If someone had predicted that the world could be pushed toward chaos because a narcissistic convicted felon in the White House might be prodded by a deeply controversial leader facing corruption charges into launching an unnecessary war, it would have sounded less like analysis and more like dystopian fiction.

Yet that dystopian future is no longer fiction. It is happening now. The Israeli-American war on Iran has now entered its thirteenth day. The rationale, objectives, and expected outcome of the war on the American side still remain unclear. The explanations vary from official to official, none of whom appears able to articulate a coherent strategy or a realistic end state. Some speak in the language of deterrence, others in the language of regime pressure, and still others frame the operation as a limited military response. A war has begun, but its purpose remains strangely undefined.

Reliable casualty figures inside Iran remain scarce, but one devastating detail has already emerged: nearly 180 children were reportedly killed when two Tomahawk missiles launched by the United States struck their school. When asked, Trump chose to lie through his teeth and tried to blame Iran. For the record, only two other countries (Australia and the UK) have Tomahawks, and he is dumb enough to think that Iran would have them too.

In earlier eras of geopolitics, shifts in global energy markets were driven by events that unfolded over days or weeks—pipeline disruptions, tanker seizures, diplomatic announcements, or military escalation. Today, a single sentence on social media can move billions of dollars in global markets within minutes.

That reality was demonstrated vividly this week when the U.S. Secretary of Energy posted a brief message claiming that the U.S. Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure that oil continued to flow to global markets. In ordinary times, such a statement might have been routine. In the middle of a war in the Persian Gulf, however, it was anything but.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another shipping route. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through that narrow channel each day. When the war between Israel, the United States, and Iran began, traders immediately focused on one question above all others: would the strait remain open? The answer determines whether global energy markets remain tense but manageable or spiral into a full-scale supply shock.

Against that backdrop, markets interpreted the tweet as a signal that the United States had already begun escort operations and that tanker traffic was moving again under naval protection. Within minutes oil prices plunged as traders concluded that the worst supply fears might be easing.

Then the message disappeared.

Whether it was a mistake or whether some people made a great deal of money from the sudden market swing remains unclear. When U.S. diplomacy is effectively being conducted by two figures whose careers were built in real estate rather than in diplomacy or public service, it is not difficult to speculate who might have been the fortunate beneficiaries of that day’s sudden market swing.

The war has been launched on a whim, without preparation or a coherent plan, and has quickly turned into a dumpster fire of a geopolitical train wreck. No one seems to have seriously considered what it would do to oil markets, to gasoline prices in the United States, or to the fragile stability of the Gulf. Iranian retaliation against vulnerable Gulf states was entirely predictable, yet Washington appears to have stumbled into the conflict without even the most basic strategic foresight. The result is a policy environment that looks less like statecraft and more like chaos: a hot mess, Lindsey Graham shouting for escalation, regional allies growing nervous and angry, and a startled, increasingly confused Trump reacting to events rather than controlling them.

One minute, he is ready to declare victory and bolt out. In the next sentence, he is talking about turning Iran into scorched earth. The contradictions are not subtle—they are the policy. He knows that rising oil prices, a slowing economy, bad job reports, and eventually the arrival of body bags are not exactly the ingredients of a winning campaign with elections only seven months away. Yet the strategy appears to shift by the hour: victory speeches one moment, threats of escalation the next.

He now finds himself in a classic lose-lose dilemma. The war is not making the Epstein files disappear. If anything, the Justice Department’s clumsy attempt to contain the fallout has only intensified scrutiny of the allegations—including the claim that he raped a 13-year-old girl, an accusation never tested in court but impossible to erase from the political landscape. What was supposed to bury the story is beginning to keep it alive. He also knows that if Democrats take back the House—and possibly the Senate—he may soon carry the dubious distinction of becoming the first president in American history to face a third impeachment.

While the war may have fulfilled Netanyahu’s forty-year ambition, it may also have pushed Israel into a nightmare that will echo for generations. The genocide in Gaza will not simply vanish from the world’s memory—history shows that some tragedies become permanent moral reference points, much as the Holocaust remains etched into human consciousness.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s public approval in Israel has declined significantly in recent years, shaped by political polarization, security crises, and ongoing corruption trials. Before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, his approval ranged around 45–52%, though the country was already divided due to protests over the government’s judicial overhaul.

