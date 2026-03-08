Another development that has begun to surface from the war on Iran is not military or geopolitical. It is ideological. Reports emerging from inside the U.S. armed forces suggest that a strain of Christian nationalism is increasingly appearing in the rhetoric surrounding the conflict and spreading rapidly into the broader political discourse.

Religion has always been part of American politics. Faith has long been invoked to justify policy, rally supporters, or frame moral arguments. But what we are witnessing today feels less like ordinary religious language and more like a renewed attempt to fuse political authority with theological certainty.

When Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House in 2023, he made a remark that captured this mindset. Asked about his worldview and guiding principles, he replied:

“Go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.”

The statement was striking not because politicians rarely reference religion—they often do—but because of its bluntness. Rather than pointing to constitutional principles, legislative philosophy, or public policy priorities, Johnson framed his political outlook almost entirely through scripture.

In isolation, such remarks might simply reflect personal belief. But the concern grows when this outlook intersects with state power, national security decisions, and military rhetoric.

Christian nationalism has long existed on the margins of American politics. In recent years, however, it has become a visible and influential faction within the broader MAGA movement. What distinguishes Christian nationalism from traditional religious conservatism is not simply personal faith. It is the conviction that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that its laws and political institutions should explicitly reflect a particular interpretation of Christianity.

Within the broader MAGA coalition, this current represents a more ideological and absolutist strand. Political conflicts are framed not merely as policy disagreements but as spiritual struggles between good and evil, civilization and decadence. Political leaders are sometimes portrayed as instruments of divine purpose, while opponents are cast as threats to a sacred national order.

At the same time, Christian nationalism does not represent the entirety of the MAGA movement. The coalition around MAGA remains broad and heterogeneous, including populists focused on immigration and trade, libertarian-leaning voters skeptical of government authority, traditional conservatives concerned with courts and taxation, and voters motivated primarily by cultural grievances. Christian nationalists form only one—though increasingly vocal—segment of that coalition.

One of the most prominent religious figures within Trump’s political orbit is Paula White-Cain, the longtime spiritual adviser to Donald Trump.

White-Cain, a televangelist and prosperity-gospel preacher, has been closely associated with Trump for years and has served as one of the most visible religious voices aligned with his political movement. Last year, Trump created a new White House initiative—the White House Faith Office—where she was reportedly placed in a senior advisory role as part of a broader effort to strengthen outreach to religious communities.

Her prominence has also drawn criticism, including from some voices on the political right. A conservative commentator described her as a “psychopath doomsday cultist,” reflecting unease among certain conservatives about her apocalyptic rhetoric and her close proximity to political power. Critics point to statements attributed to White-Cain suggesting that opposing Trump could amount to opposing God—language that blurs the line between political loyalty and religious devotion.

Enter another psychopath, Pete Hegseth.

Before arriving at the Pentagon, Hegseth built his public profile as a combative television personality on Fox News, where political conflicts were often framed in civilizational and religious terms.

His public record has also been controversial. Over the years, Hegseth has faced allegations involving heavy drinking, inappropriate behavior, and abusive personal relationships that surfaced during earlier stages of his public career. Hegseth has denied wrongdoing and continues to maintain strong support among his political allies.

Hegseth has also made his personal religious symbolism highly visible. He has two prominent Christian tattoos, including a Jerusalem cross—a symbol historically associated with the medieval Crusades.

Reports from service members and watchdog organizations suggest that some commanders have framed the conflict in overtly theological terms, invoking divine mandate and biblical prophecy.

According to complaints submitted to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, more than 200 reports from over 50 military installations allege that some commanders described the war as part of “God’s divine plan.” In several cases, officers reportedly cited passages from the Book of Revelation and portrayed the conflict as a precursor to the biblical end times. One complaint alleged that troops were told that President Trump had been “anointed by Jesus” to ignite the conflict with Iran and trigger events leading to Armageddon.

Let’s also remember how a young Hegseth once defined Western civilization:

Long before he entered government, Hegseth framed global politics as a civilizational struggle rooted in religion and cultural identity. In this framework, Western civilization was understood less as a system of democratic institutions and constitutional governance than as a historical project grounded in Christianity.

