Dünya Kupası başlamadan hemen önce AK Parti Tanıtım ve Medya Başkanlığı tarafından hazırlanan ve A Milli Takım'ın resmi hesaplarından yayımlanan AKP reklam filmi, iktidar partisinin ne denli ton sağırı olduğunu bir kez daha gösterdi. Milli takım gibi toplumun tamamına ait bir değeri parti propagandasının parçası haline getirmek yetmezmiş gibi, klibe Erdoğan, Togg, İHA'lar ve çeşitli hükümet projelerinin görüntülerinin eklenmesi, iktidarın devlet, millet ve parti arasındaki sınırları artık tamamen ortadan kaldırdığını gözler önüne serdi. Bu yaklaşım, milli takımı 86 milyonun ortak değeri olarak görmek yerine, iktidarın siyasi markasının bir uzantısı olarak gören anlayışın doğal bir sonucudur.

İyi de, milli takımın nereye gideceğini sanıyordunuz? Dünya Kupası’nda futbol oynamaya mı, yoksa savaşa mı? Klibi izleyen biri, takımın rakip kaleye gol atmaya değil, cepheye sevk edildiğini düşünebilir. Futbolcuların başarısını, yeteneklerini ve ülkeyi spor yoluyla temsil etme çabalarını öne çıkarmak yerine siyasi sembolleri, savunma sanayii görüntülerini ve lider kültünü merkeze koymak, sporun birleştirici ruhunu gölgelemekten başka bir işe yaramıyor.

Daha da ironik olan, Dünya Kupası’nın özünde milliyetçi hamaset üretmek için değil, farklı ülkeleri barışçıl rekabet içinde bir araya getirmek için düzenlenen bir organizasyon olmasıdır. Sahada mücadele eden ülkeler, savaş meydanlarında değil, futbol sahalarında karşı karşıya gelsin diye vardır Dünya Kupası. Rakipler düşman değil, sporun ortak dilini konuşan rakip takımlardır. Kupanın ruhu, tankların ve İHA’ların değil, futbolun, dostluğun, dayanışmanın ve fair play’in ruhudur.

Bu nedenle milli takımın Dünya Kupası yolculuğunu savunma sanayii görüntüleriyle, siyasi liderlerin propagandasıyla ve iktidar partisinin başarı hikâyeleriyle süslemeye çalışmak, organizasyonun temel felsefesini de ıskalamaktır. Futbolcularımız Meksika’ya, Kanada’ya ya da Amerika’ya askeri bir görev için değil, futbol oynamak için gidiyor. Onlardan beklenen şey rakip ülkeleri yenmek değil, rakip takımları yenmektir.

Milli takım herhangi bir siyasi partinin, hükümetin ya da liderin takımı değildir. İktidara oy verenlerin de vermeyenlerin de, sağcının da solcunun da, dindarın da sekülerin de, Kürdün de Türkün de ortak takımıdır. Bu nedenle milli takımın parti propagandasına dönüştürülmesi yalnızca siyasi açıdan yanlış değil, aynı zamanda milyonlarca insanın ortak aidiyet duygusuna saygısızlıktır. Çünkü millî takımın görevi siyasi mesaj taşımak değil, futbol oynamak ve ülkesini en iyi şekilde temsil etmektir.

Ne akıldır ki, yıllardır zararları çeşitli teşvikler ve garantiler yoluyla kamuya yüklenen Togg’u, damadın şirketiyle özdeşleşmiş Bayraktar İHA’larını ve artık yürümekte bile zorlandığı görülen Erdoğan’ı futbol forması içinde göstermenin milli takıma destek olduğuna inanıyorlar?

Bir an için durup düşünelim: Bir futbol takımına moral vermek için akla gelen ilk şey neden futbolcuların başarıları, teknik direktörün emeği, taraftarların coşkusu ya da geçmiş turnuvalardaki unutulmaz anlar olmuyor da siyasi liderler, hükümet projeleri ve savunma sanayii ürünleri oluyor? Bunun nedeni, iktidarın uzun zamandır devletin, milletin ve partinin birbirinden farklı kavramlar olduğunu unutmuş olmasıdır. Onlara göre milli takımın başarısı hükümetin başarısıdır; hükümetin başarısı da doğrudan liderin başarısıdır.

Dahası, Dünya Kupası insanlığın savaş meydanlarında değil, spor sahalarında rekabet etmesi fikrinin en büyük sembollerinden biridir. Bu nedenle futbolu askeri sembollerle, siyasi lider kültüyle ve hükümet propagandasıyla iç içe geçirmek yalnızca zevksizlik ve görgüsüzlük değil, aynı zamanda organizasyonun ruhunu da anlamamaktır. Klibi izleyen yabancı bir seyirci, Türkiye'nin Dünya Kupası'na mı yoksa bir askeri operasyona mı hazırlandığını anlamakta zorlanabilir.

