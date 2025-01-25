Since the 1950s, Turkey has been described as "Little America,” reflecting the close relations that started in the early 1950s. The "Little America" narrative was tied to making Turkey more capitalist, freer, and modern, akin to the United States. Since then, the turn of events in Turkey moved the country under a one-man autocratic rule and crony capitalism. Ironically, the U.S. has started to move towards a one-man rule, albeit in fits and starts. The first Trump term laid the foundations for polarizing the country and undermining key democratic institutions, setting the stage for a political environment reminiscent of populist autocracies. Trump's rhetoric and actions challenged the norms of checks and balances, vilified the press, and cultivated a narrative of distrust towards electoral processes. This polarized the U.S., dividing the public along sharp ideological lines, a phenomenon that echoes Turkey's journey towards centralization of power.

In Turkey, the gradual erosion of democracy over decades under the guise of maintaining stability and fostering economic growth paved the way for an authoritarian system that stifled dissent and concentrated decision-making in a single figure. Similarly, in the U.S., polarization has weakened bipartisan cooperation, turning political debates into ideological battlegrounds where compromise is rare and distrust among citizens has deepened.

While both countries are historically rooted in democratic ideals, they now face challenges to the principles of pluralism and participatory governance. The comparison reveals a concerning trend: democracies can backslide when political leaders prioritize personal power over institutional integrity, often justified by appeals to nationalism or economic promises.

The irony in this historical trajectory lies in the convergence of political trends between two nations that were once aligned as models of contrasting governance—Turkey aspiring to emulate the democratic and capitalist ideals of the U.S., and the U.S., in parts, showing susceptibility to the pitfalls of autocracy. If this trend continues, it raises a profound question about the resilience of democratic institutions and the global implications of their potential decline in both nations.

After World War II, Turkey benefited from American economic aid, primarily used to modernize agriculture and infrastructure under the Marshall Plan. Turkey joined NATO in 1952, becoming a strategic ally of the U.S. during the Cold War. The U.S. military support, including establishing bases in Turkey and cooperating in defense, strengthened the "Little America" perception.

This vision primarily focused on economic and technical development but also sparked significant debates on social and political dimensions. American cultural influence grew in Turkey: American movies, music, and consumer habits became widespread. Products like Coca-Cola and blue jeans entered the Turkish market, symbolizing the American lifestyle.

In the 1960s and 1970s, critics argued that the heavy reliance on American aid created economic dependency rather than fostering sustainable development. Rising inequality and rural poverty led to skepticism about the benefits of the American model. Under Turgut Özal’s leadership in the 1980s, Turkey embraced a more liberal, market-oriented economic model inspired by Western practices, including those of the U.S. While this period renewed some aspects of the "Little America" vision, it was framed more in terms of global integration than direct emulation of the U.S.

In the 2000s, Erdoğan and the AKP government came to power with the implicit support of the U.S. government. The Greater Middle East Project (GME) was introduced by the U.S. administration under George W. Bush in 2004. It aimed to “promote democracy, human rights, and economic development across a broad region spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.” The project was launched during Bush's presidency (2001–2009) as part of a broader strategy to reshape the Middle East and North Africa in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks. It was tied to the "War on Terror," with the idea that spreading democracy and reform would reduce extremism and instability.

Erdoğan stated he was a "co-chair" of the project, signifying its central role as a model country for combining Islamic culture with democratic governance and modernity. The term "co-chairs" in the context of the Greater Middle East Project (GME) was most notably used by Erdoğan to describe Turkey's role in the initiative. However, the concept of "co-chairmanship" within the GME was not an official structural feature of the project but rather a rhetorical designation that emphasized Turkey’s perceived significance in its implementation. The "co-chair" title that Erdoğan attributed to himself was more symbolic than formal, reflecting his role as a significant partner rather than an institutional position within the GME.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7rpbve

The Greater Middle East Project failed to achieve its objectives due to regional and international factors. Attempts to implement democracy often fail due to the region's cultural and historical dynamics. Following the Arab Spring, countries like Libya, Syria, and Yemen descended into chaos and conflict. Terrorist organizations exploited the instability to gain power and influence.

The project’s implementation created distrust among the region’s populations toward the West. Critics argued that the project aimed to control energy resources and establish a Western-friendly geopolitical order. For instance, U.S. companies have become deeply involved in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with a strong focus on oil and gas, and they are expanding into infrastructure, technology, and consumer markets. Exxon, Chevron, Halliburton. Schlumberger, Bechtel, Sysco Systems, GE, and Lockheed Martin are some U.S. companies operating in the KRG. The region’s rich natural resources and business-friendly environment attracted significant investment.[1]

Geopolitical tensions, such as disagreements over Syria, the 2016 coup attempt, and the U.S. support for Kurdish groups, have exacerbated anti-American sentiments in Turkey. Turkey’s economic struggles, including inflation and unemployment, exposed the limitations of American-style capitalism in the Turkish context. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) started positioning Turkey as a more independent actor, moving away from the "Little America" narrative.

