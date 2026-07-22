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Hari Prasad
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For most of his life, Donald Trump was a bad joke, a vulgar, ignorant, sleazy developer from Queens with an urge to show he was somebody, as he was always a Nobody - which is what he fears he is, even now. That's why he had to be present, front and center, despite every effort to diplomatically move him off stage, in the trophy presentation of the soccer World Cup. As a serial bankrupt, tax dodger, sleazy crook and scam artist on the fringes of the law, and a sexual predator and an ignorant and vulgar fool, Trump was hardly anyone who mattered, except in his own imagination and those of his dupes, taken in by the NBC image of a decisive business executive or by the illusory glitter of the Trump brand on his buildings and marketing frauds. For the one thing which made Donald special was what gave him the ability to lie as he breathed, cheat, exploit, enjoy his own cruelty, and repeat his criminal behavior: He was a malignant narcissist, i.e. with psychopathic tendencies additional to the emptiness at his core.

As Craig Unger has credibly documented, Trump became a KGB asset in the 1980s after he met and married Ivana, connected to the Communist StB or State Security, a model who posed as a businesswoman. Vain, vicious, empty minded, he became a mouth-piece of Soviet propaganda as he laundered first KGB drug proceeds from Colombia ear-marked for US operations and then mafia money from Russian oligarchs. Trump's first candidacy to be president came in 1988, soon after a trip to the Soviet Union. His campaign featured the same attacks he later made familiar, on allies and trading partners, with claims that America was being ripped off. Since those were still the years of Japan-phobia in America, Trump jumped to surf the protectionist wave against imports of Japanese cars and electronics as a deadly threat to US manufacturing. He also absorbed the anti-immigrant xenophobia and racism of Republican demagogue Patrick Buchanan and the ex-KKK Grand Wizard, Neo-Nazi, White Supremacist David Duke. Trump called in a full-page newspaper ad for the execution of five black and Latino teenagers falsely accused of rape in New York, the Central Park Five, in 1989. What is more, he continuously refused to apologize for his actions.

Trump's political views, made then, have stayed the same. In all, he laundered over a billion dollars of dirty Russian money in his real estate and was glad to attack American interests. What has changed in the last three decades and more is America. The right-wing rabid racist and xenophobic fringe, the illiterates who hate experts, the religious fundamentalists and cranks who hate science, have taken over the Republican Party. These seething, resentful, insecure, rage-filled Trump followers are thrilled to have their worst emotions called up by Trump. They found a tribune of the people in a lifelong crook, associate of gangsters, and chaotic incompetent who tears down the country by destroying its government, laws, norms, precedents, traditions, institutions, and rights. This fake president broadcasts a 24-hour virtual reality show from the White House and on Truth Social, beats down investigators and critics by abusing the Department of Justice to carry out vengeful persecutions, and uses the US military to enrich himself ($13 billion of Venezuelan oil revenues missing, supposedly under his custody). For the same purpose, he has weaponized crypto scams, presidential pardons, and so-called family "investments" involving traffic of influence and sale and resale of the presidency, as well as extortion.

Meanwhile, the country is run for the benefit of a handful of oligarchs - donors to Trump and cronies, consisting of assorted IT, finance, media, gambling, real estate, oil, and retail barons, with newly minted AI billionaires. They have bought and control Congress, the Supreme Court majority, numerous other judges, state legislatures, and governors' positions. Some like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel are crazy Neo-Nazis; most don't believe in democracy or equality; some like Altman and Ellison are also Zionists who use their money to push their cause (e.g., Altman to prevent student protests of Israeli war crimes and punish universities which permitted them; Ellison to help Netanyahu escape the corruption charges against him). Since the American economy now rides on the stock market boom fueled by AI, appropriately enough the country has become a casino, while its president is a failed casino owner. It helps to remember that Trump has run nothing which he hasn't brought to ruin. The good news is that he is 80 years old and seems to have lost what little mind he had, with only the same old boring routines left as a failing showman which he performs by reflex.

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