Christian nationalism did not begin with Donald Trump. Its roots run deep in American history, woven through revivalist movements, Cold War religiosity, and the rise of the Religious Right in the late twentieth century. But what Trump did—deliberately or instinctively—was to recode it, stripping it of theological complexity and turning it into a pure political identity. Under Trump, Christian nationalism did not just persist. It scaled.

The first paradox is obvious. Trump is not, by temperament or biography, a religious figure. He does not speak the language of faith with fluency or conviction. And yet, he became the most important political vehicle for a movement grounded in religious identity. The explanation lies not in belief, but in function. Trump did not need to embody Christianity. He needed to instrumentalize it—to transform it into a marker of belonging, a boundary line between “real Americans” and everyone else.

This transformation began with a shift in emphasis. Earlier forms of religious conservatism focused on moral issues—abortion, school prayer, and family values. Trump expanded the frame. Christianity became less about morality and more about civilization. It was no longer simply a set of beliefs; it was a cultural inheritance under siege. Immigration, secularism, demographic change—these were not policy challenges. They were presented as threats to a Christian nation that had to be defended.

In that reframing, something important happened. Religion moved from the private sphere into the core of political legitimacy. Trump’s rhetoric consistently blurred the line between electoral victory and moral righteousness. To support him was not just to choose a candidate—it was to participate in a broader struggle over the nation’s identity. This is the essence of Christian nationalism in its modern form: not theology, but alignment.

The alliance was mutually reinforcing. Evangelical leaders and conservative religious networks provided Trump with organizational depth and moral framing. In return, Trump delivered what they had long sought: judicial appointments, regulatory changes, and symbolic recognition. But beyond policy, he offered something more powerful—recognition of grievance. He validated the perception that Christians, particularly white evangelicals, were becoming strangers in their own country. Politics became the vehicle for restoring not just power, but status.

This is why the movement intensified rather than stabilized. Once politics is framed as a battle over identity, compromise becomes betrayal. Each election becomes existential. Each institutional conflict—courts, schools, bureaucracies—becomes a frontline. The presence of Christian symbols during the January 6 Capitol attack was not incidental. It was the visible expression of a deeper shift: the fusion of religious imagery with political action, where the defense of a leader could be experienced as the defense of a faith-infused nation.

Christian nationalism has entered a new phase in the context of the Israeli-American war on Iran: from political identity to governing language. What was once rhetoric at rallies now appears in the framing of war, the language of state officials, and, increasingly, the mindset of institutions tasked with wielding power.

Recent developments make this shift hard to ignore. In public statements surrounding the war, Trump has invoked divine justification, suggesting that God supports the American cause. Military operations have been described in explicitly religious terms, even as critics warn that such framing risks turning geopolitical conflict into something closer to a moral crusade. This is not simply a stylistic excess. It reflects a deeper transformation: the merging of religious narrative with the logic of state violence.

At the center of this transformation stands the zealot (and drunkard) Pete Hegseth, whose role illustrates how Christian nationalism is moving inside the machinery of government. Hegseth has repeatedly framed American identity and policy in explicitly religious terms—describing the defense of culture and religion as “biblical,” not political. In speeches to Christian audiences, he has tied national strength to faith and portrayed political struggles as part of a broader spiritual conflict. This is not the language of traditional civil-military neutrality. The Jerusalem Cross tattoo Hegseth displays is unmistakable—it is the symbol of the Crusades.

The consequences become clearer when this rhetoric intersects with war. Reports from within the military suggest that some service members have been told the Iran conflict is part of “God’s divine plan”, with biblical references used to frame the mission. Many complaints have emerged across multiple branches, indicating that this is not an isolated phenomenon but a broader cultural signal filtering through the chain of command. When soldiers are asked to fight, the justification matters. A war framed as a strategy can be debated. A war framed as destiny is far harder to question.

What makes this moment different is not simply the presence of religion in politics—America has always had that. It is the fusion of three elements: political leadership willing to deploy religious rhetoric, institutional actors who echo it, and a base that interprets events through an existential lens. Together, they create a feedback loop in which each reinforces the other.

Hegseth doesn’t bend the rules of war—he treats them as irrelevant. “No quarter.” “No mercy.” Strip away the slogans, and the meaning is plain: kill even those who surrender. That is not toughness. That is a war crime. The reported executions of suspected drug runners follow the same logic—violence first, legality later, if at all.

But the real danger is not the brutality. It is the belief system that makes it coherent. In Hegseth’s worldview, war is not governed by law but by a higher authority—one he claims to understand. Once that premise is accepted, everything else collapses. International law becomes a nuisance. Military codes become suggestions. Restraint becomes betrayal.

Hegseth seems intent on outdoing even Reynald of Châtillon, one of the most ruthless and provocative figures of the Crusades, in sheer brutality—massacres, terror, the deliberate erasure of limits. But unlike Reynald, who paid with his life at the hands of Saladin, this century offers a different reckoning. Not the sword, but the courtroom. Not immediate vengeance, but eventual judgment. And history has a long memory for those who confuse power with impunity.