Yirmi dört yıllık iktidarın ardından ton sağırlığı artık kronik bir hale gelmiş durumda. Öyle ki, milli takımın Dünya Kupası heyecanını parti propagandasına dönüştürmenin toplumun önemli bir kesiminde nasıl karşılanacağını öngöremiyorlar. Uzun süre iktidarda kalmanın en büyük tehlikelerinden biri de budur: İnsan bir süre sonra kendi sesinden başka hiçbir şeyi duyamaz hale gelir.

Merak ediyorsanız ve mideniz kaldırabilecekse, reklam filmini aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz. Yalnız, yanlışlıkla bir AKP seçim reklamına tıkladığınızı düşünürseniz, kendinizi suçlamayın.

Football or War?

Just before the World Cup began, an AKP promotional video produced by the party’s Media and Communications Directorate and published through the official accounts of the Turkish National Team once again demonstrated how tone-deaf the ruling party has become. As if turning a national institution that belongs to the entire country into a vehicle for party propaganda were not enough, the inclusion of Erdoğan, Togg, drones, and various government projects in the video revealed how thoroughly the boundaries between state, nation, and party have been erased in the minds of those in power. This approach is the natural consequence of viewing the national team not as a shared symbol of Turkey’s 86 million citizens, but as an extension of the ruling party’s political brand.

But what exactly did they think the national team was heading off to do? Play football in the World Cup—or go to war? Someone watching the video could easily conclude that the team was being deployed to the front lines rather than preparing to score goals. Instead of highlighting the players’ achievements, talent, and efforts to represent their country through sport, the video places political symbols, military hardware, and leader worship at center stage. The result is not inspiration but a distortion of the unifying spirit of sport.

What makes this even more ironic is that the World Cup was not created to generate nationalist chest-thumping but to bring different nations together through peaceful competition. The purpose of the tournament is for countries to face one another on football fields rather than battlefields. Opponents are not enemies; they are fellow competitors speaking the common language of sport. The spirit of the World Cup is not the spirit of tanks and drones, but of football, friendship, solidarity, and fair play.

For that reason, decorating the national team’s World Cup journey with images from the defense industry, political propaganda, and the ruling party’s preferred success stories completely misses the point of the tournament. Our players are traveling to Mexico, Canada, and the United States not on a military mission but to play football. Their task is not to defeat other nations but to defeat other teams.

The national team does not belong to any political party, government, or leader. It belongs equally to those who vote for the government and those who do not; to conservatives and liberals; to the religious and the secular; to Kurds and Turks alike. Turning the national team into an instrument of party propaganda is therefore not merely politically inappropriate—it is an insult to the shared sense of belonging felt by millions of citizens. The mission of a national team is not to carry political messages but to play football and represent its country to the best of its ability.

What kind of thinking leads people to believe that showing Togg whose losses have been adding to the budget deficit, Bayraktar drones put together by the president’s son-in-law’s company, and Erdoğan himself, who now appears to struggle even with walking, dressed in a football jersey somehow constitutes support for the national team?

Consider this for a moment: when trying to inspire a football team, why are the first things that come to mind not the players’ accomplishments, the coach’s efforts, the passion of the fans, or unforgettable moments from past tournaments? Why instead political leaders, government projects, and military technology? The answer is that the government long ago forgot that the state, the nation, and the ruling party are not the same thing. In its worldview, the national team’s success is the government’s success, and the government’s success is ultimately the leader’s.

Moreover, the World Cup is one of humanity’s greatest symbols of the idea that competition should take place on playing fields rather than battlefields. Injecting football with military imagery, leader worship, and government propaganda is not merely tasteless and vulgar; it also reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the event itself. A foreign viewer watching the video could be forgiven for wondering whether Turkey was preparing for the World Cup or for a military operation.

After twenty-four years in power, this tone-deafness appears to have become chronic. They no longer seem capable of anticipating how a large segment of society will react to the transformation of the national team’s World Cup campaign into a vehicle for party propaganda. One of the greatest dangers of remaining in power for too long is that eventually you stop hearing any voice except your own.

If you are curious—and if your stomach is strong enough—you can watch the video above. Just do not blame yourself if, halfway through, you find yourself wondering whether you accidentally clicked on an AKP campaign advertisement instead of a World Cup promotion.