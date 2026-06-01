İnsan sanır ki Türkiye’nin ne ekonomik krizi var, ne yolsuzluk sorunu, ne işsizlik, ne de demokrasinin gerilemesi gibi bir problemi. Sanki ülkede hayat güllük gülistanlık; enflasyon vatandaşın alım gücünü eritmemiş, gençler gelecek kaygısıyla yurt dışına gitmenin yollarını aramıyor, emekliler geçim sıkıntısı çekmiyor, hukuk sistemine olan güven aşınmamış, kurumlar yıpranmamış. Türkiye’nin komşularında yaşanan savaşlar da cabası.

İktidarın ve ona yakın çevrelerin gündemine bakınca, insan gerçekten de Türkiye’nin bütün sorunlarını çözmüş de geriye sadece tali meseleler kalmış sanıyor. Bu kapsamda yargının bir siyasi araç olarak kullanılması, ana muhalefet partisinin iç çatışmalarla zayıflatılmaya çalışılması ve Erdoğan'ın en güçlü siyasi rakiplerinden biri olarak görülen Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun soruşturmalar, davalar ve tutuklama süreçleriyle siyaset dışına itilmesinin istenmesi, gündemin merkezine yerleşmiş durumda. Ülkenin gerçek sorunları arka plana itilirken, iktidarın enerjisinin önemli bir kısmı siyasi rekabeti seçim meydanlarında değil, mahkeme salonlarında şekillendirmeye çalışmaktadır.

CHP’ye yönelik ‘mutlak butlan’ girişimi, Erdoğan iktidarının ana muhalefeti yıpratma ve etkisizleştirme çabasının son halkası olarak tarihe geçti. Ankara 42. Asliye Hukuk Mahkemesi’nin kararıyla, CHP kurultayının yok hükmünde sayıldığı ve Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’nun fiilen yeniden partinin başına getirildiği bir tablo ortaya çıktı.

Hatırlamıyorum, bunu ilk kimin söylediğini; ancak Ankara 42. Asliye Hukuk Mahkemesi’nin bir siyasi partinin kurultayını geçersiz sayarak genel başkanını değiştirmesi, bir kadastro mahkemesinin cinayet davasında idam cezası vermesine benziyor. Nasıl ki bir kadastro mahkemesinin böyle bir yetkisi ve görevi yoksa, siyasi partilerin liderliğini mahkeme kararlarıyla belirlemeye kalkmak da demokratik hukuk devletinin temel ilkeleriyle bağdaşmaz.

Kararın hukuki boyutu kadar siyasi sonuçları da önemlidir. Çünkü mesele artık CHP’nin iç meselesi olmaktan çıkmış, muhalefetin seçimle elde ettiği meşruiyetin yargı yoluyla yeniden şekillendirilip şekillendirilemeyeceği tartışmasına dönüşmüştür. Bu nedenle birçok kişi, yaşananları sıradan bir hukuk davası değil, siyasetin yargı eliyle dizayn edilmesine yönelik yeni bir girişim olarak değerlendirmektedir.

Şimdi de yeni bir savunma hattı olarak 'devlet aklı' savunuluyor. Oysa demokratik ülkelerde devlet aklı denilen şey, hukukun üstünlüğünü, kurumların tarafsızlığını ve halkın iradesini korumak için vardır; siyasi rakipleri tasfiye etmek, mahkemeler eliyle parti yönetimlerini belirlemek ya da seçimle kazanılamayan mücadeleleri yargı koridorlarında sonuçlandırmak için değil. Türkiye’nin ekonomik krizden enflasyona, işsizlikten hukuk krizine kadar onlarca sorunu dururken, devlet aklının bütün enerjisini CHP kurultaylarıyla ve muhalefetin iç dengeleriyle meşgul etmeye karar verdiğine inanmamız bekleniyor. Eğer gerçekten ortada bir devlet aklı varsa, insan ister istemez neden bu aklın yıllardır hayat pahalılığına, eğitim sorunlarına, yargıya duyulan güvenin erimesine ya da gençlerin ülkeden umudunu kesmesine aynı ilgiyi göstermediğini merak ediyor.

Her kararın fiilen Saray’da alındığı bugünün Türkiye’sinde, Oktay Saral’ın, Mehmet Uçum’un ve benzerlerinin akılları “devlet aklı” olarak sunuluyorsa, vay haline Türkiye’nin.

