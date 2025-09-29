Erdoğan’ın Washington çıkarması, iktidar medyasının kaleminden okunduğunda tam bir “zafer destanı”na dönüşmüştü. Trump kapıda karşılamış, uğurlamış, koltuğunu tutmuştu. Yandaş ekranlarda bu sahneler günlerce döndü. Oysa gerçek çok daha basitti: Trump neredeyse her lideri kapıda karşılıyor, uğurluyor ve çoğunun koltuğunu da tutuyordu. Dünyadan habersiz ekran yorumcuları bunu “tarihî saygı” diye satarken, aslında sıradan bir protokol rutininden destan çıkarmaya çalışıyorlardı.

Asıl bomba ise Trump’ın kendi ağzından geldi. Basının önünde, Erdoğan’a olan “sevgisini” anlatırken birden döküldü: “Bir telefon açarım, istediğimi yapar. Seçimlerde sahtecilik işini de iyi bilir.” Ardından şunu eklemeyi de ihmal etmedi: “Benim dediklerimi yaparsa, istediği şeyleri veririm.” Yani Erdoğan, iktidar medyasının anlattığı gibi “saygı gören lider” değil, Trump’ın deyimiyle “iş bitirici” bir taşeron.

Üstelik bu dil yeni değildi. Daha önce ABD Büyükelçisi Tom Barrack, Trump’ın Erdoğan’a “meşruiyet vereceğini” zaten ilan etmişti. Beyaz Saray’daki koltuk tutma jesti de işte bu ilişkinin sembolü oldu: Biri koltuğu tutuyor, diğeri koltuğu bırakmıyor. Ortada diplomasi yok; bir tarafta vitrinlik görüntü, diğer tarafta pazarlık ve aşağılama var.

Bu arada görüşme öncesi Erdoğan’ın Fox News’e verdiği röportaj da ayrı bir fiyasko oldu. Erdoğan, Trump’a övgü yağdırırken “hangi savaşı bitirdi?” diye sordu. Röportajın çeviri aşamasında bu sözler öyle bocalatıcı oldu ki, İletişim Başkanlığı müdahale etmeye çalıştı. Ama toparlamak yerine daha da karıştırdılar. Çeviriyle oynayarak Erdoğan’ın sözlerini “Trump barışı getirdi” çizgisine çekmek istediler; sonuç ise izleyiciyi güldüren, sahneyi rezalete çeviren bir dil sürçmesi zincirine dönüştü.

Fakat gürültü esasen dönüş yolunda koptu. Erdoğan’ın uçağında yapılan o meşhur “gazeteci buluşmaları” zaten yıllardır şüpheyle karşılanıyordu. Bilinen bir gerçekti ama bu kadar somut kanıt hiç ortada olmamıştı. Medya ombudsmanı Bildirici’ye ulaşan bir e-posta, uçakta kimin hangi sırayla ne soracağına kadar önceden yazıldığını ifşa etti. Bildirici, röportajların baştan sona bir senaryoya göre yürütüldüğünü açıkladı. Böylece iktidar medyasının “spontane soru-cevap” diye sunduğu sahnenin aslında baştan aşağıya kurgulandığı gün ışığına çıktı. Sorular önceden belirlenmiş, sıralama yapılmış, “yanlış” bir şey sorulmasının önü kesilmişti. Bu ifşa, ziyaretin vitrinini çatırdattı.

Ve tam bu ifşanın ardından, sahneye Ahmet Hakan gibi rejimin soytarıları çıktı. Durumu kurtarmak için yazdıkları köşe yazıları, yangına su taşımak yerine benzin döktü. “O koltuk Trump’ın nezaketiydi, abartmayın”, “Sorular zaten gazetecilerin merak ettiği konulardı” gibi cümleler kamuoyunu ikna etmekten çok güldürdü. Ziyaretin ciddiyetsizliği, bu yazılarla birlikte adeta komediye dönüştü.

Buna karşılık muhalif kesimler ve bağımsız yorumcular farklı bir tablo çizdi. Onlara göre görüşmeler, Türkiye’nin ekonomik ya da stratejik sorunlarına gerçek bir çözüm üretmemişti; elde kalan yalnızca propaganda malzemesiydi. Trump’ın jestleri ise diplomatik başarı değil, onun sahneleme tarzının sıradan bir parçasıydı. Bunu abartılı bir zafer olarak sunmak yapay bir algıdan ibaretti. Erdoğan ise bu ziyareti, artan ekonomik sıkıntılar ve siyasal baskılar karşısında tabanını konsolide etmek için kullanıyordu. “Başarı” ve “saygınlık” hikâyeleriyle gündemi yönlendirmeye çalıştığı açıkça görülüyordu.

Sonrasında Hakan Fidan’ın açıklamaları tabloya adeta tuz bastı. Fidan, CAATSA kısıtlamaları ABD Kongresi tarafından kaldırılmadıkça Türkiye’nin ne F-35 programına geri dönebileceğini ne de KAAN için motor temin edebileceğini söyledi. Bu sözler, iktidar medyasının “zafer” manşetlerini boşa düşürdü. Çünkü ortada çözülmüş bir kriz ya da açılmış bir kapı yoktu; Türkiye’nin önündeki engeller aynen duruyordu.

