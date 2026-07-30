A glance at the social media accounts of cabinet secretaries and ministers serving under autocrats reveals an unmistakable pattern: every policy adopted, project completed, or routine administrative task performed is accompanied by extravagant praise for the “Dear Leader,” under whose supposedly wise and visionary leadership nothing can apparently be undertaken or accomplished.

Some of these posts are unintentionally hilarious. One can easily imagine an official announcing, “The forest fires have been extinguished under the Führer’s leadership”—as though the leader had personally been holding the fire hoses, or as though the officials responsible for fighting the fires would have simply stood by and watched the country burn without his inspirational guidance.

Nor does this pattern vary much from one country to another, so long as the country is governed by an insecure autocrat determined to claim credit for everything while accepting responsibility for nothing. Below is a small compilation from the United States and Turkey, offered for your amusement.

From the US

From Turkey

Onun Liderliğinde

Otokratların emrinde görev yapan kabine üyeleriyle bakanların sosyal medya hesaplarına şöyle bir göz attığınızda, değişmez bir örüntüyle karşılaşırsınız: Alınan her karar, tamamlanan her proje, hatta yerine getirilen en sıradan idari görev bile, sözde bilge ve vizyoner liderliği olmadan hiçbir işin yapılamayacağı “Yüce Lider”e düzülen ölçüsüz övgülerle birlikte sunulur.

Bu paylaşımların bazıları, istemeden de olsa, gerçekten komik oluyor. Bir yetkilinin, “Orman yangınları Führer’in liderliğinde söndürüldü,” diye açıklama yaptığını kolaylıkla hayal edebilirsiniz. Sanki yangın hortumlarını bizzat lider tutmuş ya da yangınları söndürmekle görevli yetkililer, onun ilham veren liderliği olmasaydı ellerini kavuşturup ülkenin yanmasını seyredecekmişler gibi.

Ülke, her şeyin başarısını kendine mal etmeye ama hiçbir şeyin sorumluluğunu üstlenmemeye kararlı, özgüveni eksik bir otokrat tarafından yönetildiği sürece bu tablo ülkeden ülkeye pek değişmiyor. Aşağıda, biraz eğlenmeniz için ABD ve Türkiye’den derlediğim küçük bir seçkiyi bulacaksınız.

ABD’den

Türkiye’den