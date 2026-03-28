Notes

Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hari Prasad's avatar
Hari Prasad
Mar 28Edited

See this interview with Mark Petersen on "The Making and Breaking of the American Constitution" and the NYT review of the book

https://press.princeton.edu/ideas/mark-peterson-on-the-making-and-breaking-of-the-american-constitution

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/26/books/review/the-making-and-breaking-of-the-american-constitution-mark-peterson.html

Clearly, America's democracy and Constitution are broken. That's evident in its on-going war on Iran, apparently launched in response to pressure from foreign powers - Israel and Saudi Arabia, both with special relationships with the president. Or the previous military raid on Venezuela, and threats of annexation of territory from allies (Greenland) to satisfy the greed of donors to the president (Paul Singer and Ron Lauder). It's equally clear from the chaos and caprice of breaking international trade agreements, imposing import tariffs at the whim of the president, and the domestic policies of restricting freedom of expression, equality under the law, and representation. Vast inequality of wealth and concentration of power have made America effectively an oligarchy in which billionaires decide policies, control media, and buy and control political parties and judges. Supreme Court decisions have converted the president into a despot above the law. Meanwhile, fiscal stability and even solvency are increasingly at risk, along with the nation's credibility as a borrower and the longer-term viability of its economy.

The nation's unique ability to assimilate different groups of immigrants under the banner of a new national identity has now been abandoned. That decisive shift is for domestic political reasons of racial bigotry and xenophobia (both of which are recurring features of American history and society), which are now the building blocks of authoritarian rule. Because the American economy has long been the largest in the world, relying on many types of labor, it could gain from both skilled and unskilled workers and incorporate a great variety of employment interests. Immigration and geographic expansion, the ability to turn immigration into development, not destiny or democracy, built the United States into the dominant political actor on the world stage, Regardless of their fundamental skills, immigrants have contributed to the expansion of subsequent generations even if there are variations in the story of assimilation. America will no longer have that dynamism as it sinks into decline as simply one more major power among several in the world, a victim of its own politics, perhaps locked for years in internal turmoil and a falling quality of life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tanju Yurukoglu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture