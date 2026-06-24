The next NATO summit will be held in Ankara on 7–8 July 2026, making Turkey the host nation for the second time after the 2004 Istanbul summit. The meeting will take place at the Presidential Complex (Beştepe/Külliye) and is expected to bring together leaders of all 32 NATO member states. The invited non-NATO participants reported are the EU leadership, Ukraine, NATO's Gulf partners, and the Indo-Pacific Four (Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand). As of today, there is no indication that Israel has been invited to the Summit.

It will be interesting to watch Trump attend the NATO summit after months of talking trash about the alliance and questioning its relevance. For years, he has portrayed NATO as an expensive burden, accused allies of taking advantage of the United States, and hinted that America's commitment might not be unconditional. Yet when the world's major security crises demand coordination and influence, there he is, taking his seat at the NATO table. Apparently, NATO is either a worthless relic or an indispensable instrument of American power, depending on what is politically convenient that day and Trump’s mood.

Trump will not "behave" in the traditional diplomatic sense; rather, he will probably combine cooperation with theatrical pressure tactics. The most likely outcome is a summit featuring sharp rhetoric and demands for concessions, followed by a declaration that the meeting was a tremendous success and that America's allies are finally doing what he has been asking for all along.

For Turkey, the summit offers a convenient opportunity to remind its allies that geography remains one of its most valuable diplomatic assets. Situated between Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, Turkey occupies a piece of real estate that NATO cannot easily ignore, regardless of how strained relations may become over democracy, human rights, or regional disputes. Hosting the summit allows Ankara to showcase its strategic importance while quietly reinforcing an old lesson of international politics: countries rarely receive influence because they are admired, but because they are needed.

For Erdoğan, the summit is also an opportunity to secure a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump and, more importantly, to be seen receiving his nod. The White House has confirmed Trump’s attendance, which gives Ankara a chance to turn a NATO gathering into a carefully staged photo opportunity. In practical terms, Erdoğan will be looking for more than polite conversation: he will want the image of personal access to Trump, the appearance of restored warmth in Turkish-American relations, and perhaps a signal that Washington is prepared to look past some of the usual irritants.

While little progress has been made on the F-35 and F-16 fronts, a Trump decision to approve, despite objections from Congress, the sale of F110 engines for the KAAN fighter would hand Erdoğan a significant political victory. He would undoubtedly present it as proof that geopolitical leverage still outweighs diplomatic friction. After years of disputes over the S-400s, sanctions, and democratic backsliding, Ankara could claim that strategic necessity has once again trumped principle. After all, Turkey may have been expelled from the F-35 program, but when NATO needs the real estate, and Washington needs the alliance functioning, yesterday's strategic problem has a habit of becoming today's indispensable partner.

Now comes the fun part. Ankara has been bending itself into a pretzel for weeks, preparing for the summit, polishing roads, tightening security, rehearsing motorcades, and making sure every detail is worthy of hosting the leaders of the world's most powerful military alliance. And, in keeping with a tradition familiar to many authoritarian and semi-authoritarian governments, the beautification effort has reportedly extended beyond routine maintenance. Building walls, banners, decorative screens, or landscaped barriers along airport routes to conceal low-income neighborhoods from foreign dignitaries is a well-known practice sometimes described as "poverty camouflage." The whole world knows these walls weren't built to block noise—they were built to block reality. The goal is not to solve the underlying problems but to ensure that visiting leaders encounter a carefully curated version of reality.

The problem, of course, is that the walls fool no one. Foreign visitors, diplomats, and journalists have seen this movie before and know perfectly well what lies behind the freshly painted barriers and decorative screens. If anything, such efforts often draw more attention to the very conditions they are meant to conceal. One cannot help but wonder why the money wasted on erecting walls and creating temporary facades is not instead invested in rehabilitating the neighborhoods behind them. A wall may hide poverty from a passing motorcade for a few minutes, but it does nothing to address the problems that remain once the dignitaries have departed and the cameras have moved on.

There are countless examples of "poverty curtains" from around the world, yet the nato kafa, nato mermer politicians in Ankara behave as though they have discovered a brilliant new solution. The practice is so common that it has become almost a cliché of international summit preparation: hide the problem, hope the cameras do not linger, and declare success. The trouble is that everyone—from visiting diplomats to foreign journalists—knows exactly what is behind the walls. What is presented as a clever exercise in image management often ends up looking like an admission that the authorities are more interested in concealing problems than solving them.

