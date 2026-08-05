Son iki haftada yaşanan gelişmeler, Türkiye’nin ne kadar hızlı otoriterleştiğini açıkça ortaya koydu. Bir yanda tutuklanan belediye başkanları, öte yanda AKP’ye katılmaya zorlananlar… Yargı ve Meclis bütünüyle Erdoğan’ın denetimi altında. Birbirinden bağımsız olması gereken yasama, yürütme ve yargı erkleri, Saray’daki tek adamın elinde toplanmış durumda. Demokrasinin yaşayabilmesi için gerekli denge ve denetim mekanizmaları da tamamen ortadan kaldırılmış. Türkiye’de artık demokrasiden söz etmek mümkün değil.

Bazı siyaset bilimcilerin hâlâ ileri sürdüğünün aksine, Türkiye’de artık rekabetçi bir demokrasi yok. O dönem yıllar önce sona erdi. Seçimi kaybedeceğini bilen ve iktidar koltuğunu bırakmak istemeyen Erdoğan, her geçen gün mengeneyi biraz daha sıkıştırıyor. Seçmenin oyuyla işbaşına getirdiği belediye başkanları görevden alınıyor, yerlerine iktidarın atadığı kayyumlar getiriliyor. Belediye başkanları ve belediye meclisi üyeleri açıkça tehdit edilerek “Ya bize katılırsınız ya da içeri atılırsınız” dayatmasıyla saf değiştirmeye zorlanıyor. İddialara göre, bu da yetmediğinde aileleri ve çocukları dahi tehditlerin hedefi hâline getiriliyor.

Yargı da ana muhalefet partisinin 3 kurultay önce yapılan seçimlerini, ortaya atılan iddialara dayanarak mutlak butlanla hükümsüz sayıyor; seçilmiş parti yönetimini görevden alarak yerine adeta raftan indirip tozunu sildiği eski yönetimi yeniden getiriyor. Bu yeni yönetim de sabahın köründe, polislerin ve bar kapılarından devşirilmiş fedailerin eşliğinde, parti binasının kapılarını kırarak içeri giriyor.

Seyyar giyotin artık Ankara’da sabitlenmiş durumda. Her gün yeni operasyonlarla daha hızlı çalıştırılıyor. AKP’nin hukuki birer silaha dönüştürdüğü gizli tanık ve etkin pişmanlık mekanizmaları kullanılarak insanlar, henüz iddianameleri bile hazırlanmadan aylarca cezaevinde tutulabiliyor; şirketlerine ve malvarlıklarına ise TMSF kayyımı atanabiliyor.

Bu sabah, Üsküdar Belediye Başkanı Sinem Dedetaş’ın tutuklanarak görevden uzaklaştırılmasının ardından yapılan başkanvekili seçimini, dört turluk oylama sonunda CHP adayı Sibel Tan Çetinkaya 22 oyla kazandı; AKP adayı Dündar Ziya Gültekin ise 18 oyda kaldı. YENİ Parti İstanbul İl Başkanı Özgür Çelik, seçim öncesinde bazı CHP’li meclis üyelerinin aileleri ve çocukları üzerinden tehdit edildiğini, bazılarına ise saf değiştirmeleri için teklifler götürüldüğünü öne sürdü. Çetinkaya, Dedetaş görevine dönene kadar Üsküdar halkının iradesine sahip çıkacaklarını açıkladı.

Yine bugün, YENİ Parti Manisa İl Başkanı İlksen Özalper, Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığının yürüttüğü çıkar amaçlı suç örgütü ve rüşvet soruşturması kapsamında gözaltına alınarak Ankara’ya gönderildi. Soruşturmanın, görevden uzaklaştırılan Uşak Belediye Başkanı Özkan Yalım’ın etkin pişmanlık kapsamında verdiği ifadeler ile MASAK ve HTS kayıtlarına dayandığı bildiriliyor. YENİ Parti Grup Başkanvekili Murat Emir ise gözaltıyı “Saray talimatlı siyasi intikam projesinin” bir devamı olarak nitelendirdi.

Zorbalık giderek artıyor. Bu sabah Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı, YENİ Parti Genel Başkanı Özgür Özel ile milletvekili Veli Ağbaba hakkında “zincirleme şekilde rüşvet almak” suçlamasıyla dokunulmazlıklarının kaldırılması talebini içeren fezlekeleri hazırlayarak Adalet Bakanlığı’na gönderdi. Savcılık, Özel’in belediye başkan adaylığı ve CHP kurultayı süreçlerinde; Ağbaba’nın ise belediye ihaleleri ve yerel seçimler öncesinde maddi menfaat sağladığını iddia ediyor. Fezlekelerin TBMM’ye ulaşması hâlinde dosyaları önce Karma Komisyon, ardından Genel Kurul karara bağlayacak.

Teamül gereği, Meclis’e gelen fezlekeler çoğu zaman Genel Kurul’un gündemine alınmadan önce bekletilir. Ancak CHP’nin parçalanmasının ardından YENİ Parti’nin iktidarın hiç beklemediği ölçüde güçlü çıkması, bu fezlekelerin de aynı şekilde rafa kaldırılacağını düşünmeyi zorlaştırıyor. Fezlekelerin zamanlaması, asıl amacın Özgür Özel’i siyaset dışına itmek olduğu izlenimini güçlendiriyor. Bir konuşulan da buna dayanarak YENİ Parti’yi kapatma davasının açılacağı… Görünüyor ki Saray YENİ Parti’ye tam savaş açmış durumda.

