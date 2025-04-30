The Name of Fear is İmamoğlu
When regimes can no longer suppress the truth, they begin by destroying law, then reason. But they can never erase memory.
President Erdoğan’s worst nightmare is Ekrem İmamoğlu becoming the President of Turkey. And he’s made it clear he’ll stop at nothing to eliminate that possibility. First, he had İmamoğlu’s 30-year-old university diploma invalidated, even though this move had no legal basis. Diplomas cannot be politically revoked; only proven, documented fraud can nullif…