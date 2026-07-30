Under His Leadership - Onun Liderliğinde
A glance at the social media accounts of cabinet secretaries and ministers serving under autocrats reveals an unmistakable pattern: every policy adopted, project completed, or routine administrative task performed is accompanied by extravagant praise for the “Dear Leader,” under whose supposedly wise and visionary leadership nothing can apparently be undertaken or accomplished.
Some of these posts are unintentionally hilarious. One can easily imagine an official announcing, “The forest fires have been extinguished under the Führer’s leadership”—as though the leader had personally been holding the fire hoses, or as though the officials responsible for fighting the fires would have simply stood by and watched the country burn without his inspirational guidance.
Nor does this pattern vary much from one country to another, so long as the country is governed by an insecure autocrat determined to claim credit for everything while accepting responsibility for nothing. Below is a small compilation from the United States and Turkey, offered for your amusement.
From the US
From Turkey
Onun Liderliğinde
Otokratların emrinde görev yapan kabine üyeleriyle bakanların sosyal medya hesaplarına şöyle bir göz attığınızda, değişmez bir örüntüyle karşılaşırsınız: Alınan her karar, tamamlanan her proje, hatta yerine getirilen en sıradan idari görev bile, sözde bilge ve vizyoner liderliği olmadan hiçbir işin yapılamayacağı “Yüce Lider”e düzülen ölçüsüz övgülerle birlikte sunulur.
Bu paylaşımların bazıları, istemeden de olsa, gerçekten komik oluyor. Bir yetkilinin, “Orman yangınları Führer’in liderliğinde söndürüldü,” diye açıklama yaptığını kolaylıkla hayal edebilirsiniz. Sanki yangın hortumlarını bizzat lider tutmuş ya da yangınları söndürmekle görevli yetkililer, onun ilham veren liderliği olmasaydı ellerini kavuşturup ülkenin yanmasını seyredecekmişler gibi.
Ülke, her şeyin başarısını kendine mal etmeye ama hiçbir şeyin sorumluluğunu üstlenmemeye kararlı, özgüveni eksik bir otokrat tarafından yönetildiği sürece bu tablo ülkeden ülkeye pek değişmiyor. Aşağıda, biraz eğlenmeniz için ABD ve Türkiye’den derlediğim küçük bir seçkiyi bulacaksınız.
ABD’den
Türkiye’den
Trump and Erdogan and Putin have a lot to learn still from the past. See this quote from Wikipedia on Stalin's cult of personality:
Stalin became the focus of literature, poetry, music, paintings and film that exhibited fawning devotion. An example was Alexander O. Avdeenko's "Hymn to Stalin", which came from an earlier speech made by him in 1935:[23]
Thank you, Stalin. Thank you because I am joyful. Thank you because I am well. No matter how old I become, I shall never forget how we received Stalin two days ago. Centuries will pass, and the generations still to come will regard us as the happiest of mortals, as the most fortunate of men, because we lived in the century of centuries, because we were privileged to see Stalin, our inspired leader ... Everything belongs to thee, chief of our great country. And when the woman I love presents me with a child the first word it shall utter will be : Stalin ..
And this was Mao's equivalent:
Loyalty dance
In the late 60s, during the Cultural Revolution, Mao's cult of personality reached new heights, with citizens performing a "Loyalty Dance" to express their love to the chairman.[50] This simple dance did not involve much more than stretching one's arms from the heart to Mao's portrait, with movements originating from a folk dance popular in Xinjiang. It was frequently accompanied by revolutionary songs including "Beloved Chairman Mao", "Golden Hill of Beijing" or "Sailing the Seas Depends on the Helmsman". Some lyrics included the quote "No matter how close our parents are to us, they are not as close as our relationship with Mao", which was used to inspire a spirit of collective worship.[51] A notable slogan related to the Loyalty Dance was the "Three Loyalties" (三忠于): loyalty to Chairman Mao; loyalty to Mao Zedong Thought; loyalty to Chairman Mao's revolutionary line.[52] The loyalty dance was an everyday fixture of life in the late 1960s, which was practiced in order to display one's lifelong devotion to Mao Zedong and exercise total discipline.[53] Nevertheless, by the 70's it was fleeting, and as the cultural revolution came to an end it rapidly waned.[51]
Mango worship
Main article: Mango cult
In August 1968 Mao presented members of a 30,000-strong propaganda team, who had been sent to pacify a Red Guard insurrection at Tsinghua University, with four dozen mangoes as a sign of appreciation. Mao had given his security chief Wang Dongxing the fruits for delivery to leaders of the propaganda team.[54] Mao had been given the mangoes from a delegation from Pakistan, headed by foreign minister Mian Arshad Hussain, and sent them to a range of student groups in the capital. "The factories and universities that received the mangoes were overfilled with joy at this Great, Greatest, Happiest of Events." Part of the Mao cult was about preserving and showing the mangoes: some were placed in glass, others were put in a jar of formaldehyde. In one case, water in a tank in which one of the mangoes was being kept was given to factory workers, so they could "literally [be] filled with the spirit of Mao."[55]