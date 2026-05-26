Geçen hafta cuma günü Reyiz, bir kararnameyle Bilgi Üniversitesi’ni kapattı. İptal etti. Hem de hiçbir gerekçe göstermeden.

Yükseköğretim Kurulu’nun Ek 11. Maddesi’ne göre, beklenen eğitim-öğretim düzeyinin yetersiz olduğunun YÖK tarafından tespit edilmesi ve durumun düzeltilmesi için yapılan gerekli uyarı ve önerilerin sonuçsuz kalması halinde ilgili kurumun faaliyeti YÖK tarafından durdurulabilir. Ancak Kararname’de ne böyle bir yetersizlik tespitinden söz ediliyor, ne de gerekli uyarı ve önerilerin sonuçsuz kaldığı belirtiliyor. Dahası, kararın Yükseköğretim Kurulu tarafından alındığına dair herhangi bir işaret de bulunmuyor. Gerçi kayyım atanan üniversitelerde faaliyet izninin kaldırılması konusunda ek fıkralar var, ama temel sorumluluk yine YÖK’te.

Belli ki saraydaki gruplardan biri Erdoğan’ı gaza getirip ilk kararnameyi imzalattı. Hangi grubun bunu hangi hesaplarla yaptırdığını bugün kestirmek güç, ama er ya da geç ortaya çıkacaktır. Büyük bir olasılıkla bu karar Can Holding’e çökülmesiyle bir biçimde ilgili.

Yirmi bin öğrencisi, iki bini aşkın akademik ve destek personeli bulunan bir üniversiteyi, dönem sonu sınavlarına iki hafta kala “seni kapattım” diyerek kapatmanın mantığını aramamak gerekir. Bu, hemen hemen başka her konuda olduğu gibi, bu iktidarın ve liyakatsız kadrolarının beceriksizlik ve düşüncesizliğinin bir örneğidir. Doğal olarak, kararı protesto eden öğrencilerin üzerine polisi salmak ve biber gazı sıktırmak da bunun bir başka örneğidir.

Bugün yayımlanan başka bir kararnameyle ise cuma günkü kararın kaldırılmasının, Yükseköğretim Kurulu’nun yazısı üzerine kararlaştırıldığı belirtiliyor. Bu da ister istemez şu soruyu gündeme getiriyor: Eğer YÖK’ün görüşü ve yazısı gerekiyorduysa, cuma günkü kapatma kararında neden böyle bir süreç işletilmedi?

İki kararname arasındaki 3 gün içinde yalnızca İstanbul Bilgi Üniversitesi öğrencileri değil, diğer üniversitelerden öğrenciler ve öğretim üyeleri de protestolara katıldı. Anlaşılan, hem bu tepkilerin büyümesi hem de AKP içinde bu saçmalığın siyasi maliyetinden korkan çevrelerin müdahaleleri sonucunda Erdoğan tükürdüğünü yalamak zorunda kaldı.

Bu aslında, yıllardır “dediğim dedik, astığım astık” anlayışıyla hareket eden Erdoğan açısından oldukça ağır bir geri adım olmalıydı. Ancak muhtemelen, mutlak butlan kararıyla CHP’ye karşı başlatılan yıkım hamlesine yönelik toplumsal tepkiyle birleşince, ortaya çıkan siyasi yükü artık taşıyamayacağı endişesine kapılmış da olabilir.

Bu son üç gün bana ağa ile marabanın kasabaya giderken başından geçenleri andırdı. O hikayeyi geçen yıl bir yazımda anlatmıştım.

İlerideki günlerde Bilgi Üniversitesi olayının Erdoğan’ın daha da otoriterleşme hevesinde bir kırılma yaratıp yaratmadığını göreceğiz.

Whiplash

Last Friday, “the Jefe” issued a decree shutting down Istanbul Bilgi University, a private university established by a foundation. Just like that — abolished it. And he did so without providing any justification whatsoever

According to Supplementary Article 11 of the Higher Education Law (Law No 2547), the activities of a university may be suspended by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) only if the council determines that the institution has failed to meet the required educational standards and if the necessary warnings and recommendations to correct the situation have produced no results. Yet the decree mentioned neither such a determination of inadequacy nor any failed warning or corrective process. Moreover, there was no indication whatsoever that the decision had been made by the Council of Higher Education itself. True, there are additional clauses concerning universities placed under trusteeship, but the fundamental authority and responsibility still rest with YÖK.

Clearly, one of the factions inside the palace egged Erdoğan on to sign the first decree. It is difficult at this stage to know which faction engineered this move or what calculations lay behind it, but sooner or later the details will emerge. Most likely, the decision was connected in some way to the state seizure of Can Holding.

There is little point in searching for logic in shutting down a university with twenty thousand students and more than two thousand academic and support staff just two weeks before final examinations by essentially saying, “I’ve decided to close you down.” Like so many other issues under this government, it was another example of incompetence and thoughtlessness by an administration staffed with unqualified loyalists. Naturally, unleashing the police on protesting students and having them sprayed with pepper gas became another example of the same mentality.

During the three days between the two decrees, it was not only students from Istanbul Bilgi University who protested; students and faculty members from other universities also joined the demonstrations. Apparently, as the backlash grew — combined with interventions from circles within the AKP who feared the political cost of this absurdity — Erdoğan was forced to back down and swallow his own words.

During the three days between the two decrees, it was not only students from Istanbul Bilgi University who protested; students and faculty members from other universities also joined the demonstrations. Apparently, as the backlash grew — combined with interventions from circles within the AKP who feared the political cost of this absurdity — Erdoğan was forced to back down and swallow his own words.

For a leader who for years has ruled with a “what I say goes” mentality, this must have been a humiliating retreat. Yet he may also have realized that, combined with the growing public backlash against the broader campaign of political destruction launched against the CHP through the “absolute nullity” ruling, the political burden was becoming too heavy even for him to carry.

For a leader who for years has ruled with a “my way or prison” mentality, this must have been a humiliating retreat. Yet he may also have realized that, combined with the growing public backlash against the broader campaign of political destruction launched against the CHP through the “absolute nullity” ruling, the political burden must be becoming too heavy even for him to carry.

These past three days reminded me of the old story about the landlord and the peasant traveling to town together. I recounted that story in one of my essays last year.

In the coming days, we will see whether the Istanbul Bilgi University affair will create a fracture in Erdoğan’s growing ambition for even greater authoritarianism.