That framing carries deep historical echoes. It resembles older narratives in which wars were understood not simply as disputes between states but as clashes between civilizations, faiths, and sacred missions.

Seen in that light, the current fusion of religious symbolism, ideological rhetoric, and military authority does not appear accidental. It reflects a worldview that some of its proponents have been articulating for years—one in which faith, national power, and historical destiny are tightly intertwined.

The United States military has historically been constrained not only by capability but by doctrine, law, and civilian oversight. Those guardrails were designed for a reason. They exist to ensure that war remains a matter of strategy and necessity—not ideology, prophecy, or divine mission. Now they are gone.

When political leaders speak as if national power carries a sacred mandate, the character of conflict changes. Wars cease to be contests between states and begin to resemble struggles between believers and unbelievers, civilization and its supposed enemies. In such an environment, restraint appears weak, compromise becomes betrayal, and violence acquires a moral justification that transcends ordinary political limits.

History has countless warnings about where that path leads. When governments convince themselves that their wars carry divine approval, law becomes secondary, and dissent becomes suspect. Military campaigns stop being instruments of policy and start being interpreted as acts of destiny.

The American constitutional system was built precisely to avoid that outcome. Its founders understood the dangers of fusing religious certainty with state power. They designed a republic in which government authority derived from law and democratic consent—not from claims of divine purpose.

What is emerging now threatens to invert that principle.

If the language of prophecy and civilizational struggle continues to seep into the exercise of military power, the United States risks drifting toward something it has historically defined itself against: a political order in which war is no longer justified by strategy or law, but by belief.

And once a nation begins to fight wars in the name of destiny, the guardrails rarely return.

Amerikalı Taliban

İran’a karşı yürütülen savaşın ortaya çıkarmaya başladığı bir başka gelişme askeri ya da jeopolitik değil, ideolojiktir. ABD Silahlı Kuvvetleri’nin içinden gelen raporlar, Hristiyan milliyetçiliğinin bir türünün çatışma etrafındaki söylemde giderek daha fazla görünür hâle geldiğini ve hızla daha geniş siyasal tartışmanın içine yayıldığını göstermektedir.

Din Amerikan siyasetinin her zaman bir parçası olmuştur. İnanç, uzun süredir politikaları meşrulaştırmak, destekçileri mobilize etmek ya da ahlaki argümanları çerçevelemek için kullanılır. Ancak bugün tanık olduğumuz şey sıradan bir dini söylemden çok, siyasi otorite ile teolojik kesinliği yeniden birleştirme çabası gibi görünmektedir.

2023 yılında Mike Johnson Temsilciler Meclisi Başkanı seçildiğinde, bu zihniyeti özetleyen bir ifade kullandı. Dünya görüşü ve temel ilkeleri sorulduğunda şöyle yanıt verdi:

“Evinizdeki raftan bir İncil alın ve okuyun. Benim dünya görüşüm budur.”

Bu ifade dikkat çekiciydi; çünkü siyasetçiler din referansı vermez değildir—sık sık verirler. Fakat bu sözlerin çarpıcı yanı açıklığın kendisiydi. Johnson, anayasal ilkelerden, yasama felsefesinden ya da kamu politikası önceliklerinden söz etmek yerine, siyasi dünya görüşünü neredeyse tamamen kutsal metne dayandırıyordu.

Bu tür sözler tek başına ele alındığında, kişisel bir inancı yansıtıyor gibi görülebilir. Ancak bu bakış açısı devlet gücüyle, ulusal güvenlik kararlarıyla ve askeri söylemle kesişmeye başladığında kaygı büyür.

Hristiyan milliyetçiliği uzun süre Amerikan siyasetinin kenarlarında var oldu. Ancak son yıllarda daha geniş MAGA hareketi içinde görünür ve etkili bir fraksiyon hâline gelmiştir. Hristiyan milliyetçiliğini geleneksel dini muhafazakârlıktan ayıran şey yalnızca kişisel inanç değildir. Bu akım, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri’nin Hristiyan bir ulus olarak kurulduğu ve yasalarının ile siyasal kurumlarının belirli bir Hristiyan yorumunu yansıtması gerektiği inancına dayanır.

