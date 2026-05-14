Trump traveled to China on Wednesday, accompanied by a high-profile entourage that reportedly included several prominent tech bros, as well as his son Eric Trump and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump. Upon arriving in Beijing around lunchtime, he was greeted not by Xi Jinping himself, but by China’s Vice President, Han Zheng.

In diplomatic protocol, these details matter. In highly choreographed state visits, the rank of the official receiving a foreign leader is often interpreted as a subtle signal of political importance, warmth, or strategic caution. Had Xi personally appeared at the airport, it would likely have been viewed as a strong symbolic gesture emphasizing a particularly close relationship or extraordinary significance. Instead, Beijing opted for a more measured reception through Han Zheng, while presumably reserving direct meetings and ceremonial optics with Xi for later stages of the visit.

The optics were particularly striking given Trump’s long-standing claims of having a uniquely strong personal relationship with Xi and his repeated assertions that he alone could effectively manage relations with China. Beijing’s decision to keep the airport reception at the vice-presidential level suggested a carefully calibrated message: respectful and formal, but restrained. In the language of diplomacy, restraint itself can be a statement.

The inclusion of Eric Trump and Lara Trump highlighted the central role family continues to play in Trump-era politics, making the visit appear less like a traditional diplomatic mission and more like a blend of political spectacle, business networking, and dynastic branding.

China, meanwhile, responded with its characteristic emphasis on hierarchy, discipline, and symbolism. In Beijing’s carefully managed political culture, even ceremonial details carry meaning, and Xi Jinping’s absence from the airport was likely an intentional signal of the cautious, measured state of U.S.-China relations.

It remains unclear how the often tone-deaf Donald Trump perceived these signals—or whether he perceived them at all. What Beijing may have intended as a subtle display of diplomatic distance and controlled restraint was likely filtered through Trump’s highly personalized worldview, where spectacle, visibility, and branding frequently overshadow the quieter language of state protocol.

As an interesting side note, after Donald Trump named Marco Rubio Secretary of State in 2025, Chinese state media and official records quietly began using a different transliterated character for the “Ru” or “Lu” in Rubio’s Chinese name.

The change initially attracted little attention, but it became a widely discussed topic on Chinese social media this week as Rubio arrived in Beijing as part of the U.S. delegation. During the elaborate welcome ceremony, he stood prominently in the front row of the American visitors and even shook hands with Xi Jinping.

The linguistic tweak was widely interpreted as a diplomatic workaround. Beijing had sanctioned Rubio in 2020 while he was still a senator and one of Congress’s fiercest critics of China over issues such as Hong Kong and Xinjiang. By subtly altering the Chinese rendering of his name rather than formally lifting the sanctions, Chinese authorities appear to have created enough bureaucratic ambiguity to host him officially without openly reversing their earlier political position.

Xi Jinping warned during his meeting with Donald Trump that China and the United States must avoid the "Thucydides Trap," a historical reference to the conflict between a rising power and an established one. The “Thucydides Trap” refers to the danger of war when a rising power challenges an established one. The concept is based on the Peloponnesian War, in which the growing power of Athens threatened Sparta’s dominance, ultimately leading to a devastating conflict that weakened both sides. Today, the term is often used to warn of the risks of confrontation between emerging and established global powers.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs put the following in its readout:

'‘President Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the U.S. The U.S. side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question.'‘

In their first major face-to-face meeting, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open and free from militarization or tolls. Beyond the broad diplomatic language, however, the meeting appeared to produce little concrete progress on the war involving Iran. Despite White House hopes of securing greater Chinese cooperation and assistance, Beijing offered no major commitments, underscoring the continuing strategic distance between the two powers.

The war on Iran has exposed potential weaknesses in U.S. military readiness, reinforcing Beijing’s confidence regarding Taiwan. During the conflict, Washington was forced to redirect military assets away from Asia while drawing down significant portions of its munitions stockpiles.

For Beijing, the summit appears to be less about securing specific concessions and more about reshaping the broader framework through which the world’s two superpowers engage. Trump is likely eager to return from China, claiming major victories from the trip. Beijing may offer symbolic economic concessions—such as increased purchases of Boeing aircraft, American soybeans, and U.S. beef, along with limited steps toward opening parts of the Chinese market to U.S. companies.

