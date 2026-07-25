Sonunda oldu. Haftalardır beklenen “Yeni Parti” dün kuruldu. Zamanlamanın ardındaki mantığı anlamak zor değildi. Özel, bir yandan Yargıtay’ın tedbir kararını kaldırarak CHP’yi mutlak butlancıların işgalinden kurtarabileceği umuduyla, öte yandan baskın seçim kararı alınması hâlinde Yeni Parti’nin seçimlere katılamaması riski arasında hassas bir denge kurmaya çalışıyordu. Bu nedenle ne CHP’den bütünüyle vazgeçebiliyordu ne de yeni partinin kuruluşunu daha fazla erteleyebiliyordu. Türkiye’de belki de ilk kez bir siyasi partinin adını kurucuları değil, sokak koydu. Parti, 24 Temmuz’da resmen kuruldu.

Mutlak butlancılarla havuz medyası da hiç gecikmeden aynı koroya katıldı. Yeni Parti’nin adını ve logosunu Yeni Rakı’ya benzeterek, ergenlerin bile yüzünü kızartacak kadar sığ ve aptalca yorumları mizah diye servis ettiler. Kendi itirafıyla görevine liyakatıyla gelmeyen Cumhurbaşkanı Başdanışmanı Oktay Saral ise X’te paylaştığı görselle, iktidarın alkollü içki markalarına getirdiği reklam ve tanıtım yasağını ihlal ediyor olabileceğinin farkında bile değildi. Yeni Parti’yi küçümsemeye çalışırken hem Yeni Rakı’nın hem de Yeni Parti’nin ücretsiz reklamını yaptı. İnsan ister istemez Saray’ın zekâ düzeyini merak ediyor.

Hele Fatih Altaylı gibi isimlerin, “Parti biraz acemice kuruldu”, “Logosu tam bir felaket” türünden yorumlarını anlamak güç. Sanki normal koşullarda, aylar süren hazırlıkların ardından bir marka lansmanı yapılıyor; ortada baskın seçim tehdidi altında birkaç gün içinde kurulmak zorunda kalmış bir siyasi parti yok. Üstelik 91 milletvekilini aynı anda harekete geçirebilen bir örgütlenmeye “acemice” demek de başlı başına tuhaf.

CHP’den istifa eden 91 milletvekilinin katılımıyla kurulan Yeni Parti, bir anda ana muhalefet partisi konumuna yükselirken, mutlak butlancıların elindeki CHP Meclis’te 5. Sıraya düştü.

CHP’de kalan 44 milletvekilinden yalnızca 20 kadarının Kılıçdaroğlu’na tam destek verdiği; diğerlerinin ise ya Kılıçdaroğlu’na mesafeli olduğu ya da gelişmelerin seyrini beklediği belirtiliyor. Kulislerde konuşulduğu gibi, yaklaşık 20 milletvekili daha sonra Yeni Parti’ye geçerse CHP’nin sandalye sayısı 24’e düşecek ve parti, İYİ Parti’nin de gerisinde kalarak Meclis’in altıncı büyük partisi hâline gelecektir.

Acemiliğin tam tersine, parti yönetiminin son derece stratejik davrandığının altını çizmek gerekir. Belediye başkanlarını ve belediye yönetimlerini iktidar karşısında daha kırılgan hâle getirmemek için, belediye başkanlarına ve meclis üyelerine CHP’den istifa ederek Yeni Parti’ye geçmeleri yönünde baskı yapılmadı; karar yerel koşullara ve kendi tercihlerine bırakıldı. Çünkü bazı belediyelerde bir ya da iki meclis üyesinin ayrılması bile çoğunluğun el değiştirmesine ve belediye yönetiminin iktidarın kontrolüne geçmesine yol açabilir.

Havuz medyasındaki telaş, Saray’ın bu gelişmeden ne kadar rahatsız olduğunun ve evdeki hesabın çarşıya uymadığının güçlü bir göstergesidir. Erdoğan büyük olasılıkla ilk aşamada atanmış CHP’yi Yeni Parti’ye karşı sahaya sürecek; böylece muhalefeti bir kez daha muhalefete vurdurmaya çalışacaktır. Bugünkü gelişmeler bu stratejinin şimdiden devreye sokulduğunu düşündürüyor. Kılıçdaroğlu, 91 milletvekilinin ayrılışını “arınma” diye nitelendirirken, atanmış troller de gün boyunca Yeni Parti’ye yüklendi. Ancak bunlar yetmez ve Yeni Parti toplumda beklenen karşılığı bulursa, iktidarın elindeki başka araçları da devreye sokacağını tahmin etmek güç değil.

Umarım Yeni Parti yönetimi ve destekçileri, atanmış CHP’yi yok sayarak onunla gereksiz polemiklere girmekten kaçınır ve kendi yağıyla kavrulmaya bırakır. Enerjilerini geçmişin kavgalarına değil, ülkenin geleceğine yöneltmelidirler.