After the attack exposed major intelligence and security failures, Netanyahu’s approval dropped sharply to around 35–40%, with disapproval rising above 50%. Recent surveys conducted between late 2025 and early 2026 show a familiar pattern: Netanyahu’s approval remains stuck roughly between 35 and 40 percent.

At the same time, Netanyahu has been standing trial in three corruption cases involving allegations of receiving luxury gifts, attempting to influence media coverage, and granting regulatory favors to a telecommunications company in exchange for positive reporting. Netanyahu denies the charges and argues that the cases are politically motivated. But the courts show no intention of dropping the case.

Despite his personal ratings remaining low, Netanyahu’s party, Likud, continues to perform competitively in election polling. This reflects Israel’s parliamentary system, where coalition dynamics often matter more than individual approval ratings.

Overall, Netanyahu’s leadership now operates under the combined pressures of war, legal challenges, and declining public trust, leaving his long-term political future more uncertain than at any point in his career.

Whether Netanyahu and the Likud coalition can survive the October elections remains uncertain. Polling suggests that a majority of Israelis may have grown weary of Benjamin Netanyahu’s long tenure in power. Yet the broader trajectory of Israeli politics may not shift as dramatically as some expect. A speech on Turkey by a former PM Naftali Bennett delivered roughly two weeks before the war began suggested that elements of Israel’s political establishment still view regional confrontation as inevitable—or even necessary—to sustain the country’s permanent state of mobilization.

One cannot help but recall the Turkish proverb: “Sharp vinegar ultimately damages its own container.”

Keskin Sirke

Eğer birisi Beyaz Saray’daki narsistik, hüküm giymiş bir suçlunun, hakkında yolsuzluk suçlamaları bulunan son derece tartışmalı bir lider tarafından gereksiz bir savaşı başlatmaya kışkırtılabileceğini öngörmüş ve bu yüzden dünyanın kaosa sürüklenebileceğini söylemiş olsaydı, bu analizden çok distopik bir kurgu gibi gelirdi.

Oysa o distopik gelecek artık kurgu değil. Şu anda yaşanıyor. İsrail-Amerika’nın İran’a karşı yürüttüğü savaş on üçüncü gününe girmiş durumda. Savaşın Amerikan tarafındaki gerekçesi, hedefleri ve beklenen sonucu hâlâ belirsizliğini koruyor. Açıklamalar yetkiliden yetkiliye değişiyor ve hiçbiri tutarlı bir strateji ya da gerçekçi bir nihai hedef ortaya koyabilmiş görünmüyor. Kimileri caydırıcılıktan söz ediyor, kimileri rejim üzerindeki baskıdan, kimileri ise operasyonu sınırlı bir askeri müdahale olarak çerçeveliyor. Bir savaş başlamış durumda, fakat amacı tuhaf bir şekilde tanımsız kalıyor.

İran içindeki can kayıplarına dair güvenilir rakamlar hâlâ sınırlı. Ancak yıkıcı bir ayrıntı şimdiden ortaya çıktı: ABD tarafından fırlatılan iki Tomahawk füzesinin bir okulu vurması sonucu yaklaşık 180 çocuğun öldüğü bildiriliyor. Trump’a bu sorulduğunda ise dişlerinin arasından yalan söylemeyi tercih etti ve suçu İran’a atmaya çalıştı. Kayıtlara geçsin diye belirtmek gerekir ki Tomahawk füzelerine sahip yalnızca iki başka ülke vardır (Avustralya ve Birleşik Krallık). Ama o, İran’ın da bunlara sahip olabileceğini düşünecek kadar bilgisiz görünüyor.

Jeopolitiğin önceki dönemlerinde küresel enerji piyasalarındaki değişimler günler ya da haftalar içinde gelişen olaylarla belirlenirdi: boru hattı kesintileri, tankerlerin ele geçirilmesi, diplomatik açıklamalar ya da askeri tırmanma. Bugün ise sosyal medyada yazılan tek bir cümle, dakikalar içinde küresel piyasalarda milyarlarca doları hareket ettirebiliyor.

