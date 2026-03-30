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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
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The attraction of ethnic nationalism, even more under a religious banner, is to focus fear and resentment of a changing world, of threatening "Others", whether Catholics and Muslims in the Serbia of Milosevic over thirty years ago or the particular targets of reactionary and bigoted xenophobes in Hungary (European liberals, Muslim refugees, immigrants) and the United States (Hispanics, Muslims, South Asians). That focus and the energy of hatred and fear provide a firm base for a popular movement and an unscrupulous leader. History determines the particular form of each aspiring tyranny: Hungary calls up its history of fighting off the Ottoman empire in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. American racists all jumped on to the anti-immigrant movement as though all that troubled them was an influx (a flood, in Trump's imagination) of undocumented immigrants taking jobs as busboys or gardeners or in slaughterhouses. The more extreme MAGA ideologues like Stephen Miller dream of massive deportations of also Americans whom they would classify as not racially or culturally acceptable. Once we get into those delusions of up to one hundred million deportations altogether, we're in the mental world of the seriously deranged. How could they ever do that just in terms of the logistics or the political feasibility and where would they deport them? That has never been made clear, because madness doesn't bear close scrutiny.

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