The Pope’s recent rebuke seems to have passed cleanly over the heads of Trump and Hegseth. During the Palm Sunday mass in St Peter’s Square, the pope said the conflict between Iran, Israel and the US was “atrocious” and that Jesus could not be used to justify war.

“This is our God: Jesus, king of peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” he told tens of thousands of worshippers. “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Quoting a Bible passage, Leo added: “‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.’”

Even if Trump, Hegseth, and their ilk escape judgment on earth, they won’t outrun what follows—Saint Peter will point them in the other direction.

Allah’ın Emri

Hristiyan milliyetçiliği Donald Trump ile başlamadı. Kökleri Amerikan tarihinin derinliklerine uzanır; uyanış hareketleri, Soğuk Savaş dönemi dindarlığı ve 20. Yüzyılın sonlarında ortaya çıkan Dini Sağ’ın yükselişiyle örülüdür. Ancak Trump’ın yaptığı—bilinçli ya da sezgisel olarak—onu yeniden kodlamaktı: teolojik karmaşıklığından arındırıp saf bir siyasi kimliğe dönüştürdü. Trump döneminde Hristiyan milliyetçiliği sadece varlığını sürdürmedi. Ölçek kazandı.

İlk paradoks açıktır. Trump, ne mizacı ne de geçmişi itibarıyla dini bir figürdür. İnancın dilini akıcı ya da ikna edici biçimde konuşmaz. Buna rağmen, dini kimlik temelli bir hareketin en önemli siyasi aracı haline geldi. Bunun açıklaması inançta değil, işlevdedir. Trump’ın Hristiyanlığı temsil etmesi gerekmiyordu. Onu araçsallaştırması yeterliydi—onu bir aidiyet işaretine, “gerçek Amerikalılar” ile diğerleri arasında bir sınır çizgisine dönüştürmesi.

Bu dönüşüm vurgu değişimiyle başladı. Dini muhafazakârlığın önceki biçimleri ahlaki meselelere odaklanıyordu—kürtaj, okulda dua, aile değerleri. Trump çerçeveyi genişletti. Hristiyanlık artık ahlaktan çok medeniyet meselesi haline geldi. Artık sadece bir inançlar bütünü değil, kuşatma altındaki bir kültürel mirastı. Göç, sekülerleşme, demografik değişim—bunlar artık politika sorunları değil, savunulması gereken bir Hristiyan ulusa yönelik tehditler olarak sunuldu.

Bu yeniden çerçevelemede önemli bir şey oldu. Din, özel alandan çıkarak siyasi meşruiyetin merkezine taşındı. Trump’ın söylemi, seçim zaferi ile ahlaki doğruluk arasındaki çizgiyi sürekli bulanıklaştırdı. Ona destek vermek sadece bir adayı seçmek değil, ulusun kimliği üzerine daha geniş bir mücadelenin parçası olmaktı. Modern haliyle Hristiyan milliyetçiliğinin özü budur: teoloji değil, hizalanma.

Bu ittifak karşılıklı olarak güçlendiriciydi. Evanjelik liderler ve muhafazakâr dini ağlar Trump’a örgütsel derinlik ve ahlaki çerçeve sundu. Karşılığında Trump, onların uzun zamandır istediğini verdi: yargıda atamalar, düzenleyici değişiklikler ve sembolik tanınma. Ama bunun ötesinde daha güçlü bir şey sundu—mağduriyetin tanınması. Özellikle beyaz evanjelik Hristiyanların kendi ülkelerinde yabancılaştıkları algısını meşrulaştırdı. Siyaset, sadece gücü değil, statüyü de geri kazanmanın aracı haline geldi.

İşte bu yüzden hareket dengelenmek yerine yoğunlaştı. Siyaset kimlik mücadelesi olarak çerçevelendiğinde, uzlaşma ihanet haline gelir. Her seçim varoluşsal hale gelir. Her kurumsal çatışma—mahkemeler, okullar, bürokrasi—bir cepheye dönüşür. January 6 Capitol attack sırasında Hristiyan sembollerinin varlığı tesadüf değildi. Bu, daha derin bir dönüşümün görünür ifadesiydi: dini imgeler ile siyasi eylemin birleşmesi; bir liderin savunulmasının, imanla yüklü bir ulusun savunulması olarak deneyimlenmesi.

Hristiyan milliyetçiliği, İran’a karşı İsrail-Amerika savaşı bağlamında yeni bir aşamaya girdi: siyasi kimlikten yönetsel dile. Bir zamanlar mitinglerde kullanılan retorik, artık savaşın çerçevesinde, devlet yetkililerinin dilinde ve giderek güç kullanan kurumların zihniyetinde ortaya çıkıyor.

