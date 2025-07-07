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Bill Metzker's avatar
Bill Metzker
Jul 8, 2025

Every time I read something like this, I realize there’s so much I don’t know. I love Turkey and Turks and Istanbul is, to me, the greatest city in the world. Erdogan at first seemed like a refreshing change, but over the years, I’d always think, “No, he won’t do THAT,” or “No, he won’t go THAT far and if he tries, the commercial establishment will step in.” At Every stage, I’ve been completely wrong, and for that reason, this article gives me the chills because I realize that yes, things really might go THAT far. In the back of my mind—and please, someone correct me—I recall that one of Turkey’s reasons for joining NAT long ago was historical apprehension of Russian hegemony. What, say, would NATO do if Russia occupied some of Turkey’s Black Sea territory to control shipping? That would have sounded ridiculous a year ago. But what would NATO do? What would Turkey do? I once thought I knew.

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1 reply by Tanju Yurukoglu
Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
Jul 8, 2025

The parallels are striking and frightening. I weep for the Turkish people. As an American citizen (for today), It makes me think for the thousandth time and write for twentieth time that the 13-14 fold increase for Homeland Security, Ice, border protections isn’t to detain people for deportation, or protect the border, but to lock up the citizens who stand against the regime or worse yet, try to escape.

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