Demokratik hukuk devletlerinde “devlet aklı”, siyasi iktidarlar değişse de kurumların sürekliliğini, hukukun üstünlüğünü, toplumsal barışı ve ülkenin uzun vadeli çıkarlarını koruyan bir anlayışı ifade eder. Oysa son yıllarda bu kavram giderek iktidarın günlük siyasi ihtiyaçlarını meşrulaştıran bir söyleme dönüştü.

Bülent Kuşoğlu’nun da, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu gibi, bürokrat zihniyetinden tam olarak kurtulamamış olması muhtemelen bu yüzden. Devleti hâlâ kurumlar, kurallar ve gelenekler üzerinden okumaya çalışıyorlar. Oysa bugün Türkiye’de “devlet aklı” diye sunulan şeyin ne kadarının gerçekten devlete ait olduğunu, ne kadarının ise iktidarın siyasi çıkarlarına ait olduğunu sorgulamıyorlar.

Çünkü Erdoğan’ın çevresinde kümelenen ve kendilerini devletin gerçek temsilcileri olarak gören grubun ortaya koyduğu her görüşü “devlet aklı” olarak kabul etmek, devlet ile iktidarı birbirine karıştırmak anlamına gelir. Devlet kalıcıdır; iktidarlar geçicidir. Devlet aklı, günlük siyasi hesapların değil; devletin ve toplumun ortak geleceğinin rehberi olmak zorundadır.

Bugün gelinen noktada, Saray çevresinden gelen her mesajı, her siyasi manevrayı ve her yargısal müdahaleyi “devletin yüksek menfaatleri” olarak sunmaya çalışan bir anlayışla karşı karşıyayız. Oysa siyasi rakipleri tasfiye etmeye yönelik hamlelerin, muhalefeti bölme girişimlerinin veya seçimle çözülecek meseleleri mahkeme koridorlarına taşımanın, devlet aklıyla değil; olsa olsa iktidar aklıyla açıklanması mümkündür.

Devlet aklı ile iktidar aklını birbirine karıştırmak, Türkiye’nin son yıllarda yaptığı en büyük hatalardan biri oldu. Çünkü devlet adına konuştuğunu iddia edenlerin yanılmaz olduğu varsayımı, hem hukukun hem de demokrasinin aşınmasına zemin hazırladı.

Eline verilen bir metni okuyarak yaptığı konuşmada Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP’nin seçilmiş yönetimine yönelik ağır suçlamalar ve ithamlarda bulundu. Özgür Özel’i ve çevresini FETÖ’cülükle ilişkilendiren ifadeler kullandı; yıllardır iktidar çevrelerinin muhalefeti yıpratmak için başvurduğu suçlamaları bu kez kendi partisinin yöneticilerine yöneltti.

Daha da dikkat çekici olan ise, konuşmasında yalnızca CHP yönetimini eleştirmekle kalmayıp, İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi ve diğer CHP’li belediyelere yönelik davalarda iktidarın ortaya attığı, henüz mahkemeler tarafından kanıtlanmamış iddialara da dolaylı destek veren bir tutum sergilemesiydi. Muhalefetin, özellikle de CHP’li belediyelerin yoğun yargı baskısı altında bulunduğu bir dönemde yapılan bu açıklamalar, iktidarın siyasi söylemiyle önemli ölçüde örtüştü.

Kılıçdaroğlu’nun eski bir hesap uzmanı olarak dürüstlüğüne ve kişisel temizliğine kimsenin ciddi bir itirazı olmayabilirdi, bu son yaptıklarına kadar. Ancak dürüstlük, bir siyasi partiyi ya da ülkeyi başarıyla yönetebilmek için gereken niteliklerden yalnızca biridir. Liderlik; vizyon, dünyayı tanıma, farklı toplumları ve siyasi sistemleri anlama, yabancı dil bilme, güçlü bir ekip kurabilme ve değişen küresel dengeleri okuyabilme gibi çok daha geniş yetkinlikler gerektirir.

Türkiye’nin son yirmi yılında yaşadığı sorunların önemli bir kısmı da zaten bu niteliklerin eksikliğinden kaynaklandı. Erdoğan’ın da sahip olmadığı bu özelliklerin yokluğu, ülkenin uluslararası alanda yalnızlaşmasına, kurumların zayıflamasına ve karar alma süreçlerinin dar bir çevrenin bakış açısına hapsolmasına yol açtı.

