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Hari Prasad
Mar 17Edited

Trump's brain has clearly lost all capacity for coherent thought or to direct articulated speech. That shouldn't come as a surprise in an old man with poor circulation pushing eighty whose father had Alzheimer's for many years before he died. Hegseth was a mentally challenged alcoholic elevated to a position he could neither understand nor fill. So his refuge was to take on a bullying, warlike swagger as a substitute, firing generals and lecturing senior officers on the need for physical fitness, when he was not demonstrating his manliness doing bare-chested push-ups with his brain-damaged (worm-eaten?) cabinet colleague, RFK, Jr. With Netanyahu's insatiable appetite for war driving them on, Trump and Hegseth embarked on their Middle Eastern adventure of Epic Incompetence. That Israel and America are joined at the hip only worsened the overconfidence preceding a major mistake bringing great harm to both. It may fatally weaken Trump politically and end Netanyahu's career, both good outcomes. But those would only come at great cost to the world in lives and suffering, especially for the people of Iran and Lebanon who have suffered for so many decades.

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