Donnie Goes to "Gyna" - Donnie Çin'e Gidiyor
Trump traveled to China on Wednesday, accompanied by a high-profile entourage that reportedly included several prominent tech bros, as well as his son Eric Trump and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump. Upon arriving in Beijing around lunchtime, he was greeted not by Xi Jinping himself, but by China’s Vice President, Han Zheng.
In diplomatic protocol, these details matter. In highly choreographed state visits, the rank of the official receiving a foreign leader is often interpreted as a subtle signal of political importance, warmth, or strategic caution. Had Xi personally appeared at the airport, it would likely have been viewed as a strong symbolic gesture emphasizing a particularly close relationship or extraordinary significance. Instead, Beijing opted for a more measured reception through Han Zheng, while presumably reserving direct meetings and ceremonial optics with Xi for later stages of the visit.
The optics were particularly striking given Trump’s long-standing claims of having a uniquely strong personal relationship with Xi and his repeated assertions that he alone could effectively manage relations with China. Beijing’s decision to keep the airport reception at the vice-presidential level suggested a carefully calibrated message: respectful and formal, but restrained. In the language of diplomacy, restraint itself can be a statement.
The inclusion of Eric Trump and Lara Trump highlighted the central role family continues to play in Trump-era politics, making the visit appear less like a traditional diplomatic mission and more like a blend of political spectacle, business networking, and dynastic branding.
China, meanwhile, responded with its characteristic emphasis on hierarchy, discipline, and symbolism. In Beijing’s carefully managed political culture, even ceremonial details carry meaning, and Xi Jinping’s absence from the airport was likely an intentional signal of the cautious, measured state of U.S.-China relations.
It remains unclear how the often tone-deaf Donald Trump perceived these signals—or whether he perceived them at all. What Beijing may have intended as a subtle display of diplomatic distance and controlled restraint was likely filtered through Trump’s highly personalized worldview, where spectacle, visibility, and branding frequently overshadow the quieter language of state protocol.
As an interesting side note, after Donald Trump named Marco Rubio Secretary of State in 2025, Chinese state media and official records quietly began using a different transliterated character for the “Ru” or “Lu” in Rubio’s Chinese name.
The change initially attracted little attention, but it became a widely discussed topic on Chinese social media this week as Rubio arrived in Beijing as part of the U.S. delegation. During the elaborate welcome ceremony, he stood prominently in the front row of the American visitors and even shook hands with Xi Jinping.
The linguistic tweak was widely interpreted as a diplomatic workaround. Beijing had sanctioned Rubio in 2020 while he was still a senator and one of Congress’s fiercest critics of China over issues such as Hong Kong and Xinjiang. By subtly altering the Chinese rendering of his name rather than formally lifting the sanctions, Chinese authorities appear to have created enough bureaucratic ambiguity to host him officially without openly reversing their earlier political position.
Xi Jinping warned during his meeting with Donald Trump that China and the United States must avoid the "Thucydides Trap," a historical reference to the conflict between a rising power and an established one. The “Thucydides Trap” refers to the danger of war when a rising power challenges an established one. The concept is based on the Peloponnesian War, in which the growing power of Athens threatened Sparta’s dominance, ultimately leading to a devastating conflict that weakened both sides. Today, the term is often used to warn of the risks of confrontation between emerging and established global powers.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs put the following in its readout:
'‘President Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the U.S. The U.S. side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question.'‘
In their first major face-to-face meeting, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open and free from militarization or tolls. Beyond the broad diplomatic language, however, the meeting appeared to produce little concrete progress on the war involving Iran. Despite White House hopes of securing greater Chinese cooperation and assistance, Beijing offered no major commitments, underscoring the continuing strategic distance between the two powers.
The war on Iran has exposed potential weaknesses in U.S. military readiness, reinforcing Beijing’s confidence regarding Taiwan. During the conflict, Washington was forced to redirect military assets away from Asia while drawing down significant portions of its munitions stockpiles.
For Beijing, the summit appears to be less about securing specific concessions and more about reshaping the broader framework through which the world’s two superpowers engage. Trump is likely eager to return from China, claiming major victories from the trip. Beijing may offer symbolic economic concessions—such as increased purchases of Boeing aircraft, American soybeans, and U.S. beef, along with limited steps toward opening parts of the Chinese market to U.S. companies.