Such measures would allow Trump to portray the visit as a major diplomatic and commercial success, even if the deeper strategic disputes between Washington and Beijing—over trade, technology, security, and global influence—remain fundamentally unresolved.

Donnie Çin’e Gidiyor

Trump, çarşamba günü Çin’e, aralarında önde gelen bazı teknoloji milyarderlerinin yanı sıra oğlu Eric Trump ve Eric’in eşi Lara Trump’ın da bulunduğu yüksek profilli bir heyetle gitti. Öğle saatlerinde Pekin’e vardığında ise kendisini Şi Cinping değil, Çin Devlet Başkanı Yardımcısı Han Zheng karşıladı.

Diplomatik protokolde bu tür ayrıntılar önemlidir. Son derece titizlikle kurgulanan devlet ziyaretlerinde, yabancı bir lideri karşılayan yetkilinin makamı çoğu zaman siyasi önem, sıcaklık ya da stratejik temkinlilik konusunda ince bir mesaj olarak yorumlanır. Şi’nin havaalanında bizzat bulunması, olağanüstü yakın bir ilişkiyi veya ziyaretin özel önemini vurgulayan güçlü sembolik bir jest olarak görülürdü. Bunun yerine Pekin, daha ölçülü bir yaklaşım benimseyerek karşılama görevini Han Zheng’e bıraktı; Şi ile doğrudan görüşmeleri ve daha görkemli diplomatik görüntüleri ziyaretin ilerleyen aşamalarına sakladı.

Bu görüntüler, Trump’ın yıllardır Şi ile benzersiz derecede güçlü bir kişisel ilişkiye sahip olduğunu iddia etmesi ve Çin’le ilişkileri etkili şekilde yönetebilecek tek kişinin kendisi olduğunu sık sık söylemesi nedeniyle özellikle dikkat çekiciydi. Pekin’in havaalanı karşılama düzeyini devlet başkan yardımcısı seviyesinde tutması, dikkatle hesaplanmış bir mesaj izlenimi verdi: saygılı ve resmi, ancak mesafeli. Diplomasi dilinde bazen mesafenin kendisi de bir mesajdır.

Eric Trump ve Lara Trump’ın heyette yer alması ise Trump döneminin bir başka belirgin özelliğini öne çıkardı: ailenin siyasetteki merkezi rolü. Ziyaret, geleneksel bir diplomatik misyondan çok; siyasi gösteri, iş ağı kurma faaliyeti ve hanedan markalaşmasının birleşimi gibi göründü.

Çin ise buna karşılık, her zamanki hiyerarşi, disiplin ve sembolizm vurgusuyla hareket etti. Pekin’in dikkatle yönetilen siyasi kültüründe törensel ayrıntılar bile anlam taşır ve Şi Cinping’in havaalanında bulunmaması, ABD-Çin ilişkilerinin temkinli ve ölçülü durumuna dair kasıtlı bir işaret olarak değerlendirildi.

Diplomatik inceliklerden pek anlamayan Trump’ın bu sinyalleri nasıl algıladığı — hatta algılayıp algılamadığı — ise belirsizliğini koruyor. Pekin’in diplomatik mesafe ve kontrollü ihtiyat gösterisi olarak vermek istediği mesaj, muhtemelen Trump’ın gösterinin, görünürlük ve markalaşmanın devlet protokolünün daha sessiz dilinin önüne geçtiği son derece kişiselleştirilmiş dünya görüşü içinde farklı şekilde süzüldü.

İlginç bir yan not olarak, Donald Trump’ın 2025’te Marco Rubio’yu Dışişleri Bakanı olarak atamasının ardından, Çin devlet medyası ve resmi kayıtlar Rubio’nun Çince isminde kullanılan “Ru” veya “Lu” karakterlerinden birini sessizce değiştirmeye başladı.

Bu değişiklik başlangıçta fazla dikkat çekmedi. Ancak Rubio’nun ABD heyetinin bir parçası olarak Pekin’e gelmesiyle birlikte Çin sosyal medyasında geniş şekilde tartışılan bir konu haline geldi. Görkemli karşılama töreninde Rubio, Amerikalı ziyaretçilerin ön sırasında yer aldı ve hatta Şi Cinping ile tokalaştı.