Bu gerçek bu hafta çarpıcı biçimde ortaya çıktı. ABD Enerji Bakanı, ABD Donanması’nın petrolün küresel piyasalara akmaya devam etmesini sağlamak için Hürmüz Boğazı’ndan bir petrol tankerine başarıyla eşlik ettiğini iddia eden kısa bir mesaj paylaştı. Normal zamanlarda bu tür bir açıklama sıradan sayılabilirdi. Ancak Basra Körfezi’nde bir savaşın ortasında bu durum hiç de sıradan değildi.

Hürmüz Boğazı sıradan bir deniz yolu değildir. Dünyadaki petrolün yaklaşık beşte biri her gün bu dar geçitten geçer. İsrail, ABD ve İran arasındaki savaş başladığında piyasalardaki yatırımcılar hemen tek bir soruya odaklandı: Boğaz açık kalacak mı? Bu sorunun cevabı küresel enerji piyasalarının gergin ama yönetilebilir kalmayacağını ya da tam ölçekli bir arz şokuna sürüklenip sürüklenmeyeceğini belirler.

Bu bağlamda piyasalar tviti ABD’nin tanker eskort operasyonlarını başlattığı ve tanker trafiğinin yeniden deniz koruması altında hareket ettiği şeklinde yorumladı. Dakikalar içinde petrol fiyatları düştü; çünkü yatırımcılar en kötü arz korkularının hafifleyebileceğini düşündüler.

Sonra mesaj ortadan kayboldu.

Bunun bir hata mı olduğu, yoksa bazı kişilerin bu ani piyasa hareketinden büyük paralar kazanıp kazanmadığı belirsizliğini koruyor. ABD diplomasisinin, kariyerleri diplomasi ya da kamu hizmeti yerine gayrimenkul sektöründe şekillenmiş iki figür tarafından yürütüldüğü düşünülürse, o günkü ani piyasa dalgalanmasının şanslı kazananlarının kimler olabileceğini tahmin etmek zor değildir.

Bu savaş bir hevesle, hazırlıksız ve tutarlı bir plan olmadan başlatıldı ve hızla jeopolitik bir tren kazasının içindeki çöp yangınına dönüştü. Bunun petrol piyasalarına, ABD’deki benzin fiyatlarına ya da Körfez’in kırılgan istikrarına ne yapabileceğini kimsenin ciddi biçimde düşünmediği anlaşılıyor. İran’ın savunmasız Körfez ülkelerine karşı misilleme yapması tamamen öngörülebilirdi. Buna rağmen Washington sanki en temel stratejik öngörüden bile yoksun biçimde bu çatışmanın içine sürüklenmiş görünüyor. Ortaya çıkan tablo devlet yönetiminden çok kaosa benziyor: tam bir karmaşa, Lindsey Graham’ın savaşı tırmandırma çağrıları, giderek huzursuz ve öfkeli hale gelen bölgesel müttefikler ve olayları kontrol etmek yerine onlara tepki veren şaşkın ve giderek daha da kafası karışmış bir Trump.

Bir dakika, zafer ilan edip terkedip kaçmaya hazır görünüyor. Bir sonraki cümlede ise İran’ı yerle bir etmekten söz ediyor. Çelişkiler gizli değil—politikayı oluşturan şey bizzat onlar. Yükselen petrol fiyatlarının, yavaşlayan bir ekonominin, kötü istihdam verilerinin ve sonunda gelecek tabutların seçimlere yalnızca yedi ay kala kazandıran bir kampanyanın malzemesi olmadığını o da biliyor. Buna rağmen strateji saat başı değişiyor gibi görünüyor: bir an zafer konuşmaları, bir sonraki an tırmanma tehditleri.

