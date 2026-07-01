Son üç-dört gündür YouTube dünyasının manşetlerini Tamar Tanrıyar oluşturuyor. Kısa süre öncesine kadar adını neredeyse kimsenin duymadığı Tanrıyar, AKP içindeki güç mücadelesine işaret eden videoları ve sosyal medya paylaşımlarıyla bir anda ülke gündeminin merkezine yerleşti. Özellikle iktidara yakın bazı isimler ve çevrelere yönelik iddialar, yalnızca muhalefetin değil, iktidar medyasının da dikkatini çekti. Ardından hakkında gözaltı kararı çıkarılması, ifadesinin alınmasının ardından adli kontrolle serbest bırakılması ve son olarak YouTube hesabına erişim engeli getirilmesi, tartışmaları daha da büyüttü.

Ne güzel! Temmuz başı geldi. Enflasyon hâlâ düşmüyor. Asgari ücrete ve emekli maaşlarına yapılması beklenen ara zamdan ise hâlâ ses seda yok. Buna karşılık kamuoyunun dikkati, günlerdir Tamar Tanrıyar videolarına kilitlenmiş durumda. İktidar açısından bakıldığında zamanlama da fena sayılmaz. Mutfaktaki yangın, geçim sıkıntısı ve zam beklentileri geri plana itilirken, gündemi bambaşka bir tartışma meşgul ediyor. Eski deyimle söyleyecek olursak: “Canbaza bak!”

Eskiden Sovyetler Birliği'nde yaşanan siyasi gelişmeleri anlamaya çalışan uzmanların yürüttüğü analizlere "Kremlinoloji" adı verilirdi. Resmî bilginin son derece sınırlı olduğu bir sistemde, liderlerin kimlerin yanında durduğu, törenlerde kimin nerede oturduğu, Pravda'daki haberlerin satır araları ve küçük kadro değişiklikleri dikkatle incelenerek iktidar mücadeleleri hakkında ipuçları elde edilmeye çalışılırdı. Bugün Türkiye'de de benzer bir tablo ortaya çıkıyor. Şeffaflığın yerini dedikoduların, kulis bilgilerinin ve sosyal medya paylaşımlarının aldığı bir ortamda, iktidar içindeki dengeleri anlamaya çalışanlar için Kremlinoloji'nin yerini 'Sarayoloji' almış durumda.

Sarayoloji, iktidar açısından gündemi değiştirmek için oldukça kullanışlı bir araç. Amaç, ülkenin ekonomik sorunları, hayat pahalılığı ve geçim sıkıntısı yerine CHP'ye yönelik operasyonların, "Kılıçdaroğlu mu, Özgür Özel mi?" tartışmalarının konuşulmasını sağlamak. Ancak hesap her zaman tutmuyor. Tartışma bir anda "Berat mı, Bilal mi?" sorusuna dönüştüğünde, gündemi yönetme çabası ters tepebiliyor ve bu kez dikkatler doğrudan iktidarın kendi içindeki güç mücadelelerine yöneliyor . Canbaza bak derken, canbazın ipi bu kez Saray'ın avlusuna uzanıverdi.

Unutmamak gerekir ki bu rejim artık ipin ucuna gelmiş durumda. Enflasyonu düşürme, hayat pahalılığını hafifletme ve vatandaşın geçim sıkıntısını giderme konusunda toplumun beklentilerine cevap verebilecek bir politika ortaya koyamıyor. Ekonomik sorunlar çözülemedikçe, gündemi sürekli yeni tartışmalarla doldurma çabası da giderek daha kısa ömürlü hâle geliyor. Çünkü mutfaktaki yangın, sosyal medyadaki tartışmalardan çok daha kalıcı ve çok daha gerçek.

Sonunda bu iktidar, yarattığı gündemle değil, vatandaşın yaşadığı hayatla hesap vermek zorunda kalacak. İlk seçimde, istese de istemese de sandığın hükmüne boyun eğmek zorunda kalacak.

Bu nedenle Saray’ın ürettiği yapay gündemlerin peşinden sürüklenmek yerine, asıl olarak bu rejim sonrasında Türkiye’nin karşı karşıya kalacağı sorunların nasıl çözüleceğini geniş bir toplumsal zeminde tartışmak gerekiyor. Ekonominin nasıl toparlanacağı, hukukun üstünlüğünün nasıl yeniden tesis edileceği, kurumların nasıl onarılacağı ve demokrasinin nasıl güçlendirileceği bugünden konuşulmalı.

