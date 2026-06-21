Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’nun evvelki gün Sözcü TV’de sergilediği felaket performans, CHP’ye neden kayyum olarak atandığını anlamak için fazlasıyla yeterliydi. Kılıçdaroğlu’nun gazetecilerin sorduğu hemen hiçbir soruya cevap vermeye niyeti yoktu; bunun yerine ezberlediği “arınma” hikâyesini tekrarlayarak “bilmiyorum” deyip durdu.

Günün en önemli sorusu olan “Size bu görevi kim verdi?” sorusuna verdiği “Tarih” cevabı ise, 13 yıllık genel başkanlığı boyunca ne ölçüde bir megalomani geliştirdiğini gözler önüne serdi. Sonuçta tarih, seçimlere katılıp oy kullanmıyor; kurultay delegesi de değil. Bu nedenle “tarih” adına konuştuğunu iddia etmek, siyasi bir açıklamadan çok kişisel bir misyon yükleme çabası gibi görünüyor.

Belki de Kılıçdaroğlu, tarihi Erdoğan’la karıştırıyor. Nasıl karıştırmasın ki? Erdoğan yaklaşık çeyrek asırdır Türkiye siyasetinin merkezinde yer alıyor. Uzun süre aynı manzaraya bakan insanların ufuk çizgisiyle duvarı karıştırması mümkündür. Ancak demokratik siyasette meşruiyetin kaynağı tarih değil, seçmenler ve parti üyeleridir. Tarihin görevlendirdiğini iddia edenler genellikle sandığın ne dediğini duymakta zorlanırlar.

Aslında bu cevabın daha dürüst tercümesi şuydu: “Benim oyuncağımı elimden aldınız; ben de Erdoğan’ın desteğiyle onu geri almaya geldim.” Program boyunca verilen izlenim, CHP’nin geleceği için mücadele eden bir siyasetçiden ziyade, kaybettiği makamı geri kazanmak isteyen bir eski genel başkanın görüntüsüydü.

Makamda oturanın kendi makamına saygısı olmasa da makama saygı göstermekten vazgeçemeyen vasat bir bürokrat olan Kılıçdaroğlu’nun CHP Genel Başkanlığı’nın Türkiye’ye maliyeti son derece ağır oldu. Mühürsüz oyların geçerli sayılmasına sessiz kalmasından milletvekili dokunulmazlıklarının kaldırılmasına verdiği desteğe, 2015 seçimlerinden sonra hükümet kurma sorumluluğunu üstlenmeyip iktidarı fiilen yeniden Erdoğan’a teslim etmesine kadar uzanan kabarık bir sicili var.

On üç yıllık genel başkanlığı boyunca CHP seçim kaybetmeyi adeta alışkanlık haline getirirken, Kılıçdaroğlu her yenilgiden sonra koltuğunu korumayı başardı. Parti tabanının değişim taleplerini ise çoğu zaman erteledi, bastırdı ya da görmezden geldi. Buna rağmen bugün kendisini “tarihin görevlendirdiğini” iddia etmesi, siyasi muhasebe yapmak yerine geçmişteki başarısızlıkları kutsallaştırma çabasıydı.

Artık Kılıçdaroğlu’nu ve siyasi mirasını tarihin tozlu sayfalarına bırakma zamanı çoktan gelmiş, hatta geçmişti. Buna rağmen siyaset sahnesine dönüş girişimi, geçmişteki tartışmaları yeniden canlandırmaktan ve Erdoğan’la çatışmak yerine onun çizdiği sınırlar içinde hareket etmeye hazır olduğunu göstermeye çalışmaktan başka bir sonuç doğurmadı.

Konuşmalarındaki Yeni Osmanlıcılık göndermeleri de bunun bir başka göstergesiydi. Cumhuriyet’in kurucu değerleri, parlamenter demokrasi ve hukuk devleti yerine, son yıllarda iktidarın sıkça başvurduğu tarihsel ve medeniyetçi söylemlere yaslanması dikkat çekiciydi. Bu dil, CHP’nin geleneksel siyasi çizgisinden çok, Erdoğan’ın uzun süredir inşa etmeye çalıştığı ideolojik çerçeveye daha yakın görünüyordu. İronik olan ise, yıllarca Erdoğan’a karşı muhalefetin lideri olarak siyaset yapan bir ismin, siyasi kariyerinin son perdesinde Erdoğan’ın kullandığı kavramlara ve tarih anlayışına bu kadar yaklaşmış görünmesidir.

