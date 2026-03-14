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Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
Mar 14

Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" (slightly edite to fit the moment):

"A curse shall light upon the limbs of men.

...

Blood and destruction shall be so in use,

And dreadful objects so familiar,

That mothers shall but smile when they behold

Their infants quartered with the hands of war,

All pity choked with custom of fell deeds..."

Instead of fearing take-over of the world by Artificial Intelligence, people should fear the reality of a world taken over by greedy, stupid, and cruel criminals using all the technology and weaponry of the United States to spread terror and destruction in a war with no aims and no way to win, launched in a vague dream of personal enrichment through a cut of Iran's oil from a new regime.

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Bahar Yürükoğlu's avatar
Bahar Yürükoğlu
Mar 19

Gaza

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