Uzun süredir ekonomiyi bu noktaya getiren hükümetin, şimdi ekonomiyi kurtarmak için devreye soktuğu önlem paketinin ayrıntıları yavaş yavaş netleşiyor. Aslında benimsedikleri büyüme modelini 2002–2014 döneminde de uygulamışlar ve kendi açılarından önemli ölçüde başarılı olmuştu. Bu model, inşaat sektörünün hızla büyümesine ve yatırımların önemli ölçüde betona gömülmesine dayanıyordu. Konut projeleri, alışveriş merkezleri, otoyollar, köprüler ve havalimanları ekonomik büyümenin başlıca lokomotifi haline getirilmiş; kredi genişlemesi ve kamu ihaleleriyle desteklenen bu süreç hem yüksek büyüme rakamları üretmiş hem de iktidarın etrafında geniş bir ekonomik çıkar ağı oluşturmuştu.

Bunun temel nedenlerinden biri, iktidarın yüksek teknoloji, sanayi veya inovasyon gibi bilgi ve uzmanlık gerektiren sektörlerden çok, inşaattan anlamasıydı. Diğer ve muhtemelen daha önemli neden ise, inşaat sektörünün sunduğu sınırsız rant imkânıydı. Çünkü bir fabrika kurmak için mühendis gerekir; büyük bir inşaat projesi için ise çoğu zaman doğru imar kararı, doğru ruhsat ve doğru ihale yeterlidir. Arsa tahsisinden iskân ruhsatına kadar onlarca izin ve onay gerektiren bu sektör, zamanla yolsuzlukların, kayırmacılığın ve siyasi nüfuz ticaretinin en verimli üretim alanlarından biri hâline geldi.

Cezaevi kampüsleri de bu beton ekonomisinin önemli halkalarından biri haline geldi. Bir yandan kamu kaynaklarından milyarlarca liralık inşaat ihaleleri dağıtılırken, diğer yandan artan tutuklu ve hükümlü sayısı yeni cezaevi yatırımlarını sürekli besleyen bir gerekçe olarak kullanıldı. Sonuçta ortaya kendi talebini de üreten tuhaf bir sektör çıktı: Daha fazla cezaevi yapıldıkça daha fazla insan içeride tutuldu; içerideki insan sayısı arttıkça da daha fazla cezaevi yapılması gerektiği söylendi. Beton ekonomisi böylece kendi müşterisini de yaratmış oldu.

Resmi yatırım listeleri ve bakanlık verileri, cezaevlerinin de beton ekonomisinin önemli bir parçası haline geldiğini gösteriyor. Sadece 2017 yatırım listesinde 23 cezaevi projesinin toplam inşaat alanı 3,5 milyon metrekareyi bulurken, 2018 listesinde 42 cezaevi için 2,66 milyon metrekarelik alan yer alıyor. 2019’da ise 48 yeni cezaevinin yaklaşık 6 milyon metrekare büyüklüğünde olduğu duyurulmuştu. Yani iktidarın betona dayalı büyüme modeli yalnızca konut, AVM, köprü ve havalimanı üretmedi; aynı zamanda devasa bir hapishane altyapısı da inşa etti.

Cezaevi sayısı çok fazla artmazken, küçük ilçe cezaevlerinin yerini çok daha büyük kampüs tipi cezaevleri aldı. Asıl büyüme cezaevlerinin fiziki kapasitesinde ve içeride tutulan insan sayısında yaşandı. 2026 itibarıyla sistem, yaklaşık 304 bin kişilik kapasiteye karşılık 420 binden fazla mahpusu barındırıyor; yani kapasitenin oldukça üzerinde çalışıyor. Bu da tutukluların insan onuruna aykırı koşullarda yaşamasına neden oluyor.

Bu arada, büyüme modelinin en başarılı olduğu alanlardan biri de yargı istatistikleri oldu. Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret suçunun da yer aldığı "Devletin Egemenlik Alametlerine ve Organlarının Saygınlığına Karşı Suçlar" kategorisinde açılan dava sayısı, 2003'te 601 iken 2025'te 35.189'a çıkarak yaklaşık 59 kat arttı. Görünen o ki, ekonomik büyüme yavaşlasa da bu alandaki büyüme hız kesmedi.