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun kariyerine bakıldığında, bürokrat kimliğinin siyasi kimliğinin önüne geçtiği birçok an gözlenir. Devleti çoğu zaman kurumlar ve makamlar üzerinden okumaya çalıştı; ancak siyasetin güç ilişkilerini, toplumsal dinamiklerini ve otoriterleşen bir sistemin nasıl işlediğini anlamakta zorlandı. Belki de bu yüzden, kavramını tam olarak anlayamadığı bir devlete siyasi lider olarak hizmet etmeye çalışırken, bürokrat olarak sağlayabileceğinden daha az fayda sağlayabildi; aksine, aldığı talimatları yerine getirerek zarar verdi.

Görünen o ki, CHP önümüzdeki günlerde de Türkiye’nin en önemli siyasi gündem maddelerinden biri olmaya devam edecek. Bu süreçte Özgür Özel’in izlediği stratejinin doğru olduğunu düşünüyorum. Özel, parti üyelerinin ve delegelerin iradesiyle seçilmiş genel başkan olarak görevini sürdürmekte ve bu meşruiyeti tartışmaya açacak adımlardan kaçınmaktadır.

Umarım, Devlet Bahçeli’nin önerdiği gibi Kılıçdaroğlu ekibiyle masaya oturup bir “uzlaşma” ya da “güç paylaşımı” formülü arama hatasına düşmez. Çünkü burada çözülmesi gereken bir anlaşmazlık değil, korunması gereken demokratik bir ilke vardır. Bir siyasi partinin yönetimi, kulis pazarlıklarıyla veya dışarıdan yapılan telkinlerle değil, üyelerinin ve delegelerinin ortaya koyduğu iradeyle belirlenir.

Eğer seçilmiş yönetim, meşruiyetini tartışmalı hale getirecek pazarlıklara girişirse, bu yalnızca CHP’nin iç dengelerini değil, Türkiye’de seçimle oluşan siyasi meşruiyet anlayışını da zedeler. Bu nedenle mesele kişisel hırsların ya da siyasi kariyer hesaplarının ötesinde, demokratik siyasetin temel kurallarının korunması meselesidir.

The Reason of a Mindless State

One would think that Turkey has no economic crisis, no corruption problem, no unemployment, and no democratic backsliding. As if life in the country were idyllic; as if inflation had not eroded citizens’ purchasing power, young people were not looking for ways to leave the country in search of a future, retirees were not struggling to make ends meet, trust in the legal system had not deteriorated, and public institutions had not been weakened. The wars unfolding in Turkey’s neighboring countries only add to the challenges.

Looking at the agenda of the government and those close to it, one might genuinely believe that Turkey has solved all of its problems and that only secondary issues remain. Yet these so-called “secondary issues” have come to dominate the political landscape: the use of the judiciary as a political weapon, efforts to weaken the main opposition party by sowing internal divisions, and attempts to sideline Erdoğan’s strongest political rival, Ekrem İmamoğlu, through investigations, court cases, and detention proceedings. While the country’s real problems are pushed into the background, a significant portion of the government’s energy appears to be devoted to shaping political competition not in the ballot box but in courtrooms.

The “absolute nullity” initiative directed at the CHP has become the latest chapter in Erdoğan’s effort to weaken and neutralize the main opposition. With the decision of Ankara’s 42nd Civil Court of First Instance, a situation emerged in which the CHP congress was effectively deemed void, and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was, in practical terms, restored to the leadership of the party.

I cannot remember who first made the comparison, but Ankara’s 42nd Civil Court of First Instance invalidating a political party congress and replacing its leader resembles a land registry court handing down a death sentence in a murder case. Just as a cadastral court has neither the authority nor the duty to do so, attempting to determine political party leadership through court decisions is incompatible with the fundamental principles of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

The political consequences of the decision are as significant as its legal implications. The issue has ceased to be merely an internal CHP matter and has evolved into a broader debate about whether the legitimacy conferred by elections can be reshaped by judicial intervention. For this reason, many view what has happened not as an ordinary legal dispute, but as another attempt to engineer politics through the judiciary.

A new line of defense has now emerged in the form of “reason of state.” Yet in democratic countries, the raison d’état exists to protect the rule of law, the neutrality of institutions, and the will of the people—not to eliminate political rivals, determine party leadership through the courts, or resolve contests that could not be won at the ballot box through judicial proceedings. At a time when Turkey faces dozens of serious challenges—from economic crisis and inflation to unemployment and a crisis of confidence in the legal system—we are expected to believe that the state’s highest wisdom has chosen to devote its energy to CHP congresses and opposition infighting. If there truly is such a thing as “reason of state,” one cannot help but wonder why it has shown so little concern for the rising cost of living, the problems in education, the erosion of trust in the judiciary, or the growing despair of the country’s youth.

