” and “conspiracies.”

Özgür Özel’s increasing tendency to focus his criticism almost entirely on corruption cases, judicial crises, and figures such as Akın Gürlek is becoming increasingly difficult to understand. Because a very large portion of society is already fully aware that the country is experiencing a severe governance crisis, institutional decay, and the collapse of the judicial system. Beyond the hardened core of the ruling party’s base, broad segments of society see the economic collapse, the cost-of-living crisis, the erosion of meritocracy, and the deterioration of state institutions in their daily lives. They don’t need to be told those everyday.

But many voters no longer ask only, “Why is the government bad?” They also want to hear: “What exactly will replace it, and how will my life improve?” When the opposition becomes trapped solely in narratives of scandal and lawlessness, while failing to foreground a convincing economic vision and concrete solutions, it struggles to persuade undecided voters. People are not searching only for anger; they are searching for confidence.

This is precisely where Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s central narrative comes into play: “Yes, there are problems, but if they come to power, things will become even worse.” That message can still resonate with economically fragile voters who fear instability or losing what little they have left. For this reason, the opposition must do more than merely describe the government’s failures. It must consistently and convincingly explain how it would restore governance, rebuild the economy, reestablish the rule of law, and address the cost-of-living crisis.

Erdoğan appears increasingly aware that winning under genuinely normal and competitive electoral conditions is becoming harder. As a result, he seems to have directed the full weight of the political system toward weakening the CHP. On one hand, there is an apparent effort to sideline Özgür Özel through corruption allegations and judicial processes. On the other hand, there is a growing perception that the “absolute nullity” debate is being used to create a new fracture and legitimacy crisis within the opposition party itself.

The mere discussion of reshaping internal party balances through Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and fragmenting the opposition in order to build support for constitutional amendments reveals how far Turkish politics has drifted. The issue is no longer simply winning elections. It increasingly revolves around the possibility of neutralizing the opposition through the use of state power, the judiciary, the media, and internal party fault lines.

From the government’s perspective, the issue is not merely winning the next election, but constructing a political order in which no meaningful accountability, loss of power, or dismantling of the existing system can occur after elections. This is why constitutional debates are viewed by many not as democratic reform efforts, but as attempts to permanently institutionalize the current power structure. And the greatest danger facing the opposition may not only be external pressure but also its own internal divisions and leadership disputes, which can become tools that facilitate this strategy.

For all these reasons, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict what Turkey’s political and economic landscape will look like over the next two years. Uncertainty is no longer the exception; it has become the system itself. But one thing seems almost certain: both the economy and political tensions are likely to deteriorate further. As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, income inequality worsens, institutions decay, and trust in the law erodes, politics itself is becoming harsher, more polarized, and more unpredictable.

The government appears to view any potential post-election loss of power not merely as a political defeat, but as an existential threat to the entire order it has built. This may lead to a period in which state power is exercised more aggressively, pressure on the media and the judiciary intensifies, and divisions within the opposition are further exploited. In the economy, meanwhile, short-term survival measures rather than structural reforms risk deepening the crisis.

A large part of society is now exhausted not only by poverty, but by the complete uncertainty surrounding the future. People question their children’s prospects, the security of the legal system, the value of their labor, and whether the country can ever return to normalcy. And perhaps the greatest danger lies exactly here: the possibility that crises become accepted as ordinary and decay becomes accepted as permanent.

To drag a country of 80 million people into this condition for the political and personal interests of one or two million; to ignore the growing impoverishment of the public, the despair of the youth, the suffering of retirees, and the collapse of the legal system while assuming there will never be accountability for any of it — that can only be explained by extraordinary arrogance and profound ignorance.

Throughout history, no government has been able to escape indefinitely from economic realities, accumulated social grievances, and the consequences of the complete erosion of justice. Holding state power is not the same thing as maintaining society’s consent. People may fear, remain silent, or surrender to hopelessness for a time. But eventually, reality becomes stronger than propaganda. The fire in the kitchen, the destruction of legal security, and the dismantling of institutions ultimately begin knocking on everyone’s door.