Such measures would allow Trump to portray the visit as a major diplomatic and commercial success, even if the deeper strategic disputes between Washington and Beijing—over trade, technology, security, and global influence—remain fundamentally unresolved.
Donnie Çin’e Gidiyor
Trump, çarşamba günü Çin’e, aralarında önde gelen bazı teknoloji milyarderlerinin yanı sıra oğlu Eric Trump ve Eric’in eşi Lara Trump’ın da bulunduğu yüksek profilli bir heyetle gitti. Öğle saatlerinde Pekin’e vardığında ise kendisini Şi Cinping değil, Çin Devlet Başkanı Yardımcısı Han Zheng karşıladı.
Diplomatik protokolde bu tür ayrıntılar önemlidir. Son derece titizlikle kurgulanan devlet ziyaretlerinde, yabancı bir lideri karşılayan yetkilinin makamı çoğu zaman siyasi önem, sıcaklık ya da stratejik temkinlilik konusunda ince bir mesaj olarak yorumlanır. Şi’nin havaalanında bizzat bulunması, olağanüstü yakın bir ilişkiyi veya ziyaretin özel önemini vurgulayan güçlü sembolik bir jest olarak görülürdü. Bunun yerine Pekin, daha ölçülü bir yaklaşım benimseyerek karşılama görevini Han Zheng’e bıraktı; Şi ile doğrudan görüşmeleri ve daha görkemli diplomatik görüntüleri ziyaretin ilerleyen aşamalarına sakladı.
Bu görüntüler, Trump’ın yıllardır Şi ile benzersiz derecede güçlü bir kişisel ilişkiye sahip olduğunu iddia etmesi ve Çin’le ilişkileri etkili şekilde yönetebilecek tek kişinin kendisi olduğunu sık sık söylemesi nedeniyle özellikle dikkat çekiciydi. Pekin’in havaalanı karşılama düzeyini devlet başkan yardımcısı seviyesinde tutması, dikkatle hesaplanmış bir mesaj izlenimi verdi: saygılı ve resmi, ancak mesafeli. Diplomasi dilinde bazen mesafenin kendisi de bir mesajdır.
Eric Trump ve Lara Trump’ın heyette yer alması ise Trump döneminin bir başka belirgin özelliğini öne çıkardı: ailenin siyasetteki merkezi rolü. Ziyaret, geleneksel bir diplomatik misyondan çok; siyasi gösteri, iş ağı kurma faaliyeti ve hanedan markalaşmasının birleşimi gibi göründü.
Çin ise buna karşılık, her zamanki hiyerarşi, disiplin ve sembolizm vurgusuyla hareket etti. Pekin’in dikkatle yönetilen siyasi kültüründe törensel ayrıntılar bile anlam taşır ve Şi Cinping’in havaalanında bulunmaması, ABD-Çin ilişkilerinin temkinli ve ölçülü durumuna dair kasıtlı bir işaret olarak değerlendirildi.
Diplomatik inceliklerden pek anlamayan Trump’ın bu sinyalleri nasıl algıladığı — hatta algılayıp algılamadığı — ise belirsizliğini koruyor. Pekin’in diplomatik mesafe ve kontrollü ihtiyat gösterisi olarak vermek istediği mesaj, muhtemelen Trump’ın gösterinin, görünürlük ve markalaşmanın devlet protokolünün daha sessiz dilinin önüne geçtiği son derece kişiselleştirilmiş dünya görüşü içinde farklı şekilde süzüldü.
İlginç bir yan not olarak, Donald Trump’ın 2025’te Marco Rubio’yu Dışişleri Bakanı olarak atamasının ardından, Çin devlet medyası ve resmi kayıtlar Rubio’nun Çince isminde kullanılan “Ru” veya “Lu” karakterlerinden birini sessizce değiştirmeye başladı.
Bu değişiklik başlangıçta fazla dikkat çekmedi. Ancak Rubio’nun ABD heyetinin bir parçası olarak Pekin’e gelmesiyle birlikte Çin sosyal medyasında geniş şekilde tartışılan bir konu haline geldi. Görkemli karşılama töreninde Rubio, Amerikalı ziyaretçilerin ön sırasında yer aldı ve hatta Şi Cinping ile tokalaştı.
