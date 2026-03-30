On April 12, Hungary will hold parliamentary elections for all 199 seats of its National Assembly. On paper, this is a routine democratic exercise. In practice, it is anything but. After sixteen years of uninterrupted rule, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces his most serious electoral challenge yet—one that has turned a national vote into a broader test of political models that now resonate far beyond Hungary’s borders.

At the center of this contest stands a familiar system and an unfamiliar opponent. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remains the defining figure of Hungarian politics. Orbán’s party, Fidesz, has spent over fifteen years reshaping Hungary’s institutional landscape—rewriting electoral rules, consolidating media influence, and redefining the relationship between state and society under what Orbán himself has called an “illiberal democracy.”

Challenging him is Péter Magyar, a former insider who has rapidly emerged as a focal point of discontent, particularly among younger, urban voters. The opposition is no longer the fragmented coalition of the past. It is increasingly consolidated around a single figure: Péter Magyar. His party, Tisza Party, has capitalized on economic frustrations, corruption concerns, and a growing fatigue with a system that many believe has become too centralized, too insulated, and too self-reinforcing.

Magyar, however, is not an outsider in the conventional sense. He is a product of the very system he now criticizes—a former insider, shaped within Fidesz’s orbit. So, the question that lingers—quietly, persistently—is whether Magyar represents a genuine alternative, or merely a recalibrated version of the same political tradition. Can someone who emerged from within the governing structure convincingly dismantle it? Is this a rupture, or a rebranding? In other words, is Hungary witnessing a transition—or a rotation?

This dynamic is not unique to Hungary. It echoes patterns seen elsewhere, particularly in Turkey. Under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has followed a parallel trajectory, albeit on a larger scale and under more turbulent conditions. There, too, elections remain competitive but asymmetrical. Media ecosystems have been reshaped, judicial independence has been contested, and state resources increasingly align with incumbent power. Yet Turkey also demonstrates something Hungary does not fully replicate: volatility. Electoral outcomes in Turkey, particularly at the municipal level, have shown that even deeply entrenched systems can produce unexpected openings. Hungary, by contrast, has until recently appeared more stable—less dramatic, but also more controlled.

Under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, opposition movements face a structural dilemma: how do you challenge a system whose rules have already been written by the incumbent? Candidates who emerge from within that system bring fluency in power—but also the burden of association. They understand the machinery. Voters are less certain they will dismantle it. Experience collides with credibility.

But in Turkey, the problem does not stop at perception. It is enforced.

Erdoğan has shown little hesitation in clearing the field when a rival becomes too viable. The case of Ekrem İmamoğlu is no longer just illustrative—it is definitive. As his national profile rose, so did the pressure: a cascade of investigations, court cases, and indictments that seemed more like political choreography than legal scrutiny. The charges often strain plausibility, but that is almost beside the point. Their function is cumulative—legal attrition as a political strategy.

Even more telling is the escalation into bureaucratic sabotage. Moves to invalidate or question İmamoğlu’s university diploma—an extraordinary step with potentially disqualifying consequences—signal a system willing to reach back into the past to manufacture present-day constraints. When elections cannot reliably eliminate a challenger, credentials can be revisited, records reinterpreted, technicalities weaponized.

The objective is not to defeat the opposition at the ballot box, but to exhaust it before voters ever have a meaningful choice. In such a system, elections remain, but competition is filtered. The question is no longer who wins. It is who is allowed to run, and under what conditions they are permitted to survive politically.

The invocation of Christianity as a political organizing principle has found growing traction. This is not traditional religious conservatism. It is something more assertive: a fusion of national identity, cultural anxiety, and political authority. Under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, religion has also been reintroduced into the core of political identity—though through a different tradition and historical trajectory. In both cases, however, religion serves a similar function: it legitimizes authority, mobilizes support, and reframes political conflict in existential terms. The content differs—Islam in Turkey, Christianity in Hungary—but the mechanism is strikingly similar.