American cultural influence in Turkey remains significant but is now viewed with ambivalence. While Western products, media, and technology are widely adopted, concerns about cultural erosion persist. The rise of nationalist and Islamist ideologies challenged the Western-centric modernization model associated with the "Little America" ideal. As global perceptions of the U.S. became more critical, particularly in the Middle East, Turkey's alignment with the "Little America" vision became less appealing.

Meanwhile, Turkey moved to an authoritarian one-man regime, culminating in the transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system in 2018. It consolidated executive powers in the presidency, reducing checks and balances. Crackdowns on opposition parties, journalists, and civil society intensified. Freedom of press rankings declined as media outlets were shut down or taken over by pro-government entities. The rule of law disappeared for practical purposes, and the judiciary has become a weapon for the government to jail opponents and silence the opposition. The independence of all regulatory agencies has been taken away.

Perhaps the best way to explain how the US is becoming Big Turkey, literally and figuratively, is to compare actions and policies that have created an environment in which democratic values, the rule of law, and freedoms have weakened, and corruption and poverty have risen.

Misguided Economic Policies:

On the fourth day of his second term, Trump said, "I think I know interest rates much better than they do, and I think I know it certainly much better than the one who's primarily in charge of making that decision" in an apparent reference to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

This statement recalls President Erdoğan’s dictum that “interest rates cause inflation,” a policy approach that contributed to headline inflation reaching 80 percent in July 2022 while the policy rate remained at an unusually low 8.5 percent. Despite attempts to stabilize the economy, high inflation in Turkey persists, eroding purchasing power and deepening economic uncertainty.

The parallels between the two leaders, who are clueless about monetary policy, highlight the risks of political interference in central bank independence. This interference often exacerbates economic instability rather than alleviating it.

Nepotism:

During his first term, Trump appointed his daughter and son-in-law as advisers, who have benefited significantly. Now, he wants to appoint one of his in-laws as Ambassador to France and the other as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. He also wants to appoint his son’s fiancé as Ambassador to Greece so that he can get out of the engagement.

Erdoğan appointed his son-in-law as the Minister of Treasury and Finance, while another son has been the shadow Minister of Education. Another son-in-law receives grants and oversized contracts for the UAVs he assembles, which the Turkish Military and other countries buy.

Cabinet Appointments:

Trump’s nominations for cabinet appointments in his second term have drawn significant criticism for being a motley crew of largely incompetent and ideologically driven MAGA hacks. Many appointees lack relevant expertise for their assigned roles and carry considerable political or personal baggage that complicates the confirmation process. Several of these nominees appear to have been chosen not for their qualifications but for their unwavering loyalty to Trump and their alignment with his populist agenda. As a result, confirmation hearings have become contentious, with opponents highlighting past scandals, controversial statements, and apparent deficiencies in expertise. These hearings are expected to be prolonged battles, with Democrats and even some Republicans expressing concerns about the appointees' fitness for office.

Over the years, Erdoğan has increasingly filled key government roles with individuals from his inner circle or those aligned with his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Like Trump, Erdoğan prioritizes loyalty and ideological alignment, sidelining technocrats and independent-minded figures. This mirrors his broader governing style of rewarding loyalty and punishing dissent. Unlike Trump, Erdoğan does not have to bother with parliamentary approval, giving Erdoğan near-total control over selections and reducing transparency. However, the institutional constraints on Trump and the concentrated power wielded by Erdoğan result in markedly different outcomes. Where Trump’s nominees are subject to checks and balances, Erdoğan’s equally incompetent appointees face minimal accountability, enabling him to exert far greater influence over Turkey’s political, economic, and social policies.

Corruption:

Corruption has been a recurring criticism of both Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but the nature and scale of corruption associated with each leader reflect the political systems and governance structures of the United States and Turkey as well as their personal financial backgrounds.

Trump's corruption was more ad hoc and centered on personal financial gain and loyalty, limited by the U.S.'s institutional checks and balances. Trump’s greed for money manifested openly in petty grifts like selling Bibles, NFTs, and swatches of his suits. Erdoğan's alleged corruption is more deeply institutionalized, with the AKP using state resources and institutions to maintain power and reward loyalists.

Trump faced legal scrutiny, including investigations into his businesses and two impeachments, although he often evaded consequences. In contrast, Erdoğan's control over the judiciary has primarily insulated him from corruption investigations.

