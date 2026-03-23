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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
Mar 23

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 77% of Republicans supported the strike on Iran in March. Among MAGA Republicans, support is even higher at 90%. So while Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan are prominent voices, as yet Trump hasn't lost his support base. As the economic costs mount and are prolonged, and as the war goes on, that base will surely shrink. Support is much less, even among Republicans, for sending American ground troops into combat.

Yet Netanyahu has said that may now be required, and Trump has (as on everything else) seemed to indicate it's a possibility, but also to say the opposite - that he intends to wind down the war. It's not clear how else he could try to force open the Straits of Hormuz, except through use of naval and ground forces, assuming that is his intention in order to reduce the political costs for himself of prolonged high gas prices.

With Trump missing in combat, Hegseth deaf to criticism and dumb as always, and Israel locked into its preferred mode of endless battle and multiplying destruction, the war gives every indication of being prolonged. Perhaps until Netanyahu and his ministers are taken out, one way or another.

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