Yine bugün, Bahçeli’nin ite kaka sürüklemesiyle iktidar, “Millî Dayanışma ve Toplumsal Bütünleşmenin Güçlendirilmesine Dair Kanun Teklifi”ni Meclis’e sundu. Erdoğan’ın aylardır ancak ucundan tuttuğu bu girişimin nereye kadar ilerleyeceğini, iktidarın önceki açılım süreçlerindeki sicili göz önüne alındığında, kestirmek güç. Madem toplumsal bütünleşmeden söz ediliyor, AİHM’in derhal serbest bırakılmalarına hükmettiği Selahattin Demirtaş ve Osman Kavala ile AYM’nin hak ihlali kararlarına rağmen cezaevinde tutulan Can Atalay’dan neden hiç söz edilmiyor? Diğer Gezi tutsaklarının durumu neden görmezden geliniyor?

Bakalım, önümüzdeki günler sıcak geçeceğe benzer.

The Vise Tightens

The developments of the past two weeks have laid bare just how rapidly Turkey is becoming more authoritarian. On one side are mayors who have been arrested; on the other, those being forced to join the AKP. Both the judiciary and Parliament are now firmly under Erdoğan’s control. The legislative, executive, and judicial branches—which are supposed to remain independent of one another—have all been concentrated in the hands of the single man in the Palace. The checks and balances essential to the survival of democracy have been dismantled. It is no longer possible to speak of democracy in Turkey.

Contrary to what some political scientists continue to maintain, Turkey is no longer a competitive democracy. That era ended years ago. Erdoğan, knowing that he would lose an election and unwilling to relinquish power, tightens the vise a little more each day. Mayors elected by the people are removed from office and replaced by government-appointed trustees. Mayors and municipal council members are openly threatened and forced to switch sides with the ultimatum: “Either you join us, or you go to prison.” According to the allegations, when even that is not enough, their families and children are also targeted with threats.

The judiciary, meanwhile, has declared the main opposition party’s internal election—held three party congresses ago—null and void under the doctrine of “absolute nullity,” based on unproven allegations made about the vote. It removed the elected party leadership and restored the old leadership, as though taking it down from a dusty shelf. At the crack of dawn, this restored leadership entered the party headquarters by smashing down the doors, accompanied by police and hired muscle recruited from nightclub entrances.

The traveling guillotine has now been permanently installed in Ankara. With each new operation, it is made to work faster. By weaponizing secret witnesses and “active repentance” provisions—which allow suspects to seek leniency by cooperating with prosecutors—the AKP can keep people imprisoned for months before their indictments have even been drafted. Their companies and assets, meanwhile, can be placed under the trusteeship of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, or TMSF.

This morning, following the arrest and suspension of Üsküdar Mayor Sinem Dedetaş, the municipal council held a four-round vote to select an acting mayor. CHP candidate Sibel Tan Çetinkaya won with 22 votes, while AKP candidate Dündar Ziya Gültekin received 18. Özgür Çelik, the YENİ Party’s Istanbul provincial chair, alleged that some CHP council members had been threatened through their families and children before the vote, while others had been offered inducements to switch sides. Çetinkaya pledged to safeguard the will of Üsküdar’s voters until Dedetaş returns to office.

Also today, İlksen Özalper, the YENİ Party’s Manisa provincial chair, was detained and transferred to Ankara as part of an investigation by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into alleged bribery and an organized criminal network. The investigation is reportedly based on statements made under active-repentance provisions by suspended Uşak Mayor Özkan Yalım, together with reports from Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board, or MASAK, and telephone traffic records. YENİ Party deputy parliamentary group chair Murat Emir described the detention as a continuation of a “Palace-directed political revenge campaign.”

The bullying is intensifying. This morning, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also sent the Justice Ministry dossiers requesting that the parliamentary immunity of YENİ Party leader Özgür Özel and MP Veli Ağbaba be lifted over allegations that they had repeatedly accepted bribes. Prosecutors allege that Özel obtained financial benefits during municipal candidate-selection and CHP convention processes, while Ağbaba did so in connection with municipal tenders and before local elections. If the dossiers reach Parliament, they will first be considered by the Joint Committee on the Constitution and Justice and then decided by the full chamber.

Under established parliamentary practice, such dossiers are often left pending without being placed on the agenda of the full chamber. But after the fragmentation of the CHP—and the YENİ Party’s emergence as a far stronger force than the government had anticipated—it is difficult to imagine that these dossiers will likewise be shelved. Their timing strengthens the impression that the real objective is to drive Özgür Özel out of politics. There is also talk that the allegations could be used as grounds for a court case seeking to shut down the YENİ Party.

Also today, with Bahçeli virtually dragging the ruling bloc forward by the collar, the “Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion” was submitted to Parliament. Erdoğan has kept this initiative at arm’s length for months, and given the government’s record during previous peace and reform initiatives, it is difficult to predict how far the process will go. If this is truly about social cohesion, why is there no mention of Selahattin Demirtaş and Osman Kavala, whose immediate release the European Court of Human Rights has ordered, or Can Atalay, who remains imprisoned despite the Constitutional Court’s rulings that his rights were violated? And why is the plight of the other Gezi prisoners being ignored?

We shall see. The days ahead promise to be turbulent.