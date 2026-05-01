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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
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The United States of America was founded as a republic for white men of property, driven by the hunger for land which they would seize from the original inhabitants west of the thirteen colonies, and by their opposition to British taxes to help cover the cost of defending them with regular British forces in the French and Indian War. The judges in the Republican majority on the Supreme Court believe equally in a republic of wealthy white men and their corporations. On principle, then, they oppose equal rights through legal arrangements for Americans of color who have long suffered discrimination and voting restrictions, or for women (e.g. regarding abortion or even birth control), and non-conventional gender identity. While the American ideal of the Declaration of Independence of equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in theory applied to all men, in practice it was always aspirational. By fits and starts, with backsliding and violence, there were advances in the (almost) two centuries and a half since July 4, 1776.

We're now at the bottom of a longish period of backsliding reaching a peak after the election of America's first president of color, Barack Obama, which crested in support for the racist demagogue, lifelong cheat, and all-round bad character, Donald Trump. The Republican judges on the Supreme Court have leaned hard in his favor to place him above the laws in their own lawless 2024 decision. But the process of rolling back civil rights started decades ago with Associate Justice and later Chief Justice (1986-2005) William Rehnquist. He was appointed by Richard Nixon and was already noted for serving as legal adviser to the far-right insurgent candidate Barry Goldwater (1964). Earlier, he had opposed the ground-breaking Brown v. Board of Education (1954) decision to strike down segregation of schools. Rehnquist was accused credibly of perjury by ten witnesses when he denied under oath that he had in fact opposed the decision. Chief Justice John Roberts was a litigator for the Republican Party in the stolen election of 2000, awarded by the Supreme Court's Republican judges to George W. Bush, Jr. Amy Barrett also served in that capacity at a more innocuous level. They are hardly impartial, any more than the disgustingly corrupt Clarence Thomas or violently right-wing Samuel Alito, or the opportunist, liar, and abuser (like Thomas, credibly, of women), Kavanaugh. These are people of low morals and integrity and even lower intelligence for which they compensate with ideology. Quite likely, this is America's worst Supreme Court in history after the time just before the Civil War, when the Court's ruling in the notorious Dredd Scott case helped precipitate the Civil War.

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