On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act through a 6–3 ruling striking down Louisiana’s congressional map. While the conservative majority argued it was upholding the law, dissenting justices said the decision effectively dismantles one of the most important civil rights protections in American history.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is a landmark U.S. law enacted during the civil rights era to eliminate racial discrimination in voting, particularly in Southern states where Black Americans had been systematically disenfranchised. It banned practices like literacy tests, authorized federal oversight of elections in jurisdictions with histories of discrimination, and required certain states to obtain federal approval before changing voting laws (a provision later weakened by the Supreme Court). Over time, it became one of the most powerful tools for expanding minority political participation and representation, though its scope has been narrowed by subsequent court rulings.

Although the Court’s conservative majority left Section 2 formally intact, liberal justices argued that the ruling effectively drains one of the nation’s most important civil rights laws of its power. Civil rights leaders and activists warned that the decision could undo decades of progress toward fair representation for Black Americans, urging a surge in minority voter turnout in the upcoming midterm elections as the most effective response.

The Supreme Court’s decision is poised to do more than reshape Black representation in the South—it may ripple across the country, altering political representation for Latino and Asian American communities in states where they are a decisive part of the electorate.

California illustrates what is at stake. The Voting Rights Act helped carve out districts that gave Latino voters a meaningful voice, enabling the steady rise of Latino leadership since the 1970s. That process transformed institutions that had long excluded them. Today, Latino officials occupy a significant share of power—holding roughly one-third of seats in the state legislature and over a quarter of the state’s congressional delegation.

In the wake of the Court’s decision, several Republican-led states moved swiftly to redraw their electoral maps, seizing the opportunity to reshape districts in their favor. Legislatures began advancing new plans that reconfigure boundaries in ways likely to dilute minority voting strength and consolidate partisan advantage. What might once have triggered immediate legal challenges is now proceeding with fewer constraints, emboldening mapmakers to push more aggressive designs. The result is a renewed wave of gerrymandering that could lock in electoral advantages for years, reshaping representation not only at the congressional level but also across state and local offices.

Three of the nine justices currently serving on the Supreme Court of the United States were appointed by Donald Trump—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—solidifying a conservative majority that has played a decisive role in recent rulings on issues ranging from voting rights to federal authority. Mitch McConnell, then the Senate Majority Leader, blocked Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016 after the death of Antonin Scalia. McConnell refused to hold hearings or a vote on Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, arguing that the seat should be filled by the next president. This unprecedented move allowed the vacancy to remain open until after the election, when Donald Trump took office and appointed Neil Gorsuch instead.

There have been mounting concerns about ethics and transparency at the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas has faced documented scrutiny for accepting expensive gifts and luxury travel from wealthy benefactors without proper disclosure, raising serious questions about accountability. At the center of the scrutiny are reports that Thomas accepted years of undisclosed gifts and luxury travel from wealthy benefactors, most prominently Harlan Crow. These included private jet flights, yacht trips, and stays at exclusive resorts—benefits that, under federal disclosure rules, many ethics experts argue should have been reported. Thomas has maintained that he was advised such hospitality did not require disclosure, but critics contend that this interpretation stretches, if not violates, the spirit of transparency laws designed to preserve judicial independence.

The concerns extend beyond travel. Investigations also revealed a real estate transaction in which Crow purchased property co-owned by Thomas and his family, including the home where his mother continues to reside. The lack of full disclosure of this transaction further fueled questions about whether the justice had complied with reporting requirements. In addition, reports that a benefactor covered private school tuition for a relative Thomas was raising added another layer to the controversy, suggesting a broader pattern of financial relationships that remained largely out of public view.

At the same time, Brett Kavanaugh drew attention during his confirmation over how he paid off substantial personal debts—reportedly through asset sales and family assistance—fueling concerns about financial transparency, even though no wrongdoing was established. Broader claims that John Roberts received large personal payments have not been supported by credible evidence, but discussions about him have highlighted the Court’s lack of a binding, enforceable ethics code. Together, these issues have intensified calls for clearer rules, stronger disclosure requirements, and independent oversight of the nation’s highest court.

Appointments to the Supreme Court of the United States are for life, meaning justices can serve for decades and shape the law long after the presidents who appointed them have left office. Clarence Thomas, for example, has been serving since 1991, making him one of the longest-tenured and most influential members of the Court. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, has long been active in conservative political circles. She drew particular scrutiny after the 2020 election for supporting efforts to challenge the results and for communications with officials about overturning them. Her activism, including involvement in events surrounding January 6, has intensified debate over potential conflicts of interest and whether Justice Thomas should recuse himself from related cases.

If Democrats were to regain control of Congress, pressure for structural reform of the Supreme Court of the United States would likely intensify. Critics argue that lifetime appointments, once intended to shield justices from political pressure, now allow individuals to wield outsized influence for decades, often far removed from the political context in which they were appointed. Introducing term limits—commonly proposed in the 10–15 year range—would create a more regularized and predictable appointment process, reducing the stakes of any single nomination and aligning the Court more closely with evolving democratic norms.

