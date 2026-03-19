Geçen haftadan bu yana Özgür Özel’in ısrarla gündemde tuttuğu bir başlık var: Akın Gürlek’in mal varlığı. İlk bakışta teknik bir tartışma gibi görülebilir. Oysa mesele rakamlardan ibaret değil. Mesele, bu ülkede gücü elinde bulunduranların servetlerinin ne kadar şeffaf olduğu — ya da olmadığı. Her yeni günle birlikte ortaya atılan sorular büyüyor, detaylar çoğalıyor, ama açıklık hâlâ yok. Sessizlik ise artık bir cevap gibi duruyor.

Çünkü Türkiye’de bir süredir alıştığımız bir düzen var: Yetki genişledikçe hesap verme zorunluluğu daralıyor. Güç arttıkça şeffaflık azalıyor. Ve tam da bu nedenle, bir yargı mensubunun serveti artık yalnızca kişisel bir mesele olmaktan çıkıyor; sistemin nasıl işlediğine dair bir turnusol kâğıdına dönüşüyor.

Özgür Özel’in yaptığı tam olarak bu turnusolu masaya koymaktı. Sorduğu soruların rahatsız edici olmasının nedeni de bu. Eğer ortada açıklanabilir, makul ve şeffaf bir tablo varsa, bunu ortaya koymak zor olmamalı. Ama sorular büyüdükçe, verilen yanıtların ya eksik kalması ya da hiç gelmemesi, tartışmayı daha da derinleştiriyor.

Türkiye’de asıl mesele hiçbir zaman yalnızca bir kişinin serveti olmadı. Asıl mesele, bu servetin nasıl oluştuğunu sorgulamanın neden bu kadar zor olduğu.

İşin daha da çarpıcı ve rahatsız edici tarafı şu: Yolsuzluk iddiaları yalnızca Akın Gürlek’le sınırlı değil. Bu, münferit bir tartışma değil; neredeyse bir yönetim pratiğine dönüşmüş bir tablo. AKP ile doğrudan ya da dolaylı ilişkisi olan çok sayıda isim hakkında benzer iddialar yıllardır konuşuluyor. Ama bu iddiaların kaderi değişmiyor: ya üzeri örtülüyor, ya gündemden düşürülüyor ya da hiçbir zaman gerçek bir soruşturmaya dönüşmüyor.

Bu artık “iddia” meselesi olmaktan çıkmış durumda. Bu, sistematik bir cezasızlık rejimi. Güce yakın olanların hesap vermediği, hukukun seçici biçimde işletildiği, denetimin ise neredeyse tamamen ortadan kalktığı bir düzen. Aynı suçlamalar farklı bir siyasi çevreye yönelince, soruşturma dosyaları çoktan hazırlanmış, manşetler atılmış, kararlar verilmiş oluyor. Ama burada sessizlik hâkim. Ve bu sessizlik, masumiyetin değil, dokunulmazlığın sesi.

Bugün gelinen noktada bu çifte standartın en güncel ve en çarpıcı örneklerinden biri açık biçimde ortada. Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu devre dışı bırakmaya yönelik olduğu yönünde güçlü bir kanaat oluşan İBB soruşturması ve davası ile CHP’li belediye başkanlarına yöneltilen suçlamalar, hukukun nasıl seçici biçimde işletildiğini gözler önüne seriyor. Aynı sistem içinde bazı dosyalar yıllarca dokunulmadan bekletilirken, bazıları olağanüstü bir hızla ilerletiliyor. Üstelik burada yalnızca süreçlerin hızı değil, suçlamaların niteliği de dikkat çekici.

Yolsuzluk iddialarının bir kısmı doğru olabilir — hiçbir sistem kusursuz değildir. Ancak bugün ortaya atılan bazı suçlamalar öylesine abartılı, öylesine kurgulanmış görünüyor ki, bunların rastgele üretildiğini düşünmek güçleşiyor. Aksine, bu iddiaların dili ve inşası, sanki bu mekanizmaları çok iyi bilen eller tarafından tasarlanmış izlenimi veriyor. Bu da meseleyi daha da ağırlaştırıyor: Gerçek ile iftira bilinçli biçimde iç içe geçiriliyor, doğru iddialar bile bu gürültü içinde değersizleşiyor, suçlama üretimi başlı başına bir siyasi araca dönüşüyor. Sonuçta hukuk bir denetim mekanizması olmaktan çıkıyor; seçici biçimde kullanılan, rakipleri baskılamak için devreye sokulan bir güç enstrümanına dönüşüyor. Ve bu ortamda ne adalet yerini bulabiliyor ne de hakikat ayakta kalabiliyor.

Asıl mesele tek tek isimler değil. Asıl mesele, bu ülkede iktidara yakın olmanın fiilen bir tür sigortaya dönüşmüş olması. Bir koruma kalkanı. Bir ayrıcalık rejimi. Ve bu rejim, yalnızca hukuku değil, kamu vicdanını da aşındırıyor.

Bu tabloyu somutlaştırmak için çok uzağa gitmeye de gerek yok. Melih Gökçek dönemi ve sonrasında ailesi etrafında biriken sorular hâlâ ortada duruyor. Oğlu Osman Gökçek üzerinden yürüyen tartışmalar bunun en görünür örneklerinden biri. Televizyon şirketi, medya faaliyetleri, ticari girişimler, gayrimenkuller… Ve kamuoyunda sıkça dile getirilen şu basit ama yakıcı soru: Bu ölçekte bir servet ve yapı nasıl oluştu?

