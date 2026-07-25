İki haftadır hem ana akım medyada hem de sosyal medyada Haluk Levent hikâyelerinden geçilmiyordu. İktidar, hem muhalif gördüğü isimleri itibarsızlaştırmak hem de yeni parti hazırlıklarını gündemden düşürmek için bu meseleyi sonuna kadar kullanmaya kararlı görünüyordu. Neyse ki bugün Yeni Parti’nin kurulmasıyla en azından sosyal ve muhalif medya biraz olsun nefes aldı. Yeni Parti’nin kuruluşu gündemin yönünü bir parça değiştirdi.

Haluk Levent’le uzaktan yakından ilgisi bulunanları, hatta yalnızca birlikte görüntülendiği kişileri bile soruşturup tutuklayanlara küçük bir hatırlatma olarak aşağıdaki fotoğrafları bırakıp geçelim. Bakalım, fotoğraflardaki kişileri de ifadeye çağıracaklar mı?

Akın Gürlek bugün yaptığı açıklamada, “Vatandaşlarımızı tweetlerle yönlendirenlerin ifadeleri alınıyor,” dedi.

Peki, madem Ahbap’ın kurucusunun geçmişi bu kadar sorunluydu, bu derneğin kurulmasına kim izin verdi? Dokuz yıl boyunca yapılması gereken denetimler neden yapılmadı? Yapıldıysa ne bulundu? Jetonu dokuz yıl sonra düşenlerin, denetim görevini yerine getirmeyenlerin ve Haluk Levent’e ödül verenlerin ifadeleri alınmıyor; ama devletin izin ve denetim mekanizmalarına güvenerek vatandaşları yardım etmeye çağıranların ifadeleri alınıyor.

Ya Akın Gürlek, bu milleti toptan salak mı sanıyorsun?

Call Them In

For the past two weeks, both the mainstream media and social media have been saturated with stories about Haluk Levent*. The government appeared determined to exploit the affair to the bitter end—both to discredit figures it regards as opponents and to push preparations for the new party out of the headlines. Fortunately, today’s founding of the New Party has allowed social media and opposition outlets to breathe a little easier. Its establishment has shifted the focus of the news, at least somewhat.

For those investigating and arresting anyone even remotely connected to Haluk Levent—including people who have merely been photographed with him—let us leave the above pictures here as a small reminder and move on. Let us see whether they will summon the people in these photographs for questioning as well.

In a statement today, Akın Gürlek said, “Those who directed our citizens through tweets are being questioned.”

But if the background of Ahbap’s founder was so problematic, who authorized the organization’s establishment in the first place? Why were the required inspections not conducted for nine years? If they were, what did they uncover? Those for whom the penny finally dropped nine years later, those who failed to perform their oversight duties, and those who presented awards to Haluk Levent are not being questioned. Yet people who trusted the state’s licensing and oversight mechanisms and encouraged citizens to donate are.

Akın Gürlek, do you really take this entire nation for fools?

* Haluk Levent is one of Turkey’s best-known rock musicians and the founder of Ahbap, a volunteer-based humanitarian organization established in 2017. Ahbap gained enormous public trust by providing rapid assistance during wildfires, floods, and especially the devastating 2023 earthquakes, turning Levent from a popular singer into one of Turkey’s most prominent civil-society figures. He was included in Time magazine’s 2023 list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Levent is now jailed pending trial as part of a wide-ranging investigation into Ahbap’s finances. Prosecutors accuse him of misusing charitable donations, laundering criminal proceeds, belonging to a criminal organization, and violating Turkey’s tax and associations laws. Authorities allege that some donations—including funds raised after the 2023 earthquakes—were diverted into personal accounts or betting-related transactions. These remain allegations and have not yet been proven in court.