An Israeli war, fought by Americans.

The sentence spreads because it feels like an answer to a question that has not been clearly answered. Not an official description, but a growing reality—one sharpened by confusion. Whose war is this? Who defined its urgency? And why does the explanation keep changing?

The official narrative has not been disciplined. It has been fragmented, shifting, at times contradictory. One official speaks of deterrence. Another emphasizes degradation. A third suggests regime pressure. The language moves, the emphasis shifts, the objectives blur. What should feel like a strategy is improvisation. Because when the purpose is unclear, the question of ownership becomes unavoidable.

For decades, Benjamin Netanyahu has been consistent: Iran is an existential threat that cannot be indefinitely managed. From the 1990s through his UN speeches and his direct appeal to Congress in 2015, his position has not wavered. Delay, in this view, only increases risk.

American presidents, however, repeatedly stopped short of war. Bill Clinton contained. George W. Bush hesitated. Barack Obama negotiated. Joe Biden avoided full escalation. Across administrations, the pattern held: pressure without full-scale confrontation.

Until Donald Trump.

Trump’s political identity was built, in part, on a promise that resonated deeply with his base: no new wars. It was one of the clearest and most effective lines he deployed—especially after Iraq and Afghanistan had reshaped public trust. For many in the MAGA movement, this was not a secondary pledge. It was central. It distinguished Trump from both parties. It signaled a break from what they saw as decades of costly, unnecessary foreign entanglements.

America First meant, above all, not repeating the past. That is why the current moment carries a particular weight. Because for many of those same supporters, the war does not feel like continuity. It feels like a contradiction. “No new wars” was not just a slogan. It was a contract—implicit, but powerful. A commitment to break from the cycle of open-ended conflict. A signal that American power would be used differently. When that expectation meets a war that feels unclear in purpose and shifting in explanation, the result is not just disagreement. It is dissonance.

Trump’s shift on Iran followed a different logic: confrontation over diplomacy, bilateral pressure over multilateral agreements, visible strength over strategic ambiguity. That worldview aligned with Netanyahu’s long-standing position, perhaps helped by some nudging with kompromats.

Trump’s coalition for the war included pro-Israel constituencies, evangelical voters for whom Israel is not just a country, but a conviction, and defense contractors, who quietly benefit when escalation turns strategy into spending. It moved within a system where groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) help define the outer limits of acceptable policy with a large number of politicians on its take. An ecosystem where pressure, belief, and profit point in the same direction—and where choosing restraint carries more political cost than choosing confrontation.

A coalition forged in the language of America First populism, however, is beginning to split under the weight of war. The tension is no longer abstract. It is visible—across media, across personalities, across the very voices that once amplified Trump’s message. Joe Rogan, one of the most influential figures in that ecosystem, has called the war “crazy,” reflecting a sentiment spreading among listeners who once saw Trump as the candidate of restraint.

The fracture is no longer subtle. It is no longer polite. It is no longer even political. It is personal—and it is vicious. Megyn Kelly did not just disagree with Mark Levin. She mocked him. Publicly. Crudely. Stripping away any pretense of ideological debate and reducing it to open contempt. That moment matters—not because of the insult itself, but because of what it reveals. This is not a movement engaged in strategic disagreement. This is a coalition in visible collapse.

On one side, voices recoiling from a war they were promised would never happen—calling it betrayal, calling it madness, calling it a return to everything they voted against. On the other hand, figures doubling down—demanding escalation, reframing war as strength, insisting that confrontation was always the point.

And then comes Joe Kent. Not a commentator. Not a bystander. But someone from inside the system. Kent is not drifting away from the movement. He is the movement—shaped by it, elevated by it, aligned with it. He is the real MAGA. not the Trumpian kinda. Which is precisely why his break matters.

When he writes, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” it is not dissent from the margins. It is rupture from within. This is what makes the moment different. Because it is no longer just media personalities trading insults. It is no longer just influencers venting to audiences. It is officials, insiders, loyalists—people who helped build the coalition—now stepping back and drawing a line. Not over personality. But over war. And once that line is drawn, it becomes harder to erase.

On the right, Kent frames the issue in terms of national interest: if Americans bear the cost, the purpose must be unmistakably American. On the left, the language differs, but the unease is similar: concern about escalation without clarity, about civilian cost, about a war whose justification feels unstable. Different vocabularies. Same questions. Who decided? Who benefits? Who pays?

On the battlefield, the reality is unmistakably American. American aircraft dominate the skies. American missiles define the tempo. American bases absorb retaliation.

American personnel carry the risk—and increasingly, the cost. Yet Netanyahu calls the shots.