The key difference between the Orbán and Erdoğan systems lies in immigration policy—but the divergence is not accidental; it reflects fundamentally different ambitions. Erdoğan has long sought to position himself not just as Turkey’s leader, but as a broader voice of the Muslim world. His relative openness to migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan is not only a policy choice; it is also part of that projection. It reinforces a narrative of religious solidarity, humanitarian leadership, and geopolitical relevance that extends beyond Turkey’s borders.

Viktor Orbán operates on the opposite axis. His politics are built on exclusion, not inclusion—on defending a specifically Christian, European identity against what he frames as external demographic and cultural pressure. Where Erdoğan seeks legitimacy by embracing a wider religious constituency, Orbán consolidates power by defining and resisting one.

Both approaches instrumentalize identity. They differ not in method, but in direction: one expands the circle to lead it; the other draws the line to defend it.

This is where Hungary’s April election intersects directly with American political debates. Donald Trump has openly praised Viktor Orbán, describing him as a strong and effective leader. The admiration is not grounded in policy detail so much as governing style. Orbán’s willingness to confront courts, reshape institutions, and delegitimize political opposition aligns neatly with a broader shift in how power is understood—and exercised—in certain strands of U.S. politics.

That Trump once confused Hungary with Turkey is, in this context, almost beside the point. Precision has never been the source of the appeal. The attraction lies in the model: power concentrated, constraints weakened, opposition reframed as obstruction. The details may blur in Trump’s confused mind; the method does not.

Over the past several years, Orbán’s Hungary has been embraced by segments of the Republican Party in the U.S. as an ideological laboratory. The appeal is not accidental. It rests on three pillars that resonate strongly in contemporary U.S. conservative politics: a hardline stance on immigration, the explicit integration of Christianity into political identity, and a governing style that prioritizes national sovereignty over liberal institutional constraints.

Orbán has framed Hungary as a “Christian nation under siege,” positioning migration not simply as a policy issue but as a civilizational threat. This language—once confined to the fringes of Western politics—has increasingly entered mainstream conservative discourse in the United States. The overlap is not perfect, but the parallels are unmistakable.

The relationship is not merely rhetorical. It has become institutional. Conservative Political Action Conference—long a flagship gathering of American conservatives—now holds an edition in Budapest. CPAC Hungary is not a symbolic outpost; it is a deliberate bridge. American political figures, media personalities, and activists regularly attend, treating Hungary less as a foreign country and more as a proof-of-concept.

What distinguishes Hungary is its position inside the European Union. It is not an external challenger to liberal democratic norms; it is an internal one. This gives Orbán’s model a particular visibility—and a particular influence. It demonstrates that such a system can exist not on the margins, but at the heart of Western political structures.

This is precisely why it attracts attention from abroad.

For supporters, Hungary represents a successful reassertion of national identity and political control—a system that has resisted what they see as the excesses of liberalism. For critics, it represents a steady erosion of institutional checks and balances, masked by the continued existence of elections.

And for many American conservatives, it offers something more practical: a set of strategies.

Not necessarily to replicate in full—America’s constitutional structure makes that difficult—but to adapt. The emphasis on cultural conflict, the reframing of elections as existential struggles, the use of state power to reshape institutional environments—these are not uniquely Hungarian ideas. But Hungary provides a working example of how they can be implemented over time.

This brings us back to April 12.

Hungary’s election is not just about whether Orbán remains in power or whether Péter Magyar can unseat him. It is about the durability of a political model that has already traveled beyond its borders.

If Orbán wins again, that model is reinforced—not only domestically, but internationally. It suggests that a system built on these principles can sustain itself electorally, even under pressure.

If he loses, the implications are more complex. It would not immediately dismantle the system he has built, but it would challenge the assumption that such systems are politically invulnerable.

And if the result is close, contested, or ambiguous, it may reinforce a different lesson altogether: that once politics is framed in existential terms, elections do not resolve conflict—they extend it.

For observers in Washington, Ankara, and elsewhere, Hungary is no longer just a country holding an election. It is a case study.