Hem inşa ettikleri ve etmeyi planladıkları cezaevlerinin sayısı ve büyüklüğü, hem de özellikle ifade özgürlüğü kapsamında gazeteci, yazar, siyasetçi, öğrenci ve aktivistlere yönelik soruşturma ve tutuklamalar yetmemiş olacak ki, sıra artık komedyenlere de geldi. Bunun son örneği de, başarılı stand-up sanatçısı Deniz Göktaş oldu. YouTube'da yayımlanan "Ölü Deniz" adlı gösterideki bazı esprilerin birilerinin huzurunu kaçırdığı anlaşılıyor. Önce gösteriden paylaşılan bazı kesitlere erişim engeli getirildi, ardından hakkında "dini değerleri aşağılama" iddiasıyla soruşturma başlatıldı. Yurt dışından döndüğünde ise havalimanında gözaltına alındı; daha sonra da "Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret" ve diğer bazı suçlamalar kapsamında tutuklandı.

Oysa hem Anayasa Mahkemesi’nin hem de Avrupa İnsan Hakları Mahkemesi’nin yerleşik içtihatlarına göre, kaçma veya direnme riski bulunmayan kişiler hakkında ters kelepçe gibi fiziksel güç içeren uygulamalar ancak istisnai durumlarda başvurulabilecek tedbirlerdir. Buna rağmen Deniz Göktaş’a ters kelepçe takılması, gözaltı görüntülerinin özellikle teşhir amacıyla kayda alınması ve bu görüntülerin medyaya servis edilmesi, hukukun uygulanmasından çok kamuoyu önünde aşağılamaya yönelik bir gösteri olup suç oluşturmaktadır.

Buna şaşırmadık da, mevcut yargı yönetiminin hukuk dışı uygulamaları artık hiçbir çekince duymadan sergilemesi gerçekten dikkat çekici. Muhtemelen bugün başkaları için yaptırdıkları onca cezaevinin, yarın hesap verme günü geldiğinde kendileri için de kullanılabileceği ihtimalini hiç düşünmüyorlar. Belki de bunun nedeni, hukuktan çok siyasi beklentilere göre hareket etmenin zamanla bağımsız muhakeme yeteneğini köreltmesi. Korkunun hâkim olduğu yerde sağduyu da, hukuk da, vicdan da giderek sessizleşiyor.

Bu tür uygulamaları yapanlar, üstlerine şirin görünmeye çalışırken aslında yalnızca hedef aldıkları kişilere değil, Türkiye’nin hukuk devleti itibarına da zarar verdiklerinin farkında değiller. Ancak büyümeyi daha fazla cezaevi yapmakta ve daha fazla insanı parmaklıklar arkasına göndermekte gören bir anlayışın, bu tür gösterişli gözaltı operasyonlarını teşvik etmesi de herhalde kimseyi şaşırtmamalıdır.

Belki henüz akıllarına gelmedi ama, Amerika'daki bazı eyaletlerde olduğu gibi cezaevlerini özelleştirmeyi de düşünebilirler. Böylece hem cezaevi sayısını hem de mahkûm sayısını çok daha hızlı artırma imkânına kavuşurlar. Sonuçta boş duran bir cezaevi, boş duran bir AVM gibi "ekonomik kayıp" olarak değerlendirilebilir. Gidişat böyle sürer ve erken seçim olmazsa, reyizin siyasi son kullanma tarihi olan 2028'e gelindiğinde hükümet belki de yeni bir rekorla övünebilir: dünyanın en büyük açık hava müzesini değil, en büyük cezaevi nüfuslarından birini yaratmış olmakla.

