After the Reflecting Pool fiasco—and after the charges against four people had been dropped—Trump, rather than letting the matter die, decided to triple down.

Federal prosecutors dismissed the felony case against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, along with misdemeanor charges against Justin Carreno, Sophie Dennison-Gibby, and Cameron Thiers, after Interior Department records revealed that the pool’s new coating had blistered and peeled repeatedly during a rushed and deeply flawed installation. Jeanine Pirro’s office went so far as to state that, had the Interior Department disclosed this evidence earlier, prosecutors would never have sought Hearn’s indictment.

Trump’s response was not to apologize to the people who had been arrested and publicly vilified, but to attack his own handpicked U.S. attorney. He accused Pirro of having “choked” and “folded like an umbrella,” berated her in a private telephone call, and suggested that she had surrendered to a hostile judge. He then posted surveillance footage on Truth Social, claiming that it showed people cutting the liner with a knife or box cutter. The video, however, merely shows several people reaching into the water; no knife, box cutter, or deliberate act of vandalism is clearly visible. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum dutifully joined the chorus, continuing to insist that vandals were responsible.

Trump eventually conceded that he had not been “100 percent thrilled” with the contractor and admitted that the work had been rushed. Yet even this reluctant acknowledgment did not stop him from blaming imaginary vandals. What began as a botched no-bid renovation had now become something far more revealing: a loyalty test for government officials, a search for scapegoats, and yet another demonstration that, in Trump’s world, admitting a mistake is a far greater offense than prosecuting innocent people.

As of this writing, Trump has stopped short of firing Pirro. But this is Trump: today’s reprieve can expire with his next Truth Social post, and by the time you read this, she may already be gone.

WARNING: About 98 percent of what is presented in this video either never happened or consists of outright lies concocted on the spot.

And the following cartoon neatly summarizes the video above.

Hayalî Vandallar

Yansıtma Havuzu fiyaskosunun ardından—ve dört kişi hakkındaki bütün suçlamalar düşürüldükten sonra—Trump meseleyi kapatmak yerine iddiasını ikiye değil, üçe katlamaya karar verdi.

İçişleri Bakanlığı’nın belgeleri, havuzun yeni kaplamasının aceleye getirilmiş ve ciddi kusurlar içeren bir uygulama sırasında defalarca kabarıp soyulduğunu ortaya koyunca, federal savcılar eski olimpik kanocu David Hearn hakkındaki ağır suç davasını ve diğer dört kişiye yöneltilen daha hafif suçlamaları düşürdü. Jeanine Pirro’nun ofisi daha da ileri giderek, İçişleri Bakanlığı bu kanıtları daha önce açıklamış olsaydı, savcıların Hearn hakkında büyük jüri iddianamesi çıkartmaya asla kalkışmayacağını belirtti.

Trump’ın tepkisi, gözaltına alınan ve kamuoyu önünde suçlu ilan edilen insanlardan özür dilemek değil, kendi eliyle seçtiği Washington, D.C. başsavcısına saldırmak oldu. Pirro’yu “tökezlemekle” ve “şemsiye gibi katlanmakla” suçladı, özel bir telefon görüşmesinde onu sert bir şekilde azarladı ve düşmanca davranan bir yargıç önüne teslim olduğunu öne sürdü. Ardından Truth Social’da güvenlik kamerası görüntülerini paylaşarak, videonun bazı kişilerin havuz kaplamasını bıçak ya da maket bıçağıyla kestiğini gösterdiğini iddia etti. Oysa görüntülerde yalnızca birkaç kişinin ellerini suya uzattığı görülüyor; ne bıçak ne de maket bıçağı, ne de kasıtlı bir vandalizm eylemi açıkça seçilebiliyor. İçişleri Bakanı Doug Burgum da görevini yerine getirerek koroya katıldı ve zarardan vandalların sorumlu olduğunda ısrar etmeyi sürdürdü.

Trump sonunda müteahhitten “yüzde 100 memnun olmadığını” kabul etti ve işin aceleye getirildiğini itiraf etti. Ancak bu gönülsüz kabul bile hayalî vandalları suçlamaktan vazgeçmesine yetmedi. Başarısız ve ihalesiz bir yenileme projesi olarak başlayan hikâye, çok daha çarpıcı bir şeye dönüşmüştü: devlet görevlileri için bir sadakat sınavına, günah keçisi arayışına ve Trump’ın dünyasında bir hatayı kabul etmenin masum insanları kovuşturmaktan çok daha büyük bir suç sayıldığının yeni bir göstergesine.

Bu satırlar yazılırken Trump, Pirro’yu görevden almaya kadar gitmemişti. Ama söz konusu Trump: Bugün koltuğunda oturan biri, bir sonraki Truth Social paylaşımıyla kapının önüne konabilir; siz bu yazıyı okuyana kadar Pirro çoktan gitmiş bile olabilir.

UYARI: Bu videoda anlatılanların yaklaşık yüzde 98’i ya hiç yaşanmamış olaylardan ya da o anda uydurulmuş düpedüz yalanlardan ibarettir.

Aşağıdaki karikatür de yukarıdaki videoyu gayet güzel özetliyor.