Separation of Powers - Checks and Balances

The U.S. system's checks and balances largely prevented Trump from consolidating power to the same degree as Erdoğan, although his actions tested institutional resilience during his first term. Trump pushed the boundaries of executive authority but was sometimes constrained by the U.S. system's gradually weakening separation of powers and institutional checks. With the GOP trifecta at the Capitol and his hand-picked Supreme Court[2], Trump has no guard rails now. Trump’s attempt to appoint his personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, as the Deputy AG is not only unusual but an indication of his intention to use the judiciary as a political weapon. Trump now owns GOP lock, stock, and barrel.

The separation of powers in Turkey has been substantially weakened, with Erdoğan effectively controlling the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Erdoğan dismantled the separation of powers in Turkey, creating a system dominated by the presidency, where other branches of government have limited autonomy. Erdoğan owns the parliament with the Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Action Party MPs.

Electoral Integrity:

Concerns about electoral integrity have grown, particularly after the 2020 election, when Trump and his allies spread baseless claims of voter fraud and attempted to overturn results while trying to commit voter fraud themselves. Of the 63 lawsuits filed across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Trump's team won only one case involving 12 votes. These suits sought to invalidate or alter vote counts based on claims of irregularities. The majority were dismissed due to lack of evidence or standing, even by Trump-appointed judges. The January 6 Capitol attack was a stark example of how electoral processes were challenged. Despite some Trump-appointed judges

Elections in Turkey remain technically free but are criticized for being unfair due to government control over media, suppression of opposition, and unabashed use of state resources for campaign purposes. The High Election Commission has ruled in favor of the ruling party on almost every occasion with flimsy evidence of justifications.

Grandiose Expansionism

In his second term, President Donald Trump articulated an expansionist vision for the United States, proposing the acquisition of territories such as Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even Canada. He argues that controlling Greenland is essential for national security due to its strategic location and abundant natural resources. Despite Denmark's refusal to sell, Trump has not ruled out using military force to achieve this goal.

In parallel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pursued assertive and interventionist policies in Syria. For years, he supported groups like the Free Syrian Army and, at times, indirectly aligned with factions such as Al-Nusra, viewing them as leverage against both the Assad regime and Kurdish groups in northern Syria. Erdoğan once famously declared ambitions of going to Damascus and conducting Friday prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, a statement symbolizing his confidence in the imminent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Following the Syrian Civil War's escalation and the perceived weakening of Assad's control, Turkey sought to expand its influence in the region. This included establishing a military presence in northern Syria.

Turkey’s ambitions were not limited to security concerns; they extended to economic and geopolitical interests. By maintaining control over key border areas and supporting loyal factions, Erdoğan aimed to establish a buffer zone, resettle millions of Syrian refugees, and extend Turkey’s influence deep into Syria. These policies reflect Erdoğan’s broader vision of positioning Turkey as a dominant regional power, though they have drawn criticism for exacerbating tensions with international actors and further destabilizing Syria.

Both leaders' ambitions reflect a desire to expand their nations' influence and control over strategic territories. Trump's proposals to acquire Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada aim to enhance the U.S.'s strategic positioning and resource access. Erdoğan's involvement in Syria seeks to expand Turkey's borders and extend its regional influence. However, these expansionist pursuits carry significant geopolitical risks and have elicited international concern regarding their potential to destabilize existing global and regional orders.

One contrast, however, lies in the differing attitudes of Trump and Erdoğan toward illegal immigrants and refugees. While Trump has consistently taken a hardline stance against illegal immigration, emphasizing stricter border controls and implementing policies like family separations and travel bans, Erdoğan has, at least publicly, projected a more welcoming attitude toward refugees, mainly Syrians.

Trump’s rhetoric often framed immigrants as threats to national security and the economy, advocating for a border wall and reducing pathways to legal immigration. His administration focused on limiting asylum claims and deporting undocumented individuals. This approach resonated with his base but drew sharp criticism domestically and internationally for its perceived lack of compassion and humanitarian concern.

In contrast, Erdoğan, especially in the earlier years of the Syrian Civil War, welcomed millions of Syrian refugees into Turkey, promoting Turkey as a haven for those fleeing conflict. This policy earned Turkey praise from some quarters but has also fueled domestic tensions. Over time, as economic pressures mounted and anti-refugee sentiment grew among Turkish citizens, Erdoğan’s government shifted its tone, promoting the idea of resettling refugees in northern Syria under Turkish-controlled zones. Unlike Trump, Erdoğan’s approach blended his ambitions to become the leader of the Muslim world with strategic objectives to increase Turkish influence in Syria.

Sticky Chairs:

Trump and Erdoğan have been associated with efforts to extend their tenures beyond traditional term limits. In the United States, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1951, restricts presidents to two elected terms. Trump, having served his first term from 2017 to 2021 and currently serving a second non-consecutive term beginning in 2025, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. Despite this, Congressman Andy Ogles from Tennessee proposed a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution, allowing presidents to serve up to three terms under specific conditions. This proposal is widely regarded as unlikely to succeed due to the rigorous requirements for amending the Constitution, which include a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate and ratification by at least 38 states.

