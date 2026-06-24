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Hari Prasad
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NATO is in a peculiar position now. While it was originally founded as an American-led alliance to shield Western Europe from Soviet aggression, the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 to be replaced by another secret-police and military-dominated tyranny, that of Putin, with imperial ambitions to restore Russian domination of former members of the Soviet Union. Curiously, the American president has shown himself more friendly to Putin and his territorial ambitions than to the victim of Putin's aggression, Ukraine. American commitment to NATO is currently not credible as Trump and Hegseth both accuse European allies of ingratitude because they didn't join America in Trump's and Israel's war of choice on Iran.

Meanwhile, America's military power is seriously contested and also not credible for various reasons. Conventional sophisticated weapons seem helpless when matched against cheap drones in which countries such as Ukraine lead. A medium-sized, badly run country under a benighted medieval theocracy such as Iran has managed to fight America and its surrogate Israel to a stand-still and effectively get America to yield to its demands in order to unblock oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military is demoralized and poorly led by the incompetent alcoholic Hegseth as Defense Secretary whose main goal is removing senior officers who are black or female and fighting the right-wing's culture war on gender or commemoration of black heroes.

Where does that leave Turkey, currently under a despot clamping down on any potential challenge to his staying on in office by any means possible? Its pretensions to be a regional great power, even a surrogate of Trump's America in Syria, are not serious. An unstable and unpopular regime is perhaps on its last legs. Expensive hardware will not keep it in office, anymore than publicity gimmicks. As Turkey slides inevitably into civil conflict and anarchy, the Middle East will only become more unstable. The country's bid to position itself as some sort of honest broker and a safe site for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine went nowhere. That war will probably end with a depleted Russian military yielding to the cumulative weight of losses of troops and equipment as Moscow and other Russian cities are enveloped in smoke and flames by Ukrainian drone attacks and Putin stays in hiding fearing assassination. His end may more likely come from others in Russia than from Ukrainian drones.

Meanwhile, NATO's main European members are in various stages of political decrepitude and social division. The U.K. is soon to have its seventh Prime Minister in ten years; the far-right is rising and may even take power in the foreseeable future for all we know. If that were to happen, Nigel Farage's known ties to Putin put the country in a weird situation vis-a-vis the main current adversary of NATO. Defense spending in the U.K. must be increased, but no one can figure out how when living standards continue to decline in the long economic bleeding produced by Brexit. France and Germany are also threatened by powerful far-right movements supported by Russia. The U.S. president has insulted the leaders of all these countries and also of Italy, quite gratuitously. With a friend like the U.S. now planning to cut its defense commitment to Europe by withdrawing troops, they are focused on minimizing the harm from Trump while arming and funding Ukraine as best they can.

NATO as a long-term project is probably dead, along with the erstwhile liberal democratic world order and global trading system which depended on the U.S. as guarantor or at least for that preeminent military and economic power not to be a spoiler. What is coming is a world of regional powers, in which America will be one of a few major ones, and certainly also China. Russia will sink even more as its oil-based economy fails to keep pace with a world moving to renewables. As for Turkey...perhaps the current psuedo-Ottoman tyranny of Erdogan and family will also sink deeper into misrule and debt, like its Ottoman predecessor in the 19th century under the last Sultans. Countries which turn their back on modernity don't find a miraculous refuge in past glory and religious ardor as a substitute for investment in science, higher education, and nation-building with respect for the rule of law and for basic economic principles. Hopefully, the country's testing time can be brief and leaders can emerge to help a people move forward who have deserved far better than what they have suffered for many years now.

As for NATO's prime mover, America, even if the Trump regime is overturned in the next couple of years, the country is likely to remain conflicted and unable to projects its power internationally. Its time in the sun is over and its decline over many years because of policy choices has led to tremendous inequality and unsustainable deficits and public debt, with a political economy which does not permit meaningful reform. The current regime has not only aggravated internal conflicts and divisions, it has torn up up what made America special and provided its growth momentum for so long - the ability to attract immigrants from everywhere and turn them into productive Americans in a couple of generations. Trump has simply accelerated the decline of America and the rise of China to superpower status despite China's own problems.

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