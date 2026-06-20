Geçen hafta Türk Milli Takımı, AKP’nin hazırladığı video ile sanki Üçüncü Dünya Savaşı’na gidiyormuş gibi uğurlandı. Videoda tanklar, füzeler, İHA'lar, SİHA’lar, uçaklar, sayısız askeri araç ve gerecin yanı sıra, reyizin futbol sahasında top oynadığı görüntüler de dahil olmak üzere bol miktarda Erdoğan sahnesine yer verildi. Doğal olarak bunu izleyenlerin aklına, “Arkasında reyiz varken milli takımın sırtı yere gelmez” düşüncesi geliyordu.

Aşağıdaki görüntüler ise videonun millî takımdan ayıklanmış hâli.

Ne var ki, işler pek de öyle gitmedi. Reyizin manevi desteğine rağmen milli takım ilk iki maçını kaybetti ve gol atmayı bile başaramadı. Böylece elendi, gitti. Anlaşılan o ki, propaganda videoları puan cetveline yazılmıyor; tanklar, damadın İHA’ları ve reyiz’in futbol yetenekleri de rakip kaleye gol atmaya yetmiyor. Daha Avustralya ve Paraguay gibi “dıj güçler” karışmasaydı, şampiyon olurduk diyenleri henüz duymadık.

Avustralya maçından önce konuşan reyiz’in söz verdiği duaların da pek yararı olmadı gibi.

Ancak bizim "bitti" dememize rağmen iktidardan vazgeçmek istemeyen reyizin "Biz bitti demeden bitmez" anlayışı futbola da uyarlanacak olursa, matematiksel olarak elenmiş olsak bile umutlarımızı bir süre daha sürdürebiliriz. Sonuçta sahadaki skorun ne söylediğinden çok, sarayın ne söylediği önemliyse, milli takımın Dünya Kupası macerası da resmen sona ermiş sayılmaz.

Bütün bunları anlatmamın nedeni, iktidarın her şeye siyaset karıştırıp bundan nasıl siyasi prim devşirebileceğini düşünmesidir. Oysa ortada kutlanacak büyük bir başarı da yok. Türk Milli Takımı, 2002’de Dünya Kupası’nda üçüncü olduktan sonra tam 24 yıl boyunca turnuvaya katılma hakkı elde edemedi. Türk futbolu son 24 yıldır rakiplerinden çok siyasetçilerin tekmelerine maruz kaldı. Bu yıl takım sayısı 32’den 48’e çıkarılmasaydı, büyük olasılıkla yine televizyon başında izleyiciler arasında yerimizi alacaktık.

Hal böyleyken, henüz turnuva başlamadan milli takımı iktidarın propaganda malzemesine dönüştürmek ve elde edilmemiş bir başarıyı peşinen sahiplenmeye çalışmak, siyasi fırsatçılığın bir başka örneği olarak karşımıza çıkıyor. Veliahtın forma giyip bakanı, federasyon başkanını ve milli takım hocasını ayağına çağırarak adeta bir tören düzenlemesi de bu anlayışın son örneklerinden biridir. Futbol sahasında elde edilemeyen prestij, kameralar önünde üretilmeye çalışılmaktadır.

Hükümetin, BYD’den yediği darbenin ardından TOGG’u yeniden parlatmaya çalışması da ayrı bir ironiydi. Hazineye milyarlarca liralık yük getiren ve bana göre hiç kurulmamış olması gereken bu proje, yıllardır bir siyasi prestij yatırımı olarak sunuldu. Ancak BYD’nin Türkiye’ye yatırımını çekebilmek için TOGG’un bir süreliğine arka plana itildiği de görüldü. Şimdi ise aynı proje yeniden vitrine çıkarılıyor.

Bu nedenle TOGG’un, başarısızlıkla sonuçlanan milli takım kampanyasında aynı AKP reklam filminde boy göstermesi ayrıca dikkat çekiciydi. Belki de videonun en gerçekçi yanı buydu: Sahada sonuç vermeyen bir milli takım ile yıllardır beklenen başarıyı üretemeyen bir prestij projesi aynı karede buluşmuştu.

Belki bir gün bu ülke, bir futbol turnuvasına katılmayı dünya fethi, bir otomobil üretmeyi sanayi devrimi, bir yol açılışını da medeniyet sıçraması olarak sunmaktan vazgeçer. O zamana kadar ise abartı da milli sporu olmaya devam edecek gibi görünüyor.

May Your Victory Be Blessed

Last week, the Turkish National Team was sent off with an AKP-produced video that made it look as though they were heading to World War III. The video featured tanks, missiles, drones, armed drones, aircraft, and countless other military vehicles and equipment, along with plenty of footage of the Dear Leader playing football. Naturally, viewers could be forgiven for thinking, “With the Dear Leader behind them, the national team can never fail.”

The images below are what remains after the national team has been edited out of the video.

Unfortunately, things did not work out that way. Despite the Dear Leader’s spiritual support, the national team lost its first two matches and failed to score a single goal. They were eliminated and sent packing. Apparently, propaganda videos do not count on the scoreboard; neither tanks, the son-in-law’s drones, nor the Dear Leader’s football skills are enough to put the ball in the back of the net. We have not yet heard anyone claim that we would have become world champions if only Australia and Paraguay—the latest “foreign powers”—had not interfered.

Nor did the prayers that the Dear Leader promised before the Australia match seem to be of much help.

However, if the Dear Leader's habit of refusing to relinquish power, even when everyone else believes his time is up, is applied to football as well, we may be able to keep our hopes alive a little longer, despite being mathematically eliminated. After all, if what matters is not what the scoreboard says but what the palace says, then the national team's World Cup adventure cannot yet be considered officially over.

The reason I bring all of this up is the government’s tendency to inject politics into everything and then ask how it can extract political gain from it. Yet there is no great achievement here to celebrate. After finishing third at the 2002 World Cup, Turkey failed to qualify for the tournament for the next twenty-four years. During those twenty-four years, Turkish football suffered more kicks from politicians than from its opponents. Had FIFA not expanded the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, we would most likely have been watching this World Cup from our living rooms once again.

Against that backdrop, turning the national team into a vehicle for political propaganda before the tournament had even begun—and attempting to claim credit for a success that had not yet occurred—is simply another example of political opportunism. The Crown Prince’s appearance in a national team jersey, summoning the minister, the federation president, and the national team coach to his side for what was essentially a staged ceremony, was merely the latest example of this mentality. Prestige that could not be earned on the football field was being manufactured in front of television cameras.

Another irony was the government’s attempt to polish TOGG’s image after the blow it suffered at the hands of BYD’s arrival. For years, TOGG has been promoted as a political prestige project, despite imposing billions of lira in costs on the Treasury and, in my view, as one that should never have been launched in the first place. Yet when attracting BYD’s investment became a priority, TOGG was quietly pushed into the background. Now it is back in the spotlight.

That is why TOGG’s appearance in the same AKP promotional video as the ultimately unsuccessful national team campaign was particularly striking. Perhaps that was the most realistic part of the entire production: a national team that failed to deliver results on the field sharing the screen with a prestige project that has failed to deliver the success promised for years.

Perhaps one day this country will stop presenting participation in a football tournament as the conquest of the world, the production of a car as an industrial revolution, or the opening of a road as a civilizational leap forward. Until then, exaggeration itself appears destined to remain one of its national sports.