Son gelişmeler bu değişimi görmezden gelmeyi zorlaştırıyor. Savaşla ilgili açıklamalarda Trump, ilahi gerekçelere başvurarak Tanrı’nın Amerikan davasını desteklediğini ima etti. Askerî operasyonlar açıkça dini terimlerle tanımlandı; eleştirmenler bunun jeopolitik çatışmayı ahlaki bir haçlı seferine dönüştürme riski taşıdığı konusunda uyarıyor. Bu sadece üslup meselesi değil. Bu, dinî anlatının devlet şiddetinin mantığıyla birleşmesidir.

Bu dönüşümün merkezinde, Hristiyan milliyetçiliğinin devlet mekanizmasının içine nasıl girdiğini gösteren fanatik (ve sarhoş) Pete Hegseth yer alıyor. Hegseth, Amerikan kimliğini ve politikasını sürekli olarak dini terimlerle çerçeveledi—kültürün ve dinin savunmasını “siyasi” değil “kutsal” olarak tanımladı. Hristiyan kitlelere yaptığı konuşmalarda ulusal gücü inançla ilişkilendirdi ve siyasi mücadeleleri daha geniş bir ruhsal çatışmanın parçası olarak sundu. Bu, geleneksel sivil-askerî tarafsızlığın dili değil. Hegseth’in göğsündeki Kudüs Haçı, Haçlı Seferleri’nin simgesidir.

Bu söylem savaşla kesiştiğinde sonuçlar daha net ortaya çıkıyor. Ordu içinden gelen raporlar, bazı askerlerin İran savaşının “Tanrı’nın ilahi planının” bir parçası olduğu yönünde bilgilendirildiğini ve görevin İncil referanslarıyla çerçevelendiğini gösteriyor. Birçok kuvvetten gelen şikâyetler bunun münferit değil, komuta zinciri boyunca yayılan daha geniş bir kültürel sinyal olduğunu gösteriyor. Askerler savaşmaya çağrıldığında, gerekçe önemlidir. Strateji olarak sunulan bir savaş tartışılabilir. Kader olarak sunulan bir savaş ise sorgulanması çok daha zor hâle gelir.

Bu anı farklı kılan şey, siyasette dinin varlığı değildir—Amerika’da bu her zaman vardı. Farklı olan üç unsurun birleşimidir: dini retoriği kullanmaya istekli siyasi liderlik, bunu tekrar eden kurumsal aktörler ve olayları varoluşsal bir mercekten okuyan bir taban. Birlikte, birbirini besleyen bir geri besleme döngüsü oluştururlar.

Hegseth savaş kurallarını esnetmiyor—onları önemsiz görüyor. “Merhamet yok.” “Esir alınmaz.” Sloganları çıkarın, anlam açıktır: teslim olanı bile öldür. Bu sertlik değil. Bu bir savaş suçudur. Şüpheli uyuşturucu kaçakçılarının infaz edildiğine dair haberler aynı mantığı izliyor—önce şiddet, sonra hukuk, o da varsa.

Ama asıl tehlike vahşetin kendisi değil. Onu tutarlı kılan inanç sistemidir. Hegseth’in dünyasında savaş, hukukla değil, kendisinin anladığını iddia ettiği daha yüksek bir otoriteyle yönetilir. Bu kabul edildiğinde her şey çöker. Uluslararası hukuk bir ayrıntıya dönüşür. Askerî kurallar öneriye iner. Kısıtlama ihanet olur.

Hegseth, Haçlı Seferleri’nin en acımasız ve en provokatif figürlerinden biri olan Reynald of Châtillon’ı bile aşmaya niyetli görünüyor—katliamlar, terör ve sınırların bilinçli şekilde silinmesiyle. Ancak Reynald, Selahattin tarafından idam edilerek yaptıklarının bedelini ödedi. Ama bu yüzyılda hesaplaşma farklı: kılıçla değil, mahkemeyle. Anlık intikamla değil, gecikmiş ama kaçınılmaz yargıyla. Ve tarih, gücü dokunulmazlıkla karıştıranları unutmaz.

Papa’nın son uyarısı ise Trump ve Hegseth’in kafalarının üstünden geçip gitmiş görünüyor. Vatikan’da yapılan Palmiye Pazarı ayininde Papa, İran-İsrail-ABD çatışmasını “dehşet verici” olarak nitelendirdi ve İsa’nın savaşı meşrulaştırmak için kullanılamayacağını söyledi.

“Bizim Tanrımız budur: barışın kralı olan İsa; savaşı reddeder ve hiç kimse onu savaşı haklı göstermek için kullanamaz,” dedi. “Savaş açanların dualarını dinlemez, onları reddeder.”

Ve bir İncil pasajına atıfla şunu ekledi: “Çok dua etseniz bile sizi dinlemeyeceğim; elleriniz kanla kaplı.”

Trump, Hegseth ve benzerleri yeryüzünde yargıdan kaçsalar bile, sonrasından kaçamayacaklar—Cennet’in kapısında Aziz Petrus onlara diğer yönü gösterecek.