The confusion around this war, its basic purpose, and progress has blown a hole straight through whatever passed for strategy. And once that hole opens, it doesn’t stay empty. Into it steps Pete Hegseth—undisciplined, ideological, not terribly bright, and increasingly unmoored—trying to recast a muddled conflict as something grander, and far more dangerous: a modern-day crusade against Islam. And once a war is framed that way, it stops being something you can end.

At the center of it all is Donald Trump—increasingly erratic, politically cornered, and unable to find an off-ramp. The messaging swings from “I won” to “the war will go on” as if both can be true at the same time. And in that confusion, control slips.

Because drift always hands the advantage to the actor who knows exactly what he wants. In this case, that is Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent decades pushing for this confrontation and has no real interest in how quickly it ends. A war without an off-ramp isn’t a failure. It’s a design.

So while Washington talks, escalates, backtracks, and talks again—Jerusalem moves in a straight line. And that is how a superpower loses ownership of its own war: not in a single decision, but in a series of impulses that leave it chasing a conflict it no longer fully controls.

Kimin Savaşı?

Amerikalıların savaştığı bir İsrail savaşı.

Bu tanım hızla yayılıyor çünkü henüz net bir şekilde yanıtlanmamış bir soruya cevap veriyormuş gibi hissettiriyor. Resmi bir tanım değil, ama giderek somutlaşan bir gerçeklik—kafa karışıklığıyla daha da keskinleşen bir gerçeklik. Bu kimin savaşı? Aciliyetini kim belirledi? Ve açıklama neden sürekli değişiyor?

Resmi anlatı disiplinli değil. Parçalı, kaygan, zaman zaman çelişkili. Bir yetkili caydırıcılıktan söz ediyor. Bir diğeri zayıflatmadan. Bir başkası rejim baskısından. Dil değişiyor, vurgu kayıyor, hedefler bulanıklaşıyor. Strateji gibi görünmesi gereken şey aslında doğaçlama. Amaç belirsizleştiğinde, sahiplik sorusu kaçınılmaz hale gelir.

On yıllardır, Benjamin Netanyahu tek bir noktada tutarlı: İran, onun için süresiz olarak yönetilemeyecek varoluşsal bir tehdit. 1990’lardan BM konuşmalarına ve 2015’te ABD Kongresi’ne yaptığı doğrudan hitaba kadar bu pozisyon hiç değişmedi. Bu bakış açısına göre erteleme, riski büyütür.

Amerikan başkanları ise defalarca savaşın eşiğinden döndüler. Bill Clinton idare etti. George W. Bush tereddüt etti. Barack Obama müzakere etti. Joe Biden tam ölçekli tırmanmadan kaçındı. Yönetimler değişse de kalıp aynıydı: baskı var, savaş yok.

Ta ki Donald Trump’a kadar.

Trump’ın siyasi kimliği, tabanında güçlü karşılık bulan bir vaade dayanıyordu: yeni savaş yok. Bu sadece bir slogan değildi. Irak ve Afganistan’ın ardından, bu söz Trump’ı hem Cumhuriyetçilerden hem Demokratlardan ayıran çizgiydi. America First, her şeyden önce geçmişi tekrar etmemek demekti. İşte bu yüzden bugünkü durum ağır geliyor. Çünkü birçok Trump destekçisi için bu bir süreklilik değil. Bir çelişki.

“Yeni savaş yok” sadece bir vaat değildi. Bir sözleşmeydi. Açıkça yazılmamış ama güçlü bir sözleşme. Açık uçlu savaş döngüsünü kırma taahhüdü. Amerikan gücünün farklı kullanılacağına dair bir işaret. Bu beklenti, amacı belirsiz, açıklaması sürekli değişen bir savaşla karşılaştığında ortaya sadece görüş ayrılığı çıkmadı, uyumsuzluk çıktı.

Trump’ın İran konusundaki yön değişimi başka bir mantığı izledi: diplomasi yerine çatışma, çok taraflı anlaşmalar yerine ikili baskı, stratejik belirsizlik yerine görünür güç. Bu yaklaşım, Netanyahu’nun yıllardır savunduğu çizgiyle örtüştü—belki de biraz şantaj “teşviği” ile.

Trump’ın savaş koalisyonu da bu yönelimi destekledi. Bu koalisyonda İsrail yanlısı çevreler vardı. İsrail’i sadece bir ülke olarak değil, bir inanç olarak gören Evanjelik seçmenler vardı. Ve stratejinin harcamaya dönüştüğü her tırmanıştan sessizce fayda sağlayan savunma şirketleri vardı. Tüm bunlar, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) gibi yapıların politika alanının sınırlarını çizdiği, çok sayıda siyasetçinin bu sistemden beslendiği bir ortamda gerçekleşti. Bu bir ekosistem. Baskı, inanç ve çıkarın aynı yönde aktığı—ve itidalin siyasi maliyetinin, tırmanmanın maliyetinden daha yüksek olduğu bir ekosistem.

