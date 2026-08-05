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Hari Prasad
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Turkey is an autocracy. Tayyip Recep Erdogan is the regime, and by his definition also the State and the country. There was an illusion carefully maintained for years, as much for foreign as for local consumption, that the country still maintained a competitive political system, and form trumped substance, even as Erdogan's rule was undoubtedly authoritarian. The rule of law was smashed long ago. That was so even when the knives were out in the AK-Gulenist coalition and the Gulenists who had been allies became enemies to be hunted down after the alleged coup (or false flag operation) of July 2016. Tens of thousands were arrested by simple denunciations, based on word of mouth reports, or by association, without evidence, and disappeared. It was a vast persecution, not only of Gulenists, but to smash any part of the Turkish state which could consider itself legitimate and not directly dependent on the will of the supreme leader.

When Imamoglu won the election for mayor of Istanbul, it was cancelled, and another election was held with no evidence of irregularities. When he won the second election, Istanbul was deprived of funding and Imamoglu and his administration were harassed in every way. After the 2023 earthquake, scapegoats were found in plenty among contractors, although the prime culprit responsible for dereliction of duty and for a huge toll in casualties (never correctly reported) was Erdogan. Rescue operations could not begin or be carried out speedily as no one could move a finger without his decision. By then already, Erdogan was the State. As Louis XIV said: "L'Etat? L'Etat c'est moi." He had set up the whole system of corrupt monetization of land through licensing of construction, building permits waiving environmental and safety requirements, massive infrastructure in unsafe terrain, all to finance the party with money flowing to him, and those he favored. Simply noting the facts was enough to be thrown in jail. In fact, if there ever arose a chance to a genuine political alternative to Erdogan and to treating the state as his personal domain, that would be ruthlessly suppressed through arrests, outright violation of laws and the constitution, and brute force, including through thugs whom the regime would call up. That has been displayed now as Erdogan becomes more convinced that there is no legitimate way he can win a free, or even a coerced and manipulated, election, with a viable political rival as his adversary and if he lets an alternative to his rule, continued enrichment, and his family's and cronies' looting remain even as a possibility.

What is surprising is that the illusion was maintained for so long and so many in Turkey chose to believe that their republic was still functional and could somehow be revived and democracy could be restored through party politics, change of opposition party leadership, and elections. Perhaps it was nostalgia, perhaps it was a refusal to believe that the worst had happened, there would be no escape. Democracy was effectively killed by Erdogan years ago. He had become the Reis, as his party faithful call him, a word which corresponds exactly to Vozhd ("Boss" in Russian) for Stalin, and is not essentially different from Fuehrer ("the Leader"). Turkey now has what in Nazi Germany was called the Fuehrerprinzip: It meant that the Leader was above any written law and had absolute power over the people, so that everyone had to obey without question. Opposition is treason and criminal, cases will be invented as needed. In the old cynical rule of dictatorship: Jail them first and then find a reason in a fitting crime. The real reason is the implicit threat to the authority of the boss.

In the words of Osman Can, a former AK Party official (quoted by the author Suzy Hansen in her book "From Life Itself: Turkey, Istanbul, and a Neighborhood in the Age of Erdogan"): "This is not a state. This is a non-state state. ...There is just one logic here. It is psychological. The logic is the person of Erdogan." In other words, it is the classic logic of autocracy: the exclusivity of political power exercised by one man. Turkey has hit the rocks. But as Berk Essen, a political scientist, tells the same author: "Who distributes the life jackets? The captain."

Turkey has been devastated in its civil society, in its environment, in its economic management, in its institutions and budding democracy despite the previous history of military coups, vibrant for some years, Meanwhile, Erdogan's hard-core supporters would never denounce the president or his government because that would mean denouncing themselves, as the academic Soli Ozel says to Hansen. They would never want to return to a past in which they were treated as second-class citizens. As Hansen says: "They would never let Erdogan fall. They would never let his eternal victory be undone by something as mundane as an election...he too will go, leaving behind for his people a painful inheritance. He and his loyalists never made peace with the society or with the world. They never made peace with themselves."

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