If Donald Trump has made any lasting contribution over the past decade, it is to expose that a 250-year-old democratic experiment—fortified by institutions, norms, and constitutional design—is far more fragile than it appears, and that a deranged individual can come dangerously close to destroying democracy and appointing himself a tyrant. Not only could the Founding Fathers not have imagined such a person, but they must also be turning in their graves.

It is now clear that the guardrails put in place have not been strong enough to ensure effective checks and balances. Institutions once considered unassailable have been systematically hollowed out. White supremacy, long pushed to the margins by the civil rights movement and legislation, has returned with open confidence. The actions of ICE are not a policy deviation but a declaration: state power is being reshaped around fascist impulse, white supremacy, and Christian nationalism—no longer concealed, but enforced in plain sight.

The deployment of ICE in airports is not incidental. Deployed ostensibly to address self-engineered staffing shortages and security gaps, their presence risks conditioning the public to accept expanded displays of force as routine. It is rehearsal—conditioning the public to accept masked, heavily armed thugs, not unlike the brown shirts of 1930s Germany, as a permanent feature of civic life. And once that normalization is complete, the logic inevitably extends to the ballot box. Democracies erode when fear becomes ambient, when participation carries perceived risk, and when power signals—subtly but unmistakably—who is meant to stay home.

Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s closest advisers, has not even bothered to hide it—he has said it out loud.

Worse still, Todd Blanche—Trump’s former personal lawyer, now Deputy Attorney General—did not even veil it; he said it openly at CPAC.

Trump realizes that ICE brutality, the unlawful war on Iran, and rising prices and affordability pressures have sunk his popularity like a stone. Today, millions of people are participating in “No Kings” protests across the country—from the smallest towns to the largest cities. In every special election over the past six months, Democrats have won by significant margins, even in deep red states. The writing is on the wall. Republicans are likely to lose the House—and possibly the Senate as well.

Trump now appears to be turning to what he knows best: questioning and reshaping the electoral process to his advantage. The so-called SAVE Act, which he is pushing aggressively, would impose stricter voter registration requirements that critics warn could disproportionately affect eligible voters. At the same time, rhetoric from his inner circle has moved even further with ICE deployment to polling stations to intimidate voters.

Whether these tactics succeed remains to be seen—hopefully, they will not. But the elections are fast approaching. If Congress changes hands, his power will narrow quickly. And with that, accountability must follow—not as a political choice, but as a constitutional necessity. Impeachment should lead directly to trial, with no delay and no dilution.

It should not take many votes. A handful of Republican senators, protected by six-year terms and no longer immediately exposed to political retaliation, would be enough. The threshold is high—but not unreachable when the stakes are this clear.

JD Vance is no solution. He is a different face of the same trajectory—less chaotic, perhaps, but no less willing to concentrate power. A presidency shaped by that alignment would not restore balance; it would entrench it. Elevating him to the presidency would, in effect, place Peter Thiel in the Oval Office. And he, too, would face the same constitutional remedy. No officeholder is beyond removal.

So it is time to start thinking about the detrumpization of America. Some things will be easy. In his eagerness for self-glorification, he has lived up to the old Latin proverb “Nomina stultorum scribuntur ubique locorum”—the names of fools are written everywhere. His name is everywhere. Scraping it off buildings will be the easy part. Banknotes bearing his signature can be withdrawn from circulation. He should be required to pay for the demolition of the ballroom he is attempting to build and for restoring the East Wing to its original design.

But symbols are the easy part.

The harder task is institutional repair.

The Department of Justice must be rebuilt as an independent body, insulated from political pressure and restored to its original mandate: enforcing the law, not serving power. Clear legal boundaries must be reestablished to prevent federal agencies from being used as instruments of intimidation or partisan enforcement. The informal norms that once restrained abuse—long dismissed as optional—must be codified where possible, and enforced where necessary.

Election safeguards must be strengthened, not merely preserved. Any attempt to use federal authority to influence voter participation—whether through presence, pressure, or perception—must be explicitly prohibited. The integrity of the electoral process cannot depend on the goodwill of those in power; it must be structurally protected from them.

Congress, too, must rediscover its role. Oversight cannot remain episodic or symbolic. It must become systematic, sustained, and indifferent to party alignment. The abdication of responsibility over the past decade has been one of the central enablers of democratic erosion. That cannot continue.