In a Turkey where virtually every major decision is made at the Presidential Palace, if the ideas of figures such as Oktay Saral, Mehmet Uçum, and others like them are being presented as “reason of state,” then heaven help Turkey.

In democratic constitutional states, “reason of state” refers to an understanding that safeguards institutional continuity, the rule of law, social peace, and the country’s long-term interests, regardless of which political party is in power. In recent years, however, the concept has increasingly been transformed into a narrative used to justify the government’s day-to-day political needs.

This may explain why Bülent Kuşoğlu, much like Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has never fully escaped a bureaucratic mindset. They continue to interpret the state through institutions, rules, and traditions. Yet they fail to question how much of what is presented today as “reason of state” genuinely belongs to the state, and how much serves the government’s political interests.

Accepting every opinion expressed by the group gathered around Erdoğan—and who regard themselves as the true representatives of the state—as “reason of state” means conflating the state with the government. The state is permanent; governments are temporary. Reason of state should serve not daily political calculations, but the shared future of the state and society.

Today, we are confronted with an understanding that seeks to portray every message from the Palace, every political maneuver, and every judicial intervention as serving the “higher interests of the state.” Yet attempts to eliminate political rivals, divide the opposition, or move political contests from the ballot box to the courtroom can only be explained by what might be called the logic of political power—not by reason of state.

Confusing the state of affairs with the interests of those in power has been one of Turkey’s greatest mistakes in recent years. The assumption that those who claim to speak on behalf of the state are infallible has contributed to the erosion of both the rule of law and democracy.

Reading from what appeared to be a prepared script, Kılıçdaroğlu leveled serious accusations against the CHP’s elected leadership. He used language associating Özgür Özel and those around him with FETÖ, deploying accusations against his own party’s leadership that government circles have long used to discredit the opposition.

Even more striking was that he not only criticized the CHP leadership but also appeared to lend indirect support to allegations the government has put forward against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and other CHP-run municipalities—allegations that have yet to be proven in court. At a time when the opposition, and particularly CHP municipalities, are under intense judicial pressure, these statements closely echoed the government’s political narrative.

No one might have seriously questioned Kılıçdaroğlu's honesty and personal integrity as a former tax inspector—at least until his recent actions. Yet honesty is only one of the qualities required to successfully lead a political party or govern a country. Leadership demands a much broader set of capabilities: vision, familiarity with the wider world, understanding of different societies and political systems, foreign-language skills, the ability to build strong teams, and the capacity to interpret rapidly changing global realities.

Many of the problems Turkey has experienced over the past two decades stem precisely from the absence of these qualities. Erdoğan’s lack of them has contributed to the country’s growing international isolation, the weakening of institutions, and the concentration of decision-making within an increasingly narrow circle.

Looking back at Kılıçdaroğlu’s career, there were many instances in which his bureaucratic identity overshadowed his political one. He often viewed the state through the lens of institutions and official positions, yet struggled to understand the dynamics of power, the realities of politics, and the workings of an increasingly authoritarian system. Perhaps for that reason, while trying to serve a state he never fully understood as a political leader, he ultimately contributed less than he might have as a bureaucrat—and at times, by carrying out directives given to him, even caused harm.

It appears that the CHP will remain one of Turkey’s most important political issues in the days ahead. In this context, I believe Özgür Özel’s strategy has been the correct one. As the party’s legitimately elected chairman, he should continue to carry out his duties and responsibilities while refusing to put that democratic legitimacy up for negotiation.

I hope he does not make the mistake, as suggested by Devlet Bahçeli, of sitting down with Kılıçdaroğlu’s camp to seek a “compromise” or a “power-sharing” arrangement. What is at stake here is not a dispute that needs to be resolved, but a democratic principle that must be safeguarded. The leadership of a political party should be determined not through backroom deals or pressure from outside actors, but through the will expressed by its members and delegates.

If the elected leadership were to engage in negotiations that cast doubt on its legitimacy, it would undermine not only the CHP’s internal balance but also the broader understanding of political legitimacy derived from elections in Turkey. For that reason, this issue goes far beyond personal ambitions or political career calculations; it is fundamentally about preserving the basic rules and principles of democratic politics.