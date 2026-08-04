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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
3m

See this short video clip on the Vandals, a Germanic tribe who invaded the Roman Empire, marched through Gaul (France today) and Spain, and took ship for Africa. There they conquered Rome's richest province, the granary of the empire, capturing Carthage in the year 439 A.D. Under their war lord, Gaiseric, they then set sail again in 455 A.D., captured Rome, sacked it thoroughly and destroyed much of the famous city's beautiful and historic monuments. That is why a "Vandal" means a destructive, anti-social person with no idea of history or culture, in short - a "barbarian".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUSIUuwqLq8

Looking at what Trump is doing to Washington, D.C., and historic and irreplaceable national treasures like the White House or to the national parks and coastal waters (which he is opening up to drillers and developers), or with his grandiose monuments to himself such as the Arc de Trompe (in French, the "Arch of the Scam"), the Vandal war lord is Donald Trump. Like with the Vandals who played their role in the decline and final fall of the Roman Empire in the West, Trump and his tribe of barbarians and looters like Bessent and Lutnick will also come to their end. The Vandals were defeated by the great general of Justinian, Belisarius, who ended their rule in North Africa.

Hopefully, Trump and his band of plunder-crazy rogues will end in disgrace, most of them behind bars, where they belong.

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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
5m

See this very short video clip on the Vandals, a Germanic tribe who invaded the Roman Empire, marched through Gaul (France today) and Spain, and took ship for Africa. There they conquered Rome's richest province, the granary of the empire, capturing Carthage in the year 439 A.D. Under their war lord, Gaiseric, they then set sail again in 455 A.D., captured Rome, sacked it thoroughly and destroyed much of the famous city's beautiful and historic monuments. That is why a "Vandal" means a destructive, anti-social person with no idea of history or culture, in short - a "barbarian".

Looking at what Trump is doing to Washington, D.C., and historic and irreplaceable national treasures like the White House or to the national parks and coastal waters (which he is opening up to drillers and developers), or with his grandiose monuments to himself such as the Arc de Trompe (in French, the "Arch of the Scam"), the Vandal war lord is Donald Trump. Like with the Vandals who played their role in the decline and final fall of the Roman Empire in the West, Trump and his tribe of barbarians and looters like Bessent and Lutnick will also come to their end. The Vandals were defeated by the great general of Justinian, Belisarius, who ended their rule in North Africa.

Hopefully, Trump and his band of plunder-crazy rogues will end in disgrace, most of them behind bars, where they belong.

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