İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi davasının ilk duruşması sonunda başladı. Neredeyse bir yıldır tutuklu bulunan sanıkların, nihayet bir mahkeme önüne çıkıp savunma yapabileceği bir aşamaya gelindiği düşünülüyordu. Böyle bir davada olağan koşullar altında beklenen şey basittir: düzenli bir yargılama sürecinin başlaması. Ancak, koşullar olağan olmadığı ve yargının tamamen yürütmenin emri altında olduğu için, ilk gün yaşananlar ciddi bir yargılama görüntüsünden çok karmaşık ve kontrolsüz bir süreci andırdı.

Dava küçük bir dosya değil. Aralarında Ekrem İmamoğlu’nun da bulunduğu 402 sanık, 107 tutuklu, binlerce sayfalık bir iddianame ve toplamda binlerce yıl hapis talebi söz konusu. Mahkemenin verdiği takvime göre yargılamanın tamamlanması için hedeflenen süre 4 bin 600 gün, yani yaklaşık 12,5 yıl. Böyle bir davada beklenen şey, deneyimli bir hâkim heyeti, net bir usul düzeni ve tarafların güven duyabileceği bir mahkeme atmosferidir.

İlk gün ortaya çıkan tablo ise bunun tam tersiydi.

Ancak davanın daha başından itibaren tartışmalar sadece duruşma salonuyla sınırlı değildi. İddianamenin, kamuoyunda “portatif giyotin” olarak anılan eski İstanbul Cumhuriyet Başsavcısı ve bugünün Adalet Bakanı Akın Gürlek döneminde hazırlanmış olması; davaya bakacak mahkeme heyeti için ise özellikle deneyimsiz yargıçların seçildiği yönündeki iddialar, yargılamanın tarafsızlığına ilişkin tartışmaları daha başlamadan büyütmüştü.

Duruşma başladıktan kısa süre sonra usule ilişkin tartışmalar başladı. Avukatlar yargılamanın nasıl yürütüleceğini sordu. Bu, ceza yargılamalarında son derece olağan bir durumdur. Ancak bu sorulara net bir açıklama gelmedi. Mahkeme, yoklama yapılmadan yargılamaya geçmeye çalıştı. Böyle büyük bir davada en temel usul adımlarının bile tartışma konusu olması, daha ilk dakikalarda ciddi bir güvensizlik yarattı.

Gerilim kısa sürede büyüdü. Ekrem İmamoğlu usule ilişkin söz almak istediğini birkaç kez dile getirdi. Ceza yargılamasında usul tartışmaları esastan önce gelir; bu nedenle talebin hukuki bir zemini vardı. Ancak mahkeme başkanı bu talebi reddetti. Tartışma büyüdü, sesler yükseldi, avukatlar itiraz etti. Bir noktada mahkeme heyeti salonu terk etti ve duruşmaya ara verildi.

Bir başka tartışma ise savunma sırası listesiyle ilgiliydi. Avukatların haftalardır öğrenmeye çalıştığı savunma sırası, iddialara göre iktidara yakın bir gazetede yayımlanmıştı. Bu durum duruşmada dile getirildiğinde gerilim daha da arttı. Eğer bir savunma planı önce gazetede görülüp sonra mahkeme tarafından açıklanıyorsa, bunun yarattığı görüntü kaçınılmaz olarak yargılamanın tarafsızlığı konusunda ciddi soru işaretleri doğurur. Üstelik aynı gazetenin, bir gün önce yayımladığı haberlerle sanıkları itibarsızlaştırmaya yönelik yayınlarına devam ettiği de görülüyordu.

Savunma tarafı ayrıca reddi hâkim talebinde bulundu. Gerekçe, mahkeme heyetinin tarafsızlığını yitirdiği yönündeydi. Türk hukukunda böyle bir talep geldiğinde öncelikle bu talebin değerlendirilmesi gerekir. Ancak bu süreç de yeni tartışmaların konusu oldu.

Duruşma sonunda CHP Genel Başkanı Özgür Özel mahkeme heyetini sert sözlerle eleştirdi. Özel, hem mahkemenin yönetilişini hem de heyetin tecrübesini sorguladı. Ona göre ortaya çıkan tablo, Türkiye siyasi tarihinin en önemli davalarından birinde beklenen ciddiyetle bağdaşmıyordu. Ancak, Özel’in söylediklerine katılmamak olanaksız.

Bu açıklamaların ardından Bakırköy Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı, Özel hakkında Türk Ceza Kanunu’nun 125. Maddesi kapsamında “hakaret” suçundan re’sen soruşturma başlatıldığını duyurdu.

Böylece davanın etrafındaki siyasi ve hukuki gerilim daha da büyüdü.

Önümüzde uzun bir yargılama süreci var. Mahkeme takvimine göre duruşmalar haftada dört gün yapılacak ve ilk celse nisan sonuna kadar sürecek. Tutuksuz sanıkların savunmalarına daha sonraki celselerde geçilecek. Ekrem İmamoğlu’nun savunmasının ise en son alınması planlanıyor.

Bir davanın meşruiyeti sadece verilen kararla ölçülmez. O karara giden yol da en az sonuç kadar önemlidir. Çünkü hukuk yalnızca hüküm vermek değildir; adil ve güvenilir bir süreç yürütmektir.

Ne var ki bu davada hem adil bir sürecin hem de ikna edici bir sonucun ortaya çıkmayacağını kestirmek zor görünmüyor. Asıl zor olan, iktidarın kendisini böylesine zor bir duruma sokan bu beceriksiz ve trajikomik girişimlere neden başvurduğunu anlamak. Yirmi dört yıllık yönetimin ardından sandıkta yeniden kazanma ihtimalinin giderek zayıfladığını görmüş olmalılar ki, koltuğu koruma hırsıyla devletin her düğmesine aynı anda basıyorlar.

Kangaroo Court

The first hearing of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality case has finally begun. After nearly a year in detention, it was widely assumed that the defendants would at last have the opportunity to stand before a court and present their defense. Under normal circumstances, what one expects in such a case is simple: the orderly start of a judicial process. Yet the circumstances are anything but normal. With the judiciary now widely perceived as operating under the executive branch’s command, what unfolded on the first day resembled less a serious legal proceeding and more a chaotic, poorly controlled process.

This is not a small case. There are 402 defendants, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, 107 of whom are currently detained. The indictment runs into thousands of pages and demands cumulative prison sentences totaling thousands of years. According to the court’s schedule, the trial is expected to take 4,600 days—roughly 12.5 years —to complete. In a case of this magnitude, what would normally be expected is an experienced panel of judges, a clear procedural framework, and a courtroom environment that inspires confidence in all parties.

What emerged on the first day was the exact opposite.

Moreover, the controversies surrounding the case began long before the hearing itself. The indictment was prepared during the tenure of Akın Gürlek, the former Chief Public Prosecutor of Istanbul—known in public discourse as the “portable guillotine”—who now serves as Turkey’s Minister of Justice. At the same time, allegations that inexperienced judges were deliberately selected to form the panel assigned to the case had already fueled debate about the impartiality of the proceedings before the trial even began.

Shortly after the hearing started, disputes over procedural matters began. Defense lawyers asked how the trial would proceed. In criminal trials, this is entirely routine. Yet the court failed to provide clear answers. At one point, the panel attempted to proceed without even conducting a proper roll call. In a case of this scale, the fact that even the most basic procedural steps became a point of contention immediately created a serious atmosphere of distrust.

Tensions escalated quickly. Ekrem İmamoğlu repeatedly requested permission to speak on procedural matters. In criminal law, procedural issues precede the substantive defense, so the request had a legitimate legal basis. Nevertheless, the presiding judge denied the request. Voices were raised, lawyers objected, and the dispute intensified. At one point, the court panel left the courtroom entirely, and the hearing was suspended.

Another controversy concerned the order of the defendants’ defenses. The sequence that defense lawyers had been trying to obtain for weeks had reportedly been published in a pro-government newspaper. When this issue was raised in the courtroom, tensions rose further. If a defense plan appears in a newspaper before it is formally announced by the court, the optics inevitably raise serious questions about the proceedings’ impartiality. Moreover, the same pro-government newspaper appeared to continue its campaign to discredit the defendants with articles published the day before.

The defense team also filed a motion for recusal, arguing that the panel had lost the appearance of impartiality. Under Turkish law, such requests normally require immediate consideration before the proceedings continue. Instead, the issue itself became another source of procedural dispute.

After the hearing, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel sharply criticized the court panel. He questioned both the way the hearing had been conducted and the judges’ level of experience. In his view, what unfolded in the courtroom fell far short of the seriousness expected in one of the most consequential trials in modern Turkish political history. It is difficult, however, to disagree with his assessment.

Following these remarks, the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had launched an ex officio investigation against Özel under Article 125 of the Turkish Penal Code for allegedly “insulting” the court.

Thus, the political and legal tensions surrounding the trial deepened.

What lies ahead is a long judicial process. According to the court’s schedule, hearings will be held four days a week, with the first session expected to continue until the end of April. The defenses of defendants who are not currently detained will be heard in later sessions. Ekrem İmamoğlu’s defense is planned to be heard last.

The legitimacy of a trial is not measured solely by the verdict delivered at the end. The path leading to that verdict matters just as much as the outcome itself. Law is not merely about issuing judgments; it is about conducting a process that is fair and credible.

Yet in this case, it is not difficult to predict that neither a fair process nor a convincing outcome will emerge. What is truly difficult to understand is why the government would choose to place itself in such a precarious position by pursuing clumsy, almost tragicomic maneuvers. After twenty-four years in power, they must realize that their chances of winning another election are diminishing. Driven by the determination to hold onto power, they now appear to be pressing every lever of the state at once.