The question on April 12 is not only who wins.

It is whether the model holds.

İlliberal Demokrasi

12 Nisan’da Macaristan, Ulusal Meclis’in 199 sandalyesinin tamamı için parlamento seçimlerine gidecek. Kâğıt üzerinde bu, rutin bir demokratik süreç. Gerçekte ise bundan çok daha fazla. On altı yıllık kesintisiz iktidarın ardından Başbakan Viktor Orbán şimdiye kadarki en ciddi seçim meydan okumasıyla karşı karşıya—ulusal bir seçimi aşarak, sınırları çoktan aşmış siyasi modellerin bir sınavına dönüşen bir meydan okuma.

Bu yarışın merkezinde tanıdık bir sistem ve alışılmadık bir rakip bulunuyor. Orbán, Macar siyasetinin belirleyici figürü olmaya devam ediyor. Partisi Fidesz, on beş yıldır Macaristan’ın kurumsal yapısını yeniden şekillendiriyor—seçim kurallarını değiştirerek, medya üzerindeki etkisini pekiştirerek ve devlet ile toplum arasındaki ilişkiyi Orbán’ın kendi ifadesiyle “illiberal demokrasi” doğrultusunda yeniden tanımlayarak.

Karşısında ise eskiden Orbán’ın yanında olan bir isim var: Péter Magyar. Özellikle genç ve kentli seçmenler arasında hızla yükselen bir hoşnutsuzluğun odağı haline geldi. Muhalefet artık geçmişteki parçalı yapı değil; giderek tek bir figür etrafında toplanıyor. Partisi, Tisza Partisi ekonomik sıkıntılar, yolsuzluk algısı ve aşırı merkezileşmiş bir sistem yorgunluğu üzerinden güç kazanıyor.

Ancak Magyar klasik anlamda bir “dışarıdan gelen” değil. Eleştirdiği sistemin içinden çıkmış bir figür. Bu nedenle asıl soru hâlâ ortada: Magyar gerçek bir alternatif mi, yoksa aynı siyasi geleneğin yeniden ayarlanmış bir versiyonu mu? Bu bir kopuş mu, yoksa bir rotasyon mu?

Bu dinamik yalnızca Macaristan’a özgü değil. Türkiye’de de benzer bir örüntü görülüyor. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yönetiminde seçimler rekabetçi kalmaya devam etti, ancak eşit şartlarda değil. Medya yeniden şekillendirildi, yargı bağımsızlığı tartışmalı hale geldi, devlet kaynakları iktidar lehine hizalandı. Yine de Türkiye, Macaristan’dan farklı olarak bir oynaklık barındırıyor. Yerel seçimler, köklü sistemlerin bile sürpriz açıklar verebileceğini gösterdi. Macaristan ise daha kontrollü ve daha istikrarlı görünüyor.

Erdoğan yönetiminde muhalefet temel bir çıkmazla karşı karşıya: Kurallarını iktidarın yazdığı bir sistemi nasıl değiştirebilirsiniz? Sistem içinden gelen adaylar gücü anlar ama aynı zamanda onunla lekelenir. Deneyim ile güvenilirlik çatışır.

Ama Türkiye’de mesele sadece algı değil. Bu durum fiilen uygulanır.

Erdoğan, güçlü rakipleri sahadan silme konusunda tereddüt etmiyor. Ekrem İmamoğlu örneği artık istisna değil, yöntem oldu. Adayların popülerliği arttıkça baskı da artıyor: soruşturmalar, davalar, inandırıcılığı zayıf iddianameler… Hukuki süreçten çok siyasi bir koreografi izlenimi veren bir süreç.

Daha da çarpıcı olan ise bürokratik sabotajdır. İmamoğlu’nun üniversite diplomasının tartışmaya açılması ya da iptal edilmesi girişimleri, sistemin geçmişi bugünü kontrol etmek için nasıl kullandığını gösterir. Seçimle saf dışı bırakılamayan bir rakip, teknik detaylarla etkisiz hale getirilmeye çalışılır.