Trump’ın şimdi elinde iki ucu boklu değnek var. Savaş Epstein dosyalarını ortadan kaldırmıyor. Tam tersine, Adalet Bakanlığı’nın meseleyi kontrol altına alma konusundaki beceriksiz çabası iddialara yönelik ilgiyi daha da artırmış durumda—bunların arasında 13 yaşındaki bir kıza tecavüz ettiği iddiası da var; mahkemede test edilmemiş olsa da siyasi alandan silinmesi mümkün olmayan bir suçlama. Gömülmesi amaçlanan hikâye şimdi yeniden gündemde kalıyor. Ayrıca Demokratlar Temsilciler Meclisi’ni—ve muhtemelen Senato’yu—geri alırlarsa, Amerikan tarihinde üçüncü kez azledilen ilk başkan olma gibi tartışmalı bir unvanla karşı karşıya kalabileceğini de biliyor.

Savaş Netanyahu’nun kırk yıllık hayalini gerçekleştirmiş olabilir. Ama aynı zamanda İsrail’i nesiller boyu sürebilecek bir kabusa da sürüklemiş olabilir. Gazze’deki yıkım dünyanın hafızasından kolay kolay silinmeyecek—tıpkı Holokaust’un insanlık bilincine kazınmış olması gibi.

Benjamin Netanyahu’nun İsrail’deki kamuoyu desteği son yıllarda belirgin biçimde geriledi. Bu düşüş siyasi kutuplaşma, güvenlik krizleri ve devam eden yolsuzluk davalarının etkisiyle şekillendi. 7 Ekim 2023’teki Hamas saldırısından önce Netanyahu’nun onay oranı yaklaşık yüzde 45-52 civarındaydı. Ancak ülke zaten hükümetin yargı reformuna karşı yapılan protestolar nedeniyle derin bir bölünme içindeydi.

7 Ekim saldırısı, büyük istihbarat ve güvenlik başarısızlıklarını ortaya çıkarınca Netanyahu’nun desteği hızla yüzde 35-40 seviyesine düştü ve olumsuz görüşler yüzde 50’nin üzerine çıktı. 2025 sonu ve 2026 başındaki anketler benzer bir tabloyu gösteriyor: Netanyahu’nun onay oranı yaklaşık yüzde 35-40 bandında sıkışmış durumda.

Aynı zamanda Netanyahu, lüks hediyeler almak, medya üzerinde etki kurmaya çalışmak ve bir telekom şirketine olumlu haber karşılığında düzenleyici avantaj sağlamak gibi iddiaları içeren üç ayrı yolsuzluk davasında yargılanıyor. Netanyahu bu suçlamaları reddediyor ve davaların siyasi olduğunu savunuyor, ama yargının davanın peşini bırakacağı yok.

Kişisel onay oranları düşük olmasına rağmen Netanyahu’nun partisi Likud seçim anketlerinde rekabetçi kalmayı sürdürüyor. Bunun nedeni İsrail’in parlamenter sistemi; burada koalisyon matematiği çoğu zaman bireysel popülerlikten daha belirleyici oluyor.

Sonuç olarak Netanyahu’nun liderliği artık savaşın baskısı, hukuki sorunlar ve azalan kamu güveninin birleşimi altında şekilleniyor. Bu durum onun uzun vadeli siyasi geleceğini kariyerinin herhangi bir dönemine kıyasla daha belirsiz hale getiriyor.

Netanyahu ve Likud koalisyonunun Ekim seçimlerini atlatıp atlatamayacağı belirsizliğini koruyor. Anketler İsraillilerin çoğunun Netanyahu’nun uzun süren iktidarından yorulmuş olabileceğini gösteriyor. Ancak İsrail siyasetinin genel yönü beklenen kadar dramatik biçimde değişmeyebilir. Eski başbakan Naftali Bennett’in savaş başlamadan yaklaşık iki hafta önce Türkiye hakkında yaptığı bir konuşma, İsrail siyasi elitinin bazı kesimlerinin bölgesel çatışmayı kaçınılmaz—hatta ülkenin sürekli seferberlik hâlini sürdürmesi için gerekli—gördüğünü düşündürüyor.

İnsan ister istemez şu Türk atasözünü hatırlıyor:

“Keskin sirke küpüne zarar verir.”