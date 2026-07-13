Rusların bir atasözü vardır: "Sirk gitti, palyaçolar kaldı."

NATO liderleri ülkelerine döndü, fakat onlar için kurulan Potemkin dekoru yerinde duruyor. Kilometrelerce uzanan brandalar hâlâ yol kenarlarında. İktidarın gerçekle arasına çektiği perdeyi kaldırmaya henüz niyeti yok.

Kolay değil... Zirve için yaklaşık 360 milyon dolar harcandığı söyleniyor. Böyle pahalı bir dekoru birkaç günde sökmek de kolay olmasa gerek. “İtibardan tasarruf olmaz” anlayışıyla çıkılan bu yolda, tasarruf edilen tek şey gerçekler oldu.

Çünkü üzeri örtülmeye çalışılan yalnızca gecekondular değil. Dünyanın en yüksek enflasyon oranlarından birinin altında geçinmeye çalışan milyonlar, nüfusun büyük bölümünü etkileyen hayat pahalılığı, çalışma çağındaki nüfusun neredeyse üçte birinin işsiz ya da eksik istihdamda olması ve giderek derinleşen yoksulluk da o brandaların arkasında gizlenmeye çalışılıyor. Brandalar er ya da geç kalkar; gerçekler ise yerinde durmaya devam eder.

Yerinde duran gerçekler arasında, muhalefeti susturmak ve siyaset dışına itmek için silaha dönüştürülen yargı ve güvenlik aygıtları; görevini adaleti sağlamak yerine cezaya uygun suç üretmek olarak gören bir Adalet Bakanı; diz boyu yolsuzluk iddiaları ve bunların üzerini örtmek amacıyla durmaksızın üretilen yapay gündemler de var.

Bu haftanın “spesiyali” ise Haluk Levent ve Ahbap Derneği’ne yönelik yolsuzluk iddiaları ve gözaltılar.

Eğer iddialar somut delillerle kanıtlanırsa, gerçekten çok ciddi boyutlarda bir yolsuzluktan söz etmek gerekir. Ancak hukuk devletinin temel ilkelerinden biri masumiyet karinesidir; hiç kimse yargı kararı olmadan suçlu ilan edilemez.

Ne var ki, mevcut iktidarın yargısına duyulan güven de son derece sınırlı. Bu nedenle, bu tür iddiaların ne peşinen doğru kabul edilmesi ne de yürütülen soruşturmaların tamamen siyasi saiklerden arındırılmış olduğunun varsayılması mümkündür. Sağlıklı bir hukuk devletinde hükmü mahkemeler verir; güvenilir bir hukuk düzeninde ise toplum o hükme inanır. Bugün Türkiye'de asıl sorun, yargıya duyulan güvenin ciddi ölçüde aşınmış olmasıdır.

Ana akım medya ve sosyal medya bu tartışmayla meşgul edilirken, kamuoyunun dikkatinden kaçırılmak istenen asıl haber ise Paris'ten gelen bir kararın ortaya çıkmasıydı.Haber, Türkiye'nin Irak aleyhine açtığı ve Uluslararası Tahkim sürecinde verilen ceza kararının iptalini amaçlayan davanın reddedilmesiydi. Mahkeme, Türkiye'nin itirazını kabul etmedi ve 1 milyar 471 milyon dolar tazminat ödemesine karar verdi. Buna, karar metninde öngörülen faizler de eklenecek. Paris Mahkemesi ayrıca Türkiye’yi yargılama giderlerine ve Irak’a 200 bin avro ödemeye mahkûm etti.

Davanın temelinde, Türkiye’nin 2013 yılından itibaren Irak Kürt Bölgesel Yönetimi’nin (IKBY) petrolünü, Bağdat hükümetinin onayı olmadan Ceyhan üzerinden dünya piyasalarına sevk etmesine izin vermesi yatmaktadır. Irak, bunun Türkiye ile Irak arasında yürürlükte bulunan Boru Hattı Anlaşması’nı ihlal ettiğini ileri sürerek 2014 yılında Uluslararası Ticaret Odası (ICC) nezdinde tahkim davası açtı.

