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Being well / Wellbeing's avatar
Being well / Wellbeing
Jan 25, 2025

Very worthwhile and sobering presentation of two polities. I question only the statement that the roots of both countries are democratic. The USA’s democratic roots are glaring to North Americans while the Ottomans seem more theocratic. The thematic question, how do we bolster & foster just & real democracies, is frighteningly timely. Thank you, CB, for sharing. 👍

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