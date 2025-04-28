From Ascent to Collapse: The Fracturing of Turkey’s Economic and Institutional Structure
Building the future requires the courage to confront the mistakes of the past.
I have been an economist for over fifty years. Throughout this time, I have had the opportunity to closely observe the economic and political structures of nearly forty countries across all continents, except South America and Australia. The most fundamental lesson I have drawn from these observations is clear: institutional fragility and economic vulne…