For a long time, Turkey's political agenda was shaped under the dominant influence of President Erdoğan and the ruling bloc. However, over the past three weeks—triggered by the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu—this balance has shifted dramatically, and for the first time in a long while, political momentum has passed into the hands of the opposition.

Ironically, the architect of this transformation was once again Erdoğan himself. Uncomfortable with İmamoğlu’s potential presidential candidacy, the government resorted to its usual methods to erase him from the political equation. But this time, they failed to account for one crucial factor: the public’s memory and the awakening reflex of an opposition shaking off its silence.

The annulment of İmamoğlu’s university diploma, earned nearly 30 years ago, sparked widespread fears among university students about "political identity interfering with the right to education." Not even three days had passed since this decision when İmamoğlu was detained—a move that sent shockwaves through opposition circles, especially among student movements, creating a widespread sense that “this is the last straw.”

This sentiment quickly manifested in demonstrations at Saraçhane Square, where the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality is headquartered. These protests went beyond the usual shows of support, galvanizing a broad spectrum of society, from youth movements and civil society organizations to labor unions and political parties.

A direct continuation of these demonstrations, the Maltepe Rally, re-energized not only the opposition but also politically dormant segments of the public. With over a million people in attendance, Maltepe transformed from a mere rally site into a new hub of collective morale and motivation.

The protests that began in Saraçhane and quickly spread across the country have ushered in a new political era—not merely through traditional political tools but through creative forms of civil resistance. The media and corporate boycotts following these demonstrations showed that the opposition could exert influence beyond the ballot box.

The slogan “We don’t see it because they’re silent” quickly spread across social media, symbolizing public outrage toward pro-government media outlets. Channels like A Haber, ATV, and Kanal 7 either ignored the protests or distorted the coverage, provoking a broad reaction from the opposition and the public. A media boycott campaign—endorsed by the CHP’s official channels—targeted companies advertising on these networks. Consumers emphasized that a brand’s advertising choices are political, rallying around the idea that “those who finance biased media are also responsible.”

The second wave of the boycott turned toward pro-government capital groups. Large corporations that thrived on public tenders and were propped up by tax incentives came to be widely seen as “crony capital.” A deliberate movement emerged to avoid purchasing their products. Circulating social media lists made these companies’ ownership structures and public subsidies visible. Among younger generations especially, “economic citizenship” became a key part of political identity.

On April 2, under the leadership of student movements, a “National Boycott Day” was declared—a new form of protest. Calls to avoid chain stores, suspend online shopping, and pause banking activities resonated with a large public base. The CHP’s open support for this action demonstrated its willingness—and capacity—to step beyond the bounds of traditional party politics.

The Result? The agenda is now in the opposition’s hands. And not just with opposition voters. The undecided and the silent centrists have started to pay attention, too. Rare though it may be, we might owe Erdoğan thanks for inadvertently serving the nation’s greater good.

These developments caused clear unease within the AKP government. In the immediate aftermath of the Saraçhane protests, the ruling circles activated a strategy of denial and belittlement. Pro-government media outlets and social media trolls tried to downplay the number of protestors. Attempts were made to delegitimize the movement by calling them “marginal groups” or “organized provocations.”

In response to the boycott campaigns, counterpropaganda branded them “ineffective,” “meaningless,” or “irresponsible.” But this rhetoric does not reflect immunity from the movement. On the contrary, protests tied directly to economic reflexes—like consumer behavior—exposed one of the ruling bloc’s softest underbellies: the fragility of Turkey’s consumption-driven economy.

Throughout the 2000s, the AKP consolidated its political legitimacy by spreading economic growth across the population and enabling broad consumer access. Today, however, that base appears to seek a different path—frustrated by political dissatisfaction compounded by economic crisis. That’s why the dismissive tone about the boycotts sounds more like panic and fear of losing control.

In a disingenuous and unintentionally comedic scene, some long-detached ministers attempted to do public shopping in nearly empty supermarkets on boycott day. These figures—rarely seen outside VIP lounges and probably unfamiliar with a grocery receipt—tried to pose for the cameras as “one with the people,” prompting citizens to smile wryly: “Now you remember these shelves?”

Hulusi Akar, a former Minister of Defence and deputy from Kayseri, entered the supermarket accompanied by seven bodyguards and made a brief shopping round among the empty shelves. But when the checkout receipt showed 2,381 TL for groceries that didn’t even fill a single cart, the astonishment on his face said it all. As he whispered, “It cost this much?” his eyes froze, and for a moment, he hesitated—pulling back the card he had reached for from his pocket.

Erdoğan’s propaganda office's statement that “the boycott didn’t work, credit card spending doubled” was marketed as a shopping boom. In reality, that day happened to be the final deadline for Turkey’s post-holiday tax and social security payments. Businesses, tradespeople, and individuals made those payments using credit cards. So, this wasn’t a surge in spending but a surge in debt.

We’ll see today what surprises await Erdoğan, who extended the holiday break to nine days, perhaps hoping the public would forget what happened in recent weeks. One thing is sure: they’ll be met with actions reminding the country that Ekrem İmamoğlu, six CHP mayors, several Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality officials, and 301 young people remain in detention as political prisoners.

The CHP emerged from yesterday’s Extraordinary Congress with a strong message of unity and cohesion. It clearly intends to maintain the momentum and continue pressing for early elections.

Özgür Özel’s labeling of the government as a “junta regime” triggered fierce backlash from the ruling bloc. But considering the increasing politicization of the judiciary, the executive’s lack of accountability, and the media’s near-total subjugation to government control, the “junta regime” analogy is no longer just rhetoric—it’s an accurate diagnosis of the regime’s nature. Calling it a dictatorship might be even more appropriate. Perhaps Özel used “junta” to emphasize not just one-man rule but the growing influence of the small circle surrounding that one man.

Though “junta” traditionally implies military rule, the term here refers to a system where the people’s will is suspended, institutions are rendered nonfunctional, and authoritarianism becomes institutionalized. The orchestrated, chorus-like response from ministers to Özel’s statement strongly suggests central coordination—ministers don’t respond spontaneously. When they all go after Özel with nearly identical rhetoric at once, you can be sure it’s on the leader’s orders.

If Erdoğan comes out tomorrow with a direct attack on Özgür Özel and the CHP—accusing them of being “traitors,” “coup plotters,” or “agents of chaos”—it will signal a shift from any semblance of reconciliation to a strategy of total control and suppression. He will likely continue to use the judiciary and security apparatus to his advantage. At the same time, tensions in the streets and local governments are artificially escalated to portray the opposition as “radical” or “dangerous.”

For the Erdoğan regime, de-escalation is incompatible with its nature. This system thrives on crisis, tension, and fear. That’s why the coming days are likely to bring even harsher politics. The opposition must be prepared—not to retreat, but to take a firm, open, and principled stance.