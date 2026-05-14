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Hari Prasad
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America understands China as little as it always did, and Trump understands nothing ever. He only relates to his own imagined importance as a deal maker and the greatest American president of all time, as he prances naked in his ignorance and folly on the world stage. America is disunited and declining, wounded by the incompetence, greed, and corruption of the current administration and its attacks on the United States as a nation under law and on the world order. Trump would like to extricate himself from the mess he has made for himself by attacking Iran as his poll ratings fall and public dissatisfaction mounts over rising gas prices in America, with midterm elections scheduled for November. He cannot open the Straits of Hormuz using the U.S. military as he fears the effect of American casualties on his image. So he has come to China to ask Xi to help reach a deal with Iran which will allow him to save face. On trade, China has already shown it won't be bullied by Trump's threats of tariffs, and its exports have increased significantly. China may make a couple of token gestures on trade and promises of investment. Musk, Eric Trump, and other American businessmen are clearly pursuing their own deals, hoping Trump can help them. But Xi has most likely already written off Trump as an incompetent and foolish old man who will soon be totally discredited. So for China, it would be preferable to strike a deal with the neb xt U.S. administration after Trump.

China has historically been a great power, a center of civilization and culture for all of East Asia for millennia since it was first unified in the third century B.C. Xi sees himself as the imperial inheritor of that tradition, as he blends Confucian values of stability, order and hierarchy with the centralized rule of the Communist Party. It was the Communist take-over in 1949 that inaugurated the period which has lasted until now of central power reaching deep into the country and controlling all areas of life. The Communist Party eliminated local gentry and landowners who had traditionally held power, intellectuals it considered class enemies or disloyal, officials and soldiers of the former regime who had changed sides, secret societies and autonomous trade unions, religious organizations and charities. Mass mobilization through propaganda and coercion led to a series of purges and nationwide campaigns of extreme violence under Mao Zedong in the 1950s along with the derangement of the Great Leap Forward with the famine it created and the Cultural Revolution accounted for as many as 80 million deaths by some estimates, from 1949 to 1976. (That total is as many as all the deaths in World War 2, military and civilian. It is the greatest human catastrophe in history in a time of supposed peace after a century in China of wars and natural catastrophes, including the terrible slaughter, atrocities and destruction of Japan's war on China from 1937 until 1945 and the civil war of 1945-49 which involved mass starvation to force surrender of besieged cities and more atrocities including public humiliation, torture and killing of people arbitrarily classified by Communist forces and agitators as "class enemies" along with their families.) The subsequent return to collective sanity with policy reforms and modernization under Deng Xiaoping and his successors aimed to make China great in military and economic terms. It has succeeded, but without giving up the hold of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on society; CCP institutions and officials hold supreme authority over government, military, and legal bodies. Xi is General Secretary of the Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and President - effectively for life. It is a kind of total power and cult of personality of which Donald Trump can only dream. The CCP has over 100 million members, with influence extending into private enterprises, academia, and civil society. The party has a monopoly on power through a strict hierarchy, controlling personnel appointments and directing propaganda, with the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee as the top decision making body and Xi as its undisputed head and source of all correct ideology and policy. Whatever China's economic and structural issues (e.g. corruption and arbitrary rule of the CCP, over-reliance on exports as the motor of growth and holding down domestic consumption), the regime doesn't seem anywhere near making radical changes, let alone diluting its authority. It moves ahead ever faster on AI and renewables, effectively the world's first electrostate - a sharp contrast to America, which remains in the grip of its fossil fuel interests and stuck in the Middle East.

Xi has already shown where his sympathies lie by helping Putin's Russia and Iran. Trump has nothing significant to offer except by abandoning America's commitment to the defense of Taiwan. The reunification of all territories at any time subject to China has been a key objective of Communist China, and pursued through the invasion of Tibet, the consolidation of control over Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, and the recovery of Hong Kong and Macao. The repression of ethnic minorities of Uyghurs and Tibetans with Han cultural and demographic domination and the elimination of Hongkong's autonomy under Xi is part of that approach.

Taiwan (earlier, Formosa), was formally part of the empire ruled by the Manchu Qing dynasty from 1683 to 1887, and then a Japanese colony from 1894 to 1945. It became a refuge for Chiang Kai Shek and his fleeing KMT regime (the Republic of China) after it lost the civil war with the Communists, behind the protection of the U.S. Navy. (See the link to an article by Prof. Gerrit van der Wees on Taiwan's history and its status over time in relation to China). All reports indicate that Xi is prepared to carry through the integration of Taiwan with China by any and all means including by armed force if needed. Trump's refusal to explain what exactly was discussed on Taiwan shows that his position was probably not the same as Biden's - which was to reiterate America's traditional commitment to the defense of Taiwan. That is how his silence on the subject has been interpreted, probably correctly, in Taiwan.

https://www.geostrategy.org.uk/research/taiwan-the-facts-of-history-versus-beijings-myths/

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