And finally, there is accountability.

Without it, detrumpization is theater.

Impeachments must not be treated as a political gamble but as a constitutional obligation. Investigations must proceed without delay, and findings must lead to consequences. A system that fails to hold power accountable does not recover—it adapts to abuse.

Detrumpization, in the end, is not about one man. It is about ensuring that no future president—of any party—can exploit the same weaknesses, bend the same institutions, and come as close to breaking the system.

Removing a name is simple.

Repairing a republic is not.

Trump’tan Arındırma

Eğer Donald Trump son on yılda kalıcı bir katkı yaptıysa, bu; kurumlar, normlar ve anayasal tasarımla güçlendirilmiş 250 yıllık bir demokratik deneyin sanıldığından çok daha kırılgan olduğunu ve dengesiz bir bireyin demokrasiyi yıkmaya ve kendisini bir tiran olarak dayatmaya tehlikeli derecede yaklaşabileceğini ortaya koymuş olmasıdır. Kurucu Babalar böyle bir kişinin var olabileceğini hayal edemezdi; bugün mezarlarında ters dönüyor olmalılar.

Artık açıkça görülüyor ki, oluşturulan güvenlik mekanizmaları etkili bir denge ve denetim sistemi sağlamaya yetecek kadar güçlü değildi. Bir zamanlar sarsılmaz olduğu düşünülen kurumlar sistematik biçimde içi boşaltılarak zayıflatıldı. Sivil haklar hareketi ve yasalar tarafından uzun süre marjinalleştirilen beyaz üstünlükçülük, artık açık bir özgüvenle geri dönmüş durumda. ICE’ın eylemleri bir politika sapması değil, bir ilan niteliğinde: devlet gücü faşizan bir dürtü, beyaz üstünlükçülük ve Hristiyan milliyetçiliği etrafında yeniden şekillendiriliyor—artık gizlenmeden, açıkça uygulanarak.

ICE’ın havaalanlarında konuşlandırılması tesadüf değil. Sözde kendi yarattıkları personel eksikliklerini ve güvenlik açıklarını gidermek amacıyla devreye sokulsa da, bu durum toplumun güç gösterisini sıradan bir olgu olarak kabullenmesine zemin hazırlıyor. Bu bir provadır—toplumu, 1930’ların Almanya’sındaki kahverengi gömleklileri andıran maskeli, ağır silahlı unsurları gündelik hayatın kalıcı bir parçası olarak kabullenmeye alıştırma provası. Ve bu normalleşme tamamlandığında, bunun mantığı kaçınılmaz olarak sandığa kadar uzanır. Demokrasiler bir anda çökmez; korku gündelik hale geldiğinde, katılım riskli görülmeye başlandığında ve iktidar, kimin evde kalması gerektiğini ince ama açık sinyallerle belirttiğinde aşınırlar.

Trump’ın en yakın danışmanlarından Steve Bannon bunu saklama gereği bile duymadı—bunu açıkça söyledi.

Daha da kötüsü, Trump’ın eski kişisel avukatı ve şu anki Adalet Bakan Yardımcısı Todd Blanche bunu CPAC’te açıkça dile getirdi.

Trump artık bir gerçeğin farkında: ICE’ın sert uygulamaları, İran’a karşı yürütülen hukuksuz savaş ve artan fiyatlar ile hayat pahalılığı, popülaritesini bir taş gibi düşürdü. Bugün ülkenin dört bir yanında—en küçük kasabalardan en büyük şehirlere kadar—milyonlarca insan “No Kings” protestolarına katılıyor. Son altı ayda boşalan koltukları doldurmak için yapılan özel seçimlerde Demokratlar, koyu Cumhuriyetçi eyaletlerde bile belirgin farklarla kazandı. Yazı duvarda açık. Cumhuriyetçiler Temsilciler Meclisi’ni kaybetmeye gidiyor—ve büyük olasılıkla Senato’yu da.

Trump şimdi en iyi bildiği şeye yöneliyor: seçim sürecini kendi lehine sorgulamak ve yeniden şekillendirmek. Israrla Kongre’den geçirtmeye çalıştığı SAVE Yasası, eleştirmenlere göre seçmen kaydı için daha katı şartlar getirerek seçmenleri orantısız biçimde etkileyebilir. Aynı zamanda, çevresinden gelen söylemler daha da ileri gitti—oy verme noktalarına ICE konuşlandırılmasıyla seçmenlerin caydırılması açıkça tartışılıyor.