Kılıçdaroğlu’nun şimdi hızla milletvekillerini ihraç etmeye, parti örgütlerini yeniden şekillendirmeye, kendisine sadık bir kadro oluşturmaya ve kurultayı toplamamaya çalıştığı bir ortamda, partinin seçilmiş yönetiminin elindeki tüm yasal ve siyasi yolları tüketmeden partiden ayrılmak istememesini anlayışla karşılamak gerekir. Sonuçta ortada yalnızca bir koltuk mücadelesi değil; yüz binlerce üyenin iradesi ve milyonlarca seçmenin beklentileri de söz konusudur. Bu nedenle seçilmiş yönetimin, parti üzerindeki tasarruf hakkını sonuna kadar savunmaya çalışması demokratik meşruiyet açısından son derece doğal bir tutumdur.

Ancak Yargıtay’ın ne karar vereceğini tahmin etmek için kâhin olmaya gerek yok. Büyük bir olasılıkla süreç, CHP’nin kurultay toplamasını ve seçime girebilmesini engelleyecek şekilde uzatılacaktır. Dolayısıyla partinin mevcut yönetiminin elindeki hukuki yolları sonuna kadar kullanması anlaşılabilir olsa da, nihai sonucun yargı koridorlarında değil, siyasi iktidarın tercihleri doğrultusunda şekilleneceğine inananların sayısı az değildir. Bunun bedelini yalnızca CHP seçmeni değil, Türkiye’deki demokratik rekabet ve muhalefet de ödeyecektir.

Bu nedenle, seçilmiş CHP yönetiminin hem mevcut parti çatısı altında yürüttüğü mücadeleyi sürdürmesi hem de olası tüm senaryolara karşı yeni ve yedek parti seçeneklerini vakit kaybetmeden ve eşzamanlı bir biçimde hayata geçirmesi gerekir. Amaç, hukuki ve siyasi belirsizlikler nedeniyle muhalefetin enerjisinin boşa harcanmasını önlemek ve milyonlarca seçmenin değişim beklentisinin sahipsiz kalmasına izin vermemektir.

Ancak yeni ya da yedek bir parti oluşturma sürecinin sorunsuz ilerleyeceğini beklemek gerçekçi olmaz. Erdoğan ve onun yargı giyotini Akın Gürlek’in, bu girişimleri baltalamak için ellerindeki tüm araçları kullanmaları şaşırtıcı olmayacaktır. Bunlar arasında Özgür Özel ve değişim hareketinin önde gelen isimlerinin partiden ihraç edilmesi, Kılıçdaroğlu’na sadık CHP’li vekillerin de oylarıyla dokunulmazlıklarının kaldırılmasına çalışılması, hatta çeşitli ceza soruşturmalarıyla karşı karşıya bırakılmaları da yer alabilir. Nitekim Kılıçdaroğlu’nun ortaya attığı ve yandaş medyanın hızla benimsediği “Özel’in kripto FETÖ’cü olduğu” yönündeki iddialar ile halkı toplu direnişe veya isyana teşvik ettiği suçlamaları, iktidarın kullanacağı silahlar olacaktır. Baş Feto’cu “Aman, Feto’nun siyasi ayağını bulduk.” diye zevkten dört köşe olmuştur.

Artık işin şirazesi iyice çıktığı için, Özgür Özel’in, Mansur Yavaş’ın ve diğer seçilmiş parti yöneticilerinin çeşitli soruşturmalarla karşı karşıya bırakılması, hatta tutuklanmaları bile kimseyi şaşırtmayacaktır. Son birkaç yılda yaşananlar, Türkiye’de daha önce siyasi açıdan düşünülemez görülen birçok gelişmenin kısa sürede sıradanlaştığını göstermiştir.

