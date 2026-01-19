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Hari Prasad
Jan 19Edited

What ho! what ho! this fellow is dancing mad!

He hath been bitten by the Tarantula.

All in the Wrong.

- Edgar Allan Poe, "The Gold Bug"

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Hari Prasad
Jan 19

Since we are back in a world ruled by Nazis and Fascists, who believe in dictatorship and cruelty, wars of imperial expansion and racial purity, here is an old Irving Berlin anti-Hitler song from 1941 referring to "that man":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_drue83ugM

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