Bu taktiklerin işe yarayıp yaramayacağı henüz belli değil—umarım yaramaz. Ancak seçimler hızla yaklaşıyor. Kongre el değiştirirse, Trump’ın gücü hızla daralacaktır. Ve bununla birlikte hesap verme süreci başlamalıdır—siyasi bir tercih olarak değil, anayasal bir zorunluluk olarak. Azil süreci gecikmeden ve sulandırılmadan doğrudan yargılamaya gitmelidir.

Azil için Senato’da gerekli oy sayısına ulaşmak imkânsız değildir. Altı yıllık görev süreleri nedeniyle kısa vadeli siyasi baskılardan daha az etkilenen birkaç Cumhuriyetçi senatör yeterli olabilir.

JD Vance bir çözüm değildir. Farklı bir yüz olabilir—belki daha az kaotik—ama gücü merkezileştirme eğilimi açısından farklı değildir. Onu başkanlığa taşımak, fiilen Peter Thiel’i Oval Ofis’e taşımak anlamına gelir. Ancak onun da azli aynı anayasal mekanizmaya tabidir. Hiçbir makam sahibi dokunulmaz değildir.

Artık Amerika’nın Trump’tan arındırılması üzerine düşünmenin zamanı gelmiştir. Bazı şeyler kolay olacaktır. Kendini yüceltme takıntısıyla, eski Latin atasözünü doğrulamıştır: “Nomina stultorum scribuntur ubique locorum”—aptalların isimleri her yere yazılır. Onun adı her yerde. Binalardan silmek işin en kolay kısmı olacaktır. İmzasını taşıyan banknotlar dolaşımdan çekilebilir. Yapmaya çalıştığı balo salonunun yıkımı ve Doğu Kanadı’nın özgün hâline döndürülmesi masrafları kendisine ödetilmelidir.

Ama semboller işin kolay kısmıdır.

Asıl zor olan, kurumsal onarımdır.

Adalet Bakanlığı bağımsız bir kurum olarak yeniden inşa edilmelidir—siyasi baskılardan arındırılmış ve asli görevine, yani güce hizmet etmeye değil, hukuku uygulamaya geri döndürülmüş bir yapı olarak. Federal kurumların sindirme ya da partizan araçlar olarak kullanılmasını engelleyecek açık hukuki sınırlar yeniden tesis edilmelidir. Bir zamanlar sistemi dizginleyen geleneksel normlar—uzun süredir isteğe bağlı sayılan bu kurallar—mümkün olan yerlerde yasalaştırılmalı, gerekli olan yerlerde uygulanmalıdır.

Seçim güvenliği yalnızca korunmamalı, güçlendirilmelidir. Federal gücün seçmen davranışını etkilemek için—varlık, baskı ya da algı yoluyla—kullanılmasına yönelik her girişim açıkça yasaklanmalıdır. Seçimlerin bütünlüğü, iktidardakilerin iyi niyetine bırakılamaz; yapısal olarak onlardan korunmalıdır.

Kongre de rolünü yeniden hatırlamalıdır. Denetim artık aralıklı ya da sembolik olamaz. Sistematik, sürekli ve parti bağımsız hale gelmelidir. Son on yıldaki sorumluluktan kaçış, demokratik aşınmanın en önemli nedenlerinden biri olmuştur. Bu devam edemez.

Ve son olarak: hesap verebilirlik.

Onsuz, yapılacaklar bir tiyatrodan ibaret kalır.

Azil süreçleri siyasi kumar olarak değil, anayasal zorunluluk olarak görülmelidir. Soruşturmalar gecikmeden ilerlemeli ve sonuçları yaptırımlara dönüşmelidir. Gücü hesap vermeye zorlamayan bir sistem toparlanmaz—istismara uyum sağlar.

Trump’tan arındırma, nihayetinde, tek bir kişiyle ilgili değildir. Gelecekte hiçbir başkanın—hangi partiden olursa olsun—aynı zayıflıkları kullanamamasını, aynı kurumları eğip bükememesini ve sistemi bu kadar kırılma noktasına yaklaştıramamasını sağlamakla ilgilidir.

Bir ismi silmek kolaydır.

Bir cumhuriyeti onarmak ise değildir.