Bu nedenle Erdoğan’ın, ortaya çıkan kargaşadan ve muhalefetin içine sürüklendiği belirsizlik ortamından yararlanarak mümkün olan ilk fırsatta baskın seçime gitme olasılığı küçümsenmemelidir. Muhalefetin hukuki mücadelelerle meşgul olduğu, örgütsel yapılarının tartışıldığı ve liderlik krizlerinin yaşandığı bir dönemde yapılacak erken bir seçim, iktidarın en avantajlı senaryolarından biri olabilir.

Bu çerçevede Mehmet Uçum’un sürekli dile getirdiği Nisan 2028 takvimi de bir seçim takviminden çok siyasi bir manevra olarak değerlendirilebilir. Amaç, kamuoyunu ve muhalefeti uzun bir zaman ufkuna odaklayarak erken seçim olasılığını gündemden düşürmek; bir başka ifadeyle, sağ gösterip sola vurmaktır. Türkiye siyasetinin son yıllardaki pratiği dikkate alındığında, açıklanan takvimlerden çok siyasi ihtiyaçların belirleyici olduğu unutulmamalıdır.

Bu nedenle muhalefetin önündeki temel görev, hukuki mücadelelerini sürdürürken aynı zamanda yarın seçim olacakmış gibi hazırlık yapmaktır. Çünkü mevcut koşullarda en büyük hata, önünde yıllar bulunduğunu varsayarak hareket etmek olabilir. Önümüzdeki dönemde önemli olan, isimlerden çok, halkın ortaya koyduğu değişim talebinin kesintiye uğramadan siyasi alanda temsil edilmeye devam etmesidir. Seçmenlerin beklentilerine olumlu bir şekilde yanıt verebilmek için iktidara alternatif oluşturacak programlara, kadrolara ve seçim hazırlıklarına odaklanmak gerekmektedir. Çünkü sonuçta seçmenlerin önemsediği şey parti tabelasından çok, değişim umudunun ve demokratik rekabetin ayakta kalıp kalmayacağıdır.

“I Don’t Know”

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's disastrous performance on Sözcü TV the other day was more than enough to explain why he was appointed as a trustee-like caretaker over the CHP. He had little interest in answering almost any of the journalists' questions. Instead, he kept repeating his well-rehearsed "purification" narrative and responded with "I don't know" whenever he was unwilling or unable to provide a substantive answer.

His answer of “History” to the most important question of the day — “Who gave you this mandate?” — revealed the extent of the megalomania he appears to have developed during his thirteen years as party chairman. After all, history does not participate in elections or cast votes, nor does it serve as a delegate at party congresses. Claiming to speak on behalf of “history” therefore sounds less like a political explanation than an attempt to assign oneself a grand personal mission.

Perhaps Kılıçdaroğlu is confusing history with Erdoğan. How could he not? Erdoğan has occupied the center of Turkish politics for nearly a quarter of a century. People who stare at the same landscape long enough sometimes begin to mistake the horizon for a wall. In a democracy, however, legitimacy comes not from history but from voters and party members. Those who claim to have been commissioned by history often have difficulty hearing what the ballot box is saying.

A more honest translation of his answer would have been: “You took away my toy, and with Erdoğan’s support I came back to get it.” Throughout the program, the impression he left was not that of a politician fighting for the future of the CHP, but rather that of a former chairman seeking to reclaim a position he had lost.

Kılıçdaroğlu, a mediocre bureaucrat who continued to revere the office even when its occupant showed little respect for it, imposed an extraordinarily high cost on both the CHP and Turkey during his tenure as party chairman. His record is extensive, ranging from remaining silent when unstamped ballots were counted as valid, to supporting the lifting of parliamentary immunities, to declining to assume responsibility for forming a government after the 2015 elections and effectively handing power back to Erdoğan.

During his thirteen years as chairman, the CHP almost turned electoral defeat into a habit, while Kılıçdaroğlu managed to keep his position after every loss. Demands for change from the party base were frequently postponed, suppressed, or ignored. Yet today he claims that he has been “commissioned by history,” an assertion that seems less like political self-reflection than an attempt to sanctify past failures.