Daha geniş MAGA koalisyonu içinde bu eğilim daha ideolojik ve mutlakiyetçi bir damar oluşturur. Siyasi çatışmalar yalnızca politika anlaşmazlıkları olarak değil, iyilik ile kötülük, medeniyet ile çöküş arasındaki ruhani mücadeleler olarak çerçevelenir. Siyasi liderler bazen ilahi amacın araçları olarak sunulurken, muhalifler kutsal ulusal düzene yönelik tehditler olarak tasvir edilir.

Bununla birlikte, Hristiyan milliyetçiliği MAGA hareketinin tamamını temsil etmez. MAGA etrafındaki koalisyon geniş ve heterojendir. Göç ve ticaret konularına odaklanan popülistleri, devlet gücüne şüpheyle yaklaşan libertaryen eğilimli seçmenleri, mahkemeler ve vergilendirme konularıyla ilgilenen geleneksel muhafazakârları ve daha çok kültürel meselelerle motive olan seçmenleri içerir. Hristiyan milliyetçileri bu koalisyonun yalnızca bir—ancak giderek daha yüksek sesle konuşan—kesimini oluşturur.

Trump’ın siyasi çevresindeki en dikkat çekici dini figürlerden biri Donald Trump’ın uzun yıllardır manevi danışmanlığını yapan Paula White-Cain’dir.

Bir televanjelist ve refah teolojisi vaizi olan White-Cain, yıllardır Trump’la yakın ilişki içindedir ve onun siyasi hareketiyle özdeşleşmiş en görünür dini seslerden biri hâline gelmiştir. Geçen yıl Trump, Beyaz Saray içinde dini topluluklarla ilişkileri güçlendirmek amacıyla yeni bir girişim olan White House Faith Office’i kurdu ve White-Cain’in burada kıdemli danışman rolüne getirildiği bildirildi.

Ancak White-Cain’in yükselen görünürlüğü eleştirileri de beraberinde getirdi. Hatta sağdan bazı yorumcular bile onun apokaliptik söyleminden rahatsızlık duyduklarını dile getirdi. Muhafazakâr bir yorumcu onu “psikopat bir kıyamet tarikatçısı” olarak nitelendirdi. Eleştirmenler, White-Cain’in Trump’a karşı çıkmanın Tanrı’ya karşı çıkmak anlamına gelebileceğini ima eden sözlerine dikkat çekiyor; bu tür bir söylemin siyasi sadakat ile dini bağlılık arasındaki çizgiyi bulanıklaştırdığını savunuyor.

Sahneye şimdi de bir başka psikopat, Savunma (kendi uydurmasıyla Savaş) Bakanı Pete Hegseth çıkıyor.

Pentagon’a gelmeden önce Hegseth kamuoyunda ününü Fox News’teki sert ve tartışmacı televizyon yorumculuğuyla kazanmıştı. Programlarında siyasi çatışmaları sıklıkla medeniyetler arası ve dinî bir mücadele olarak çerçeveliyordu.

Kamuya yansıyan geçmişi de tartışmalıydı. Hegseth yıllar içinde ağır alkol kullanımı, uygunsuz davranışlar ve sorunlu kişisel ilişkilerle ilgili çeşitli iddialarla gündeme geldi. Hegseth bu suçlamaları reddetti ve siyasi müttefiklerinin güçlü desteğini korumaya devam etti.

Aynı zamanda kişisel dini sembollerini oldukça görünür kıldı. Vücudunda iki belirgin Hristiyan dövmesi bulunuyor. Bunlardan biri, tarihsel olarak Orta Çağ Haçlı Seferleri ile ilişkilendirilen Kudüs Haçı’dır.

Askerlerden ve çeşitli izleme kuruluşlarından gelen raporlar bazı komutanların çatışmayı açık biçimde teolojik terimlerle çerçevelediğini, ilahi bir görevden ve İncil’deki kehanetlerden söz ettiğini gösteriyor.