At the same time, recent controversies have fueled calls for a binding and enforceable ethics code. Unlike other federal judges, Supreme Court justices operate without a formal external oversight mechanism. Stricter disclosure rules, clearer recusal standards, and independent review processes are increasingly seen as necessary to restore public trust in the institution.

Expanding the number of justices—from nine to, say, thirteen—is the most contentious proposal. Proponents argue that the Court’s size is not constitutionally fixed and has changed multiple times in U.S. history, and that expansion could rebalance a judiciary they see as ideologically skewed. Critics, however, warn that such a move risks escalating a cycle of partisan retaliation, further politicizing the Court.

Taken together, these proposals—term limits, ethics reform, and potential expansion—reflect a broader debate over whether the Court’s current structure remains sustainable in an era of intense political polarization or whether institutional redesign is needed to preserve its legitimacy.

Satılık Yargı

Çarşamba günü ABD Yüksek Mahkemesi, Louisiana’nın kongre seçim haritasını 6’ya 3 oyla iptal ederek Oy Hakkı Yasası’nı önemli ölçüde zayıflattı. Muhafazakâr çoğunluk kararın yasayı koruduğunu savunurken, muhalif yargıçlar bunun Amerikan tarihindeki en önemli sivil haklar korumalarından birini fiilen ortadan kaldırdığını belirtti.

1965 tarihli Oy Hakkı Yasası, özellikle Güney eyaletlerinde siyah Amerikalıların sistematik olarak oy hakkından mahrum bırakılmasını sona erdirmek amacıyla kabul edilen dönüm noktası niteliğinde bir yasadır. Okuryazarlık testleri gibi uygulamaları yasaklamış, ayrımcılık geçmişi olan bölgelerde seçimlerin federal denetimini sağlamış ve bazı eyaletlerin seçim yasalarını değiştirmeden önce federal onay almasını zorunlu kılmıştır (bu hüküm daha sonra Yüksek Mahkeme tarafından zayıflatılmıştır). Zamanla azınlıkların siyasi katılımını ve temsilini artıran en güçlü araçlardan biri haline gelmiş, ancak kapsamı sonraki mahkeme kararlarıyla daraltılmıştır.

Mahkemenin muhafazakâr çoğunluğu 2. Maddeyi (Section 2) teknik olarak yürürlükte bıraksa da, liberal yargıçlar bu kararın söz konusu yasayı fiilen etkisiz hâle getirdiğini savundu. Sivil haklar savunucuları, kararın siyah Amerikalıların adil temsiline yönelik onlarca yıllık ilerlemeyi tersine çevirebileceği uyarısında bulunarak, en etkili karşılığın ara seçimlerde azınlık seçmenlerin rekor düzeyde katılım göstermesi olacağını ifade etti.

Mahkemenin kararı yalnızca Güney’de siyah seçmenlerin temsilini yeniden şekillendirmekle kalmayabilir; Latino ve Asyalı Amerikalıların yoğun olduğu bölgelerde de siyasi temsili etkileyebilir.

Kaliforniya bu açıdan çarpıcı bir örnek sunuyor. Oy Hakkı Yasası, Latino seçmenlere anlamlı bir temsil sağlayan seçim bölgelerinin oluşturulmasına yardımcı olmuş, 1970’lerden itibaren Latino siyasi liderliğinin yükselişini mümkün kılmıştır. Bu süreç, daha önce kapalı olan kurumları dönüştürmüştür. Bugün Latino siyasetçiler eyalet meclisinin yaklaşık üçte birini ve Kaliforniya’nın kongre delegasyonunun dörtte birinden fazlasını oluşturmaktadır.

Mahkeme kararının ardından birçok Cumhuriyetçi eyalet hızla harekete geçerek seçim haritalarını yeniden çizmeye başladı. Yasama organları, azınlıkların oy gücünü zayıflatabilecek ve partizan avantajı pekiştirebilecek yeni düzenlemeleri gündeme aldı. Daha önce anında hukuki itirazlara yol açabilecek adımlar, artık daha az kısıtla ilerlemekte ve harita çizenleri daha agresif tasarımlara yönlendirmektedir. Bunun sonucu, yıllarca sürebilecek bir seçim avantajını kilitleyebilecek yeni bir gerrymandering dalgasıdır.

Bugün Yüksek Mahkeme’de görev yapan dokuz yargıçtan üçü—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh ve Amy Coney Barrett—Donald Trump tarafından atanmıştır. Bu durum, oy haklarından federal yetkilere kadar birçok alandaki son kararlarda belirleyici rol oynayan muhafazakâr çoğunluğu pekiştirmiştir. Senato Çoğunluk Lideri Mitch McConnell ise 2016 yılında Antonin Scalia’nın ölümünün ardından Barack Obama’nın Yüksek Mahkeme’ye atama yapmasını engellemiştir. Obama’nın adayı Merrick Garland için duruşma veya oylama yapılmasını reddeden McConnell, bu görevin bir sonraki başkana bırakılması gerektiğini savunmuştur. Bu emsalsiz hamle, koltuğun seçim sonrasına kadar boş kalmasına ve Donald Trump’ın göreve geldikten sonra Neil Gorsuch’u atamasına olanak tanımıştır.