Hükümet, siyasi tutuklu ve hükümlülere yer açabilmek için yaptığı infaz düzenlemeleriyle birçok adi suç hükümlüsünü tahliye ederken, farkında olmadan cezaevlerini ülkenin en yüksek eğitim düzeyine sahip yerleşkeleri haline de getiriyor. İçeride gazeteciler, yazarlar, akademisyenler, belediye başkanları, öğrenciler ve artık komedyenler var. Dışarıda ise hukuk bilgisi ve mesleki liyakat yerine siyasi sadakatin daha fazla ödüllendirildiği bir yargı düzeni kalıyor.

Deniz Göktaş soruşturmasının ayrıntıları da bu tabloyu özetler nitelikte. İddiaya göre sorgusunda, yaptığı espriler tek tek kendisine okundu, ne demek istediği defalarca soruldu ve şakalarını açıklaması istendi. Bir stand-up gösterisini mizah olarak değil de adeta kriminal bir metin gibi çözümlemeye çalışan bir anlayışın, sonunda espriyi değil dosyayı büyütmesi herhalde kimseyi şaşırtmıyor. Mizahı anlamayanların mizahı yargıladığı bir ülkede, komedinin yerini ister istemez trajikomedi alıyor.

Bakalım NATO Zirvesi'nin ardından hükümetin bir sonraki hamlesi ne olacak. Son aylardaki gidişat dikkate alındığında, insan ister istemez "Acaba sırada CHP'nin seçilmiş yönetimi mi var?" diye düşünmeden edemiyor.

Bu arada, neye güldüğünüze, hatta neye gülümsediğinize bile dikkat edin. Belli olmaz; birilerinin huzuru kaçabilir. O zaman sizi de ters kelepçeyle "misafir" edip, adli yılın açılışına kadar devletin yeni beton yatırımlarından birinde ağırlayabilirler.

Explain the Joke!

The details of the government’s latest package of measures, supposedly designed to rescue the economy from the crisis it has spent years creating, are gradually becoming clearer. In reality, this is hardly a new strategy. The same growth model was pursued between 2002 and 2014 and, from the government’s perspective, it proved highly successful. The model relied on the rapid expansion of the construction sector and on channeling a large share of investment into concrete. Housing developments, shopping malls, highways, bridges, and airports became the principal engines of economic growth. Supported by abundant credit expansion and generous public procurement, this process generated impressive growth rates while simultaneously creating an extensive network of economic interests surrounding the ruling party.

One of the principal reasons for this approach was that the government appeared far more comfortable with construction than with sectors requiring technological sophistication, industrial expertise, or innovation. An even more important factor, however, was the virtually unlimited rent-seeking opportunities offered by construction. Building a factory requires engineers; launching a major construction project often requires little more than the right zoning decision, the right permit, and the right public tender. From land allocation and zoning amendments to construction permits and occupancy licenses, the sector depends upon countless administrative approvals. Over time, it became one of the country’s most fertile breeding grounds for corruption, political favoritism, and influence peddling.

Prison campuses became another important component of this concrete economy. On the one hand, construction contracts worth billions of lira were awarded using public funds. On the other hand, the steadily growing prison population was repeatedly invoked to justify building even more prisons. The result was a peculiar industry that gradually created its own demand: the more prisons were built, the more people were incarcerated; the more people were incarcerated, the greater the perceived need for additional prisons. In this way, the concrete economy eventually began manufacturing its own customers.

Official investment programs and government data confirm that prisons became a significant part of this construction-driven growth strategy. The 2017 investment program alone included 23 prison projects with a combined construction area of approximately 3.5 million square meters. The 2018 program listed another 42 prison projects covering roughly 2.66 million square meters. By 2019, the government announced plans for 48 additional prisons totaling nearly 6 million square meters. In other words, the concrete-based growth model produced not only housing developments, shopping malls, bridges, and airports, but also an enormous prison infrastructure.

Although the total number of prisons has not increased dramatically, small district facilities have gradually been replaced by much larger prison campuses. The real expansion has occurred in physical capacity and in the number of people behind bars. By 2026, Turkey’s prison system had an official capacity of approximately 304,000 inmates, yet housed more than 420,000 prisoners—operating well beyond its intended capacity, creating inhuman conditions for inmates.