The time to consign Kılıçdaroğlu and his political legacy to the dusty pages of history had long since arrived. Yet his attempt to return to the political stage has achieved little beyond reviving old controversies and signaling a willingness to operate within the boundaries drawn by Erdoğan rather than challenge them.

His references to Neo-Ottomanism were another indication of this shift. Rather than emphasizing the founding principles of the Republic, parliamentary democracy, and the rule of law, he appeared to lean on the historical and civilizational rhetoric that the government has frequently employed in recent years. This language seemed closer to the ideological framework Erdoğan has spent years constructing than to the CHP’s traditional political identity. The irony is striking: a politician who spent years leading the opposition against Erdoğan now appears, in the final act of his political career, to be embracing many of Erdoğan’s concepts and historical narratives.

At a time when Kılıçdaroğlu appears determined to expel members of parliament, reshape party organizations, build a loyal cadre around himself, and avoid convening a party congress, it is understandable that the party’s elected leadership would be reluctant to abandon the organization before exhausting every available legal and political avenue. After all, this is not merely a struggle over a chairmanship. It also involves the will of hundreds of thousands of party members and the expectations of millions of voters. Under such circumstances, it is entirely natural, from the standpoint of democratic legitimacy, for the elected leadership to defend its authority over the party to the very end.

One does not need to be a prophet to predict what the Court of Cassation is likely to do. The process will most likely be prolonged in a manner that prevents the CHP from holding a congress and participating effectively in elections. While it is understandable that the current leadership will pursue every available legal remedy, many believe that the final outcome will be determined not in courtrooms but by the preferences of the political authorities. The cost of such a development would be borne not only by CHP voters but also by democratic competition and the opposition as a whole.

For this reason, the elected CHP leadership must continue its struggle within the existing party structure while simultaneously and without delay developing both new-party and backup-party options. The goal is to prevent the opposition’s energy from being wasted by legal and political uncertainty and to ensure that the demand for change expressed by millions of voters is not left without representation.

At the same time, it would be unrealistic to expect the creation of a new or backup party to proceed smoothly. It would come as no surprise if Erdoğan and his judicial guillotine, Akın Gürlek, employed every available instrument to obstruct such efforts. These could include attempts to expel Özgür Özel and other leading figures of the reform movement, efforts to strip them of parliamentary immunity with the votes of CHP deputies loyal to Kılıçdaroğlu, and even various criminal investigations. Indeed, Kılıçdaroğlu’s allegations — quickly amplified by pro-government media — that Özel is a “crypto-Gülenist,” along with accusations that he has encouraged mass resistance or insurrection, are likely to become weapons in the government’s arsenal. The chief Gülenist hunter must be delighted to proclaim, “At last, we have found the political wing of FETÖ.”

At this point, the situation has become so unhinged that even investigations targeting Özgür Özel, Mansur Yavaş, and other elected opposition leaders — or their eventual imprisonment — would no longer come as a surprise. The events of recent years have demonstrated how developments once considered politically unthinkable in Turkey can quickly become normalized.

For that reason, the possibility that Erdoğan may exploit the resulting chaos and uncertainty within the opposition and call a snap election at the earliest opportunity should not be underestimated. An early election held while the opposition is consumed by legal battles, organizational disputes, and leadership crises would represent one of the most advantageous scenarios imaginable for the government.

In this context, Mehmet Uçum’s repeated references to an April 2028 election timetable may be viewed less as a genuine schedule than as a political maneuver. The objective may be to focus public attention and opposition strategy on a distant horizon while pushing the possibility of an early election off the agenda — in other words, to feint right and strike left. Recent Turkish political experience suggests that political necessity, rather than announced timetables, is what ultimately determines events.

The opposition’s primary task, therefore, is to continue its legal struggle while preparing as though an election could take place tomorrow. Under current conditions, the greatest mistake may be to assume that there are still years left to prepare. What matters in the period ahead is not party labels but ensuring that the public demand for change continues to be represented in the political arena without interruption. To respond positively to voters’ expectations, the opposition must focus on programs, personnel, and election preparations capable of providing a genuine alternative to the government. In the end, what voters care about is not the name on the party signboard but whether the hope for change and democratic competition can survive.