Here are some examples…

Ahmadabad 2020:

Manila 2012:

Rio de Janeiro 2014:

Cairo 2026

NATO Kafa, NATO Mermer

“Nato kafa, nato mermer” Türkçede bir deyimdir ve genellikle: “çok inatçı, laf anlamaz” anlamına gelir.

Bir sonraki NATO Zirvesi, 7-8 Temmuz 2026 tarihlerinde Ankara’da düzenlenecek. Böylece Türkiye, 2004 İstanbul Zirvesi’nin ardından ikinci kez NATO liderlerine ev sahipliği yapacak. Toplantı, Saray’da gerçekleştirilecek ve NATO’nun 32 üye ülkesinin liderlerini bir araya getirmesi bekleniyor. Davet edilen NATO dışı katılımcılar arasında Avrupa Birliği liderliği, Ukrayna, NATO’nun Körfez ortakları ile Hint-Pasifik Dörtlüsü (Japonya, Güney Kore, Avustralya ve Yeni Zelanda) bulunuyor. Bugün itibarıyla İsrail’in zirveye davet edildiğine dair herhangi bir işaret yok.

Trump’ın, aylarca NATO’yu küçümseyip ittifakın önemini sorguladıktan sonra zirveye katılacak olması ilginç olacak. Yıllardır NATO’yu Amerika Birleşik Devletleri için pahalı bir yük olarak nitelendirdi, müttefiklerini ABD’nin sırtından geçinmekle suçladı ve Washington’ın güvenlik taahhütlerinin koşulsuz olmadığını ima etti. Buna rağmen, dünyanın en önemli güvenlik krizleri koordinasyon ve ortak hareket etmeyi gerektirdiğinde yine NATO masasında yerini alıyor. Görünüşe göre NATO, o gün siyasi olarak hangisi daha işine geliyor ve Trump’ın ruh hali neyi gerektiriyorsa, ya değersiz bir Soğuk Savaş kalıntısı ya da Amerikan gücünün vazgeçilmez bir aracı oluveriyor.

Trump’ın zirvede geleneksel anlamda “uslu durması” beklenmiyor. Büyük olasılıkla iş birliği ile gösterişli baskı taktiklerini bir arada kullanacaktır. En muhtemel senaryo; sert söylemlerin, taviz taleplerinin ve zaman zaman tansiyonu yükselten çıkışların damga vurduğu bir zirvenin ardından, Trump’ın toplantıyı “muazzam bir başarı” ilan etmesi ve Amerika’nın müttefiklerinin nihayet yıllardır kendisinin istediğini yaptığını söylemesidir.

Türkiye açısından zirve, müttefiklerine coğrafyanın hâlâ en değerli diplomatik kozlarından biri olduğunu hatırlatmak için bulunmaz bir fırsat sunuyor. Avrupa, Karadeniz, Kafkasya ve Orta Doğu’nun kesişim noktasında yer alan Türkiye, demokrasi, insan hakları ya da bölgesel anlaşmazlıklar nedeniyle ilişkiler ne kadar gerilirse gerilsin, NATO’nun kolay kolay göz ardı edemeyeceği bir coğrafyaya sahip. Zirveye ev sahipliği yapmak Ankara’nın stratejik önemini sergileme imkânı verirken, uluslararası siyasetin eski bir gerçeğini de sessizce hatırlatıyor: Ülkeler çoğu zaman sevildikleri için değil, ihtiyaç duyuldukları için nüfuz sahibi olurlar.

Erdoğan açısından ise zirve, Donald Trump ile ikili bir görüşme gerçekleştirmek ve daha da önemlisi, onun desteğini aldığı görüntüsünü verebilmek için önemli bir fırsat. Beyaz Saray’ın Trump’ın katılımını doğrulamış olması, Ankara’ya NATO Zirvesi’ni özenle kurgulanmış bir fotoğraf karesine dönüştürme imkânı sağlıyor. Pratikte Erdoğan’ın beklentisi nezaket ziyaretinin çok ötesinde olacaktır. Trump’a doğrudan erişebildiği görüntüsünü vermek, Türk-Amerikan ilişkilerinde yeniden bir sıcaklık havası oluşturmak ve belki de Washington’ın iki ülke arasındaki kronik sorunların bir kısmını şimdilik görmezden gelmeye hazır olduğu mesajını vermek isteyecektir.