Özel’in aylardır sürdürdüğü miting ve eylemlere devam etmesinin yanı sıra, Yeni Parti’nin nasıl bir ekonomi ve adalet politikası izleyeceğini gerçekçi, popülizme sapmayan ve herkesin anlayabileceği bir programla anlatmaya başlamasının yararlı olacağını düşünüyorum. Halk, Erdoğan’ın ve AKP’nin artık masaya koyabileceği yeni bir şey kalmadığını görüyor. Bu rejim döneminde ortaya çıkan yolsuzluklar da herkesin malumu. Yolsuzlukla mücadele elbette önemlidir; ancak seçmenin bugün asıl düşündüğü, yarın evine nasıl ekmek götüreceği ve okula giden çocuğuna nasıl ayakkabı alacağıdır.

Yeni Parti’nin, iktidara geldiğinde yolsuzlukların üzerine bütün gücüyle gideceğini ve hesap sorulmasını bağımsız yargıya bırakacağını açıkça taahhüt etmesi şimdilik yeterlidir. Bugün öncelikle anlatması gereken, hayat pahalılığını nasıl azaltacağı, gelirleri nasıl artıracağı ve insanlara geleceğe dair umudu nasıl geri vereceğidir. Çünkü seçmenin ihtiyacı yeni bir isim ve logodan çok, hem cebine hem de adalet duygusuna dokunan inandırıcı bir çıkış yoludur.

A New Beginning

It finally happened. The long-awaited “New Party” was established yesterday. The logic behind the timing was not difficult to understand. Özel had been trying to strike a delicate balance between the hope that the Court of Cassation would lift the interim order and free the CHP from the occupation of the faction restored under the court’s “absolute nullity” ruling, and the risk that the New Party might be unable to contest a snap election. He could therefore neither abandon the CHP entirely nor postpone the establishment of the new party any longer. Perhaps for the first time in Turkey, it was not the founders but the street that named a political party. The party was officially established on July 24.

The absolute-nullity faction and the pro-government media immediately joined the same chorus. Comparing the New Party’s name and logo to Yeni Rakı, they presented them as humorous comments so shallow and idiotic that even teenagers would blush. Presidential Chief Adviser Oktay Saral—who has himself admitted that he did not earn his position on merit—apparently failed to realize that the image he posted on X might violate the government’s own ban on the advertising and promotion of alcoholic beverage brands. In trying to ridicule the New Party, he gave both Yeni Rakı and the New Party free publicity. One cannot help wondering about the intellectual caliber of the Palace.

It is especially difficult to understand comments from people such as Fatih Altaylı, who declared that “the party was established somewhat amateurishly” and that “its logo is a complete disaster.” One would think this was a corporate brand launch conducted under normal conditions after months of preparation—not a political party that had to be created within days under the threat of a snap election. Besides, describing an organization capable of mobilizing 91 members of Parliament simultaneously as “amateurish” is peculiar in itself.

Founded with the participation of 91 MPs who resigned from the CHP, the New Party instantly became the main opposition party, while the CHP—now controlled by the absolute-nullity faction—fell to fifth place in Parliament.

Of the 44 MPs who remain in the CHP, only around 20 are reportedly fully committed to Kılıçdaroğlu. The others are either keeping their distance from him or waiting to see how events unfold. If, as political circles suggest, approximately 20 of them later join the New Party, the CHP’s seat count will fall to 24, pushing it behind the İYİ Party and making it the sixth-largest party in Parliament.

Far from behaving amateurishly, the party leadership has adopted a highly strategic approach. To avoid making opposition mayors and municipal administrations even more vulnerable to pressure from the government, mayors and municipal council members were not pressured to resign from the CHP and join the New Party. The decision was left to them, taking local circumstances into account. In some municipalities, the departure of even one or two council members could shift the majority and place the municipal administration under the government’s control.

The anxiety visible in the pro-government media strongly suggests both how uncomfortable the Palace is with these developments and that its plans have not survived contact with reality. Erdoğan will most likely begin by sending the court-installed CHP leadership into battle against the New Party, once again trying to make the opposition attack itself. Today’s developments suggest that this strategy has already been set in motion. Kılıçdaroğlu described the departure of 91 MPs as a “cleansing,” while the appointed trolls spent the entire day attacking the New Party. If that proves insufficient and the New Party attracts the public support expected of it, it is not difficult to imagine the government deploying other instruments at its disposal.

I hope the New Party’s leadership and supporters will simply ignore the court-installed CHP leadership, avoid unnecessary exchanges with it, and leave it to stew in its own juices. They should devote their energy not to the battles of the past but to the country’s future.

In addition to continuing the rallies and protests that Özel has organized for months, the New Party should begin explaining—in realistic, non-populist terms and language everyone can understand—the economic and justice policies it intends to pursue. The public increasingly recognizes that Erdoğan and the AKP have nothing new left to put on the table. The corruption that has emerged during this regime is also common knowledge. Fighting corruption is, of course, essential. But what voters are primarily worried about today is how they will put food on the table tomorrow and afford shoes for a child going to school.

For now, it should be enough for the New Party to make a clear commitment that, once in power, it will pursue corruption with all its strength while leaving accountability to an independent judiciary. Its immediate priority should be to explain how it will reduce the cost of living, raise incomes, and restore people’s hope for the future. What voters need is not merely a new name and logo, but a credible way forward—one that speaks both to their pocketbooks and to their sense of justice.