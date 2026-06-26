Türkiye son yıllarda gündemi büyük ölçüde siyasal krizler, CHP’ye yönelik operasyonlar, Trump’ın ikinci dönemi, savaşlar ve dış politika gerilimleri üzerinden tartışıyor. Oysa arka planda çok daha kalıcı ve belki de çok daha belirleyici bir dönüşüm yaşanıyor: dünya ekonomisi dijital ağlar, veri, yapay zekâ ve otomasyon etrafında yeniden kuruluyor.

Bu dönüşümde ülkeler arasındaki fark artık yalnızca sermaye birikimi, sanayi kapasitesi ya da doğal kaynaklarla ölçülmüyor. Yeni soru şu: Bir ülke veriyi, insan sermayesini, dijital altyapıyı ve kurumlarını yapay zekâ çağında üretkenliğe dönüştürebiliyor mu?

Türkiye’nin bu soruya verdiği cevap karışık. Bir yandan güçlü bir e-devlet altyapısı, yaygın dijital bankacılık, gelişmiş ödeme sistemleri, dinamik bir yazılım ve girişimcilik ekosistemi, genç bir mühendis nüfusu ve büyük bir iç pazar var. Diğer yandan, ileri yapay zekâ araştırması, büyük ölçekli hesaplama altyapısı, risk sermayesi, küresel teknoloji şirketleri, veri yönetişimi, hukuk devleti ve kurumsal öngörülebilirlik alanlarında ciddi açıklar bulunuyor.

Kısacası, Türkiye dijital ekonomide iyi bir kullanıcı, ancak henüz güçlü bir üretici değil.

Oxford Insights’ın 2025 Government AI Readiness Index’ine göre Türkiye, 195 ülke arasında 48. sırada yer alıyor; bu, Türkiye’yi orta-üst gruba yerleştiriyor ama küresel öncü ülkelerin oldukça gerisinde bırakıyor. Network Readiness Index 2025’te Türkiye, 127 ekonomi arasında 60. sırada yer alıyor; rapora göre en güçlü alanı “Teknoloji”, en zayıf alanı ise “Etki”, yani dijital kapasitenin ekonomik ve toplumsal sonuca dönüşmesi.

Bu ayrım çok önemli. Çünkü Türkiye’de teknolojiye erişim var; sorun, teknolojinin verimlilik, yenilikçilik, ihracat kapasitesi ve kurumsal kaliteye yeterince dönüşememesi.

Türkiye’nin dijital ve YZ altyapılarının alanlara göre karşılaştırılması şöyle yapılabilir:

Asıl endişe verici olan, Türkiye'nin ABD, Çin veya Güney Kore gibi teknoloji devleriyle arasındaki fark değildir. Asıl sorun, Brezilya, Yunanistan ve Vietnam gibi benzer gelir düzeyindeki ülkelerin son yıllarda dijital dönüşüm ve yapay zekâ hazırlığında daha hızlı ilerlemesi, buna karşılık Türkiye'nin göreli konumunun zayıflamasıdır. Rekabet artık yalnızca gelişmiş ülkelerle değil, aynı ligde yer alan yükselen ekonomilerle de yaşanmaktadır. Türkiye bu ligde de ivme kaybetmektedir.

Türkiye’nin en parlak alanlarından biri dijital kamu hizmetleri. Birleşmiş Milletler’in 2024 E-Government Development Index’inde Türkiye, 193 ülke arasında 27. sırada yer alıyor ve 0.8913 puana sahip. Bu, birçok gelişmekte olan ülkeye kıyasla çok güçlü bir performans. e-Devlet vatandaşın günlük yaşamında gerçekten kullanılan, işlevsel ve yaygın bir platform haline gelmiş durumda.

Ancak e-devlet başarısı ile yapay zekâya hazır devlet aynı şey değil. e-Devlet belgeleri dijitalleştirir, işlemleri hızlandırır, vatandaş-devlet temasını kolaylaştırır. Yapay zekâya hazır bir devlet ise veriyi analiz eder, riskleri önceden görür, sosyal politika hedeflemesini iyileştirir, vergi denetimini akıllandırır, kamu harcamalarını optimize eder ve karar süreçlerini daha kanıta dayalı hale getirir.

Türkiye birinci aşamada önemli bir mesafe aldı. İkinci aşamada ise yolun başında.