Bu dilsel değişiklik, yaygın biçimde diplomatik bir manevra olarak yorumlandı. Pekin, Rubio’yu 2020 yılında hâlâ senatörken ve Hong Kong ile Sincan gibi konularda Çin’in en sert eleştirmenlerinden biri olduğu dönemde yaptırım listesine almıştı. Çinli yetkililer, yaptırımları resmen kaldırmak yerine Rubio’nun Çince isim yazımını hafifçe değiştirerek, önceki siyasi pozisyonlarından açıkça geri adım atmadan onu resmi olarak ağırlayabilecek bürokratik bir alan yaratmış görünüyor.
Şi Cinping, Donald Trump ile görüşmesinde Çin ve ABD’nin “Tukidides tuzağı”ndan kaçınması gerektiği konusunda uyardı. “Tukidides tuzağı”, yükselen bir gücün yerleşik bir güce meydan okuduğu durumlarda savaş riskinin ortaya çıkmasını ifade eder. Kavram, Atina’nın yükselen gücünün Sparta’nın hakimiyetini tehdit etmesiyle başlayan Peloponez Savaşı’na dayanır. Sonunda her iki tarafı da zayıflatan yıkıcı bir çatışma yaşanmıştır. Günümüzde bu terim, yükselen ve mevcut küresel güçler arasındaki çatışma riskine karşı bir uyarı olarak kullanılmaktadır.
Çin Dışişleri Bakanlığı görüşme özetinde şu ifadeleri kullandı:
“Başkan Şi, Tayvan meselesinin Çin-ABD ilişkilerindeki en önemli konu olduğunu vurguladı. Eğer doğru şekilde ele alınırsa, ikili ilişkiler genel istikrarını koruyacaktır. Aksi takdirde iki ülke çatışmalar ve hatta savaşlarla karşı karşıya gelebilir ve bu durum tüm ilişkiyi ciddi tehlikeye atar. ‘Tayvan bağımsızlığı’ ile Boğaz’daki barış, ateş ve su kadar bağdaşmazdır. Tayvan Boğazı’nda barış ve istikrarın korunması Çin ile ABD arasındaki en büyük ortak paydadır. ABD tarafı Tayvan meselesini ele alırken son derece dikkatli davranmalıdır.”
Donald Trump ile Şi Cinping ilk büyük yüz yüze görüşmelerinde Hürmüz Boğazı’nın açık kalması ve askeri amaçlarla kullanılmaması ya da geçiş ücreti uygulanmaması konusunda mutabakata vardı. Ancak genel diplomatik açıklamaların ötesinde, görüşme İran’la ilgili savaş konusunda somut bir ilerleme sağlamış görünmüyor. Beyaz Saray’ın Çin’den daha fazla iş birliği ve destek alma umutlarına rağmen Pekin önemli bir taahhütte bulunmadı; bu da iki güç arasındaki stratejik mesafenin sürdüğünü gösterdi.
İran savaşı, ABD’nin askeri kapasitesindeki olası zayıflıkları da ortaya çıkardı ve Pekin’in Tayvan konusundaki özgüvenini artırdı. Çatışma sırasında Washington, askeri varlıklarının bir bölümünü Asya’dan çekmek ve mühimmat stoklarının önemli kısmını tüketmek zorunda kaldı.
Pekin açısından zirve, belirli tavizler koparmaktan çok, iki süper gücün birbirleriyle nasıl ilişki kurması gerektiğinin çerçevesini yeniden tanımlama girişimi gibi görünüyor. Trump ise Çin’den büyük zaferlerle dönmek istiyor. Pekin, Boeing uçakları, Amerikan soy fasulyesi ve ABD sığır eti alımlarını artırmak ve Çin pazarının bazı bölümlerini Amerikan şirketlerine sınırlı şekilde açmak gibi sembolik ekonomik tavizler verebilir.
Bu tür adımlar, Washington ile Pekin arasındaki ticaret, teknoloji, güvenlik ve küresel nüfuz gibi daha derin stratejik anlaşmazlıklar büyük ölçüde çözülmeden kalsa bile, Trump’ın ziyaretinin diplomatik ve ticari bir başarı olarak sunulmasına olanak sağlayacaktır.