Ankara’da yıllarca kamu gücünü elinde bulunduran bir yönetimin ardından, aynı çevreye ait olduğu konuşulan AVM yatırımları, dikkat çeken mülkler, hatta dillere düşen “köşk” hikâyeleri… Bunların her biri tek tek doğrulanmış ya da hukuken tescillenmiş olmak zorunda değil. Ama hepsi bir araya geldiğinde, ortada görmezden gelinmesi zor bir tablo oluşuyor: Açıklanmayan bir birikim, sorgulanmayan bir zenginleşme ve sistematik bir sessizlik.

Ve mesele tam da burada keskinleşiyor. Çünkü bu sorulara net, şeffaf ve bağımsız yanıtlar verilmediği sürece, ortaya çıkan şey sadece bir “iddialar yığını” değil; kurumsallaşmış bir dokunulmazlık hissi. Aynı ölçekte iddialar başka bir siyasi çevreye yönelseydi, savcıların harekete geçmesi günler değil saatler sürerdi. Burada ise zaman geçiyor, gündem değişiyor, sorular kalıyor.

Bu artık bireysel hikâyelerin ötesinde bir düzen sorunu. Güce yakın olanın zenginleştiği ama bunun nasıl olduğunun sorulamadığı bir düzen. Ve belki de en çarpıcısı: Bu düzenin artık kimseyi şaşırtmıyor olması. Çünkü en tehlikeli olan yolsuzluk iddialarının varlığı değil; bu iddiaların artık kimseyi şaşırtmıyor olması.

The Untouchables

For the past week, Özgür Özel has persistently kept one issue on the agenda: the assets of Akın Gürlek, the current minister of justice and the chief prosecutor in Istanbul until recently. At first glance, it may seem like a technical discussion. But the issue is not about numbers alone. The real question is how transparent the wealth of those who hold power in this country is — or is not. With each passing day, the questions grow, the details multiply, yet clarity remains absent. Silence itself now begins to resemble an answer.

Because in Turkey, a familiar pattern has taken hold: as authority expands, accountability contracts. As power increases, transparency diminishes. And for precisely this reason, the wealth of a member of the judiciary is no longer merely a personal matter; it becomes a litmus test for how the system actually functions.

What Özgür Özel has done is to place that litmus test squarely on the table. That is exactly why his questions are so unsettling. If there is a reasonable, transparent, and explainable picture, it should not be difficult to present it. Yet as the questions grow, the answers either fall short — or never arrive at all — deepening the debate further.

In Turkey, the core issue has never been the wealth of a single individual. The real issue is why it is so difficult to question how that wealth was accumulated.

What is even more striking and troubling is that corruption allegations are not limited to Akın Gürlek. This is not an isolated controversy; it has increasingly taken on the character of a governing practice. Similar allegations have circulated for years about many individuals with direct or indirect ties to the AKP. Yet their fate rarely changes: they are either covered up, pushed out of the public agenda, or never evolve into genuine investigations.

This is no longer simply a matter of “allegations.” It is a system of institutionalized impunity. A system in which those close to power are not held accountable, where the law is applied selectively, and oversight has all but disappeared. When similar accusations are directed at other political circles, investigation files are swiftly prepared, headlines are written, and judgments are delivered. But here, silence prevails. And this silence is not the sound of innocence — it is the sound of untouchability.

At this point, one of the clearest and most current examples of this double standard is impossible to ignore. The investigation and case against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, widely perceived as an attempt to sideline Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with the accusations directed at CHP mayors, reveal how selectively the law is being applied. Within the same system, some cases go untouched for years, while others are accelerated at extraordinary speed. And it is not only the pace of these processes that stands out, but also the nature of the accusations themselves.

Some corruption allegations may indeed be valid — no system is flawless. However, many of the accusations being put forward today appear so exaggerated, so carefully constructed, that it is difficult to see them as random. On the contrary, their language and structure suggest the hand of those who understand these mechanisms all too well. This makes the situation even more serious: truth and fabrication are deliberately intertwined, even legitimate claims are diluted within the noise, and the production of accusations itself becomes a political tool. As a result, the law ceases to function as a mechanism of accountability and instead becomes an instrument of power, selectively deployed to suppress opponents. In such an environment, neither justice nor truth can survive.

The real issue is not individual names. The real issue is that proximity to power has effectively become a form of insurance in this country — a shield of protection, a regime of privilege. And this regime erodes not only the law but also the public conscience.

To illustrate this, one need not look far. Questions that accumulated around Melih Gökçek’s tenure and his family remain unresolved. The controversies surrounding his son, Osman Gökçek, are among the most visible examples. A television company, media activities, commercial ventures, real estate holdings… And the simple yet pressing question frequently raised in public: how was such a scale of wealth and structure built?

After years of a municipal administration that wielded immense public power in Ankara, shopping mall investments, notable properties, and even stories of a “mansion” have entered public discourse. None of these elements must be individually proven or legally confirmed to form a broader picture. Taken together, they create a pattern that is difficult to ignore: unexplained accumulation, unquestioned enrichment, and systematic silence.

And this is precisely where the issue sharpens. Because as long as these questions are not answered clearly, transparently, and independently, what emerges is not merely a collection of allegations, but a sense of institutionalized immunity. Had similar claims been directed at another political camp, prosecutors would have acted not in days but in hours. Here, however, time passes, the agenda shifts, and the questions remain.

This is no longer about individual stories. It is about a system — one in which proximity to power enables enrichment, while the origins of that enrichment cannot be questioned. And perhaps most striking of all: none of this surprises anyone anymore.

Because the most dangerous thing is not the existence of corruption allegations — it is the fact that they no longer surprise us.