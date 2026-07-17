On yıl oldu ama hiç unutmuyorum. O akşam arkadaşlarımız yemeğe misafirdi. Biz haberi duyduğumuzda olay neredeyse bitmişti. İlk tepkim, “Bu bir sahte bayrak operasyonu,” demek olmuştu. “Yok canım, olur mu?” diyen arkadaşlarımı da. Görünen o ki çok da yanılmamışım.

Böyle düşünmemin nedeni, FETÖ’cülerin bir darbeye kalkışabileceklerine ihtimal vermemem değildi. Beni asıl kuşkulandıran, yapılanların inanılmaz amatörlüğü ve beceriksizliğiydi. Gerçi henüz yaratılmamış bir bilgisayar fontunu kullanarak sahte delil üretmeye kalkışan FETÖ’cülerin bu tür işlerde pek becerikli oldukları da söylenemezdi.

Neden ilk tepkimin böyle olduğuna gelince…

Birincisi, darbe yapmaya kalkışan aklı başında hiç kimse bunu akşamüstü yapmaya kalkmaz. Dünya darbeler tarihine baktığımızda, darbelerin genellikle gece yarısından sonra, hatta çoğu zaman sabaha karşı başladığını görürüz. Bunun çok basit nedenleri vardır: Gece saatleri hem lojistik hem de operasyonel açıdan darbecilere avantaj sağlar; ayrıca sokaklardaki insan sayısının daha az olması nedeniyle sivil direniş ve can kaybı riskini azaltır. Akşam saatleri ise insanların hâlâ sokaklarda olduğu, trafiğin yoğun olduğu, televizyonların ve iletişim kanallarının tam kapasiteyle çalıştığı bir zaman dilimidir. Böyle bir saatte darbe girişiminde bulunmak, show yapmak değil de başarılı olmayı gerçekten amaçlayan profesyonel bir askeri planlamanın mantığıyla pek örtüşmez.

İkincisi, biz haberi aldığımızda — hem de “enişteden” değil, uluslararası haber ajanslarından — Erdoğan çoktan Marmaris’ten ayrılmıştı. Uçağı, Biga üzerinde yaklaşık bir saat boyunca daireler çizerek uçmuştu. O sırada Türkiye hava sahasında sivil uçakların bulunmadığı ve İstanbul üzerinde F-16’ların uçtuğu düşünüldüğünde, 80-90 mil ötede olan Erdoğan’ı taşıyan 90 ft uzunluğundaki G450 tipi uçağın F-16 radarları tarafından fark edilmemiş olması bana son derece güç görünüyordu. Darbe girişiminin gerçekten Erdoğan’ı devirmeyi amaçlayan ve Hava Kuvvetleri unsurlarını da kontrol eden ciddi bir askerî operasyon olduğu varsayılırsa, Erdoğan’ı taşıyan uçağın bu kadar uzun süre havada kalabilmesi ve İstanbul’a kadar ulaşabilmesi başlı başına açıklanması gereken büyük bir çelişkiydi.

Üçüncüsü, birçok ilde gece yarısına doğru camilerde selâ okunmaya başlamasıdır. Darbenin başladığı zaman Hakan Fidan’la ve geç vakitlere kadar süren akşam yemeğinde olduğu söylenen Diyanet İşleri Başkanı’nın ivedilikle bu kararı verip uygulamaya koyması ilginçti. Sonradan öğrendik ki devrin başbakanı Binali Yıldırım, gece 11’e kadar Hakan Fidan’a ulaşamamış.

Dördüncü dikkat çekici gelişme ise, Erdoğan'ın Atatürk Havalimanı'na iner inmez darbe girişimini "Allah'ın bize bir lütfu" diye nitelemesiydi. Darbe henüz tamamen bastırılmadan yapılan bu açıklama zaten başlı başına dikkat çekiciydi. Aynı görüntülerde hemen yanında duran Berat Albayrak'ın son derece rahat görünmesi ve sırıtması da, az önce hayati bir tehlike atlatmış birinden beklenen ruh hâliyle pek örtüşmüyordu.

Bunlar, o gece ilk anda aklımdan geçenlerin ve kuşkulanmama yol açan ilk işaretlerin başlıcalarıydı. Elbette o saatlerde önümde çok daha önemli bir soru vardı: Köprü’de öldürülen, dünyadan habersiz genç erlere mi üzüleyim; savaş uçaklarıyla bombalanan Meclis’e mi; alçaktan uçan jetlerin dehşete düşürdüğü milyonlara mı; yoksa ülkenin bir kez daha karanlık bir döneme sürüklenme ihtimaline mi? O gece yaşananlar herkes için büyük bir trajediydi. Ancak ilk şoku atlattıktan sonra, yaşananların birçok yönü bende ciddi soru işaretleri uyandırmıştı.