F-35 ve F-16 dosyalarında kayda değer bir ilerleme sağlanamamış olsa da, Trump’ın Kongre’deki itirazlara rağmen KAAN savaş uçağında kullanılacak F110 motorlarının satışına onay vermesi, Erdoğan’a önemli bir siyasi zafer kazandıracaktır. Erdoğan bunu, hiç kuşkusuz, jeopolitik ağırlığın diplomatik sürtüşmelerden hâlâ daha belirleyici olduğunun bir kanıtı olarak sunacaktır. S-400 krizi, yaptırımlar ve Türkiye’deki demokratik gerileme nedeniyle yaşanan yılların gerginliğinin ardından Ankara, stratejik zorunluluğun bir kez daha ilkelerin önüne geçtiğini iddia edecektir. Sonuçta Türkiye F-35 programından çıkarılmış olabilir; ancak NATO’nun bu coğrafyaya, Washington’ın da ittifakın işler hâlde kalmasına ihtiyaç duyduğu anlarda, dünün stratejik sorunu bugün vazgeçilmez bir ortağa dönüşebiliyor.

İşin eğlenceli kısmı şimdi başlıyor. Ankara haftalardır zirve hazırlıkları için adeta kendini düğüm etti; yollar yenilendi, güvenlik önlemleri en üst seviyeye çıkarıldı, konvoy güzergâhları defalarca prova edildi ve dünyanın en güçlü askeri ittifakının liderlerini ağırlayacak her ayrıntının kusursuz olması için büyük çaba harcandı. Ve otoriter ya da yarı otoriter rejimlerde sıkça görülen bir geleneğe uygun olarak, bu hazırlıklar sıradan çevre düzenlemelerinin ötesine geçti. Havaalanı güzergâhları boyunca yabancı devlet adamlarının düşük gelirli mahalleleri görmesini engellemek amacıyla duvarlar, reklam panoları, dekoratif perdeler ya da peyzaj bariyerleri inşa etmek, literatürde zaman zaman “yoksulluk kamuflajı” olarak adlandırılan iyi bilinen bir yöntemdir. Bunun ses yalıtımı için olmadığını bütün dünya biliyor. Amaç, sorunları çözmek değil; ziyaretçilerin ülkenin özenle düzenlenmiş bir vitrinini görmesini sağlamaktı.

Sorun şu ki, bu duvarlar kimseyi kandırmıyor. Yabancı devlet adamları, diplomatlar ve gazeteciler bu filmi daha önce defalarca izledi; yeni boyanmış duvarların ve dekoratif panoların arkasında ne olduğunu gayet iyi biliyorlar. Hatta çoğu zaman bu tür girişimler, gizlenmek istenen manzaraya daha fazla dikkat çekiyor. İnsan ister istemez şu soruyu soruyor: Bu duvarları dikmeye ve geçici vitrinler oluşturmaya harcanan para neden onların arkasındaki mahalleleri iyileştirmek için kullanılmıyor? Bir duvar, yoksulluğu geçen bir konvoyun gözünden birkaç dakikalığına saklayabilir; ancak devlet adamları ülkelerine döndükten, kameralar da başka haberlere yöneldikten sonra geride kalan sorunlar çözülmez.

Dünyanın dört bir yanında bunun sayısız örneği var. Buna rağmen Ankara’daki “Nato kafa, Nato mermer” siyasetçiler, sanki dâhiyane bir çözüm keşfetmişler gibi davranıyorlar. Oysa bu yöntem uluslararası zirvelerin neredeyse klişesi haline gelmiş durumda: Sorunu gizle, kameraların fazla oyalanmamasını um ve ardından bunu bir başarı olarak sun. İşin ironik yanı ise herkesin—ziyaretçi devlet adamlarından yabancı gazetecilere kadar—duvarların arkasında ne olduğunu çok iyi bilmesi. Akıllıca bir imaj yönetimi olarak pazarlanmaya çalışılan bu uygulama, çoğu zaman iktidarın sorunları çözmekten çok üzerlerini örtmekle ilgilendiğinin bir itirafı gibi görünüyor.

İşte birkaç örnek...

Ahmedabad, 2020

Manila, 2012

Rio de Janeiro, 2014

Kahire, 2026