Bu, hukukun üstünlüğü değil; dosya üzerinden yönetimdir.

Amaç muhalefeti sandıkta yenmek değil, seçmen karşısına çıkamadan yıpratmaktır. Böyle bir sistemde seçimler vardır, ama rekabet filtrelenmiştir. Soru artık kimin kazandığı değil; kimin yarışmasına izin verildiğidir.

Dinin siyasetteki rolü de benzer bir dönüşüm geçirmiştir. Bu, klasik muhafazakârlık değildir; kimlik, korku ve iktidarın birleşimidir. Türkiye’de İslam, Macaristan’da Hristiyanlık üzerinden benzer bir işlev görür: meşruiyet üretir, destek mobilize eder ve siyaseti varoluşsal bir mücadeleye çevirir.

Orbán ve Erdoğan sistemleri arasındaki temel fark ise göçmen politikalarında ortaya çıkar—ve bu fark tesadüf değildir. Erdoğan kendisini yalnızca Türkiye’nin değil, daha geniş bir İslam dünyasının lideri olarak konumlandırmaya çalışır. Suriye, Afganistan ve Pakistan’dan gelen Müslüman göçmenlere yönelik görece açıklık, bu stratejinin bir parçasıdır.

Orbán ise tam tersini yapar. Macaristan’ı kuşatma altındaki bir “Hristiyan Avrupa kalesi” olarak yeniden tanımlar. Erdoğan etki alanını genişletmek için kapsayıcılığı kullanırken, Orbán gücünü pekiştirmek için dışlayıcılığı kullanır.

Her ikisi de kimliği araçsallaştırır. Biri çemberi genişletir, diğeri sınır çizer.

Bu noktada Macaristan seçimleri doğrudan Amerikan siyasetiyle kesişir. Donald Trump, Orbán’ı açıkça övmüş ve onu güçlü bir lider olarak tanımlamıştır. Bu hayranlık politika detaylarından değil, yönetim tarzından beslenir: kurumlarla çatışma, gücün merkezileştirilmesi ve muhalefetin meşruiyetinin sorgulanması.

Trump’ın Macaristan ile Türkiye’yi karıştırmış olması ise aslında önemsiz bir detaydır. Çekim noktası ayrıntılar değil, modeldir. Gücün yoğunlaştığı, sınırların zayıflatıldığı ve muhalefetin engel olarak yeniden tanımlandığı bir model.

Son yıllarda Orbán’ın Macaristan’ı, ABD’deki Cumhuriyetçi çevreler için bir tür ideolojik laboratuvara dönüşmüştür. Sert göç karşıtlığı, Hristiyan kimliğinin siyasete entegrasyonu ve ulusal egemenliği önceleyen yönetim tarzı bu ilgiyi besler.

Bu ilişki yalnızca söylem düzeyinde değildir. Muhafazakar Siyasi Eylem Konferansı (Conservative Political Action Conference) artık Budapeşte’de de düzenlenmektedir. CPAC Hungary, sembolik bir etkinlik değil; bir köprüdür. Amerika’dan gelen siyasetçiler ve aktörler Macaristan’ı bir model olarak görmektedir.

Macaristan’ı farklı kılan, Avrupa Birliği içindeki konumudur. Bu sistem dışarıdan değil, içeriden bir meydan okumadır. Bu da ona hem görünürlük hem de etki kazandırır.

Bu nedenle bu seçim yalnızca bir ülkenin seçimi değildir.

Orbán kazanırsa, model güçlenir. Kaybederse, kırılganlığı ortaya çıkar. Sonuç tartışmalı olursa, başka bir gerçeği teyit eder: Siyaset varoluşsal bir mücadeleye dönüştüğünde seçimler çözüm üretmez, çatışmayı uzatır.

Bu yüzden 12 Nisan’da sorulacak soru sadece kimin kazandığı değildir.

Modelin ayakta kalıp kalmayacağıdır.