Sonradan ortaya çıkanları ve yaşananları burada tekrarlamaya gerek yok. O gece yaşanan “darbe”, Türkiye’de rejim değişikliğinin önünü açtı. Tam olarak ne olduğunu bugün bile bilmiyoruz. Meclis’te kurulan araştırma komisyonunun raporu ortada yok. Darbeye askerler, yargı mensupları, polisler, öğretmenler ve iş insanları karışmış, ama nedense FETÖ’nün bir türlü “siyasi ayağı” bulunamamış. “Gel artık, bu hasret bitsin” diyenlerin de, “Ne istediniz de vermedik?” diye soranların da bu hikâyeyle hiçbir ilgisi olmadığı söylenmiş.

Belki de 15 Temmuz’u en iyi özetleyen söz, dönemin Başbakanı Binali Yıldırım’ın yıllar sonra kendisine yöneltilen “Girmeseydik dediğiniz hiçbir proje oldu mu?” sorusuna verdiği yanıtta saklıydı. Yıldırım’ın cevabı şu oldu:

“Yani, hangi birini söyleyeyim? Yani, hoşuma gitmeyen proje, 15 Temmuz”







A Blessing from God?

Ten years have passed, but I still remember that night vividly. We had friends over for dinner. By the time we heard the news, the events were almost over. My first reaction was, “This is a false flag operation.” My friends responded, “Come on, that’s impossible.” As it turns out, I may not have been entirely wrong.

The reason I thought so was not that I did not believe the Gülenists were incapable of attempting a coup. What made me suspicious was the astonishing amateurism and incompetence of what was unfolding. Then again, an organization that once tried to fabricate evidence using a computer font that had not even been invented could hardly be described as particularly competent in such matters.

As for why that was my immediate reaction...

First, no sane coup planner launches a coup around dinnertime. Looking at the history of military coups around the world, they almost always begin after midnight, and often in the early hours of the morning. The reasons are obvious: darkness provides significant logistical and operational advantages while reducing the number of civilians on the streets, thereby minimizing resistance and casualties. Early evening, by contrast, is when streets are still crowded, traffic is heavy, and television networks and communication systems are operating at full capacity. Launching a coup at such an hour is difficult to reconcile with the logic of a professional military operation genuinely intended to succeed rather than merely put on a show.

Second, by the time we learned of the events—not from “my brother-in-law,” but from international news agencies—Erdoğan had already left Marmaris. His Gulfstream G-IV reportedly circled over the town of Biga for nearly an hour. Considering that there were reportedly no other civilian aircraft in Turkish airspace while F-16s were flying over Istanbul, it seemed highly unlikely to me that a 90-ft-long G450, only 80 to 90 miles away, could have escaped detection by F-16 radars, even with the antiquated APG-68(V)9s on them. If the coup had truly been a serious military operation aimed at removing Erdoğan and had genuinely controlled key Air Force assets, the fact that the aircraft carrying him remained airborne for so long and ultimately reached Istanbul seemed to present a major contradiction requiring explanation.

Third, around midnight, calls to prayer (selas) began to be recited from mosques across many provinces. It was striking that the President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs—who was reportedly having dinner with intelligence chief Hakan Fidan until late that evening—could make and implement such a nationwide decision with remarkable speed. We later learned that then-Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, who claimed to be hiding in a tunnel, reportedly could not even reach Hakan Fidan until around 11:00 p.m.

The fourth striking development was Erdoğan’s description of the coup attempt as “a gift from God” immediately after landing at Atatürk Airport. That statement, made before the coup had been fully suppressed, was noteworthy in itself. Equally striking was Berat Albayrak’s appearance beside him. His relaxed demeanor and smug grin did not seem consistent with someone who had only moments earlier narrowly escaped what was being presented as a mortal threat.

These were the first impressions and warning signs that made me suspicious that night. Yet at that moment, a much more important question confronted me: Should I grieve for the young conscript soldiers on the Bosphorus Bridge, who were killed without understanding what they had been drawn into? For the Parliament building being bombed by fighter jets? For the millions terrorized by aircraft flying at low altitude? Or for the possibility that the country was once again descending into even a darker chapter of its history? What happened that night was a tragedy for everyone. But once the initial shock had passed, many aspects of that evening began to solidify serious questions in my mind.

There is no need to repeat everything that later emerged here. The "coup" of that night paved the way for a regime change in Turkey - effectively replacing a flawed democracy with an authoritarian presidential regime. Even today, we still do not know exactly what happened. The report prepared by the parliamentary commission established to investigate the coup has never been made public and has since been conveniently lost. Soldiers, judges, police officers, teachers, and businesspeople were implicated in the coup attempt, yet somehow the long-promised “political wing” of FETÖ has never been found. We were also told that those who once pleaded with Gülen, “Please come back, let this longing end,” and those who asked, “What was it that you wanted but we did not give you?” had absolutely nothing to do with the story.

Perhaps the remark that best summarizes July 15 came years later from then-Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım. Asked, “Was there any project that you later wished you had not undertaken?” he replied: