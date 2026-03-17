Trump’s solution for the Kennedy Center was astonishingly simple: close it for two years for “renovations.” In practice, that would amount to placing one of America’s most prominent cultural institutions into a kind of administrative coma. The orchestras, theater companies, visiting artists, and audiences that animate the place would disperse. When institutions are forced into that kind of silence, they rarely return unchanged. What is being proposed in the language of construction sounds much more like cultural liquidation.

Hopefully, Trump himself will not still be in a position to decide its fate two years from now—so that the Kennedy Center can reopen not as a monument to one man’s ego, but as the cultural institution it was always meant to be.

At the press conference preceding the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board meeting, Trump attempted to speak about the war on Iran. The result was the now-familiar spectacle of verbal collapse. Thoughts appeared and vanished mid-sentence. Assertions replaced explanations. Fragments of policy were stitched together with boasts, grievances, and sudden detours that led nowhere. Listening to it felt less like a briefing from a head of state than like watching someone wander through a conversation he could no longer control. In the space of a few minutes, a war involving millions of people was reduced to the rhetorical equivalent of background noise — one more subject drifting through a stream of improvisation that never quite connects to reality.

It is increasingly clear that either Trump has no real understanding of what is happening on the war front, or the information reaching him has been carefully spoon-fed in a version designed less to inform than to flatter. In either case, the result is the same: a commander in chief speaking about a war he appears unable to explain, describe, or even follow with basic coherence.

The explanation may be depressingly simple. Pete Hegseth may be gaslighting him the same way he attempts to gaslight the country during his press briefings—substituting slogans for facts, confidence for evidence, and theatrical certainty for actual information.

By the third week of the war, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, the window for declaring a quick victory had slammed shut. The fantasy of a short, decisive operation has run into the stubborn realities of geography, economics, and war. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil normally passes through that narrow channel, and once it stops flowing, the consequences ripple across the global economy. Wars that begin with swagger rarely survive contact with supply chains.

Whatever remains of the Iranian regime has not collapsed under pressure. On the contrary, it appears more determined than ever to defend itself at any cost. Instead of surrender, the war has produced the oldest and most predictable reaction in international politics: a government fighting for survival. Bombing campaigns rarely produce the neat political outcomes imagined in press briefings. More often, they produce defiance.

Meanwhile, the Gulf states—many of which had assumed the American security umbrella would shield them from retaliation—have discovered how thin that protection can be. Their ports have been threatened, their energy infrastructure exposed, and their shipping routes disrupted. Governments that expected deterrence are now dealing with the consequences of escalation. The frustration across the region is palpable. They are not celebrating American strategy. They are quietly furious about it.

The juvenile posturing of Pete Hegseth, combined with his casual disregard for the internationally accepted guardrails that are supposed to constrain warfare, has helped turn the United States into something far uglier in the eyes of much of the world. Military power without restraint quickly stops looking like leadership and starts looking like brute force. When the rules are discarded by those who once claimed to uphold them, the moral authority that sustains alliances and credibility erodes just as quickly.

At home, the war has landed badly with much of Trump’s own base. The isolationist wing of MAGA—voices around Joe Rogan, alongside groups like the Proud Boys—has reacted with visible anger. For years, they were promised an end to “endless wars.” Instead, they are watching another Middle Eastern conflict unfold under a president who built his brand denouncing exactly this kind of intervention. The contradiction is obvious, and even parts of Trump’s most loyal audience are beginning to notice it.

What began as a joint American–Israeli war on Iran has rapidly expanded beyond its original front. On March 2—just two days after the United States and Israel began striking Iran—Israel widened the conflict to Lebanon, launching relentless airstrikes and ground incursions. The escalation did not stop there. Last week, Israeli authorities ordered the forced displacement of the entire population of southern Lebanon before sending ground forces across the border.

The human toll has mounted at an alarming rate. Over the past two weeks alone, at least 850 people have reportedly been killed across Lebanon, including more than 100 children. Nearly one million people have been displaced. Among the most devastating consequences of Israel’s expanded campaign has been the collapse of parts of the medical system. Over the past two weeks alone, Israeli strikes have hit at least 13 medical and ambulance centers, forcing five major hospitals to shut down, according to the health ministry. When hospitals become targets and ambulances disappear from the streets, the boundary between battlefield and civilian life effectively vanishes, as it has happened in Gaza.

What was presented as a contained operation against Iran has spilled across borders, producing exactly the kind of regional conflagration that policymakers have claimed for years they were trying to avoid. And whether Washington likes it or not, the widening of the war is now inseparable from the United States itself. In the eyes of much of the world, this is no longer simply Israel’s war. It is America’s war, too.

