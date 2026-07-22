The following video shows Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón warmly greeting and embracing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the World Cup ceremony while apparently passing Donald Trump without acknowledging him. Left standing with his hand outstretched and a visibly displeased expression, Trump makes the moment especially striking—and invites the suggestion that his latest trade war with Canada may have its roots in this very public snub.

It is not inconceivable that Trump—a petty and vindictive man—decided to exact revenge on Mark Carney by reigniting his trade war after the Supreme Court had already rubbed his nose in the limits of presidential power. The Court emphasized that the constitutional authority to impose tariffs rests with Congress and that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose import duties.

On April 2, 2025—a date he modestly proclaimed “Liberation Day”—Trump announced the most sweeping increase in American tariffs since the 1930s. Standing in the White House Rose Garden and holding up a large chart like a television salesman unveiling a revolutionary new kitchen appliance, he described the measures as a “declaration of economic independence.” The tariffs, he promised, would restore American manufacturing, eliminate trade deficits, force other countries to behave themselves, raise enormous sums for the Treasury, and presumably make America’s washing machines great again.

The policy had two main components. First, Trump imposed a baseline tariff of 10 percent on most goods entering the United States. He then announced substantially higher country-specific tariffs—ranging from 11 to 50 percent—on dozens of trading partners with which the United States ran goods-trade deficits. The proposed rates included 20 percent on the European Union, 24 percent on Japan, 34 percent on China, and 46 percent on Vietnam. Several small developing countries were assigned rates approaching 50 percent, apparently failing to appreciate that selling inexpensive clothing to Americans constituted a threat to national security.

Despite being advertised as “reciprocal,” the tariffs bore little relationship to the duties other countries actually charged American products. The administration divided the U.S. goods-trade deficit with each country by the value of imports from that country and then roughly halved the result. In other words, the chart did not show what foreign countries were charging the United States; it showed the product of a formula that could have been devised on the back of a Mar-a-Lago cocktail napkin.

The calculation treated every bilateral trade deficit as proof that America was being cheated. It ignored trade in services, in which the United States enjoys a substantial surplus, as well as such inconvenient concepts as saving, investment, exchange rates, comparative advantage, and consumer preferences. Apparently, if Americans bought more Vietnamese shoes than Vietnamese consumers bought American pickup trucks, something sinister had to be going on.

The tariffs grew out of Trump’s long-standing belief that trade deficits are equivalent to national losses and that foreign countries pay American import duties. During his first term, he imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, and hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese products. After returning to office, he transformed tariffs into a kind of economic Swiss Army knife: they would raise revenue, bring factories home, punish foreign governments, halt immigration, stop drug trafficking, settle diplomatic disputes, and perhaps improve the weather.

To implement the “Liberation Day” program, Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, arguing that persistent trade deficits constituted a national emergency. The law had traditionally been used to freeze assets and impose sanctions during genuine international crises. It did not mention tariffs, and no previous president had interpreted the purchase of imported sneakers as an emergency requiring the suspension of Congress’s constitutional authority.

The announcement sent financial markets tumbling and prompted threats of retaliation from America’s trading partners. Only days later, Trump suspended many of the higher tariffs for 90 days while retaining the 10 percent baseline and escalating the confrontation with China. Rates were then announced, postponed, revised, threatened, withdrawn, and announced again with such frequency that businesses needed meteorologists rather than economists to forecast trade policy.

Trump repeatedly insisted that foreign countries would pay the tariffs. Unfortunately, foreign governments never received the bill. Tariffs are collected from American importers at the border, and those companies either absorb the cost through lower profits or pass it along to businesses and households through higher prices. The New York Federal Reserve subsequently estimated that nearly 90 percent of the burden of the 2025 tariffs was borne within the United States. “Liberation,” it turned out, was not free—and Americans were picking up most of the check.

The program’s legal foundation eventually collapsed when the Supreme Court ruled that IEEPA did not authorize the president to impose tariffs and reminded Trump that the constitutional power to levy import duties belongs to Congress.

The demise of the “Liberation Day” tariffs, however, did not end Trump’s trade war. It merely sent him searching for older weapons with which to continue it.

Undeterred by this brief encounter with constitutional law, he reached deeper into the legislative attic and pulled out the Tariff Act of 1930 and the Trade Act of 1974. Under his new strategy, he has imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on certain Canadian products—including wine, hockey sticks, and cement—under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, better known as the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act. Energy products, potash, critical minerals, and goods already subject to national-security tariffs are exempt.