Bu noktada en önemli sorumluluk, Özgür Özel ve CHP’nin seçilmiş yönetimine düşüyor. Yargının nasıl bir karar vereceğini tahmin etmek pek de zor değil. Bu nedenle, olası her senaryoya hazırlıklı olmak ve vakit kaybetmeden siyasi mücadeleyi kesintiye uğratmayacak adımları atmak gerekiyor. Gerekirse yeni bir parti çatısı altında örgütlenerek mücadeleyi sürdürmek, gündemi Saray’ın belirlemesine izin vermemek ve topluma yeniden umut verecek bir siyasal alternatif oluşturmak, muhalefetin önündeki en önemli görevlerden biri haline gelmiş durumda.

Look over there!

For the past three or four days, the YouTube world has been dominated by one name: Tamar Tanrıyar. Until recently, hardly anyone had heard of Tanrıyar. Then, almost overnight, videos and social media posts hinting at a power struggle within the AKP thrust the name to the center of Turkey’s political agenda. Allegations directed at figures and circles close to the government attracted the attention not only of the opposition but also of pro-government media outlets. The controversy intensified further when a detention order was issued, Tanrıyar was questioned and released under judicial supervision, and, most recently, the YouTube channel was blocked from access.

How convenient! It’s the beginning of July. Inflation is still not coming down. There is still no sign of the mid-year wage increase that millions of minimum-wage earners and retirees have been expecting. Yet public attention has been fixed on Tamar Tanrıyar’s videos for days. From the government’s perspective, the timing could hardly be better. As soaring living costs, the cost-of-living crisis, and demands for higher wages are pushed into the background, an entirely different controversy has taken over the headlines. As the old saying goes: “Watch the acrobat!”—or, in modern English, “Look over there!”

During the Soviet era, specialists who tried to decipher political developments inside the Kremlin practiced what became known as “Kremlinology.” In a system where official information was scarce and decision-making was shrouded in secrecy, analysts scrutinized everything—from where leaders stood during ceremonies and who sat next to whom to subtle changes in Pravda headlines and seemingly minor personnel reshuffles—in search of clues about internal power struggles.

A similar phenomenon has emerged in Turkey today. In an environment where transparency has been replaced by rumors, political gossip, anonymous leaks, and social media speculation, Kremlinology has effectively given way to “Palaceology”—the art of deciphering power struggles inside the Presidential Palace.

From the government’s perspective, Palaceology is an extremely useful instrument for changing the national conversation. The objective is to replace discussions about inflation, the rising cost of living, and economic hardship with debates over the operation against the CHP and questions such as, “Should it be Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu or Özgür Özel?” But the strategy does not always work. When the conversation suddenly shifts to “Berat or Bilal?” attention turns away from the opposition and toward the ruling elite’s own internal rivalries. Just when the public is told to “watch the acrobat,” the tightrope unexpectedly stretches into the Palace courtyard itself.

It should not be forgotten that this regime is approaching the end of the road. It has been unable to produce policies capable of reducing inflation, easing the cost-of-living crisis, or addressing the public’s growing economic hardship. As long as these underlying problems remain unresolved, attempts to manufacture new distractions become increasingly short-lived. The fire in people’s kitchens is far more real—and far more enduring—than the controversies dominating social media.

Ultimately, this government will be judged not by the distractions it creates but by the lives its citizens actually live. At the next election, whether it likes it or not, it will have to accept the verdict of the ballot box.

For that reason, rather than allowing ourselves to be consumed by the Palace’s manufactured distractions, the real discussion should focus on how Turkey will address the enormous challenges it will inherit after this regime is gone. The debate should begin now: how to restore economic stability, rebuild the rule of law, repair damaged institutions, and strengthen democratic governance.

At this point, the greatest responsibility falls on Özgür Özel and the CHP’s legitimately elected leadership. It is not particularly difficult to anticipate what the judiciary is likely to decide. They must therefore prepare for every possible scenario and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that the political struggle continues uninterrupted. If necessary, they should organize under a new party banner, refuse to allow the Palace to dictate the political agenda, and offer the public a credible democratic alternative. That has become one of the opposition’s most urgent responsibilities.