Bu dilsel değişiklik, yaygın biçimde diplomatik bir manevra olarak yorumlandı. Pekin, Rubio’yu 2020 yılında hâlâ senatörken ve Hong Kong ile Sincan gibi konularda Çin’in en sert eleştirmenlerinden biri olduğu dönemde yaptırım listesine almıştı. Çinli yetkililer, yaptırımları resmen kaldırmak yerine Rubio’nun Çince isim yazımını hafifçe değiştirerek, önceki siyasi pozisyonlarından açıkça geri adım atmadan onu resmi olarak ağırlayabilecek bürokratik bir alan yaratmış görünüyor.

Şi Cinping, Donald Trump ile görüşmesinde Çin ve ABD’nin “Tukidides tuzağı”ndan kaçınması gerektiği konusunda uyardı. “Tukidides tuzağı”, yükselen bir gücün yerleşik bir güce meydan okuduğu durumlarda savaş riskinin ortaya çıkmasını ifade eder. Kavram, Atina’nın yükselen gücünün Sparta’nın hakimiyetini tehdit etmesiyle başlayan Peloponez Savaşı’na dayanır. Sonunda her iki tarafı da zayıflatan yıkıcı bir çatışma yaşanmıştır. Günümüzde bu terim, yükselen ve mevcut küresel güçler arasındaki çatışma riskine karşı bir uyarı olarak kullanılmaktadır.

Çin Dışişleri Bakanlığı görüşme özetinde şu ifadeleri kullandı:

“Başkan Şi, Tayvan meselesinin Çin-ABD ilişkilerindeki en önemli konu olduğunu vurguladı. Eğer doğru şekilde ele alınırsa, ikili ilişkiler genel istikrarını koruyacaktır. Aksi takdirde iki ülke çatışmalar ve hatta savaşlarla karşı karşıya gelebilir ve bu durum tüm ilişkiyi ciddi tehlikeye atar. ‘Tayvan bağımsızlığı’ ile Boğaz’daki barış, ateş ve su kadar bağdaşmazdır. Tayvan Boğazı’nda barış ve istikrarın korunması Çin ile ABD arasındaki en büyük ortak paydadır. ABD tarafı Tayvan meselesini ele alırken son derece dikkatli davranmalıdır.”

Donald Trump ile Şi Cinping ilk büyük yüz yüze görüşmelerinde Hürmüz Boğazı’nın açık kalması ve askeri amaçlarla kullanılmaması ya da geçiş ücreti uygulanmaması konusunda mutabakata vardı. Ancak genel diplomatik açıklamaların ötesinde, görüşme İran’la ilgili savaş konusunda somut bir ilerleme sağlamış görünmüyor. Beyaz Saray’ın Çin’den daha fazla iş birliği ve destek alma umutlarına rağmen Pekin önemli bir taahhütte bulunmadı; bu da iki güç arasındaki stratejik mesafenin sürdüğünü gösterdi.

İran savaşı, ABD’nin askeri kapasitesindeki olası zayıflıkları da ortaya çıkardı ve Pekin’in Tayvan konusundaki özgüvenini artırdı. Çatışma sırasında Washington, askeri varlıklarının bir bölümünü Asya’dan çekmek ve mühimmat stoklarının önemli kısmını tüketmek zorunda kaldı.

Pekin açısından zirve, belirli tavizler koparmaktan çok, iki süper gücün birbirleriyle nasıl ilişki kurması gerektiğinin çerçevesini yeniden tanımlama girişimi gibi görünüyor. Trump ise Çin’den büyük zaferlerle dönmek istiyor. Pekin, Boeing uçakları, Amerikan soy fasulyesi ve ABD sığır eti alımlarını artırmak ve Çin pazarının bazı bölümlerini Amerikan şirketlerine sınırlı şekilde açmak gibi sembolik ekonomik tavizler verebilir.

Bu tür adımlar, Washington ile Pekin arasındaki ticaret, teknoloji, güvenlik ve küresel nüfuz gibi daha derin stratejik anlaşmazlıklar büyük ölçüde çözülmeden kalsa bile, Trump’ın ziyaretinin diplomatik ve ticari bir başarı olarak sunulmasına olanak sağlayacaktır.