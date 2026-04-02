Bir yılı aşkın süredir Erdoğan rejimi CHP’ye karşı çok cepheli bir savaş yürütüyor. Neredeyse tek bir gün bile geçmiyor ki, şafak vakti düzenlenen polis baskınlarıyla bir CHP’li—çoğu zaman yakınlarıyla birlikte—gözaltına alınmasın. Bu operasyonların tamamına yakını ‘yolsuzluk’ etiketiyle servis ediliyor. Oysa dosyaların omurgasını, ya sicili kirli isimlerin ifadeleri ya da kimliği gizli tutulan muhbirlerin doğrulanmamış, çoğu zaman da kurgulanmış iddiaları oluşturuyor. Hukuk kisvesi altında yürütülen bu süreç, artık adalet arayışıyla hiçbir bağ taşımıyor; düpedüz bir siyasi tasfiye düzenine dönüşmüş durumda.

Erdoğan’a karşı gerçek bir siyasi rakip olarak beliren İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu saf dışı bırakmak için açılan yolsuzluk davası, kısa sürede casusluk ve diploma sahtekârlığı gibi yeni suçlamalarla genişletildi. Bugün görülen duruşmalarda ise ortada olan şey, hukukla bağı zayıf, çelişkilerle yüklü bir iddianameden ibaret.

Bunun ne kadar kolay işlediğini gören Erdoğan, yolsuzluk iddialarını bir araç olarak kullanarak CHP’li belediye başkanlarını tasfiye etmeye yöneldi. Dün Bursa belediye başkanı ve ailesi tutuklandı. Bazı belediye başkanları, AKP’ye geçmeleri hâlinde soruşturmalardan kurtulabileceklerini öğrenince saf değiştirdi. Direnenler ise görevden alındı, yerlerine kayyımlar atandı ya da ağır soruşturmalarla köşeye sıkıştırıldı. İşin en çarpıcı tarafı ise şu: Yolsuzluk iddialarıyla yargılanan AKP’li belediye başkanı ya da belediye ya yok denecek kadar az, ya da sistematik biçimde görmezden geliniyor.

CHP’ye karşı yürütülen savaşın bir diğer cephesi de, Genel Başkan Özgür Özel’i susturmak amacıyla kurultay ve mutlak butlan davalarının Demokles’in kılıcı gibi başının üzerinde sallandırılmasıdır.

İçeri alınanlar yalnızca siyasetçiler değil. Gazeteciler, LGBTQ bireyler, sosyal medyada öne çıkanlar da sistematik biçimde hedef alınıyor. Amaç yalnızca muhalefeti susturmak değil; iktidarın tahayyül ettiği toplumsal kalıba uymayan herkese gözdağı vermek, korkuyu bir yönetim aracına dönüştürmek.

Erdoğan bu süreçte, hukukun sistematik biçimde katleden Akın Gürlek’i terfi ettirerek Adalet Bakanı yaptı. Böylece bu yöntemin artık münferit değil, ülke çapında uygulanacak bir model olduğunu da ilan etmiş oldu. CHP’nin ‘seyyar giyotin’ olarak nitelediği Gürlek, bu kez sabitlenmiş bir güce dönüştürüldü. CHP tarafından yolsuzlukla edinildiği iddia edilen serveti ve çok sayıda gayrimenkulü sorgulanan Gürlek’in verdiği yanıtların kimseyi tatmin etmediğini de unutmamak gerekir. Ancak susmasının nedeni olarak Reyiz’in ona konuşma dediğini iddia ediyor!

Gürlek’in daha geçen gün, tutukluların avukatlarıyla görüşmelerini kısıtlayacak bir yasa tasarısını önce ‘Külliye’ye sunduğunu’ söylemesi ise, erkler ayrımı ilkesinin nasıl içinin boşaltıldığını açıkça ortaya koydu. Süreci tersinden anladığı açık. Bu düzende erkler ayrımı yok; sadece merkezden yönetilen bir tiyatro var.

Bu arada AKP, artık bir iktidar partisinden çok, Saray’dan gelen talimatları papağan gibi tekrarlayan ve bunun karşılığında siyasi varlığını sürdüren ve bakanlıklarda iş takip edip köşeyi dönmeye çalışan bir grup oldu. TBMM işlevsiz bir kuruma dönüşmüş durumda. Bu nedenle, yasama, yürütme ve yargı tamamen Erdoğan’ın elinde.

Tek adam rejimi de bu işte. Buna otoriter ya da dikta rejimi demek arasında seçim artık bir tercih meselesi. Erdoğan’ın Viktor Orbán ile Trump’ın favorileri arasına girmesini sağlayan özellik de bu.

A Spectacular Disgrace

For over a year, the Erdoğan regime has been waging a multi-front war against the CHP. Hardly a single day passes without a CHP mayor—often along with their relatives—being detained in dawn police raids. Almost all of these operations are presented under the label of “corruption.” Yet the backbone of these cases consists either of testimonies from individuals with tainted records or of unverified, often fabricated claims by anonymous informants. This process, carried out under the guise of law, no longer bears any connection to the pursuit of justice; it has become a full-fledged system of political purge.

The corruption case opened to sideline Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu—who has emerged as a genuine political rival to Erdoğan—was quickly expanded to include new allegations, including espionage and diploma fraud. What is being presented in court today is little more than an indictment riddled with contradictions and only loosely connected to any meaningful legal foundation.

Seeing how easily this mechanism operates, Erdoğan has turned corruption allegations into a tool to eliminate CHP-affiliated mayors. Just yesterday, the mayor of Bursa and his family were detained. Some mayors, upon learning that they could escape investigations by switching to the AKP, chose to defect. Those who resisted were removed from office, replaced by government-appointed trustees, or cornered through heavy investigations. The most striking aspect is this: there are virtually no AKP mayors or municipalities facing corruption charges, or such cases are systematically ignored.

Another front in the campaign against the CHP involves the use of congress annulment and absolute nullity lawsuits, wielded like a sword of Damocles over the head of party leader Özgür Özel in an effort to silence him.

Those being targeted are not only politicians. Journalists, LGBTQ individuals, and prominent social media figures are also systematically singled out. The aim is not merely to silence the opposition, but to intimidate anyone who does not conform to the social mold envisioned by the government—to turn fear into an instrument of governance.

In this process, Erdoğan promoted Akın Gürlek—who has overseen the systematic destruction of the rule of law—to the position of Minister of Justice. In doing so, he signaled that this method is no longer exceptional but a nationwide model. Gürlek, whom the CHP has described as a “mobile guillotine,” has now been institutionalized into a fixed power. It should also be noted that the explanations he has given regarding his alleged wealth—claimed by the CHP to have been acquired through corruption—and his numerous real estate holdings have satisfied no one. Yet he claims his silence is due to having been told by “the Chief” not to speak.

Gürlek’s recent statement that he had first submitted a draft law restricting detainees’ access to their lawyers to “the Palace” laid bare how thoroughly the principle of separation of powers has been hollowed out. It seems he has understood the process in reverse. In this system, there is no separation of powers—only a centrally directed theater.

Meanwhile, the AKP has ceased to function as a governing political party and has instead become a group that parrots Palace instructions, sustaining its political existence in return while seeking opportunities for personal gain through influence in ministries. The Turkish Grand National Assembly has been reduced to a dysfunctional institution. As a result, legislative, executive, and judicial powers are all concentrated in Erdoğan’s hands.

This is what a one-man regime looks like. Whether one chooses to call it authoritarianism or outright dictatorship is now a matter of preference. It is precisely this quality that has placed Erdoğan among the favored figures of Trump, like Viktor Orbán.