Meanwhile, one of the most rapidly expanding sectors has been judicial statistics. The number of prosecutions under the category “Crimes Against the Symbols of State Sovereignty and the Dignity of Its Institutions,” which includes the offense of insulting the President, rose from just 601 cases in 2003 to 35,189 in 2025—an increase of nearly sixtyfold. Apparently, even if economic growth has slowed, growth in this area has continued at full speed.

Apparently, neither the growing number and size of prisons nor the investigations, prosecutions, and arrests targeting journalists, writers, politicians, students, and activists over freedom of expression have been sufficient. Now comedians have joined the list.

The latest example is the successful stand-up comedian Deniz Göktaş. It appears that several jokes in his YouTube special Dead Sea disturbed someone in authority. First, access to excerpts from the performance was blocked. Then prosecutors opened an investigation alleging that he had “insulted religious values.” Upon returning from abroad, he was detained at the airport and subsequently arrested on charges including “insulting the President” and several related offenses.

Yet according to the settled case law of both Turkey’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, coercive measures such as reverse handcuffing should be used only in exceptional circumstances involving a genuine risk of flight or resistance. Nevertheless, Göktaş was subjected to reverse handcuffing, footage of his detention was deliberately recorded, and those images were distributed to the media. Rather than representing the impartial administration of justice, the operation appeared to be a public spectacle intended to humiliate him.

This is hardly surprising anymore. What is remarkable, however, is the increasing willingness of those currently overseeing the judiciary to carry out practices that many legal observers consider incompatible with the rule of law without the slightest hesitation. Presumably, it never occurs to them that the many prisons being built today for others could one day become relevant to them if they were ever called to account. Perhaps this reflects what happens when legal judgment gradually gives way to political expectations. Where fear dominates, common sense, respect for the law, and conscience all tend to grow quieter.

Those responsible for such practices may believe they are currying favor with their superiors, but they seem unaware that they are damaging not only the individuals they target but also Turkey’s reputation as a country governed by the rule of law. Then again, perhaps this is hardly surprising when success appears to be measured by building more prisons and putting more people behind bars. Publicly staged arrests fit naturally within such a philosophy.

Perhaps the idea has not yet occurred to them, but they might also consider privatizing prisons, as some U.S. states have done. That would provide an even more efficient mechanism for expanding both prison capacity and the inmate population. After all, an empty prison—like an empty shopping mall—might easily be regarded as an underutilized economic asset.

If current trends continue and there is no early election, by the time the President reaches the constitutional limit on his tenure in 2028, the government may proudly claim another record—not for creating the world’s largest open-air museum, but for creating one of the world’s largest prison populations.

Ironically, by making room for political detainees and prisoners through repeated sentence-reduction measures for many ordinary criminal offenders, the government may also have unintentionally transformed Turkish prisons into some of the country’s most highly educated communities. Behind bars are journalists, writers, academics, mayors, university students, and now comedians. Outside, the judicial system remains one in which political loyalty increasingly appears to be rewarded more generously than legal expertise and professional merit.

The details emerging from the Deniz Göktaş investigation illustrate this reality perfectly. According to reports, investigators read his jokes back to him one by one, repeatedly asked him what they meant, and demanded that he explain each punchline. When a stand-up performance is analyzed not as comedy but as a criminal manifesto, it should surprise no one if the case file grows larger than the laughs. In a country where those who judge humor do not appreciate it themselves, comedy inevitably gives way to tragicomedy.

Now that the NATO Summit is over, the question becomes: what comes next? Given the direction events have taken in recent months, one cannot help but wonder whether the next target might be the democratically elected leadership of Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP.

In the meantime, be careful what you laugh at—and even what makes you smile. You never know whose peace of mind you might disturb. Before you know it, you could find yourself in reverse handcuffs, enjoying the government's latest concrete investment as an involuntary guest at least until the opening of the new judicial year.