Fidan’ın bu açıklamasına, Beştepe Savunma Sanayii Başkanından bir yanıt geldi ve üretimde gecikme olmayacağını bildirdi. Bu çelişkiler de bazı yorumcular tarafından AKP içinde Erdoğan sonrası post kavgası olarak nitelendirildi.

Sonuçta Washington ziyareti ne Türk-Amerikan ilişkilerinde yeni bir sayfa açtı ne de Türkiye’nin ağır sorunlarını hafifletti. Ama iktidar medyası için manşet malzemesi, Erdoğan için iç politikada kullanılacak bir vitrin ve rejimin sadık kalemleri için yeni bir soytarılık fırsatı sağladı.

Üstelik işin bir de trajikomik yanı var. Nasıl ki 2007’de billboardlarda ilan edilen “yerli uçağımız” hâlâ göklerde dolaşıyor ama yere inememişse, Endonezya’ya sattığımız KAAN’lar da bir süre daha yerde kalacak gibi görünüyor. Gerisi yine aynı hikâye: çok gürültü, çok propaganda, ama ortada ne gerçek bir uçuş ne de gerçek bir başarı var.

Propping Up the Seat

Erdoğan’s trip to Washington, as told through the pens of pro-government media, turned into a “victory epic.” Trump greeted him at the door, saw him off, and even held his chair. These scenes played for days on loyal TV channels. Yet the truth was much simpler: Trump greets almost every leader at the door, sees them off, and often holds their chairs. Commentators unfamiliar with the wider world tried to pass this off as “historic respect,” when in fact it was nothing more than a routine protocol ritual dressed up as a legend.

The real bombshell came straight from Trump’s own mouth. While professing his “love” for Erdoğan in front of the press, he suddenly blurted out: “I call him on the phone, he does what I want. He knows all about election fraud.” He didn’t forget to add: “If he does what I say, I’ll give him what he wants.” In other words, Erdoğan was not the “respected leader” depicted by pro-government media, but, in Trump’s words, a handy subcontractor who “gets things done.”

Nor was this tone new. U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack had already announced that Trump would “grant legitimacy” to Erdoğan. The gesture of holding the chair at the White House thus became a symbol of this relationship: one holds the chair, the other refuses to give it up. There was no diplomacy at play—only window-dressing on one side, bargaining and humiliation on the other.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan’s pre-summit interview with Fox News became a fiasco of its own. While showering Trump with praise, Erdoğan suddenly asked, “Which war did he end?” The remark was so confusing in translation that the Directorate of Communications tried to intervene. Instead of fixing it, they made it worse. By tweaking the wording, they attempted to rephrase Erdoğan’s words as “Trump brought peace.” The result was a string of slips that turned the scene into a farce and left viewers laughing.

The real uproar, however, erupted on the return flight. Erdoğan’s famous “press meetings” aboard his plane had long been met with suspicion. It was a known fact, but never so clearly documented. An email sent to media ombudsman Bildirici revealed that not only the questions but even the order in which they would be asked had been scripted in advance. Bildirici explained that the interviews were conducted entirely according to a pre-written scenario. Thus, it became clear that the supposedly “spontaneous Q&A” was scripted from start to finish. The questions were predetermined, the order fixed, and any chance of asking something “wrong” was cut off. This exposure cracked the facade of the visit.

And right after this revelation, regime jesters like Ahmet Hakan rushed onto the stage. Their columns, meant to rescue the situation, only poured fuel on the fire. Lines like “That chair was just Trump’s courtesy, don’t exaggerate,” or “The questions were what journalists wanted to ask anyway” convinced no one and instead provoked laughter. The supposed seriousness of the visit collapsed further, morphing into comedy.

In contrast, opposition circles and independent commentators painted a different picture. They argued the meetings had produced no real solution to Turkey’s economic or strategic problems; what remained was pure propaganda. Trump’s gestures were not signs of diplomatic success but part of his usual stagecraft. To frame them as an extraordinary victory was artificial. Erdoğan, they argued, used the visit mainly to consolidate his base at home in the face of mounting economic strain and political repression.

Then Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan rubbed salt into the wound. He declared that unless the U.S. Congress lifted CAATSA sanctions, Turkey could neither return to the F-35 program nor obtain engines for the KAAN fighter project. His words punctured the “victory” headlines of pro-government media. There was no resolved crisis, no open doors; the barriers before Turkey remained firmly in place.

In response to Fidan’s statement, an answer came from the Presidency of Defense Industries in Beştepe, declaring that there would be no delay in production. These contradictions were described by some commentators as an early “post-Erdoğan power struggle” within the AKP.

Ultimately, the Washington visit neither opened a new chapter in U.S.-Turkish relations nor alleviated Turkey’s pressing domestic troubles. But it did provide pro-government media with headlines, Erdoğan with a stage prop for domestic politics, and the regime’s loyal columnists with yet another opportunity for buffoonery.

And there was a final tragicomic note. Just as the “national plane” announced on billboards back in 2007 still circles the skies without ever landing, the KAANs we sold to Indonesia seem destined to remain on the ground for quite some time. Once again, the same story: plenty of noise, plenty of propaganda—but neither a real flight nor a real success.