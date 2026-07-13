Notes

Notes

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
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Perhaps of interest:

https://www.populismstudies.org/turkeys-managed-permanence-lawfare-institutional-capture-and-the-end-of-democratic-uncertainty/

Although the author of this article doesn't say so explicitly, "the end of democratic uncertainty" means "the certainty of personalized dictatorship." This outcome for Turkey translates into the wealth and power of a strongman, his family and cronies and the impoverishment and oppression of the rest of the population.

As to the questions the author leaves hanging at the end, it's not possible to see from where or how domestic resistance could gather and grow; neither is there any real possibility of intervention by Europe and the United States to change Turkey's trajectory - least of all under Donald Trump, another kleptocrat and thug determined to stay in power for personal enrichment at the cost of democracy.

The author speaks of long-term fragility, both economic and political. Indeed, reserve depletion and high inflation cannot be indefinitely prolonged and bring their reckoning in economic disaster. Transactional diplomacy (e.g. to obtain funds from Gulf states or with the EU or even the U.S., with Trump authorizing an eventual rescue for his friend Erdogan) is not yet closed off. Still, as the old maxim goes, what is not sustainable must come to an end.

What comes after the catastrophe looming for Turkey in the not too distant future is plausibly more collapse of the hollowed-out state and lawlessness with a struggle for power. No one in the obvious line of succession to the strongman has his thuggish brutality as a ruthless street-fighter still able to rally core supporters in his conservative, working class, religious base, despite losing much of his popularity because of persistent economic crises and voter fatigue.

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