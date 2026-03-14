Imagine a country ruled by a handful of spoiled rich brats, dutifully carrying out the whims of a demented grandfather. Even that might have been preferable to what we are living through now. What we face instead is a cadre of half-educated men who, despite the Ivy League diplomas some of them display, show open contempt for the law and act as if they enjoy complete impunity.

They lie. They deflect. They squander the country’s resources—and they likely steal from it as well. Failure never belongs to them; it is always blamed on enemies, conspiracies, or the incompetence of others. Confronted with reality, they respond not with responsibility but with arrogance. Rules are for other people. Laws are obstacles to be bent or ignored. What remains is not governance but misrule: a system run by men who confuse public authority with personal entitlement and who treat the country less like a republic than like an inheritance they believe no one can take away from them.

Take Pete Hegseth, one of the most striking examples in this crowd. By any reasonable standard, he is wholly unqualified to lead the Department of Defense. Before arriving in Washington, he had already failed at running two veterans’ organizations and left both under a cloud of controversy. From there, he did not build a record in policy or leadership. He became a weekend morning anchor on Fox News—hardly the traditional training ground for managing the world’s most powerful military.

Yet he speaks about war as if it were a video game. Phrases like “no quarter” are deployed as macho slogans, stripped of their real meaning. In reality, the term refers to an order to take no prisoners and kill them even if they lay down their arms. That practice has been illegal for more than a century. Article 23(d) of the 1907 Hague Regulations explicitly prohibits declaring that no quarter will be given.—an explicit violation of the law of armed conflict.

Hegseth is totally unaware of the fact that he is committing an act of war crime. The prohibition against denying quarter has long been embedded in international law and reinforced by the Geneva Conventions, which require that combatants who surrender or are otherwise hors de combat—wounded, captured, or incapacitated—must be treated humanely and taken as prisoners of war. Killing them instead constitutes a war crime. The same principle is reflected in U.S. law. Killing enemy combatants who have surrendered or are otherwise out of the fight falls under prohibited acts and can be prosecuted as a war crime in U.S. courts under the War Crimes Act (18 U.S.C. § 2441), as well as under provisions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

Not only CNN but much of the world appears to believe that these geniuses failed to think through the implications for the Strait of Hormuz. Had they seriously considered the risks, Hegseth would not have said that the Strait is ‘open for transit’ and that the only thing preventing passage is Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Good to know. Trump has already declared victory but says he will end the war whenever he “feels it in his bones.” Just a few days ago he told Starmer he didn’t need any help.

Then today he tweeted the following:

The contradiction is difficult to miss. Only days earlier, Trump was telling Britain’s prime minister that American help was unnecessary. Now he is publicly urging multiple countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. The same leader who boasts that the war is already “won” is simultaneously describing a situation serious enough to require a multinational naval effort and continued U.S. bombardment along Iran’s shoreline.

That’s why I think the following visual accurately describes the current situation.

Yanan Kaos

Bunamış bir büyükbabanın kaprislerini sadakatle yerine getiren bir avuç şımarık zengin velet tarafından yönetilen bir ülke hayal edin. Garip ama doğru: böyle bir ülke bile bugün yaşadığımız tablodan daha iyi olabilirdi. Çünkü bugün karşımızda yarı eğitimli bir kadro var; içlerinden bazılarının Ivy League diplomaları olsa bile, hukuka saygı duymayan ve yaptıkları hiçbir şeyin bedelini ödemeyeceklerine inanan insanlar.

Yalan söylüyorlar. Sorumluluktan kaçıyorlar. Ülkenin kaynaklarını savuruyorlar — ve büyük ihtimalle ceplerini de dolduruyorlar. Başarısızlık asla onlara ait değildir; her zaman düşmanlara, komplolara ya da başkalarının beceriksizliğine yüklenir. Gerçekle karşılaştıklarında sorumluluk almak yerine kibirle karşılık verirler. Kurallar başkaları içindir. Yasalar ise eğilip bükülecek ya da görmezden gelinecek engellerdir. Ortaya çıkan şey yönetim değil, düpedüz kötü yönetimdir: kamu gücünü kişisel ayrıcalıkla karıştıran ve ülkeyi bir cumhuriyetten çok kendilerine kalmış bir miras gibi gören adamların kurduğu bir düzen.