America understands China as little as it always did, and Trump understands nothing ever. He only relates to his own imagined importance as a deal maker and the greatest American president of all time, as he prances naked in his ignorance and folly on the world stage. America is disunited and declining, wounded by the incompetence, greed, and corruption of the current administration and its attacks on the United States as a nation under law and on the world order. Trump would like to extricate himself from the mess he has made for himself by attacking Iran as his poll ratings fall and public dissatisfaction mounts over rising gas prices in America, with midterm elections scheduled for November. He cannot open the Straits of Hormuz using the U.S. military as he fears the effect of American casualties on his image. So he has come to China to ask Xi to help reach a deal with Iran which will allow him to save face. On trade, China has already shown it won't be bullied by Trump's threats of tariffs, and its exports have increased significantly. China may make a couple of token gestures on trade and promises of investment. Musk, Eric Trump, and other American businessmen are clearly pursuing their own deals, hoping Trump can help them. But Xi has most likely already written off Trump as an incompetent and foolish old man who will soon be totally discredited. So for China, it would be preferable to strike a deal with the neb xt U.S. administration after Trump.
China has historically been a great power, a center of civilization and culture for all of East Asia for millennia since it was first unified in the third century B.C. Xi sees himself as the imperial inheritor of that tradition, as he blends Confucian values of stability, order and hierarchy with the centralized rule of the Communist Party. It was the Communist take-over in 1949 that inaugurated the period which has lasted until now of central power reaching deep into the country and controlling all areas of life. The Communist Party eliminated local gentry and landowners who had traditionally held power, intellectuals it considered class enemies or disloyal, officials and soldiers of the former regime who had changed sides, secret societies and autonomous trade unions, religious organizations and charities. Mass mobilization through propaganda and coercion led to a series of purges and nationwide campaigns of extreme violence under Mao Zedong in the 1950s along with the derangement of the Great Leap Forward with the famine it created and the Cultural Revolution accounted for as many as 80 million deaths by some estimates, from 1949 to 1976. (That total is as many as all the deaths in World War 2, military and civilian. It is the greatest human catastrophe in history in a time of supposed peace after a century in China of wars and natural catastrophes, including the terrible slaughter, atrocities and destruction of Japan's war on China from 1937 until 1945 and the civil war of 1945-49 which involved mass starvation to force surrender of besieged cities and more atrocities including public humiliation, torture and killing of people arbitrarily classified by Communist forces and agitators as "class enemies" along with their families.) The subsequent return to collective sanity with policy reforms and modernization under Deng Xiaoping and his successors aimed to make China great in military and economic terms. It has succeeded, but without giving up the hold of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on society; CCP institutions and officials hold supreme authority over government, military, and legal bodies. Xi is General Secretary of the Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and President - effectively for life. It is a kind of total power and cult of personality of which Donald Trump can only dream. The CCP has over 100 million members, with influence extending into private enterprises, academia, and civil society. The party has a monopoly on power through a strict hierarchy, controlling personnel appointments and directing propaganda, with the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee as the top decision making body and Xi as its undisputed head and source of all correct ideology and policy. Whatever China's economic and structural issues (e.g. corruption and arbitrary rule of the CCP, over-reliance on exports as the motor of growth and holding down domestic consumption), the regime doesn't seem anywhere near making radical changes, let alone diluting its authority. It moves ahead ever faster on AI and renewables, effectively the world's first electrostate - a sharp contrast to America, which remains in the grip of its fossil fuel interests and stuck in the Middle East.
Xi has already shown where his sympathies lie by helping Putin's Russia and Iran. Trump has nothing significant to offer except by abandoning America's commitment to the defense of Taiwan. The reunification of all territories at any time subject to China has been a key objective of Communist China, and pursued through the invasion of Tibet, the consolidation of control over Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, and the recovery of Hong Kong and Macao. The repression of ethnic minorities of Uyghurs and Tibetans with Han cultural and demographic domination and the elimination of Hongkong's autonomy under Xi is part of that approach.
Taiwan (earlier, Formosa), was formally part of the empire ruled by the Manchu Qing dynasty from 1683 to 1887, and then a Japanese colony from 1894 to 1945. It became a refuge for Chiang Kai Shek and his fleeing KMT regime (the Republic of China) after it lost the civil war with the Communists, behind the protection of the U.S. Navy. (See the link to an article by Prof. Gerrit van der Wees on Taiwan's history and its status over time in relation to China). All reports indicate that Xi is prepared to carry through the integration of Taiwan with China by any and all means including by armed force if needed. Trump's refusal to explain what exactly was discussed on Taiwan shows that his position was probably not the same as Biden's - which was to reiterate America's traditional commitment to the defense of Taiwan. That is how his silence on the subject has been interpreted, probably correctly, in Taiwan.
https://www.geostrategy.org.uk/research/taiwan-the-facts-of-history-versus-beijings-myths/