Türkiye’nin 2021–2025 Ulusal Yapay Zekâ Stratejisi iddialı hedefler koymuştu: yapay zekânın GSYH’ye katkısının yüzde 5’e çıkarılması, bu alandaki istihdamın 50 bine ulaşması, kamuda 1.000 yapay zekâ uzmanı istihdam edilmesi ve yapay zekâ alanında 10 bin lisansüstü mezuna ulaşılması gibi hedefler belirlendi. Bunlar doğru hedeflerdi. Fakat hedef koymak ile ekosistem inşa etmek arasında büyük bir fark var.

Türkiye’nin avantajı insan sermayesinde. Stanford Üniversitesi İnsan Merkezli Yapay Zekâ Enstitüsü'nün (HAI) hazırladığı AI Index 2025 raporuna göre Türkiye, Avrupa’da bilişim, bilgisayar bilimi, bilgisayar mühendisliği ve bilgi teknolojileri alanlarında en fazla lisans mezunu veren ülkelerden biri. Bu önemli bir potansiyel. Ancak potansiyel tek başına yeterli değil. Nitelikli mezunları ülkede tutmak, araştırma ortamı yaratmak, özgür bir üniversite iklimi sağlamak, girişim sermayesini geliştirmek ve küresel ölçekte rekabet edebilecek şirketler çıkarmak gerekiyor.

Türkiye’nin yapay zekâdaki temel sorunu mühendis eksikliği değil; ekosistem eksikliği.

Bir ülkede iyi mühendisler olabilir; ancak iyi mühendislerin dünya çapında ürünler geliştirmesi için hukuki güvenlik, sermaye erişimi, veri altyapısı, üniversite özgürlüğü, açık araştırma ortamı ve uluslararası işbirliği gerekir. Bunlar zayıf olduğunda, yetenek ya ülke dışına gider ya da içeride potansiyelinin altında çalışır.

Bu nedenle Türkiye’nin yapay zekâ meselesi yalnızca Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı’nın ya da Dijital Dönüşüm Ofisi’nin meselesi değildir. Aynı zamanda hukuk devleti, eğitim sistemi, akademik özgürlük, sermaye piyasaları, kamu ihalesi düzeni, veri koruma rejimi ve rekabet politikası meselesidir.

Dijital ağ ekonomisinde asıl değer ağ etkilerinden doğar. Büyük platformlar daha çok kullanıcı topladıkça daha çok veri üretir; daha çok veri daha iyi algoritmalar yaratır; daha iyi algoritmalar daha iyi hizmet sunar; daha iyi hizmet daha fazla kullanıcı çeker. Bu döngü bir kez kurulduğunda liderler daha da güçlenir. ABD ve Çin’in avantajı burada yatıyor. Avrupa bile bu alanda zorlanırken, Türkiye gibi orta gelirli ülkeler için yarış daha da çetin hale geliyor.

Türkiye’nin e-ticaret, fintech, oyun, savunma teknolojileri ve yazılım hizmetlerinde bazı başarı hikâyeleri var. Fakat bunlar henüz ekonominin genel verimlilik yapısını dönüştürecek ölçekte değil. Yapay zekâ çağında asıl fark, tek tek başarılı girişimlerden ziyade ekonominin bütün sektörlerinde veri ve otomasyon kapasitesinin yayılmasıyla oluşacak.

Tarımda rekolte tahmini, sulama optimizasyonu, hastalık tespiti; sanayide kestirimci bakım, kalite kontrol, enerji verimliliği; sağlıkta erken teşhis ve kaynak planlaması; eğitimde kişiselleştirilmiş öğrenme; kamu maliyesinde vergi kaçağı analizi ve harcama etkinliği; sosyal politikalarda hedefleme ve erken uyarı sistemleri Türkiye için gerçek dönüşüm alanlarıdır.

Ama burada kritik soru şudur: Türkiye yapay zekâyı yalnızca kontrol, gözetim ve propaganda kapasitesini artırmak için mi kullanacak, yoksa üretkenliği, kamu hizmetlerini ve toplumsal refahı artırmak için mi?

Bu ayrım belirleyici olacaktır.

Çünkü otoriterleşen sistemlerde dijital teknoloji çoğu zaman vatandaşın güçlenmesinden çok devletin gözetim kapasitesini artırır. Oysa demokratik ve hesap verebilir bir çerçevede yapay zekâ, kamu hizmetlerinin kalitesini artırabilir, kaynak israfını azaltabilir ve karar alma süreçlerini daha şeffaf hale getirebilir.