Trump’s reliance on Section 338 of this nearly century-old law is therefore historically striking. The provision allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent against countries deemed to discriminate against or disadvantage American commerce. It has rarely been used, partly because later trade legislation established more detailed procedures for addressing unfair trade practices.

Enacted during the early stages of the Great Depression, the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act sharply increased tariffs on thousands of imported goods to protect American farmers and manufacturers. Other countries retaliated with tariffs of their own, contributing to a collapse in international trade and deepening the global economic downturn.

And when a president starts dusting off Smoot–Hawley—the law whose name has served as shorthand for how not to conduct trade policy for nearly a century—it may be advisable to fasten your seat belt and keep your wallet within reach.

The administration has also imposed 25 percent tariffs on many Brazilian imports under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits action against unfair or unreasonable foreign trade practices. The Brazilian tariffs may have a somewhat stronger procedural foundation. Before imposing them under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative held public hearings and consulted Brazilian officials. Nevertheless, both sets of tariffs are likely to face legal challenges. Courts will examine whether the administration presented sufficient evidence, complied with the procedures required by the statutes, and remained within the authority delegated by Congress.

Whatever legal or political pretext Trump ultimately uses to justify Trade War 2.0, he will almost certainly find room for the recent Canadian forest fires. Never one to waste a convenient grievance, he may portray the smoke drifting across the border as yet another hostile Canadian export deserving punitive tariffs. What he will conveniently ignore is that the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires are closely connected to the climate change he continues to deny—and that his policies are doing everything possible to make it worse. In Trump’s world, Canadian wine, cheese, hockey sticks—and perhaps even smoke—can be taxed; carbon emissions, apparently, remain entirely blameless.







Yine Aynı Hikâye

Aşağıdaki video, İspanyol kaleci Unai Simón’un Dünya Kupası töreni sırasında Kanada Başbakanı Mark Carney’yi sıcak bir şekilde selamlayıp kucakladığını, buna karşılık Donald Trump’ın yanından onu görmezden gelerek geçtiğini gösteriyor. Eli havada kalmış, yüzündeki hoşnutsuzluk açıkça belli olan Trump’ın görüntüsü, bu anı daha da çarpıcı kılıyor ve Kanada’ya karşı başlattığı son ticaret savaşının kökeninde bu aleni küçük düşürülmenin yatabileceği düşüncesini akla getiriyor.

Küçük hesapçı ve kindar bir adam olan Trump’ın, Yüksek Mahkeme kendisine başkanlık yetkisinin sınırlarını hatırlatıp burnunu sürttükten sonra, ticaret savaşını yeniden alevlendirerek Mark Carney’den intikam almaya karar vermiş olması hiç de ihtimal dışı değil. Mahkeme, gümrük vergisi koyma yetkisinin anayasal olarak Kongre’ye ait olduğunu ve Uluslararası Acil Ekonomik Yetkiler Yasası’nın (IEEPA) başkana ithalat vergisi uygulama yetkisi vermediğini vurguladı.

Trump, mütevazı bir tavırla “Kurtuluş Günü” ilan ettiği 2 Nisan 2025’te, 1930’lardan bu yana Amerikan gümrük vergilerinde yapılan en kapsamlı artışı açıkladı. Beyaz Saray’ın Gül Bahçesi’nde, devrim niteliğinde yeni bir mutfak aletini tanıtan televizyon satıcısı gibi büyük bir tabloyu havaya kaldırarak bu önlemleri “ekonomik bağımsızlık ilanı” olarak nitelendirdi. Verdiği sözlere bakılırsa bu tarifeler Amerikan imalat sanayisini yeniden ayağa kaldıracaktı, ticaret açıklarını ortadan kaldıracaktı, diğer ülkeleri hizaya getirecekti, Hazine’ye muazzam gelir sağlayacaktı ve muhtemelen Amerika’nın çamaşır makinelerini de yeniden büyük yapacaktı.

Politikanın iki temel ayağı vardı. Trump önce ABD’ye giren malların çoğuna yüzde 10 oranında genel bir gümrük vergisi uyguladı. Ardından, ABD’nin mal ticareti açığı verdiği onlarca ticaret ortağına yüzde 11 ile yüzde 50 arasında değişen, ülkeye özgü çok daha yüksek tarifeler açıkladı. Önerilen oranlar Avrupa Birliği için yüzde 20, Japonya için yüzde 24, Çin için yüzde 34 ve Vietnam için yüzde 46’ydı. Bazı küçük gelişmekte olan ülkelere ise yüzde 50’ye yaklaşan oranlar biçildi. Anlaşılan bu ülkeler, Amerikalılara ucuz giysi satmanın ulusal güvenliğe yönelik bir tehdit oluşturduğunu yeterince kavrayamamışlardı.

