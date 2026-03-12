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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
Mar 12Edited

All true, well said, and sad. It's a mad world when a mentally incompetent and ignorant old charlatan and sexual predator (plausibly also a pedophile and certainly an intimate of one for years) is president of the country with the most powerful military and largest economy. America today is what Communist Chinese propaganda called it in the time of the Vietnam war - a mad dog running wild in the world, snarling and biting and causing the maximum chaos as it revels in the power of its destructive military technology. As the US burns through a billion dollars a day in a meaningless and aimless war of aggression on Iran, pushed by Israel's corrupt leader so he could stay in power, the country is destroying itself, accelerating its end as a great power while resting its war of aggression on falsehoods (see the link).

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/iran-was-nowhere-close-to-a-nuclear-bomb-experts-say/

That doesn't bother anyone running America today. Its rulers consist of a corrupt gang of billionaires, cronies of the criminal who is president. They don't care what happens to the country as they will get to keep their wealth no matter what, and will probably get richer. As for Israel, the country was founded by force through the settlement of immigrants of another religion and ethnicity and culture in a land which was not theirs and which had not had a Jewish state since the time of the Roman empire two thousand years ago. Paying for the Holocaust in Europe, perpetrated by European mass murderers through seizing land belonging to Arabs in the Middle East and driving them out or exterminating them was not going to lead to anything but endless war.

Military superiority does not last forever, and Israel's will not. Neither will America's. Israel has war in its founding genes, and to the extent eventually it loses wars or suffers terrible losses, it will also enter a path of decline and depopulation as many of its citizens leave for more peaceful countries. The current conflict with Iran carries much potential for use of unexpected weapons by Iran, and for more casualties than Israeli politicians expected. After all, if the regime of the ayatollahs is going to be annihilated, it might as well go out after landing its most severe blows on its enemies.

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Bahar Yürükoğlu's avatar
Bahar Yürükoğlu
Mar 19

Gaza

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