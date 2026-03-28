Erdoğan sonrası için piyasaya sürülen Bilal Erdoğan’ın son konuşması, tam anlamıyla “Dam başında saksağan, vur beline kazmayı” dedirtiyor. Devlet tecrübesi yok, siyasi derinlik yok, entelektüel ağırlık yok; karizma yok; buna rağmen hanedan devamlılığına dayalı bir haleflik kurgusu var.

Bu durumun asıl dikkat çekici yanı, bireysel yetersizlikten çok, bunun bir siyasal model olarak normalleştirilmeye çalışılması. Çünkü mesele artık bir kişinin ne söylediği ya da ne kadar donanımlı olduğu değil; mesele, Türkiye’de siyasetin nasıl bir zemine çekildiği. Kurumsal liyakatin yerini aile bağlarının aldığı, kamusal sorumluluğun yerini sadakatin belirlediği bir düzende, isimler değişse bile yöntem değişmiyor.

Konuştuğu toplantının adı “Konya’dan Dünya’ya”, ama şehzade pek dünyadan haberi varmış gibi konuşmuyor. 31 yıl önce Bosna’daki katliamda, o zaman babasının iktidarda olmadığından dolayı Türkiye’nin bir şey yapamadığını söylerken, babasının tek adam rejiminde Gazze’de neredeyse yüz bine yakın “müslüman”ın katliamını unutmuşa benziyor. Myanmar'ın Arakan Eyaleti′nde Rohingya’lara yapılanları, oralarda gidip gözyaşı döken annesine sorabilirdi. Bu konuşmayı yaptığı zaman İran’a yağdırılan bombaları da bir köşeye koyalım. Neyse…

Bilal Erdoğan’ın konuşması bu yüzden sadece bir “zayıf performans” meselesi değil. O konuşma, bir zihniyetin dışavurumu. Devletin liyakatle değil, soy bağıyla devredilebileceği varsayımının neredeyse alenileşmiş hâli. Bu, cumhuriyet fikrinin özüyle doğrudan çelişen bir anlayış. Çünkü cumhuriyet, tam da bu tür hanedan reflekslerini tasfiye etmek için kurulmuştur.

Oysa modern devlet dediğimiz yapı, tam da bu tür keyfiliği engellemek için vardır. Yetkiyi sınırlar, görevi tanımlar, hesap vermeyi zorunlu kılar. Ama uzun süredir tanık olduğumuz şey bunun tam tersi: Yetki merkezileşiyor, denetim zayıflıyor, kurumlar içi boşaltılıyor. Böyle bir ortamda, siyaset doğal olarak bir kamusal hizmet alanı olmaktan çıkıp, dar bir çevrenin kontrol ettiği kapalı bir sisteme dönüşüyor.

Sorulması gereken soru bu noktada basit: Türkiye gerçekten böyle bir geçişe hazır mı? Daha doğrusu, böyle bir geçişi kabul edecek bir toplumsal zemin var mı? Çünkü tarih bize şunu gösteriyor: Kurumsal çürüme bir noktaya kadar tahammül edilir, ama açık bir miras devri girişimi, çoğu zaman sistemin kendi iç gerilimlerini hızla yüzeye çıkarır.

Bu nedenle mesele yalnızca Bilal Erdoğan değil. Mesele, Türkiye’nin nasıl yönetileceği, kimin hangi meşruiyetle iktidara talip olacağı ve toplumun bunu hangi ölçütlerle kabul edeceği. Eğer siyaset, ehliyet ve hesap verebilirlikten koparsa, geriye sadece isimlerin değiştiği ama düzenin aynı kaldığı bir döngü kalır.

Ve o döngüde, saksağan hep aynı yerde durur. Kazmayı vuranlar ise değişir.

The Prince

A recent speech by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s son, Bilal Erdoğan, promoted as part of a post-Erdoğan future, inevitably brings to mind the Turkish saying: “A magpie on the roof—hit it with a pick,” which basically means empty talk. There is no statecraft experience, no political depth, no intellectual weight, no charisma; yet there is a carefully constructed narrative of succession rooted in dynastic continuity.

What is truly striking here is not merely individual inadequacy, but the attempt to normalize it as a political model. Because the issue is no longer what one person says or how equipped he is, the issue is the ground onto which politics in Turkey is being dragged. In a system where institutional merit is replaced by family ties, and public responsibility is supplanted by loyalty, the names may change—but the method does not.

The event he spoke at was titled “From Konya to the World,” yet the “prince” did not sound as though he had much awareness of the world at all. While referring to the massacre in Bosnia 31 years ago and suggesting that Turkey could do little at the time because his father was not in power, he seems to overlook the near hundred thousand Muslims killed in Gaza under his father’s one-man rule. As for what happened to the Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, he might have asked his own mother, who once traveled there shedding tears. And as he delivered this speech, bombs were raining down on Iran—but let’s set that aside for now.

This is why Bilal Erdoğan’s speech is not merely a matter of a “weak performance.” It is the outward expression of a mindset—the near-open assumption that the state can be transferred not through merit, but through bloodline. This stands in direct contradiction to the very essence of the republic, which was founded precisely to dismantle such dynastic reflexes.

A modern state, by definition, exists to prevent exactly this kind of arbitrariness. It limits power, defines responsibility, and enforces accountability. Yet what we have witnessed for some time now is the opposite: power is centralized, oversight is weakened, and institutions are hollowed out. In such an environment, politics ceases to be a field of public service and instead becomes a closed system controlled by a narrow circle.

The question, then, is simple: Is Turkey truly prepared for such a transition? More importantly, is there a social foundation willing to accept it? History suggests otherwise. Institutional decay can be tolerated up to a point, but an overt attempt at dynastic succession often brings a system’s internal tensions to the surface rapidly.

For this reason, the issue is not only Bilal Erdoğan. The issue is how Turkey will be governed, who will claim power on what grounds of legitimacy, and by which criteria society will accept it. If politics becomes detached from competence and accountability, what remains is a cycle in which only the names change, while the system itself endures unchanged.

And in that cycle, the magpie remains perched in the same place. Only those swinging the pick change.