Yaklaşık dokuz yıl süren tahkim yargılamasının ardından, 13 Şubat 2023’te tahkim heyeti Türkiye’nin anlaşmayı ihlal ettiğine hükmetti. Kararda, Türkiye’nin Irak Petrol Bakanlığı’nın talimatlarına aykırı hareket ettiği, Iraklı görevlilerin Ceyhan tesislerine erişimini engellediği ve bu nedenle Irak’ın uğradığı zararı tazmin etmesi gerektiği belirtildi.

Tahkim heyeti başlangıçta Türkiye’nin Irak’a yaklaşık 2 milyar dolar tazminat ödemesine karar verdi. Ancak Irak’ın da bazı dönemlerde sözleşmeden doğan yükümlülüklerini yerine getirmediği kabul edilerek Türkiye lehine çeşitli mahsuplar yapıldı. Bu mahsuplar sonrasında Türkiye’nin ödemesi gereken net tutar yaklaşık 1,47 milyar dolar olarak belirlendi. Bu tutara ayrıca faiz uygulanmasına da karar verildi.

Türkiye, tahkim kararının hukuka aykırı olduğu gerekçesiyle Paris İstinaf Mahkemesi’nde kararın kısmen iptalini talep etti. Başvuruda tahkim heyetinin yetkisini aştığı, delilleri yanlış değerlendirdiği ve bazı usul kurallarını ihlal ettiği ileri sürüldü.

Paris İstinaf Mahkemesi ise 10 Mart 2026 tarihli kararında Türkiye’nin ileri sürdüğü iptal gerekçelerinin hiçbirini kabul etmedi. Mahkeme, tahkim heyetinin yetkisini usulüne uygun kullandığına ve iptal için Fransız tahkim hukukunda öngörülen şartların oluşmadığına hükmederek Türkiye’nin başvurusunu reddetti. Bunun sonucunda, 13 Şubat 2023 tarihli ICC tahkim kararı geçerliliğini korudu. (Mahkemenin kararı için Deniz Yavuzyılmaz’ın tweetine bakın.)

Bu ticaretin en büyük kazananlarından biri olarak Powertrans öne çıktı. 2011 yılında kurulan şirket, aynı yıl Bakanlar Kurulu kararıyla Kuzey Irak’tan Türkiye’ye karayolu ve demiryoluyla petrol taşınmasında fiilen tekel konumuna getirildi. IKBY petrolünün taşınması ve pazarlanmasında kilit rol oynayan şirketin ortaklık yapısında, Singapur merkezli ve daha sonra Britanya Virjin Adaları ile ilişkilendirilen şirketlerin yer alması nedeniyle gerçek faydalanıcılarının kim olduğu hiçbir zaman tam olarak ortaya konulamadı.

Yıllar boyunca Powertrans’ın Berat Albayrak, Erdoğan ailesi veya Çalık Holding çevresiyle bağlantılı olduğu yönünde çok sayıda iddia ortaya atıldı. Ancak bu iddialar resmî olarak kanıtlanmadı veya mahkeme kararıyla doğrulanmadı; ilgili kişiler de söz konusu iddiaları reddetti. Buna rağmen Powertrans, yalnızca enerji ticaretindeki rolüyle değil, sahiplik yapısındaki belirsizlik ve siyasi bağlantı iddialarıyla da Türkiye’nin en tartışmalı şirketlerinden biri olarak hafızalara kazındı.

Bu ticaretten elde edilen kârların kimlere gittiği yıllardır tartışılıyor. Ancak bugün kesin olan bir şey var: Tahkim kararının mali yükünü Hazine üstlenecek, yani faturayı yine vergi mükellefleri ödeyecek.

The Russians have a proverb: “The circus has left town, but the clowns remain.”

The NATO leaders have returned home, yet the Potemkin set built for their visit is still standing. Miles of giant screens continue to line the roadsides. Apparently, the government has no intention of removing the curtain it has drawn between reality and the outside world.

Not surprising, really. The summit reportedly cost around $360 million. Dismantling such an expensive stage set in just a few days is probably no easy task. After all, under the familiar doctrine that “there can be no saving on prestige,” the only thing that has been economized on is the truth.

