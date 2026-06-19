Artık şu noktada, suç işleme amacıyla örgüt kurmaktan gözaltına alınması gereken kişiler, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan başta olmak üzere Akın Gürlek, diğer kabine üyeleri, saray başdanışmanları, oğullar, damatlar, kim oldukları bilinen savcı ve yargıçlar ve medyada dahil olmak üzere hükümetin yalakalarıdır.

Bunların iddianamelerine Anayasa’yı ihlal, Görevi kötüye kullanma (TCK 257), İftira (TCK 267), Suç uydurma (TCK 271) , Delilleri yok etme, gizleme veya değiştirme (TCK 281), Resmî belgede sahtecilik (TCK 204), Kişiyi hürriyetinden yoksun kılma (TCK 109), Adil yargılamayı etkilemeye teşebbüs (TCK 288) de kolayca eklenebilir.

Bu belki bugün olmayacak ama bir gün mutlaka olacak. Üzücü olan, bu yaratıkların sanki yarın hiç gelmeyecekmiş gibi davranmaya devam etmeleri ve ülkeye zarar vermeyi sürdürmeleridir.

Perhaps Not Today

At this point, the people who should be detained and tried on charges of establishing a criminal organization are, first and foremost, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Akın Gürlek, along with other cabinet members, presidential advisers, sons, sons-in-law, and their sycophants, including those in the media.

The list of potential charges could easily be expanded to include allegations of violating the Constitution; abuse of office (Article 257); false accusation (Article 267); fabricating a crime (Article 271); destruction, concealment, or alteration of evidence (Article 281); forgery of official documents (Article 204); unlawful deprivation of liberty (Article 109); and attempting to influence a fair trial (Article 288).

That may not happen today, but it inevitably will one day. The sad thing is that those involved continue to behave like there is no tomorrow and inflict damage on the country.