Ama bu ekosistem artık çatlıyor. “America First” söylemiyle kurulmuş bir koalisyon, savaşın ağırlığı altında bölünmeye başlıyor. Gerilim artık soyut değil. Görünür. Medyada, figürlerde, bir zamanlar aynı mesajı taşıyan seslerde. Bir zamanlar büyük Trump destekçisi ve günlük radyo programı olan Joe Rogan bu savaşı “çılgınlık” olarak nitelendiriyor. Bu sadece bir yorum değil—bir ruh halinin ifadesi.

Kırılma artık incelikli değil. Ne nazik, ne de sadece politik. Kişisel. Ve acımasız. İkisi de bir süre Fox Televizyonu’nda sunuculuk ve yorumculuk yapan Megyn Kelly, Mark Levin ile sadece fikir ayrılığı yaşamadı. Onu alenen küçümsedi. Tartışmayı fikir düzeyinden indirip, açık bir aşağılama düzeyine taşıdı. Bu önemli. Çünkü bu artık stratejik bir anlaşmazlık değil. Bu, çözülmekte olan bir koalisyon.

Bir tarafta, kendilerine vaat edilenin ihlal edildiğini düşünenler var—ihanet diyenler, delilik diyenler, geri dönüş diyenler. Diğer tarafta ise daha fazla tırmanma isteyenler var—savaşı güç olarak yeniden tanımlayanlar.

Ve sonra Joe Kent geliyor. Bir yorumcu değil. Bir izleyici değil. İçeriden biri. Kent bu hareketten kopmuyor. MAGA’nın tam kendisi. Trump’a tapanlardan değil. Onun içinden çıkmış, onunla yükselmiş, onunla şekillenmiş biri. Ve tam da bu yüzden kopuşu önemli. “Vicdanen bu savaşı destekleyemem,” dediğinde, bu marjinal bir itiraz değil. İçeriden gelen bir kırılma. Artık mesele medya figürlerinin tartışması değil. Artık içeridekiler çizgi çekiyor. Kişilikler üzerinden değil. Savaş üzerinden.

Sağda Kent bunu ulusal çıkar üzerinden anlatıyor: maliyeti Amerikalılar ödüyorsa, amacı da Amerikalı olmalı. Solda dil farklı ama rahatsızlık aynı: amaç belirsiz, tırmanma kontrolsüz, gerekçe zayıf. Farklı kelimeler. Aynı sorular. Kim karar verdi?

Kim kazanıyor? Kim ödüyor?

Savaş alanında gerçeklik açık: Amerikan uçakları gökyüzünde. Amerikan füzeleri tempoyu belirliyor. Amerikan üsleri hedef oluyor. Amerikan askerleri bedel ödüyor. Ama düğmeye basan Netanyahu.

Bu savaşın amacı ve gidişatı etrafındaki karmaşa, zaten zayıf olan stratejiyi tamamen parçalamış durumda. Ve bu boşluk boş kalmadı. İçine Pete Hegseth giriyor—disiplinsiz, ideolojik, pek de parlak olmayan ve giderek kontrolsüz hale gelen bir figür—bu savaşı daha “yüce” bir şeye dönüştürmeye çalışarak: modern bir haçlı seferine. Ve bir savaş bu şekilde çerçevelendiğinde, artık bitirilebilecek bir şey olmaktan çıkar.

Merkezde ise Donald Trump var. Giderek daha dengesiz. Siyasi olarak sıkışmış. Çıkış yolu bulamayan. Mesajlar iki saatte bir savruluyor: “Kazandım”dan “Bu savaş sürecek”e. Ve bu karmaşada kontrol kayboluyor. Çünkü yönsüzlük, her zaman ne istediğini bilen aktöre avantaj sağlar. Bu durumda o aktör Netanyahu. On yıllardır bu anı hazırlayan, bu savaşı isteyen ve nasıl biteceğiyle pek ilgilenmeyen biri. Çıkış yolu olmayan bir savaş, onun için başarısızlık değil. Tasarım. Washington konuşurken, tırmanırken, geri adım atarken—Kudüs düz bir çizgide ilerliyor.

Ve bir süper güç, savaşını böyle kaybeder: Tek bir kararla değil, kendi kontrolünden çıkan bir çatışmanın peşinden sürüklenerek.