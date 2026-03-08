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Hari Prasad
Mar 9

Religion has always been an important part of America, with its variety of sects, Awakenings, and ever-new but always revived expectations of the imminent end of the world, the second coming of Jesus and the salvation of the true believers with the destruction of all others and their condemnation to eternal suffering and torture. As far back as the Puritans of the early 17th century who came to New England, many Americans have believed that the end of the world was near - and they keep believing the final moment is at hand. Even Christopher Columbus, among his other delusions, apparently believed that his voyages had brought that very close. While the South invoked the Bible to justify holding blacks as chattels to exploit, the North imagined it was exacting divine retribution for the sin of slavery. In the 1950s, America adopted the motto "In God We Trust" on its coins to show it was opposed to "godless Communism" in the Cold War.

Currently, with social media and the discrediting of expertise in any area, hatred of science, and the persistence of the Bible as the guiding framework for living today, many Americans believe in faith cures through the laying-on of hands with prayer as described in the New Testament, even for diseases like cancer. They deny evolution. Zionist-Christians see the founding of Israel as a key event signalling the end-times are coming. Evidently, scholars of the Bible and researchers in early Christianity such as Elaine Pagels and Bart Ehrman don't have readers among such people.

Yet it's really easy to learn from YouTube programs or books that the book of Revelation in the Bible was written late in the first century AD by a hate-filled and vengeful convert to the Jesus movement of Jewish origin who longed for the torture and destruction of the Romans as the persecutors of people such as himself. The Romans were then masters of Europe south of the Rhine and Danube and the Middle East and North Africa. It was hopeless to rebel against them, and the Romans did not look kindly on a cult which told its believers to deny the divinity of the emperor who was the symbol of Roman rule. Besides, it instructed followers not to offer sacrifice to show their loyalty and desire for divine protection of the people in the empire. What this writer in the time of Domitian, who called himself John of Patmos, (c. 90 AD) wrote, had nothing to do with events today and no insights to offer anyone who does not believe in miraculous interventions or wants to see most people in the world suffer horrible tortures for their beliefs.

Modern cosmologists have convincing explanations of how life on earth may only last another billion years simply because of the life-cycle of the sun, as it grows to become eventually a red giant. When the atmosphere is stripped of its oxygen-rich composition, life as we know it won't continue. Water will escape into space, leaving a methane-rich atmosphere. Without oxygen, there will be mass extinctions. That has nothing to do with what people choose to believe from writings of ancient people who had no scientific understanding of geology, nuclear fusion in the sun, or how stars like the sun are born, grow old, and die.

See the links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_L4_LmqImY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxhhLdZPnfs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0-reoYHKUw

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