Trump has backed himself into the most dangerous corner in statecraft: a war without an off-ramp. Escalation has replaced strategy, improvisation has replaced planning, and each passing week raises the political cost of retreat. Wars launched in confidence often end in confusion. The tragedy is that by the time leaders realize the difference, the region is already on fire—and millions of people are left to live with the consequences of decisions made in press conferences and briefings that never made sense to begin with.

Çıkış Yolu Kalmadı

Trump’ın Kennedy Center için önerdiği çözüm şaşırtıcı derecede basit: binayı iki yıl boyunca “yenileme” gerekçesiyle kapatmak. Pratikte bu, Amerika’nın en önemli kültür kurumlarından birini idari bir komaya sokmak anlamına gelir. Orkestralar, tiyatro toplulukları, konuk sanatçılar ve o mekânı canlı tutan seyirciler dağılacaktır. Kurumlar böyle bir sessizliğe zorlandıklarında nadiren aynı şekilde geri dönerler. Müteahit diliyle sunulan şey aslında kültürel bir tasfiyeye çok daha fazla benziyor.

Umarım iki yıl sonra Trump hâlâ bu kurumun kaderini belirleyecek konumda olmaz; böylece Kennedy Center bir kişinin egosuna dikilmiş bir anıt olarak değil, başından beri olması gerektiği gibi gerçek bir kültür kurumu olarak yeniden açılabilir.

John F. Kennedy Sahne Sanatları Merkezi yönetim kurulu toplantısından önce düzenlenen basın toplantısında Trump İran’la yürütülen savaş hakkında konuşmaya çalıştı. Ortaya çıkan tablo ise artık alışıldık hale gelen bir sözlü çöküş gösterisiydi. Düşünceler cümlelerin ortasında ortaya çıkıyor ve kayboluyordu. Açıklamaların yerini iddialar almıştı. Politika kırıntıları övünmeler, yakınmalar ve hiçbir yere varmayan ani sapmalarla birbirine ekleniyordu. Dinlerken bir devlet başkanının brifingini değil, kontrolünü kaybettiği bir konuşmanın içinde dolaşan birini izliyormuş hissi veriyordu. Birkaç dakika içinde milyonlarca insanı ilgilendiren bir savaş, retorik açıdan arka plan gürültüsüne indirgenmişti — gerçeklikle hiçbir zaman tam olarak bağ kuramayan bir doğaçlama akışının içinde sürüklenen konulardan sadece biri.

Trump ya cephede neler olup bittiğini gerçekten anlamıyor ya da kendisine ulaşan bilgiler gerçeklerden çok onun hoşuna gidecek şekilde hazırlanmış halde sunuluyor. Her iki durumda da sonuç aynı: başkomutan konumundaki birinin açıklamakta, tarif etmekte, hatta temel bir tutarlılıkla takip etmekte zorlandığı bir savaş hakkında konuştuğunu görüyoruz.

Açıklama aslında rahatsız edici derecede basit olabilir. Pete Hegseth, basın brifinglerinde ülkenin geri kalanına nasıl söylüyorsa, Trump’ı da aynı şekilde kandırıyor olabilir — gerçeklerin yerine sloganları, kanıtların yerine kendinden emin bir tonu ve gerçek bilginin yerine teatral bir kesinliği koyarak.

Savaşın üçüncü haftasına gelindiğinde ve Hürmüz Boğazı fiilen kapalıyken, Trump için hızlı bir zafer ilan etme penceresi çoktan kapandı. Kısa ve kesin bir operasyon fantezisi coğrafyanın, ekonominin ve savaşın inatçı gerçekleriyle karşılaştı. Dünya petrolünün yaklaşık beşte biri normalde bu dar boğazdan geçerken akış durduğunda, sonuçları küresel ekonomi boyunca dalga dalga yayılır. Gösterişli bir özgüvenle başlayan savaşlar tedarik zincirleriyle karşılaştıklarında nadiren ayakta kalırlar.

İran rejiminden geriye kalan her ne varsa baskı altında çökmüş görünmüyor. Tam tersine, ne pahasına olursa olsun kendini savunma konusunda her zamankinden daha kararlı görünüyor. Teslimiyet yerine savaş uluslararası siyasetin en eski ve en öngörülebilir sonucunu doğurdu: hayatta kalmak için savaşan bir hükümet. Bombardıman kampanyaları basın brifinglerinde hayal edilen düzenli siyasi sonuçları nadiren üretir. Daha çok meydan okuma üretirler.