Because what those screens are trying to conceal is not merely the sight of shantytowns. They also hide the reality of millions struggling under one of the world’s highest inflation rates, a cost-of-living crisis affecting most of the population, the fact that nearly one-third of the working-age population is unemployed or underemployed, and poverty that continues to deepen. The screens will eventually come down; the realities behind them will remain.

Among those enduring realities are a judiciary and security apparatus increasingly used as weapons to silence the opposition and push political rivals out of public life; a justice minister who appears to view his role less as upholding justice than as producing charges to fit predetermined punishments; pervasive corruption allegations; and an endless stream of manufactured distractions designed to bury those scandals.

This week’s featured distraction has been the corruption allegations against Haluk Levent and the Ahbap Association, along with the ensuing detentions.

If these allegations are ultimately supported by solid evidence, they would point to corruption on a very serious scale. Yet one of the fundamental principles of the rule of law is the presumption of innocence: no one should be declared guilty before a court has rendered its judgment.

At the same time, public confidence in the current government’s judiciary is extremely limited. As a result, neither should such allegations be accepted as true without question, nor should the investigations automatically be assumed to be free of political motivations. In a healthy legal system, courts deliver judgments; in a trustworthy legal system, society has confidence in those judgments. The fundamental problem in Turkey today is that confidence in the judiciary has been severely eroded.

While the mainstream and social media were consumed by this controversy, the story that appeared destined to escape public attention came from Paris.

The news concerned the rejection of Turkey’s appeal seeking to overturn an international arbitration award in favor of Iraq. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected Turkey’s challenge and upheld the award, requiring Turkey to pay $1.471 billion in compensation, plus interest. The court also ordered Turkey to pay the costs of the proceedings and €200,000 to Iraq.

The dispute arose after Turkey allowed oil produced by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to be exported through the Ceyhan terminal without the approval of Iraq’s central government in Baghdad. Iraq argued that this violated the Iraq–Turkey Pipeline Agreement and initiated arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in 2014.

After nearly nine years of proceedings, the arbitral tribunal ruled on February 13, 2023, that Turkey had breached the agreement. The tribunal found that Turkey had acted contrary to the instructions of Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, had prevented Iraqi officials from exercising their contractual authority over the Ceyhan terminal, and therefore had to compensate Iraq for the resulting damages.

The tribunal initially awarded Iraq approximately $2 billion in damages. However, it also found that Iraq had failed to fulfill certain contractual obligations during parts of the relevant period, resulting in offsets in Turkey’s favor. After those offsets, Turkey’s net liability was reduced to approximately $1.47 billion, with interest accruing on that amount.

Turkey appealed to the Paris Court of Appeal, arguing that the arbitral tribunal had exceeded its authority, misinterpreted the evidence, and committed procedural errors that justified partial annulment of the award.

In its decision of March 10, 2026, however, the Paris Court of Appeal rejected every one of Turkey’s arguments. The court concluded that the tribunal had acted within its jurisdiction and that none of the grounds required under French arbitration law for setting aside an award had been met. As a result, the ICC arbitration award of February 13, 2023, remains fully in force. (For the court’s decision, see Deniz Yavuzyılmaz’s post on X.)

One of the principal beneficiaries of this oil trade was Powertrans. Established in 2011, the company was granted what effectively became a monopoly by Cabinet decree over the transportation of oil from northern Iraq into Turkey by road and rail. Because its ownership structure included Singapore-based companies later linked to entities in the British Virgin Islands, the identity of its ultimate beneficial owners was never fully established.

Over the years, numerous allegations surfaced linking Powertrans to Berat Albayrak, members of the Erdoğan family, or individuals associated with Çalık Holding. However, none of these allegations has been officially proven or confirmed by a court, and those involved have consistently denied them. Nevertheless, Powertrans became one of Turkey’s most controversial companies, not only for its central role in the energy trade but also for persistent questions about its ownership structure and alleged political connections.

For years, there has been intense debate over who profited from this lucrative trade. One fact, however, is now beyond dispute: the financial burden of the arbitration award will fall on the Turkish Treasury. In the end, it will be the country’s taxpayers—not those who benefited from the trade—who will foot the bill.