Türkiye’nin bugünkü kurumsal ortamı bu açıdan sorunlu. Bağımsız yargı, veri güvenliği, kişisel mahremiyet, kamu ihalelerinde şeffaflık, düzenleyici kurumların bağımsızlığı ve akademik özgürlük olmadan yapay zekâ yatırımları güven yaratmaz. Güven üretmeyen bir teknoloji, uzun vadede sermaye ve yetenek çekemez.

Bu nedenle Türkiye’nin yapay zekâ hazırlığına bakarken yalnızca fiber altyapıya, mühendis sayısına veya e-devlet hizmetlerine bakmak yanıltıcı olur. Asıl mesele, bunların hukuk, özgürlük ve kurumsal kaliteyle birleşip birleşmediğidir.

Türkiye’nin önünde üç olası yol var.

Birinci yol, “dijital kullanıcı ülke” olarak kalmaktır. Bu senaryoda Türkiye, yabancı platformları, hazır yazılımları, ithal bulut hizmetlerini ve dış kaynaklı yapay zekâ modellerini kullanır; ancak kendi kamu hizmetlerini kısmen dijitalleştirir ve küresel değer zincirinde yüksek katma değerli bir üretici konumuna geçemez.

İkinci yol, “sektörel niş başarılar” yoludur. Savunma sanayii, fintech, oyun, lojistik, sağlık teknolojileri ve bazı kamu uygulamalarında başarılı örnekler çıkar; ancak bunlar ekonominin geneline yayılmaz.

Üçüncü yol ise “kurumsal dönüşümle desteklenen yapay zekâ ekonomisi”dir. Bu senaryoda Türkiye yalnızca teknoloji yatırımı yapmaz; aynı zamanda eğitim sistemini, üniversiteleri, veri yönetişimini, rekabet politikasını, girişim sermayesini ve hukuk devletini yapay zekâ çağının gereklerine göre yeniden düzenler.

Gerçek bir sıçrama ancak üçüncü yolla mümkün olur.

Bugünkü göstergeler Türkiye’nin birinci ve ikinci yol arasında gidip geldiğini gösteriyor. Güçlü bir kullanım kapasitesi var, bazı alanlarda başarılı uygulamalar da var; ama yapay zekâyı büyüme modelinin merkezine koyacak kurumsal zemin henüz yeterince güçlü değil.

Türkiye’nin hedefi ilk 20 ülke arasına girmekse, bunun yolu yeni strateji belgeleri yayımlamaktan değil, beş temel alanda ciddi reformlardan geçiyor.

Birincisi, veri altyapısı güçlendirilmeli. Kamu verileri standartlaştırılmalı, anonimleştirilmiş veri setleri araştırmacılara açılmalı, veri paylaşımı güvenli ve şeffaf kurallara bağlanmalı.

İkincisi, hesaplama altyapısı kurulmalı. Büyük modeller, yüksek performanslı işlemci kapasitesi, bulut altyapısı ve araştırma merkezleri olmadan yapay zekâda derinleşmek mümkün değil.

Üçüncüsü, insan sermayesi ülkede tutulmalı. Bunun için yalnızca maaş değil, özgür araştırma ortamı, uluslararası işbirliği ve liyakat gerekiyor.

Dördüncüsü, girişim sermayesi büyütülmeli. Türkiye’de fikir var, mühendis var, pazar var; fakat ölçek büyütme sermayesi sınırlı. Start-up’ların küresel şirketlere dönüşmesi için daha derin finansman kanallarına ihtiyaç var.

Beşincisi, hukuk devleti yeniden inşa edilmelidir. Yapay zekâ çağında veri güvenliği, fikrî mülkiyet, sözleşme güvenliği, rekabet hukuku ve kişisel mahremiyet ekonominin temel altyapısıdır. Bunlar olmadan dijital ekonomi güven üzerine değil, keyfilik üzerine kurulur.

Sonuç olarak, Türkiye yapay zekâ çağının dışında değil. Tam tersine, önemli bir başlangıç kapasitesine sahip. Ancak bu kapasite henüz kalıcı bir rekabet üstünlüğüne dönüşmüş değil.

Türkiye’nin sorunu treni kaçırmış olması değil; trene binip binmeyeceğine hâlâ karar verememiş olmasıdır.

Teknoloji var. Mühendis var. Kullanıcı var. Pazar var. Eksik olan şey, bu unsurları özgürlük, hukuk, liyakat ve stratejik akılla birleştirecek kurumsal çerçevedir.