Military Religious Freedom Foundation’a iletilen şikâyetlere göre 50’den fazla askeri tesisten gelen 200’ün üzerinde başvuruda bazı komutanların savaşı “Tanrı’nın ilahi planının bir parçası” olarak tanımladığı iddia ediliyor. Bazı durumlarda subayların Vahiy Kitabı’ndan pasajlar aktardığı ve çatışmayı İncil’de anlatılan kıyamet olaylarının habercisi olarak sunduğu belirtiliyor. Bir şikâyette ise askerlere Başkan Trump’ın İran’daki çatışmayı başlatmak ve Armageddon’a giden süreci tetiklemek için “İsa tarafından meshedildiği”nin söylendiği öne sürülüyor.

Genç Pete Hegseth’in Batı medeniyetini nasıl tanımladığını da hatırlamak gerekir:

Hegseth hükümete girmeden çok önce küresel siyaseti din ve kültürel kimliğe dayalı bir medeniyet mücadelesi olarak tanımlıyordu. Bu bakış açısında Batı medeniyeti demokratik kurumlar ve anayasal yönetimden çok, Hristiyanlığa dayanan tarihsel bir proje olarak görülüyordu.

Bu çerçeve tarihteki daha eski anlatıları hatırlatır. Devletler arasındaki anlaşmazlıklar yerine medeniyetler, inançlar ve kutsal görevler arasındaki çatışmalar olarak yorumlanan savaş anlayışını çağrıştırır.

Bu açıdan bakıldığında, bugün ortaya çıkan dini sembolizm, ideolojik söylem ve askeri gücün birleşimi tesadüf gibi görünmemektedir. Bu, bazı aktörlerin yıllardır savunduğu bir dünya görüşünün yansımasıdır—din, ulusal güç ve tarihsel kaderin sıkı biçimde iç içe geçtiği bir anlayış.

Amerikan askeri gücü tarihsel olarak yalnızca kapasiteyle değil, doktrin, hukuk ve sivil denetimle de sınırlandırılmıştır. Bu sınırlar bir sebeple vardır. Savaşın ideolojiye, kehanete ya da ilahi misyona dönüşmesini engellemek için. Şimdi bu sınırlar kalmadı.

Ancak siyasi liderler ulusal gücü kutsal bir görev gibi sunmaya başladığında çatışmanın doğası değişir. Savaşlar devletler arası mücadele olmaktan çıkar; inananlarla inanmayanlar, medeniyetle onun düşmanları arasında bir hesaplaşma gibi görülmeye başlanır. Böyle bir ortamda itidal zayıflık gibi görünür, uzlaşma ihanet sayılır ve şiddet sıradan siyasi sınırların ötesinde ahlaki bir meşruiyet kazanır

Tarih bunun nereye varabileceğine dair sayısız uyarı içerir. Hükümetler savaşlarının ilahi bir onaya sahip olduğuna inanmaya başladığında hukuk ikinci plana düşer, muhalefet şüpheli hâle gelir. Askeri operasyonlar politika araçları olmaktan çıkar, kaderin eylemleri olarak yorumlanır.

Amerikan anayasal sistemi tam da bu sonucu önlemek için tasarlanmıştı. Kurucu babalar dini kesinlikle devlet gücünün birleşmesinin tehlikelerini biliyordu. Bu nedenle yönetim otoritesini ilahi iddialara değil, hukuka ve demokratik rızaya dayandıran bir cumhuriyet kurdular.

Bugün ortaya çıkan gelişmeler bu ilkeyi tersine çevirme tehlikesi taşıyor.

Eğer kehanet ve medeniyet savaşı dili askeri gücün kullanımına sızmaya devam ederse, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri tarih boyunca karşı çıktığını söylediği bir şeye doğru sürüklenebilir: savaşın artık strateji ya da hukukla değil, inançla meşrulaştırıldığı bir siyasi düzen.

Ve bir ülke savaşlarını kader adına yürütmeye başladığında, o güvenlik bariyerleri nadiren geri gelir.