“Karşılıklı” diye pazarlanmasına rağmen, bu tarifelerin diğer ülkelerin Amerikan ürünlerine gerçekten uyguladığı vergilerle pek ilgisi yoktu. Yönetim, ABD’nin her ülkeyle olan mal ticareti açığını, o ülkeden yaptığı ithalatın değerine bölüyordu; sonra da çıkan sonucu kabaca yarıya indiriyordu. Başka bir deyişle, Trump’ın elindeki tablo, yabancı ülkelerin ABD’ye uyguladığı gümrük vergilerini değil, Mar-a-Lago’da bir kokteyl peçetesinin arkasına karalanmış olabilecek bir formülün sonuçlarını gösteriyordu.

Bu hesaplama yöntemi, her ikili ticaret açığını Amerika’nın kazıklandığının kanıtı sayıyordu. ABD’nin önemli miktarda fazla verdiği hizmet ticaretini görmezden geldiği gibi, tasarruf, yatırım, döviz kurları, karşılaştırmalı üstünlük ve tüketici tercihleri gibi bazı “rahatsız edici” kavramları da hesaba katmıyordu. Anlaşılan Amerikalılar Vietnam malı ayakkabılardan, Vietnamlıların Amerikan pikaplarından aldıklarından daha fazla satın alıyorsa, işin içinde mutlaka karanlık bir şeyler olmalıydı.

Tarifelerin ardında Trump’ın uzun zamandır benimsediği iki inanç yatıyordu: Ticaret açıkları ülkenin kaybıydı ve Amerikan ithalat vergilerini yabancı ülkeler ödüyordu. Trump ilk başkanlık döneminde çelik, alüminyum ve yüz milyarlarca dolarlık Çin malına gümrük vergisi uygulamıştı. Beyaz Saray’a döndükten sonra ise tarifeleri adeta ekonomik bir İsviçre çakısına dönüştürdü: Gelir sağlayacaktı, fabrikaları ülkeye geri getirecekti, yabancı hükümetleri cezalandıracaktı, göçü durduracaktı, uyuşturucu kaçakçılığını önleyecek, diplomatik anlaşmazlıkları çözecekti ve belki havayı bile düzeltecekti.

Trump, “Kurtuluş Günü” programını uygulamak için Uluslararası Acil Ekonomik Yetkiler Yasası’na, yani IEEPA’ya başvurdu ve kalıcı ticaret açıklarının ulusal bir acil durum oluşturduğunu ileri sürdü. Oysa bu yasa, geleneksel olarak, uluslararası krizler sırasında malvarlıklarını dondurmak ve yaptırım uygulamak için kullanılırdı. Yasada gümrük vergilerinden söz edilmiyordu ve daha önce hiçbir başkan ithal spor ayakkabısının satın alınmasını, Kongre’nin anayasal yetkisini askıya almayı gerektiren bir acil durum olarak yorumlamamıştı.

Açıklama finans piyasalarını altüst etti ve ABD’nin ticaret ortaklarından misilleme tehditleri gelmesine yol açtı. Trump yalnızca birkaç gün sonra, yüzde 10’luk genel tarifeyi koruyup Çin’le çatışmayı tırmandırırken, yüksek oranlı ülke tarifelerinin çoğunu 90 günlüğüne askıya aldı. Daha sonra oranlar o kadar sık açıklandı, ertelendi, değiştirildi, tehdit olarak kullanıldı, geri çekildi ve yeniden açıklandı ki şirketlerin ticaret politikasını tahmin edebilmek için ekonomistlerden çok meteorologlara ihtiyaç vardı.

Trump, tarifelerin bedelini yabancı ülkelerin ödeyeceğini defalarca ileri sürdü. Ne yazık ki fatura yabancı hükümetlerin adreslerine hiç ulaşmadı. Gümrük vergileri sınırda Amerikalı ithalatçılardan tahsil ediliyordu. Bu şirketler de maliyeti ya daha düşük kârlar yoluyla üstleniyordu ya da daha yüksek fiyatlar aracılığıyla diğer şirketlere ve hane halklarına aktarıyordu. New York Federal Rezerv Bankası daha sonra 2025 tarifelerinin yükünün yaklaşık yüzde 90’ının ABD içinde taşındığını hesapladı. Anlaşılan “kurtuluş” bedava değildi ve hesabın büyük bölümünü Amerikalılar ödüyordu.