Bu tablonun en çarpıcı örneklerinden biri Pete Hegseth. Herhangi makul bir ölçüte göre Savunma Bakanlığı’nı yönetmek için tamamen yetersiz bir isim. Washington’a gelmeden önce iki savaş gazisi örgütünü yönetmede başarısız oldu ve her ikisinden de tartışmaların gölgesinde ayrıldı. Ardından politika ya da devlet yönetimi alanında bir başka deneyimi tok. Bunun yerine Fox News’te hafta sonu sabah programı sunuculuğu yaptı — bu da dünyanın en güçlü ordusunu yönetmek için pek alışılmış bir kariyer yolu sayılmaz.

Ama buna rağmen savaş hakkında sanki bir video oyunuymuş gibi konuşuyor. “No quarter” (savaş esirlerine barınak verilmeyecek anlamında) gibi ifadeler maço sloganlar gibi savruluyor. Oysa bu sözlerin çok net bir anlamı vardır: teslim olanların esir alınmayıp öldürülmesi. Böyle bir uygulama yüz yılı aşkın süredir yasa dışıdır. 1907 tarihli Lahey Sözleşmesi’nin 23(d) maddesi, “no quarter” ilan edilmesini açıkça yasaklar. Bu, silahlı çatışma hukukunun açık ihlalidir.

Görünüşe göre Hegseth bunun bir savaş suçu anlamına geldiğinin farkında bile değil. Teslim olanlara merhamet göstermemeyi yasaklayan kural uluslararası hukukun yerleşmiş bir parçasıdır ve Cenevre Sözleşmeleri ile pekiştirilmiştir. Teslim olan ya da hors de combat durumuna düşen — yani yaralanmış, yakalanmış veya savaşamaz hale gelmiş — savaşçılar insani muamele görmek ve savaş esiri olarak alınmak zorundadır. Bunun yerine onları öldürmek savaş suçudur. Aynı ilke Amerikan hukukunda da yer alır. Teslim olmuş veya savaş dışı kalmış düşman savaşçılarını öldürmek, War Crimes Act (18 U.S.C. § 2441) ve Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) kapsamında ABD mahkemelerinde savaş suçu olarak yargılanabilir.

Sadece CNN değil, dünyanın büyük bir kısmı bu dahilerin Hürmüz Boğazı’nın yaratacağı sonuçları düşünmediğine inanıyor. Gerçekten düşünmüş olsalardı, Hegseth Boğaz’ın “geçişe açık” olduğunu ve geçişi engelleyen tek şeyin İran’ın drone ve füze saldırıları olduğunu söylemezdi.

Bilmek güzel. Trump şimdiden zafer ilan etmiş durumda. Ama savaşı ne zaman bitireceğine “kemiklerinde hissettiğinde” karar vereceğini söylüyor. Daha birkaç gün önce Starmer’a hiçbir yardıma ihtiyacı olmadığını söylemişti.

Sonra bugün şu tweet’i attı

Çelişkiyi fark etmemek zor. Daha birkaç gün önce Trump, Britanya başbakanına Amerikan yardımına ihtiyaç olmadığını söylüyordu. Şimdi ise dünyanın dört bir yanındaki ülkelere Hürmüz Boğazı’na savaş gemileri göndermeleri için çağrı yapıyor. Savaşın zaten “kazanıldığını” söyleyen aynı lider, aynı zamanda çok uluslu bir donanma operasyonu gerektiren bir krizden ve İran kıyılarına yönelik devam eden bombardımanlardan söz ediyor.

Bu yüzden sanırım aşağıdaki görsel mevcut durumu oldukça iyi anlatıyor.