The Turkish constitution limits the president to two five-year terms. Erdoğan was first elected president in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 and 2023. To pursue an additional term in 2028, his allies have considered several strategies beyond the constitutional limit, including a constitutional amendment and early elections. The Turkish constitution permits a third presidential term if parliament calls for early elections during a president's second term. This mechanism could reset Erdoğan's term count, effectively allowing him to extend his tenure.

Clientelism:

Donald Trump and Tayyip Erdoğan have both been accused of engaging in clientelist practices. Still, the nature and mechanisms of their clientelism reflect their respective political systems, personal leadership styles, and the socio-political contexts of the United States and Turkey.

For instance, on January 20, 2025, Trump exercised his executive clemency powers to pardon over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This sweeping action included full, unconditional pardons for many and commutations for others, notably leaders of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were convicted of violent crimes.

Erdoğan’s or his junior party’s supporters avoid punishment by dropping investigations or acquittals dictated to the judges from the top. In the worst-case scenario, they are released after a few months without serving their terms.

Clientelism often involves distributing resources, jobs, or benefits to loyal supporters. In the case of pardons, the "resource" being distributed is freedom or immunity from punishment, making it a unique but still transactional benefit.

Erdoğan’s actions represent a systemic transformation of governance, while Trump’s approach so far reflected a series of challenges to the existing framework. This will likely change for the worse during the second Trump administration.

Other Similarities

Leaving aside the Trump-Erdoğan comparison, there are several other notable similarities between the United States and Turkey in the way religion is sometimes leveraged or abused for political purposes. These parallels highlight how politicians in both countries manipulate religious sentiments to consolidate power, appeal to specific voter bases, and justify controversial policies.

Politicians, especially within the Republican Party, often appeal to evangelical Christians, framing political issues like abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, or school prayer as moral imperatives aligned with Christian teachings. Religious rhetoric is used to galvanize these groups into cohesive voting blocs, portraying opponents as threats to "Christian values."

Political leaders, especially from conservative parties like the Justice and Development Party (AKP), invoke Islamic values to appeal to rural and religious voters. By framing themselves as protectors of Islam, they rally support and polarize opposition, labeling secularists or liberals as enemies of Islam.

Some U.S. politicians use religion to assert their moral legitimacy, with phrases like "God bless America" or claiming divine guidance in policymaking. The Speaker of the House walks around with a Bible, saying, "Someone asked me today in the media... 'What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?' I said, 'Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That's my worldview.'" This rhetoric portrays political decisions as aligned with divine will, appealing to religious voters who view such claims as evidence of leadership rooted in faith.

Turkish politicians often use Islamic symbolism to legitimize their authority. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for example, has frequently associated his leadership with protecting Islam. He leverages religious narratives to justify policies or centralize power. Public prayers, mosque inaugurations, and Quranic references underscore this connection.

In the U.S., religious issues are weaponized to create an "us vs. them" dynamic, often casting secular liberals or non-religious individuals as threats to Christian values and traditions. This deepens societal divisions, particularly on issues like abortion, education, and religious displays in public spaces.

In Turkey, religion is similarly used to polarize society, with secularists and liberals often depicted as enemies of Islamic culture and tradition. This narrative is used to consolidate conservative support while marginalizing critics as being anti-religious or out of touch with the "real Turkey.”

The Political Base:

The MAGA voters strongly identify with Donald Trump as a leader who challenges political elites, defends traditional values, and portrays himself as an outsider representing "real Americans." MAGA distrusts political, media, and academic elites, viewing them as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Americans. MAGA rhetoric often targets the "deep state" and liberal elites. MAGA is strongly supported by rural, small-town, and white working-class voters, particularly those with conservative Christian values. These voters often feel marginalized by urban and coastal elites.

AKP voters align with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who presents himself as a defender of Islamic values, a protector of Turkey’s national sovereignty, and a champion of the working class. AKP supporters are skeptical of secular elites, particularly those associated with Turkey's Kemalist tradition, and view the party as a vehicle for dismantling entrenched privileges in the bureaucracy and judiciary. AKP dominates in rural and smaller urban areas, particularly among conservative Muslims who feel alienated by the secular elites that traditionally dominated Turkish politics.

I would not wish for anyone to suffer through the economic hardships and political repression that people in Turkey are struggling with. Although the US still has some ways to become Big Turkey, the upcoming Trump administration is likely to accelerate the process by destroying institutions that were built over the last 248 years.

[1] The United States accounts for approximately 15–25% of overall foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region, making it a significant, though not dominant, player. While Turkey leads with nearly half of the total foreign investment, the U.S.’s role is strategically concentrated in the energy and technology sectors, areas critical to the region’s long-term development and stability.

[2] The latest Supreme Court denial of Trump’s appeal to put a stay for his sentencing is a glimmer of hope.