Mahkeme içinde etik ve şeffaflık konularında artan endişeler de dikkat çekmektedir. Clarence Thomas’ın, varlıklı bağışçılardan pahalı hediyeler ve lüks seyahatler kabul ettiği ve bunları yeterince beyan etmediği yönündeki iddialar ciddi tartışmalara yol açmıştır. İncelemenin merkezinde, Clarence Thomas’ın yıllar boyunca varlıklı bağışçılardan—özellikle Harlan Crow’dan—bildirilmemiş hediyeler ve lüks seyahatler kabul ettiğine dair haberler yer alıyor. Bunlar arasında özel jet uçuşları, yat gezileri ve seçkin tatil köylerinde konaklamalar bulunuyor—etik uzmanlarının çoğuna göre federal bildirim kuralları kapsamında açıklanması gereken avantajlar. Thomas ise kendisine bu tür misafirperverliğin bildirim gerektirmediği yönünde tavsiye verildiğini savunuyor; ancak eleştirmenler bu yorumun, yargı bağımsızlığını korumayı amaçlayan şeffaflık yasalarının ruhunu zorladığını, hatta ihlal ettiğini ileri sürüyor.

Endişeler yalnızca seyahatlerle sınırlı değil. Soruşturmalar ayrıca Crow’un, Thomas ve ailesiyle ortak sahip olunan bir gayrimenkulü—annesinin hâlen yaşadığı ev de dahil olmak üzere—satın aldığı bir işlemi ortaya çıkardı. Bu işlemin tam olarak açıklanmamış olması, yargıcın bildirim yükümlülüklerine uyup uymadığına dair soru işaretlerini daha da artırdı. Buna ek olarak, bir bağışçının Thomas’ın büyüttüğü bir akrabanın özel okul ücretlerini karşıladığına dair haberler, tartışmayı derinleştirdi ve büyük ölçüde kamuoyundan uzak kalan daha geniş bir mali ilişkiler ağının varlığına işaret etti.

Aynı şekilde Brett Kavanaugh’ın kişisel borçlarını nasıl ödediği de sorgulanmış; varlık satışları ve aile desteği açıklamaları yapılmış olsa da, bu durum mali şeffaflık konusundaki kaygıları artırmıştır. John Roberts hakkında ileri sürülen büyük ödemeler iddiaları ise güvenilir kanıtlarla desteklenmemiştir. Ancak tüm bu tartışmalar, Yüksek Mahkeme için bağlayıcı ve uygulanabilir bir etik kodun eksikliğini gündeme taşımıştır.

Yüksek Mahkeme atamaları ömür boyudur; bu da yargıçların kendilerini atayan başkanlar görevden ayrıldıktan çok sonra bile hukuk sistemini şekillendirmeye devam etmesini sağlar. Clarence Thomas, 1991’den bu yana görev yaparak en uzun süre görevde kalan ve en etkili yargıçlardan biri haline gelmiştir. Eşi Ginni Thomas ise muhafazakâr siyasette aktif bir figürdür ve 2020 seçimleri sonrası sonuçların sorgulanmasına destek vermesiyle dikkat çekmiştir. Bu durum, çıkar çatışması ve davalardan çekilme (recusal) tartışmalarını alevlendirmiştir.

Eğer Demokratlar Kongre’de çoğunluğu yeniden kazanırsa, Yüksek Mahkeme’nin yapısal reformuna yönelik baskının artması beklenmektedir. Eleştirmenler, ömür boyu atamaların artık yargıçlara orantısız bir güç verdiğini savunmaktadır. 10–15 yıl arası görev süresi önerileri, atama sürecini daha düzenli hale getirerek tek bir atamanın önemini azaltabilir ve Mahkeme’yi demokratik değişimlere daha uyumlu hale getirebilir.

Aynı zamanda bağlayıcı bir etik kod, daha sıkı mal bildirim kuralları ve bağımsız denetim mekanizmaları çağrıları da güç kazanmaktadır. Yüksek Mahkeme yargıçlarının diğer federal yargıçlardan farklı olarak dış denetime tâbi olmaması, kamu güvenini zedeleyen bir unsur olarak görülmektedir.

Mahkeme üye sayısının 9’dan 13’e çıkarılması ise en tartışmalı öneridir. Destekleyenler, mahkemenin büyüklüğünün anayasal olarak sabit olmadığını ve geçmişte değiştirildiğini hatırlatarak bunun ideolojik dengeyi sağlayabileceğini savunmaktadır. Karşı çıkanlar ise bunun partizan bir kısır döngüye yol açarak mahkemeyi daha da siyasallaştıracağı uyarısında bulunmaktadır.

Tüm bu öneriler—görev süresi sınırlaması, etik reformu ve üye sayısının artırılması—yüksek siyasi kutuplaşma döneminde Mahkeme’nin mevcut yapısının sürdürülebilir olup olmadığı ve kurumsal yeniden tasarımın gerekip gerekmediği sorusunu gündeme getirmektedir.