Yapay zekâ çağında ülkeleri yalnızca algoritmalar değil, kurumlar da yarıştıracak. Ne yazık ki, son yıllarda kurumların bağımsızlığını, liyakatini ve hesap verebilirliğini sistematik biçimde aşındıran mevcut yönetim anlayışıyla Türkiye'nin bu yarışta ön sıralara yükselmesi şimdilik pek mümkün görünmüyor. Yapay zekâ, güçlü kurumların çarpan etkisini artırabilir; ancak zayıflamış kurumların yerini alamaz.

Turkey in the AI Age

In recent days, Turkey’s public agenda has been dominated largely by political crises, operations targeting the CHP, Trump’s second term, wars, and foreign policy tensions. Yet in the background, a much more lasting, and perhaps far more consequential, transformation is taking place: the world economy is being reorganized around digital networks, data, artificial intelligence, and automation.

In this transformation, the differences between countries are no longer measured only by capital accumulation, industrial capacity, or natural resources. The new question is this: Can a country turn its data, human capital, digital infrastructure, and institutions into productivity in the age of artificial intelligence?

Turkey’s answer to this question is mixed. On the one hand, it has a strong e-government infrastructure, widespread digital banking, advanced payment systems, a dynamic software and entrepreneurial ecosystem, a young engineering workforce, and a large domestic market. On the other hand, there are serious gaps in advanced AI research, large-scale computing infrastructure, venture capital, global technology companies, data governance, the rule of law, and institutional predictability.

In short, Turkey is a good user in the digital economy, but not yet a strong producer.

According to Oxford Insights’ 2025 Government AI Readiness Index, Turkey ranks 48th among 195 countries. This places Turkey in the upper-middle group, but still well behind the global leaders. In the 2025 Network Readiness Index, Turkey ranks 60th among 127 economies; according to the report, its strongest area is “Technology,” while its weakest area is “Impact”—that is, the translation of digital capacity into economic and social outcomes.

This distinction is very important. Turkey has access to technology; the problem is that technology is not being sufficiently transformed into productivity, innovation, export capacity, and institutional quality.

Turkey's digital and AI capabilities can be compared across the following key dimensions:

The truly worrying issue is not the gap between Turkey and technology giants such as the United States, China, or South Korea. The real problem is that countries at a broadly comparable level of development, such as Brazil, Greece, and Vietnam, have made faster progress in recent years in digital transformation and AI readiness, while Turkey’s relative position has weakened. Competition is no longer only with advanced economies, but also with emerging economies in the same league. Turkey is losing momentum in that league as well.

One of Turkey’s brightest areas is digital public services. In the United Nations’ 2024 E-Government Development Index, Turkey ranks 27th among 193 countries, with a score of 0.8913. This is a very strong performance compared with many developing countries. The e-government platform has become a functional and widely used part of citizens’ daily lives.

But success in e-government is not the same thing as being an AI-ready state. E-government digitizes documents, speeds up transactions, and facilitates contact between citizens and the state. An AI-ready state, by contrast, analyzes data, identifies risks in advance, improves the targeting of social policy, makes tax enforcement smarter, optimizes public spending, and makes decision-making more evidence-based.

Turkey has made significant progress in the first stage. In the second stage, it is still at the beginning of the road.

Turkey’s 2021–2025 National Artificial Intelligence Strategy set ambitious targets: increasing AI’s contribution to GDP to 5 percent, raising AI employment to 50,000, employing 1,000 AI experts in the public sector, and reaching 10,000 postgraduate graduates in AI-related fields. These were the right targets. But there is a big difference between setting targets and building an ecosystem.

Turkey’s advantage lies in human capital. According to the AI Index 2025 report prepared by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), Turkey is among the European countries producing the largest number of bachelor’s graduates in informatics, computer science, computer engineering, and information technology. This is an important potential. But potential alone is not enough. It is necessary to retain qualified graduates in the country, foster a research environment, ensure a free university climate, develop venture capital, and build companies that can compete globally.

Turkey’s fundamental problem in artificial intelligence is not a lack of engineers; it is a lack of ecosystem.

A country may have good engineers, but for those engineers to develop world-class products, they need legal security, access to capital, data infrastructure, university freedom, an open research environment, and international cooperation. When these are weak, talent either leaves the country or works below its potential at home.

That is why Turkey’s AI challenge is not only a matter for the Ministry of Industry and Technology or the Digital Transformation Office. It is also a matter of the rule of law, the education system, academic freedom, capital markets, the public procurement regime, the data protection framework, and competition policy.

