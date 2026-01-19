This was forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington.

President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with [the Norwegian] Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state]



“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

This is not a joke. It is a real letter. I wish it were a joke, so we wouldn’t be witnessing that the President of the United States has completely lost his mind. It is scary. This creature, on the one hand, has his finger on the nuclear buttons, and on the other, is trying to ignite a civil war in his own country. What has the world come to?

Günün Şakası

Bu metin, Washington’daki birçok Avrupalı büyükelçiye NSC (Ulusal Güvenlik Konseyi) personeli tarafından iletildi.

Başkan Trump, [Norveç] Başbakanı Jonas Gahr Støre ile paylaşılan aşağıdaki mesajın, sizin [adı belirtilen hükümet/devlet başkanınıza] iletilmesini istemiştir: “Sevgili Jonas:

Ülkenizin, 8 savaşı ve daha fazlasını durdurmuş olmama rağmen bana Nobel Barış Ödülü’nü vermemeye karar vermesini dikkate alarak, artık yalnızca Barış’ı düşünmek gibi bir yükümlülük hissetmiyorum—barış her zaman baskın olacaktır—ancak bundan böyle Amerika Birleşik Devletleri için iyi ve doğru olanı da düşünebilirim. Danimarka o toprağı Rusya’dan ya da Çin’den koruyamaz; ayrıca zaten neden ‘mülkiyet hakkına’ sahipler ki? Yazılı bir belge yok; sadece yüzlerce yıl önce oraya bir teknenin yanaşmış olması söz konusu—ama bizim de oraya yanaşan teknelerimiz vardı. NATO’nun kuruluşundan bu yana NATO için herkesten daha fazlasını ben yaptım; artık NATO’nun da Amerika Birleşik Devletleri için bir şeyler yapması gerekir. Greenland üzerinde Tam ve Eksiksiz Kontrolümüz olmadan dünya güvende değildir.

Teşekkürler!

Başkan DJT”

Bu bir şaka değil. Gerçek bir mektup. Keşke şaka olsaydı da Amerika Birleşik Devletleri Başkanının aklını tamamen yediğine tanık olmak zorunda kalmasaydık. Bu korkutucu. Bu yaratık, bir yandan nükleer düğmelerin üzerinde parmağıyla duruyor, öte yandan kendi ülkesinde bir iç savaşı körüklemeye çalışıyor. Dünya ne hale geldi?