Yüksek Mahkeme’nin IEEPA’nın başkana gümrük vergisi koyma yetkisi vermediğine hükmetmesi ve ithalat vergisi koyma yetkisinin anayasal olarak Kongre’ye ait olduğunu Trump’a hatırlatmasıyla programın hukuki temeli çöktü.

Ancak “Kurtuluş Günü” tarifelerinin ortadan kalkması Trump’ın ticaret savaşını sona erdirmedi. Yalnızca onu savaşı sürdürebilmek için daha eski silahlar aramaya yöneltti.

Anayasa hukukuyla yaşadığı bu kısa karşılaşmadan yılmayan Trump, yasama tarihinin tavan arasına biraz daha derinlemesine daldı ve oradan 1930 Tarife Yasası ile 1974 Ticaret Yasası’nı çıkarıp getirdi. Yeni stratejisi kapsamında, daha çok Smoot–Hawley Tarife Yasası olarak bilinen 1930 Tarife Yasası’nın 338. Maddesine dayanarak Kanada, şarap, hokey sopaları ve çimento gibi bazı ürünlere yüzde 50’ye varan gümrük vergileri uyguladı. Enerji ürünleri, potas, kritik mineraller ve hâlihazırda ulusal güvenlik tarifelerine tabi olan ürünler ise kapsam dışında bırakıldı.

Trump’ın yaklaşık yüz yıllık bu yasanın 338. Maddesine dayanması tarihsel açıdan son derece dikkat çekici. Bu hüküm, Amerikan ticaretine ayrımcılık yaptığına veya onu dezavantajlı duruma düşürdüğüne karar verilen ülkelere karşı başkanın yüzde 50’ye varan gümrük vergileri uygulamasına izin veriyor. Daha sonraki ticaret yasaları, adil olmayan uygulamalarla mücadele için daha ayrıntılı usuller getirdiğinden, bu madde bugüne kadar çok nadiren kullanıldı.

Büyük Buhran’ın ilk yıllarında kabul edilen Smoot–Hawley Tarife Yasası, Amerikalı çiftçileri ve sanayicileri korumak amacıyla binlerce ithal ürün üzerindeki gümrük vergilerini sert biçimde artırmıştı. Diğer ülkeler de kendi tarifeleriyle misillemede bulunmuş, bunun sonucunda uluslararası ticaret çökmüş ve küresel ekonomik bunalım daha da derinleşmişti.

Bir başkan, yaklaşık yüz yıldır ticaret politikasının nasıl yürütülmemesi gerektiğinin kısa adı hâline gelmiş Smoot–Hawley’nin tozunu almaya başladığında, emniyet kemerlerinizi bağlayıp cüzdanınızı da elinizin altında tutmanızda yarar olabilir.

Trump yönetimi ayrıca, adil olmayan veya makul sayılamayacak yabancı ticaret uygulamalarına karşı önlem alınmasına izin veren 1974 Ticaret Yasası’nın 301. Maddesi kapsamında birçok Brezilya ürününe yüzde 25 gümrük vergisi uyguladı. Brezilya tarifelerinin usul bakımından biraz daha sağlam bir temele sahip olduğu söylenebilir. ABD Ticaret Temsilciliği, vergileri uygulamaya koymadan önce kamuya açık oturumlar düzenledi ve Brezilyalı yetkililerle görüştü. Buna rağmen her iki tarife grubunun da yargıya taşınması muhtemel. Mahkemeler, yönetimin yeterli kanıt sunup sunmadığını, yasaların gerektirdiği usullere uyup uymadığını ve Kongre’nin devrettiği yetkinin sınırları içinde kalıp kalmadığını inceleyecek.

Trump, Ticaret Savaşı 2.0’ı haklı göstermek için sonunda hangi hukuki veya siyasi bahaneye başvurursa başvursun, son dönemde Kanada’da çıkan orman yangınlarına da mutlaka bir yer bulacaktır. Kullanışlı bir şikâyet fırsatını kaçırması pek beklenemeyeceğinden, sınırı aşan dumanı cezalandırıcı gümrük vergilerini hak eden yeni bir düşmanca Kanada ihracatı olarak sunabilir. Görmezden geleceği nokta ise orman yangınlarının artan sıklığı ve şiddetinin, inkâr etmeyi sürdürdüğü iklim değişikliğiyle yakından bağlantılı olması ve kendi politikalarının da durumu daha da kötüleştirmek için elinden geleni yapmasıdır. Trump’ın dünyasında Kanada şarabına, peynirine, hokey sopalarına ve belki dumanına bile vergi konulabilir; karbon emisyonları ise anlaşılan şekilde tamamen masumdur.