In the digital network economy, real value comes from network effects. As large platforms attract more users, they generate more data; more data creates better algorithms; better algorithms deliver better services; and better services attract even more users. Once this cycle is established, leaders become even stronger. This is where the advantage of the United States and China lies. Even Europe is struggling in this field, which makes the race even more difficult for middle-income countries such as Turkey.

Turkey has some success stories in e-commerce, fintech, gaming, defense technologies, and software services. But these have not yet reached a scale sufficient to transform the economy’s overall productivity structure. In the age of artificial intelligence, the real difference will come not from individual success stories, but from the spread of data and automation capacity across the entire economy.

Yield forecasting, irrigation optimization, and disease detection in agriculture; predictive maintenance, quality control, and energy efficiency in industry; early diagnosis and resource planning in health; personalized learning in education; tax evasion analysis and expenditure efficiency in public finance; targeting and early warning systems in social policy—these are the real transformation areas for Turkey.

But the critical question is this: Will Turkey use artificial intelligence merely to increase its capacity for control, surveillance, and propaganda, or will it use it to raise productivity, improve public services, and increase social welfare?

This distinction will be decisive.

In authoritarian systems, digital technology often strengthens the state’s surveillance capacity more than it empowers citizens. In a democratic and accountable framework, however, artificial intelligence can improve the quality of public services, reduce waste, and make decision-making more transparent.

Turkey’s current institutional environment is problematic in this respect. Without an independent judiciary, data security, personal privacy, transparency in public procurement, independent regulatory institutions, and academic freedom, AI investments cannot create trust. A technology that does not create trust cannot attract capital and talent in the long run.

For this reason, it would be misleading to assess Turkey’s AI readiness by looking only at fiber infrastructure, the number of engineers, or e-government services. The real issue is whether these elements are combined with law, freedom, and institutional quality.

Turkey has three possible paths ahead.

The first path is to remain a “digital user country.” In this scenario, Turkey uses foreign platforms, ready-made software, imported cloud services, and externally developed AI models; it partially digitizes its public services, but it cannot move into a high-value-added producer position in the global value chain.

The second path is that of “sectoral niche successes.” Successful examples emerge in the defense industry, fintech, gaming, logistics, health technologies, and some public applications, but these do not spread across the broader economy.

The third path is an “AI economy supported by institutional transformation.” In this scenario, Turkey not only invests in technology; it also reorganizes its education system, universities, data governance, competition policy, venture capital, and rule of law to meet the requirements of the AI age.

A real leap is possible only through the third path.

Today’s indicators suggest that Turkey is moving somewhere between the first and second paths. It has strong usage potential, and there are successful applications in certain areas. But the institutional foundation needed to place artificial intelligence at the center of the growth model remains too weak.

If Turkey’s goal is to enter the top 20 countries, the way forward is not through issuing new strategy documents, but through serious reform in five fundamental areas.

First, data infrastructure must be strengthened. Public data should be standardized, anonymized datasets should be opened to researchers, and data sharing should be governed by secure and transparent rules.

Second, a computing infrastructure must be built. Without large models, high-performance processing capacity, cloud infrastructure, and research centers, it is not possible to deepen AI capabilities.

Third, human capital must be kept in the country. This requires not only salaries, but also a free research environment, international cooperation, and merit.

Fourth, venture capital must be expanded. Turkey has ideas, engineers, a market, and entrepreneurial energy, but scale-up capital is limited. Deeper financing channels are needed for start-ups to become global companies.

Fifth, the rule of law must be rebuilt. In the age of artificial intelligence, data security, intellectual property, contract security, competition law, and personal privacy are the basic infrastructure of the economy. Without them, the digital economy is built not on trust, but on arbitrariness.

In conclusion, Turkey is not outside the age of artificial intelligence. On the contrary, it has significant initial capacity. But this capacity has not yet turned into a lasting competitive advantage.

Turkey’s problem is not that it has missed the train; it is that it still has not decided whether to get on it.

There is technology. There are engineers. There are users. There is a market. What is missing is the institutional framework that can combine these elements with freedom, law, merit, and strategic intelligence.

In the age of artificial intelligence, countries will compete not only through algorithms, but also through institutions. Unfortunately, under the current governing regime, which has systematically eroded the independence, merit, and accountability of institutions in recent years, it does not seem possible for Turkey to rise to the front ranks of this race for now. Artificial intelligence can amplify the multiplier effect of strong institutions, but it cannot replace weakened ones.