Bu arada Körfez ülkeleri — ki çoğu Amerikan güvenlik şemsiyesinin kendilerini misillemelerden koruyacağını varsaymıştı — bu korumanın ne kadar zayıf olduğunu keşfetmiş durumda. Limanları tehdit altında, enerji altyapıları açık hedef haline gelmiş ve deniz taşımacılığı aksıyor. Caydırıcılık bekleyen hükümetler şimdi tırmanmanın sonuçlarıyla uğraşıyor. Bölge genelindeki öfke hissedilir durumda. Amerikan stratejisini kutlamıyorlar. Sessizce ama derinden öfkeliler.

Pete Hegseth’in sergilediği çocuksu gösteriş ve savaşın sınırlarını belirlemesi gereken uluslararası kabul görmüş kurallara yönelik rahat umursamazlığı, dünyanın büyük bir kısmının gözünde Amerika Birleşik Devletleri’ni çok daha çirkin bir askeri güce dönüştürdü. Sınır tanımayan askeri güç liderlikten çok kaba kuvvet gibi görünmeye başlar. Bir zamanlar savunduklarını iddia ettikleri kuralları bizzat kendileri terk ettiğinde, ittifakları ve güvenilirliği ayakta tutan ahlaki otorite de aynı hızla erir.

İçeride ise savaş Trump’ın kendi tabanının büyük bir kısmı tarafından da iyi karşılanmadı. MAGA hareketinin izolasyonist kanadı — Joe Rogan çevresindeki sesler ve Proud Boys gibi gruplar — açık bir öfke gösterdi. Yıllarca kendilerine “sonsuz savaşların” sona ereceği sözü verilmişti. Bunun yerine şimdi, markasını tam da bu tür müdahaleleri eleştirerek kurmuş bir başkanın yönetiminde yeni bir Orta Doğu savaşının başladığını izliyorlar. Çelişki ortada ve Trump’ın en sadık kitlesinin bir kısmı bile bunu fark etmeye başlıyor.

Amerika ve İsrail’in İran’a karşı başlattığı ortak savaş kısa sürede ilk cephesinin ötesine taşındı. 2 Mart’ta — Amerika Birleşik Devletleri ve İsrail İran’a saldırmaya başladıktan sadece iki gün sonra — İsrail çatışmayı Lübnan’a genişletti ve aralıksız hava saldırıları ile kara operasyonları başlattı. Tırmanma burada da durmadı. Geçen hafta İsrail makamları güney Lübnan’ın tüm nüfusunun zorla tahliye edilmesini emretti ve ardından kara kuvvetlerini sınırın ötesine gönderdi.

İnsani bedel alarm verici bir hızla artıyor. Yalnızca son iki haftada Lübnan genelinde en az 850 kişinin öldüğü bildirildi; bunların arasında 100’den fazla çocuk da var. Neredeyse bir milyon insan yerinden edildi. İsrail’in genişleyen askeri kampanyasının en yıkıcı sonuçlarından biri de sağlık sisteminin bazı bölümlerinin çökmesi oldu. Sağlık Bakanlığı’na göre son iki haftada İsrail saldırıları en az 13 sağlık ve ambulans merkezini vurdu ve beş büyük hastanenin kapanmasına yol açtı. Hastaneler hedef haline geldiğinde ve ambulanslar sokaklardan kaybolduğunda, tıpkı Gazze’de olduğu gibi, savaş alanı ile sivil hayat arasındaki sınır fiilen ortadan kalkar.

İran’a karşı sınırlı bir operasyon olarak sunulan şey artık sınırları aşmış durumda ve yıllardır kaçınılması gerektiği söylenen türden bölgesel bir yangına dönüşüyor. Washington bunu kabul etse de etmese de, savaşın bölgesel genişlemesi artık Amerika Birleşik Devletleri ile de ayrılmaz biçimde ilişkilendiriliyor. Dünyanın büyük bir kısmının gözünde bu artık yalnızca İsrail’in savaşı değil. Aynı zamanda Amerika’nın savaşı.

Trump kendini devlet yönetiminde girilebilecek en tehlikeli köşelerden birine sıkıştırmış durumda: çıkış yolu olmayan bir savaş. Stratejinin yerini tırmanma aldı, planlamanın yerini doğaçlama aldı ve geçen her hafta geri çekilmenin siyasi maliyetini daha da artırıyor. Büyük bir özgüvenle başlatılan savaşlar çoğu zaman kafa karışıklığı içinde sona erer. Trajedi ise liderler bu farkı anladıklarında bölgenin çoktan yanmakta olması ve milyonlarca insanın aslında hiçbir zaman anlamlı olmayan basın toplantıları ve brifinglerde alınan kararların sonuçlarıyla yaşamak zorunda kalmasıdır.